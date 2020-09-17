Seasons2020-21Everton News
Blues to face West Ham or Hull if they beat Fleetwood
The four clubs were drawn together in this evening's draw for the League Cup Fourth Round, with Everton or Joey Barton's Fleetwood playing at home to either the Hammers or the Tigers.
The full draw, which sees the rest of the Premier League clubs (those involved in Europe) join the competition to bring the total to 15) was as follows:
Lincoln City/Liverpool v Leicester City/Arsenal
Millwall/Burnley v Manchester City/Bournemouth
West Brom/Brentford v Fulham/Sheffield Wednesday
Fleetwood Town/Everton v West Ham/Hull City
Bristol City/Aston Villa v Stoke City/Gillingham
Leyton Orient/Tottenham v Chelsea/Barnsley
Newport County/Watford v Morecambe/Newcastle United
Preston North End/Brighton v Luton Town/Manchester United
The ties will be played the week of 28th September.
By the way, am I missing something ? RS buying Thiago in instalments ?????
Our second string should still beat Fleetwood
