Blues to face West Ham or Hull if they beat Fleetwood

Thursday, 17 September, 2020



The four clubs were drawn together in this evening's draw for the League Cup Fourth Round, with Everton or Joey Barton's Fleetwood playing at home to either the Hammers or the Tigers.

The full draw, which sees the rest of the Premier League clubs (those involved in Europe) join the competition to bring the total to 15) was as follows:

Lincoln City/Liverpool v Leicester City/Arsenal

Millwall/Burnley v Manchester City/Bournemouth

West Brom/Brentford v Fulham/Sheffield Wednesday

Fleetwood Town/Everton v West Ham/Hull City

Bristol City/Aston Villa v Stoke City/Gillingham

Leyton Orient/Tottenham v Chelsea/Barnsley

Newport County/Watford v Morecambe/Newcastle United

Preston North End/Brighton v Luton Town/Manchester United

The ties will be played the week of 28th September.

