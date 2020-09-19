Seasons2020-21Everton News

Gibson's Reading loan confirmed

Lyndon Lloyd Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 63comments  |  Jump to last
Updated Lewis Gibson has joined Reading on a season-long loan.

The young centre-half had been expected to be on the substitutes' bench for Everton's home game against West Bromwich Albion and even in the starting line-up for the cup tie at Fleetwood but he has now completed his move south.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton were hoping to arrange for a mid-season break clause to be included in the terms in case they want to recall him but this has not been confirmed.

Gibson's move means that Everton have just two fit centre-halves with any first-team experience seeing as Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite are out injured.  

Philip McKeown
1 Posted 19/09/2020 at 16:05:33
Can't be any worse than Yerry across the Mersey today.
Wow, it was particularly bad from a player I have always defended
I think a Centre half is even more urgent than 12.29pm today
Tony Everan
2 Posted 19/09/2020 at 16:31:15
He needs to be playing competitive football so this is a good opportunity for him to prove himself.

This must mean we have a centre-back lined up to come in over the next few days.

Robert Tressell
3 Posted 19/09/2020 at 18:23:40
Good move for Gibson. Good standard at Reading. Just need a season long stop gap. Quite a good one.
Kieran Kinsella
4 Posted 19/09/2020 at 18:45:42
Only worry with Reading is playing time. They’ve started well so they may be loath to change a winning team. But hopefully it works out for all parties
James Stewart
5 Posted 19/09/2020 at 19:51:49
Should have been on the bench today. Arguably on the pitch even, after Mina’s ghastly performance.
Fran Mitchell
6 Posted 19/09/2020 at 20:15:00
Hopefully works out better than it did for Virginia.

A full season in the Championship with a good, competitive team and he'll be ready for next season.

Get a loan for the first team.

Phill Thompson
7 Posted 19/09/2020 at 20:22:59
I'm disappointed he hasn't figured in a competitive 1st team squad. He can cover centre-back and left-back, still another step up for him from Fleetwood last season.
Stephen Vincent
8 Posted 19/09/2020 at 20:46:25
No no no no no no!
Brian Williams
9 Posted 19/09/2020 at 20:52:15
If he's going there MUST be a cb incoming within the week.
Derek Knox
10 Posted 19/09/2020 at 22:16:10
I sincerely hope this a decision we will not later come to regret, only my humble opinion (btw), but I think, as promising as Branthwaite is, I believe Lewis Gibson is better at this stage of both of their respective careers.

I thought Mina today (hopefully he had a one-off bad day) was suspect/circumspect in doing the simple things, and was almost a liability in defence.

What is more frightening is that should he pick up an injury, which he is prone to, do we have a reliable centre-back to stand in capably?

What must Lewis be thinking? I have watched this lad in the U23s and, although it is a far way from the Premier League, but he looks to have it!

Martin Berry
11 Posted 20/09/2020 at 08:17:47
Carlo and Marcel must have a centre half coming in for sure if they are allowing Gibson to go on loan.
I also think there could be other activity for other positions too as I don't think we have finished in the transfer market yet
Dave Abrahams
12 Posted 20/09/2020 at 08:55:20
There has to be another centre back coming whether Gibson goes or not, Mina and Keane will be the downfall of any Everton revival, ones bad enough, to have the two of them, especially together will never do.
Clive Rogers
13 Posted 20/09/2020 at 09:33:36
I think Keane is going to be a fixture and he has definitely improved, but he doesn’t like fast tricky forwards and needs someone with pace alongside him. The loan deal for the guy from Chelsea?
Derek Knox
14 Posted 20/09/2020 at 11:32:44
Clive, agree Tomori would be ideal, but I keep reading that either Chelsea want to keep him, or he may go somewhere else (Rennes). However if there is a chance I would try to get an option to buy built in, otherwise we a Kurt Zouma situation (with the same Club).

There is also another Brazilian lad Gleison Bremer 6' 2", 23 years old currently at Torino who we may have a chance of getting. He's quick, muscular and improving, he would also fit in well with the Blue Brazil Contingent!

Laurie Hartley
15 Posted 20/09/2020 at 12:53:33
Clive & Derek - I can’t see Chelsea doing a deal with us for Tomori. Why would they want to help us?

I may be getting cynical but I have formed the opinion that we should, nine times out of ten, do our business with non premier league clubs.


Tony Everan
16 Posted 20/09/2020 at 13:15:19
We need to be on guard here. It would delight Chelsea to string us along over Tomori and leave us high and dry. They know our season would suffer for it.

We must have a deadline this week so that allows us to pursue quality alternatives like Bremer in good time.

David Pearl
17 Posted 20/09/2020 at 16:51:34
Mina stood off for the first goal but that apart he certainly did not have the stinker people are saying he had.

If Mina and Keane stay fit and play together they will improve. Thats what we need, and the same sort of patience the management showed with dcl. They will also improve with Allan in front of them.

Apart from that l would have liked to have seen Gibson on the bench at least for the midweek match. Carlo obviously doesnt think he's ready so hopefully he plays a lot of football and comes back stronger for it.

Tony McNulty
18 Posted 20/09/2020 at 17:01:23
Injuries in key defensive positions could stop our progress in its tracks.

I am sure the powers that be are aware of this.

Otherwise if one of the centre backs is injured on Wednesday what is the plan? Re-register David Unsworth?

Jack Convery
19 Posted 20/09/2020 at 17:21:25
Someone must be coming. Will Digne fill in on Wednesday with Nkounkou at left back again ?

Good for Gibson as long as he plays.

John Keating
20 Posted 20/09/2020 at 18:33:45
I appreciate it would be good to give Gibson a good run at a Championship Club but the priority now should be Everton and what's best for us. Holgate and Branthwaite out. Mina has been injury prone.

No sign of a centre-half coming in on loan and looking at the Chelsea lad today, he seems quite a way off the pace. Surely we can keep Gibson until we get someone in? Or at least keep him until the last day of the window.

Drew O’Neall
21 Posted 20/09/2020 at 23:14:16
You’d hang on until after Wednesday’s trip to Fleetwood if you had the choice.

I’d be inclined to start him in front of one of our starting CB’s who need to be bubble wrapped until next Saturday.

Don Alexander
22 Posted 21/09/2020 at 01:25:41
Good as our latest three signings have been over two games, I suggest that Moshiri spunking a quarter billion nicker, minimum, since he bought us, to no effect at all in improving us, will now stymy our attempt to invade his promised intrusion, when he bought in, spouting his much-trumpeted 3-year project, into the top four.

That said, to me, this season has for once in decades indicated a basis for some confidence that professionalism has at last made its presence felt at Finch Farm. I'll therefore give it 3 years from now to achieve what he and we wanted and needed from the get-go.

Si Cooper
23 Posted 21/09/2020 at 01:33:27
This would be a very strange thing to happen if we haven’t got another CB arriving from somewhere. Tomori doesn’t seem likely as he played for Chelsea earlier so must play some part in their plans.
A case of wait and see what develops in the next week?
Derek Knox
26 Posted 21/09/2020 at 08:17:55
Tosin Adarabioyo, from Man City is another under consideration, and at 6' 5" is not only an imposing figure but is also English, so may appeal.

He lives in the Manchester area, so no issues about work permits or moving house so he may well get the vote if City are actually willing to let him go, haven't seen how long his contract is or how much any fee would be.

John Keating
27 Posted 21/09/2020 at 08:21:54
Si
I think Gibson is due to sign for Reading today and the Fleetwood game is Wednesday
I really think we should hold back on this one until the picture becomes clearer regarding bringing in centre half cover.
The Club is far more important than Reading and Gibson going right now
Len Hawkins
28 Posted 21/09/2020 at 09:41:56
We send a very promising young player on loan to get some experience in a lower league and bring in another Premiership teams youngster in the same position to give him experience in the Premiership. Call me old fashioned but has common sense died in this country. Letting our own gain experience in a "home" environment may just not have him crucified for the least little mistake ie Branthwaite debut he made a mistake then got on with it with his OWN team mates around him.
Si Cooper
29 Posted 21/09/2020 at 12:59:11
Len, I would guess any loanee has to become accepted by their temporary teammates in any case.
Think it is a case of professional players wanting the team as a whole to be successful. Think of the likes of Landon Donovan who was cherished even though he wasn’t due to stay.
I think the most important thing is where the player is in their development. Playing either too far below or too far above their current abilities is what is potentially damaging for their progression.
Frank Wade
30 Posted 21/09/2020 at 13:11:52
I hope Gibson stays and doesn't go to Reading of all places. We sent Virginia there last season and they played him twice, setting his development back. If he does go, there has to be a major financial hit for Reading if they choose not to play him when available.

Sending him on loan is reckless, given our recent injury record with centre backs. It reminds me of Koeman, loaning out Garbutt, Robinson, Galloway and having only one left back in the Europa squad, not counting Martina as a left back. We could have to play JonJoe or Digne there in PL matches if Mina gets an injury.

Sam Hoare
31 Posted 21/09/2020 at 13:35:10
Derek@24, Adarabayio makes sense to me. Tall, quick and has been good in 2 seasons in the championship. Lots of City fans are loathe to let him go which bodes well. He'd probably cost between £6-11m which is doable.

It would be strange to let Gibson go when we are so short at the back. I can't see Tomori coming and both Holgate and Brainthwaite are 6 weeks away minimum. Perhaps you could play Digne there (he's surprisingly decent in the air) and use Nkoukou at LB but there don't seem alot of options.

Phil (Kelsall) Roberts
32 Posted 21/09/2020 at 13:36:57
Frank,

If you read the reports about Virginia's performances when he got to Reading, you will understand why he only played twice. They lost their first two games and he was at fault for at least one of the goals in each of them. Then they won a League Cup tie with the reserve goalie saving penalties and he was out of the team.

Reading didn't want to play him - for the reason they could not rely upon him.

Robert Tressell
33 Posted 21/09/2020 at 14:35:15
Sam, I think Gibson must be deemed in need of some competitive games at Championship level before being ready. That's fair enough. No point exposing the kid before he's ready.

Shame that Holgate, Branthwaite and Gbamin are injured. We shouldn't really need a new centre half but the luck is against us.

Tomori or Adarabioyo look likeliest candidates but could honestly see something random like (don't hate me) David Luiz on a free just to get us through the injury crisis.

Ps. Final thought to Gylfi and family. Shocking news and he must be completely traumatised at a personal level.

Tony Everan
34 Posted 21/09/2020 at 15:41:44
Sam, Robert I agree Adarabioyo is the most likely now. That's if he is prepared to fight for his place, he may want a guaranteed starting berth at a lower club. The competition will be fierce once Mason and Jarrad are back in a month or two.

A name that keeps reoccurring is Nikola Maksimović of Napoli. He is entering the final year of his contract and Carlo knows him [which is a good pointer].

We could be after him now or on a free next summer with a January pre-contract. If that's the case then a mature stop gap for a year could be an option. There must be a few reliable defensive mercenaries that would love to come to us for a year.

Tony Waring
35 Posted 21/09/2020 at 15:44:43
It,s reported that Rudiger is unhappy at Chelsea where he has yet to be selected for the first team. Now there's an enforcer of a centre half. How much would he cost I wonder ?
Mike Gaynes
36 Posted 21/09/2020 at 16:00:16
Tony #32, interesting shout. Maksimović is another tall CB, almost as big as Mina. He's very good, but if we're looking for CBs with pace (and we are), he ain't it.

Robert #31, I don't hate you, just the suggestion.

James MacGlashan
37 Posted 21/09/2020 at 16:10:13
Thoughts with Gylfi and family.
Jay Harris
38 Posted 21/09/2020 at 16:18:27
Tony,
I was thinking exactly the same thing. I watched Chelsea quite a bit over the last few seasons and to me Rudiger looks to be their best CB. I was thinking he was injured until I read an article this morning saying he wants out.

I think Lampard is leaning too far towards youth especially at CB where experience and a bit of nous is needed.

I also understand Tomori is available again although having watched him in a couple of Shalke games he does not inspire me with confidence.

The City lad is a good shout because he has had a couple of years in the championship and came away with good reports.

Dont know much about Bremer except he looks a beast of a man but didnt we say that about Yerry.

Robert Tressell
39 Posted 21/09/2020 at 16:31:28
Maksimovic looks a bit lumbering to me. And will cost about £15 to £20m, I expect. That's a bit much for a presumably unbudgeted for stop gap.

There's Ezequiel Garay - 33 year old Argentinian with good credentials - and released from contract already.

Someone like that may be the answer.

Mike - if you hated the idea of David Luiz, then brace yourself for inevitable rumours of Phil Jones...

Bill Gall
40 Posted 21/09/2020 at 16:33:14
The difficulty in bringing in another C.B in, is most of the names mentioned seem to want a move for more playing time. At Everton they are looking for a back up to Keane, Mina and when they are fit, Holgate and Braithwaite. So unless who we sign is a lot better than the fore mentioned, they will not get the playing time in the first team that they seem to want, and they will be a squad member with no guarantees of regular playing time.
Stephen Brown
41 Posted 21/09/2020 at 16:42:30
I’m not sure CB is any area where we need to spend big on. I’d be happy with Mina, Keane, Holgate and Branthwaite with Gibson on a call back clause. Gbamin to hopefully come back soon too!?

I’m with Drew I’d be wanting Gibson to play on Wednesday with Mina to give Keane a breather!

Andrew Ellams
42 Posted 21/09/2020 at 16:45:46
I think anybody that comes in will definitely have the opportunity to move above Mina in the pecking order, eepcially if they have a bit of pace.

If Carlo had got Gabriel over the summer he'd have been straight into the starting XI.

David Milner
43 Posted 21/09/2020 at 17:54:07
Gibson was always going out on loan to a Championship side this year. Branthwaite, when fit again, will probably go out on loan also.
Both these young lads need regular game time with a Championship club, then come back next year to challenge for a starting spot.
Holgate's injury put a spanner in the works somewhat. Adarabioyo on loan for a year with an option to buy would be ideal.
Barcelona still have to get players out either sold or on loan. Both Todibo & Wague are available so maybe nearer the end of the window Brands will again pull off a coup.
Tony Everan
44 Posted 21/09/2020 at 18:00:58
Robert 37 , Someone like him (Garay) on a free could well fit the bill as a quality experienced back up for a season and probably would accept the supporting role if he is paid well. He’s South American too so it’s a shoo in.
Robert Tressell
45 Posted 21/09/2020 at 18:32:34
No takers for the Phil Jones suggestion then?
Fran Mitchell
46 Posted 21/09/2020 at 18:51:17
Chris Smalling is available, was apparently excellent last season at Roma, at 30 could still have 4-5 years at the top level. He'd be a good option on loan with an option to buy.
Fran Mitchell
47 Posted 21/09/2020 at 18:53:23
Or if we want to spend money, then Kristofer Ajer from Celtic would be a good option. Young, Big, already with european football and international experience. Ready to make the step up from SPL - similar to a certain fella across the park.
Tommy Carter
48 Posted 21/09/2020 at 19:02:58
@44 Fran

I’d have Smalling, certainly on a loan deal as cover. Gets a bad press for some reason. Vastly experienced player, decent age. Will also have benefited from his experience in Italy I’m sure. Mightn’t next as silky as a lot of other players but he’s a lot more physical And uncompromising than Yerry and Keane.

Daniel A Johnson
49 Posted 21/09/2020 at 19:05:02
Smalling is a good defender and suited the slow paced Italian game where he can read the game etc.

The thought of Keane and Smalling against pace makes me want to buy brown Y-fronts.

Bill Gienapp
50 Posted 21/09/2020 at 19:36:37
Bill (38) - it's a bit of a strange situation. It would be potentially suicidal not to bring in someone else at this stage... but once Holgate regains fitness, that means between him, Keane, Mina and new guy, one of them would almost certainly be out of the matchday squad altogether.
Fran Mitchell
51 Posted 21/09/2020 at 19:50:39
Good point that the 2 Bills make #38 #48.

Mina is on a big wage, and is a big personality. He should have done better for the first 30 mins at WBA, but I personally still really rate him. Keane has just signed a new contract, has improved, and will be looking to cement himself as a fixture and maybe even future captain. Holgate is amongst our best young players.

Ideally we'd get a player from a Championship or lower Premier League team who fancies a step up and could push for a place – like Jagielka 10 years ago.

Mike Gaynes
52 Posted 21/09/2020 at 19:57:32
I've always been against spending money on another centre-back.

Smalling on loan would be a good idea, because he really did have a great season at Roma, but I doubt it's going to happen. No reason for Man Utd to help us out with a loan if they can sell him to Conte at Inter for £21 million.

Bill Gall
53 Posted 21/09/2020 at 19:57:44
Bill #48

As you say, it would be potentially suicidal not to bring in another defensive midfielder and the only type of player that may be considered is a young player for the future, and that would be risky, or an older player at the end of his contract that will be given a chance to continue his career.

Another option would be to get a centre-back who will be good enough to replace either Keane or Mina. That will not surprise me as there is no sentiment in football at the playing level, just at the board level... ie, Bill Kenwright.

Colin Metcalfe
54 Posted 21/09/2020 at 20:06:55
Hi guys just a quick question to all our fellow blues across the pond, I am currently holed up in a hotel in San Francisco.

What's going on with the football on TV here? Normally when I come to the States, it had great coverage on the Premier League; however, there is very little on NBC Sports now – and what is Peacock?

Jay Harris
55 Posted 21/09/2020 at 20:10:38
Colin,

Peacock has replaced NBC Sports Gold and it appears NBC is now streaming more games through Peacock than the regular NBC TV channels.

Having said that, Peacock is good value at $4.99 per month.

Colin Metcalfe
56 Posted 21/09/2020 at 20:21:21
Jay#53 thanks I will try to sign up as I am in the states 2/3 times a month.
Jay Harris
57 Posted 21/09/2020 at 21:19:14
Colin,

If you want to watch the Carabao Cup, that is on ESPN+ – another streaming service and another $5 a month.

I'm not on commission BTW and I've just noticed the Palace game is on the main NBC channel, 10 am Eastern on Saturday.

Tommy Carter
58 Posted 21/09/2020 at 21:31:14
@ 49 Fran

I'm with you. Why wait for someone to get promoted and have one good season in the Premier League and then sign them up?

Identify them now and bring them in. They'll have guaranteed resale value too I think if it doesn't completely work out. Why? Because they'll be proven at Championship level where decent fees are being spent.

I remember seeing Luke Ayling a few years back at Bristol City and thinking that he could definitely make a Premier League player. He is one now. And I expect him to perform well.

His team mate Liam Cooper has arguably been the best defender in the Championship for the last few seasons.


Steve Shave
59 Posted 21/09/2020 at 21:35:08
I see the Atletico manager has been quoted as saying we are in for Arias. Makes sense on a football and commercial level. (Man, we are going to be popular in Columbia!) However, surely if we are going to spend £10-12M, we should try Norwich's resolve and offer Kenny plus £12M for Aarons?
Bill Gienapp
60 Posted 21/09/2020 at 22:28:37
I can't believe I'm about to say this, since I ridiculed the links when they first surfaced, but maybe Branislav Ivanovic would have made sense on a one-year deal.

Basically a battle-tested veteran who could step in and do the job if need be, but wouldn't necessarily be looking for guaranteed playing time. Anyway, he's at West Brom now, so it's a moot point, but it would have been an option.

Mike Gaynes
61 Posted 22/09/2020 at 06:05:41
Steve #57,

Norwich turned down £20 million from Barcelona for Aarons (who reportedly had already agreed personal terms with Barca), so I very much doubt they'd accept Kenny plus £12 million. They really want some big cash for the kid.

Mike Gaynes
62 Posted 22/09/2020 at 21:38:47
Good luck, young man. Grow and mature into something great.

And for God's sake stay healthy!

Tony Everan
63 Posted 22/09/2020 at 21:53:58
Both Gibson and Davies have been found good clubs for their respective loans. It’s a great opportunity to play more regularly and prove themselves. I am sure most of us will be closely following their progress. I wish them well.

This now makes getting the new CB in a bit more urgent. Who plays there tomorrow, Mina ? , it’s a bit risky when we need him fighting fit and injury free for Saturday and there’s no back up at all.

Sam Hoare
64 Posted 22/09/2020 at 21:58:22
Good luck to him. Though strange timing. Who will we play tomorrow night against Fleetwood. Maybe Callum Connolly may get a game?

Only Mina and a Keane as fit senior centre backs now for next 6 weeks. Surely we’ll bring someone else in? Adarabioyo? Todibo? Bremer?

Martin Reppion
65 Posted 22/09/2020 at 21:59:21
As the window for loans extends well into October I don't get the timing of this.
At this rate we'll have to get Rhino on a diet and re register him.
If Mina gets a knock tomorrow the fee for any centre back we want will double.
Of course, by morning we may have announced a stealth signing...

