Gibson's Reading loan confirmed
The young centre-half had been expected to be on the substitutes' bench for Everton's home game against West Bromwich Albion and even in the starting line-up for the cup tie at Fleetwood but he has now completed his move south.
According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton were hoping to arrange for a mid-season break clause to be included in the terms in case they want to recall him but this has not been confirmed.
Gibson's move means that Everton have just two fit centre-halves with any first-team experience seeing as Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite are out injured.
2 Posted 19/09/2020 at 16:31:15
This must mean we have a centre-back lined up to come in over the next few days.
3 Posted 19/09/2020 at 18:23:40
4 Posted 19/09/2020 at 18:45:42
5 Posted 19/09/2020 at 19:51:49
6 Posted 19/09/2020 at 20:15:00
A full season in the Championship with a good, competitive team and he'll be ready for next season.
Get a loan for the first team.
7 Posted 19/09/2020 at 20:22:59
8 Posted 19/09/2020 at 20:46:25
9 Posted 19/09/2020 at 20:52:15
10 Posted 19/09/2020 at 22:16:10
I thought Mina today (hopefully he had a one-off bad day) was suspect/circumspect in doing the simple things, and was almost a liability in defence.
What is more frightening is that should he pick up an injury, which he is prone to, do we have a reliable centre-back to stand in capably?
What must Lewis be thinking? I have watched this lad in the U23s and, although it is a far way from the Premier League, but he looks to have it!
11 Posted 20/09/2020 at 08:17:47
I also think there could be other activity for other positions too as I don't think we have finished in the transfer market yet
12 Posted 20/09/2020 at 08:55:20
13 Posted 20/09/2020 at 09:33:36
14 Posted 20/09/2020 at 11:32:44
There is also another Brazilian lad Gleison Bremer 6' 2", 23 years old currently at Torino who we may have a chance of getting. He's quick, muscular and improving, he would also fit in well with the Blue Brazil Contingent!
15 Posted 20/09/2020 at 12:53:33
I may be getting cynical but I have formed the opinion that we should, nine times out of ten, do our business with non premier league clubs.
16 Posted 20/09/2020 at 13:15:19
We must have a deadline this week so that allows us to pursue quality alternatives like Bremer in good time.
17 Posted 20/09/2020 at 16:51:34
If Mina and Keane stay fit and play together they will improve. Thats what we need, and the same sort of patience the management showed with dcl. They will also improve with Allan in front of them.
Apart from that l would have liked to have seen Gibson on the bench at least for the midweek match. Carlo obviously doesnt think he's ready so hopefully he plays a lot of football and comes back stronger for it.
18 Posted 20/09/2020 at 17:01:23
I am sure the powers that be are aware of this.
Otherwise if one of the centre backs is injured on Wednesday what is the plan? Re-register David Unsworth?
19 Posted 20/09/2020 at 17:21:25
Good for Gibson as long as he plays.
20 Posted 20/09/2020 at 18:33:45
No sign of a centre-half coming in on loan and looking at the Chelsea lad today, he seems quite a way off the pace. Surely we can keep Gibson until we get someone in? Or at least keep him until the last day of the window.
21 Posted 20/09/2020 at 23:14:16
I’d be inclined to start him in front of one of our starting CB’s who need to be bubble wrapped until next Saturday.
22 Posted 21/09/2020 at 01:25:41
That said, to me, this season has for once in decades indicated a basis for some confidence that professionalism has at last made its presence felt at Finch Farm. I'll therefore give it 3 years from now to achieve what he and we wanted and needed from the get-go.
23 Posted 21/09/2020 at 01:33:27
A case of wait and see what develops in the next week?
26 Posted 21/09/2020 at 08:17:55
He lives in the Manchester area, so no issues about work permits or moving house so he may well get the vote if City are actually willing to let him go, haven't seen how long his contract is or how much any fee would be.
27 Posted 21/09/2020 at 08:21:54
I think Gibson is due to sign for Reading today and the Fleetwood game is Wednesday
I really think we should hold back on this one until the picture becomes clearer regarding bringing in centre half cover.
The Club is far more important than Reading and Gibson going right now
28 Posted 21/09/2020 at 09:41:56
29 Posted 21/09/2020 at 12:59:11
Think it is a case of professional players wanting the team as a whole to be successful. Think of the likes of Landon Donovan who was cherished even though he wasn’t due to stay.
