Gibson's Reading loan confirmed

Tuesday, 22 September, 2020



Updated

The young centre-half had been expected to be on the substitutes' bench for Everton's home game against West Bromwich Albion and even in the starting line-up for the cup tie at Fleetwood but he has now completed his move south.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton were hoping to arrange for a mid-season break clause to be included in the terms in case they want to recall him but this has not been confirmed.

Gibson's move means that Everton have just two fit centre-halves with any first-team experience seeing as Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite are out injured.

