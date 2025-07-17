17/07/2025





Everton have released their new 2025/26 away kit featuring a pastel yellow shirt accompanied by blue shorts. The away kit incorporates several elements to pay homage to the dockland heritage surrounding the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The shirt features a polo-style collar with the iconic Prince Rupert’s Tower on the neck. It also “incorporates a sleeve pattern that represents the railway line that served the Liverpool docklands during a time when they were at the centre of maritime connectivity during the mid-to-late 1800s,” according to the club website.

The shirt is accompanied by blue shorts that feature a flat-finish waistband and have the Everton logo on the right thigh. The away kit also has pastel yellow shorts that resemble the sleeve trim of the shirt.

Bramley-Moore Dock, the site which serves as the venue for the Hill Dickinson Stadium, has a glorious heritage associated with trade and commerce. It welcomed ships from across the globe, with coal, food, cotton and clothing all distributed via the historic rail tracks that have been reinstalled as heritage assets at Hill Dickinson Stadiumtw.

Iliman Ndiaye, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jordan Pickford, Jake O’Brien, James Garner and Vitaliy Mykolenko were some of the members from the men’s first team to be associated with promotional media for the new away kit.