I think the most important thing is where the player is in their development. Playing either too far below or too far above their current abilities is what is potentially damaging for their progression.
30 Posted 21/09/2020 at 13:11:52
Sending him on loan is reckless, given our recent injury record with centre backs. It reminds me of Koeman, loaning out Garbutt, Robinson, Galloway and having only one left back in the Europa squad, not counting Martina as a left back. We could have to play JonJoe or Digne there in PL matches if Mina gets an injury.
31 Posted 21/09/2020 at 13:35:10
It would be strange to let Gibson go when we are so short at the back. I can't see Tomori coming and both Holgate and Brainthwaite are 6 weeks away minimum. Perhaps you could play Digne there (he's surprisingly decent in the air) and use Nkoukou at LB but there don't seem alot of options.
32 Posted 21/09/2020 at 13:36:57
If you read the reports about Virginia's performances when he got to Reading, you will understand why he only played twice. They lost their first two games and he was at fault for at least one of the goals in each of them. Then they won a League Cup tie with the reserve goalie saving penalties and he was out of the team.
Reading didn't want to play him - for the reason they could not rely upon him.
33 Posted 21/09/2020 at 14:35:15
Shame that Holgate, Branthwaite and Gbamin are injured. We shouldn't really need a new centre half but the luck is against us.
Tomori or Adarabioyo look likeliest candidates but could honestly see something random like (don't hate me) David Luiz on a free just to get us through the injury crisis.
Ps. Final thought to Gylfi and family. Shocking news and he must be completely traumatised at a personal level.
34 Posted 21/09/2020 at 15:41:44
A name that keeps reoccurring is Nikola Maksimović of Napoli. He is entering the final year of his contract and Carlo knows him [which is a good pointer].
We could be after him now or on a free next summer with a January pre-contract. If that's the case then a mature stop gap for a year could be an option. There must be a few reliable defensive mercenaries that would love to come to us for a year.
35 Posted 21/09/2020 at 15:44:43
36 Posted 21/09/2020 at 16:00:16
Robert #31, I don't hate you, just the suggestion.
37 Posted 21/09/2020 at 16:10:13
38 Posted 21/09/2020 at 16:18:27
I was thinking exactly the same thing. I watched Chelsea quite a bit over the last few seasons and to me Rudiger looks to be their best CB. I was thinking he was injured until I read an article this morning saying he wants out.
I think Lampard is leaning too far towards youth especially at CB where experience and a bit of nous is needed.
I also understand Tomori is available again although having watched him in a couple of Shalke games he does not inspire me with confidence.
The City lad is a good shout because he has had a couple of years in the championship and came away with good reports.
Dont know much about Bremer except he looks a beast of a man but didnt we say that about Yerry.
39 Posted 21/09/2020 at 16:31:28
There's Ezequiel Garay - 33 year old Argentinian with good credentials - and released from contract already.
Someone like that may be the answer.
Mike - if you hated the idea of David Luiz, then brace yourself for inevitable rumours of Phil Jones...
40 Posted 21/09/2020 at 16:33:14
41 Posted 21/09/2020 at 16:42:30
I’m with Drew I’d be wanting Gibson to play on Wednesday with Mina to give Keane a breather!
42 Posted 21/09/2020 at 16:45:46
If Carlo had got Gabriel over the summer he'd have been straight into the starting XI.
43 Posted 21/09/2020 at 17:54:07
Both these young lads need regular game time with a Championship club, then come back next year to challenge for a starting spot.
Holgate's injury put a spanner in the works somewhat. Adarabioyo on loan for a year with an option to buy would be ideal.
Barcelona still have to get players out either sold or on loan. Both Todibo & Wague are available so maybe nearer the end of the window Brands will again pull off a coup.
44 Posted 21/09/2020 at 18:00:58
45 Posted 21/09/2020 at 18:32:34
46 Posted 21/09/2020 at 18:51:17
47 Posted 21/09/2020 at 18:53:23
48 Posted 21/09/2020 at 19:02:58
I’d have Smalling, certainly on a loan deal as cover. Gets a bad press for some reason. Vastly experienced player, decent age. Will also have benefited from his experience in Italy I’m sure. Mightn’t next as silky as a lot of other players but he’s a lot more physical And uncompromising than Yerry and Keane.
49 Posted 21/09/2020 at 19:05:02
The thought of Keane and Smalling against pace makes me want to buy brown Y-fronts.
50 Posted 21/09/2020 at 19:36:37
51 Posted 21/09/2020 at 19:50:39
Mina is on a big wage, and is a big personality. He should have done better for the first 30 mins at WBA, but I personally still really rate him. Keane has just signed a new contract, has improved, and will be looking to cement himself as a fixture and maybe even future captain. Holgate is amongst our best young players.
Ideally we'd get a player from a Championship or lower Premier League team who fancies a step up and could push for a place – like Jagielka 10 years ago.
52 Posted 21/09/2020 at 19:57:32
Smalling on loan would be a good idea, because he really did have a great season at Roma, but I doubt it's going to happen. No reason for Man Utd to help us out with a loan if they can sell him to Conte at Inter for £21 million.
53 Posted 21/09/2020 at 19:57:44
As you say, it would be potentially suicidal not to bring in another defensive midfielder and the only type of player that may be considered is a young player for the future, and that would be risky, or an older player at the end of his contract that will be given a chance to continue his career.
Another option would be to get a centre-back who will be good enough to replace either Keane or Mina. That will not surprise me as there is no sentiment in football at the playing level, just at the board level... ie, Bill Kenwright.
54 Posted 21/09/2020 at 20:06:55
What's going on with the football on TV here? Normally when I come to the States, it had great coverage on the Premier League; however, there is very little on NBC Sports now – and what is Peacock?
55 Posted 21/09/2020 at 20:10:38
Peacock has replaced NBC Sports Gold and it appears NBC is now streaming more games through Peacock than the regular NBC TV channels.
Having said that, Peacock is good value at $4.99 per month.
56 Posted 21/09/2020 at 20:21:21
57 Posted 21/09/2020 at 21:19:14
If you want to watch the Carabao Cup, that is on ESPN+ – another streaming service and another $5 a month.
I'm not on commission BTW and I've just noticed the Palace game is on the main NBC channel, 10 am Eastern on Saturday.
58 Posted 21/09/2020 at 21:31:14
I'm with you. Why wait for someone to get promoted and have one good season in the Premier League and then sign them up?
Identify them now and bring them in. They'll have guaranteed resale value too I think if it doesn't completely work out. Why? Because they'll be proven at Championship level where decent fees are being spent.
I remember seeing Luke Ayling a few years back at Bristol City and thinking that he could definitely make a Premier League player. He is one now. And I expect him to perform well.
His team mate Liam Cooper has arguably been the best defender in the Championship for the last few seasons.
59 Posted 21/09/2020 at 21:35:08
60 Posted 21/09/2020 at 22:28:37
Basically a battle-tested veteran who could step in and do the job if need be, but wouldn't necessarily be looking for guaranteed playing time. Anyway, he's at West Brom now, so it's a moot point, but it would have been an option.
61 Posted 22/09/2020 at 06:05:41
Norwich turned down £20 million from Barcelona for Aarons (who reportedly had already agreed personal terms with Barca), so I very much doubt they'd accept Kenny plus £12 million. They really want some big cash for the kid.
62 Posted 22/09/2020 at 21:38:47
And for God's sake stay healthy!
63 Posted 22/09/2020 at 21:53:58
This now makes getting the new CB in a bit more urgent. Who plays there tomorrow, Mina ? , it’s a bit risky when we need him fighting fit and injury free for Saturday and there’s no back up at all.
64 Posted 22/09/2020 at 21:58:22
Only Mina and a Keane as fit senior centre backs now for next 6 weeks. Surely we’ll bring someone else in? Adarabioyo? Todibo? Bremer?
65 Posted 22/09/2020 at 21:59:21
At this rate we'll have to get Rhino on a diet and re register him.
If Mina gets a knock tomorrow the fee for any centre back we want will double.
Of course, by morning we may have announced a stealth signing...
1 Posted 19/09/2020 at 16:05:33
Wow, it was particularly bad from a player I have always defended
I think a Centre half is even more urgent than 12.29pm today