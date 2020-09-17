Rodriguez's former club upset by terms of player's move to Everton

Thursday, 17 September, 2020



According to a tweet put out by the Argentine club, Ignacio Uzquiza described it as "lamentable" that when his club contacted Real Madrid to see what Banfield might receive by way of a sell-on fee under the "solidarity mechanism", they were told that Rodriguez's transfer from the Bernabeu to Everton "was done at no cost".

This would seem to corroborate a similar claim made by German website Transfermarkt in the immediate aftermath of the deal (and reiterated today) but runs contrary to a detailed breakdown of the terms from Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra who insists that money must have changed hands under FIFA's regulations.

He tweeted after James's arrival at Everton was confirmed that the transfer involved a €15m payment to Real Madrid, a €5m signing fee to the player, €3m in agents' fees and €2m split between his former clubs Envigado, Banfield, Porto and Monaco.

He also reported that Rodriguez would be on around £120,000 a week at Everton.

Juan Arango in Argentina, meanwhile, tweeted a breakdown of the solidarity payments as follows (in US dollars): Envigado $62k, Banfield $375k, Monaco $100k, Porto $500k

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads