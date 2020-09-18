Everton vs West Bromwich Albion

Friday, 18 September, 2020



Match Preview



Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be on the hunt for more goals after ending the barren run with which he ended last season Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be on the hunt for more goals after ending the barren run with which he ended last season

Everton hope to build on their impressive start to the new season when newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion visit Goodison Park for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

The Toffees followed up their stirring 1-0 win at Tottenham with a comfortable victory in the second round of the Carabao Cup, although the triumph over Salford City was achieved with just two the starters from the weekend.

Michael Keane marshalled the defence with authority and grabbed the opening goal while Lucas Digne was required to step off the bench to replace Jarrad Branthwaite when the young centre-half was forced off with an injury after just 24 minutes.

Both players will be back in the side for the visit of the Baggies, with Carlo Ancelotti expected to restore the entire XI that started against Spurs. That would mean home debuts for Allan, Abdoulaye Doucouré and James Rodriguez, all three of whom will have had the benefit of an extra week training with their new team-mates.

Not that there was any hint of unfamiliarity about Everton in North London on Sunday. Ancelotti's men put on a performance of pleasing cohesion and effectiveness and the Italian will be looking for more of the same this weekend.

In terms of formation, it will surely be a case of “same again”, with James playing down the right, Allan sitting in front of the back four and Doucouré supporting André Gomes in a more dynamic, box-to-box role.

It is unclear whether Fabian Delph or Alex Iwobi, both of whom have been missing since pre-season with suspected soft-tissue injuries, will be passed fit to take spots on the bench but Branthwaite's injury means that Lewis Gibson will likely be called into the squad as defensive cover.

West Brom had a chastening re-introduction to the top flight after a two-year absence when they met Leicester for a Midlands derby at the Hawthorns on Sunday. A 3-0 defeat, by way of a debut goal for Timothy Castagne and a brace of penalties by Jamie Vardy underlined, perhaps, the struggle that the Baggies will have to stay up this season.

A general lack of cutting edge up front is something Slaven Bilic is hoping to rectify before the transfer window closes next month and although he has just added Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea (it's not clear whether he will be eligible for this weekend) and veteran Branislav Ivanovic, who won't be ready to play just yet.

Nevertheless, Bilic does have players capable of producing in attack. All three of his new permanent acquisitions, Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana, caused Leicester some problems before the Foxes eventually ran away with it but the Croatian will no doubt return to Goodison charging his players with generally being disciplined and hard to break down.

Those are the kinds of teams that Everton have had problems breaking down in the past but the hope and expectation is that this new-look Toffees side will have the guile and creativity to prise open even the most stubborn of defences. In that regard, it will certainly be an early test of the Blues' new line-up but one which Ancelotti will be confident the players can pass if they perform the same way they did at Spurs.

Kick-off: 12:30pm, Saturday 19 September, 2020

Referee: Mike Dean

VAR: Simon Hooper

Last Time: Everton 1 - 1 West Bromwich Albion

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Allan, Doucouré, Gomes, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads