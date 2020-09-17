Seasons2020-21Everton News

Blues to face West Ham or Hull if they beat Fleetwood

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 7comments  |  Jump to last
David Moyes could be in line for a return to Goodison Park if Everton beat Fleetwood and West Ham knock Hull City out of the Carabao Cup next week.

The four clubs were drawn together in this evening's draw for the League Cup Fourth Round, with Everton or Joey Barton's Fleetwood playing at home to either the Hammers or the Tigers.

The full draw, which sees the rest of the Premier League clubs (those involved in Europe) join the competition to bring the total to 15) was as follows:

Lincoln City/Liverpool v Leicester City/Arsenal
Millwall/Burnley v Manchester City/Bournemouth
West Brom/Brentford v Fulham/Sheffield Wednesday
Fleetwood Town/Everton v West Ham/Hull City
Bristol City/Aston Villa v Stoke City/Gillingham
Leyton Orient/Tottenham v Chelsea/Barnsley
Newport County/Watford v Morecambe/Newcastle United
Preston North End/Brighton v Luton Town/Manchester United

The ties will be played the week of 28th September.  

Reader Comments (7)

Sean Smythe
1 Posted 17/09/2020 at 22:13:10
COYB
John Otway
2 Posted 17/09/2020 at 22:17:12
Was there ever a better chance to win silverware.
Rob Halligan
3 Posted 17/09/2020 at 22:26:36
RS (or Lincoln) v Leicester or Arsenal, and Spurs v Chelsea. So some top Premier League clubs going out. As John says, a great chance to finally win some silverware. We could be in the quarter-finals before the end of September, so Carlo needs to take this competition seriously.
Tom Bowers
5 Posted 17/09/2020 at 22:37:32
That's a good draw. We will need the first team for that one.


By the way, am I missing something ? RS buying Thiago in instalments ?????

Stephen Vincent
6 Posted 17/09/2020 at 22:40:59
Yeah. They've just got his head and will get a leg at Christmas.
Tony Everan
7 Posted 17/09/2020 at 22:43:53
If the favs win then it’s a home game against Moyes’s West Ham. The B team will have to become an A/B team for that one.
Kevin Prytherch
8 Posted 17/09/2020 at 22:59:17
This should be a case of get past Fleetwood then take the competition seriously.
Our second string should still beat Fleetwood

