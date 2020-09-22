Seasons2020-21Everton News

Virginia pens new long-term deal with the Blues

Lyndon Lloyd Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 6comments  |  Jump to last

Everton have underlined their belief in goalkeeper Joao Virginia by handing the 20-year-old a new four-year contract at the club.

Signed from Arsenal's academy two years ago, Virginia has been Jordan Pickford's back-up at first-team level so far this season as Jonas Lössl deals with a back problem and made his full debut last week in the Carabao Cup against Salford City.

The Portuguese, who had a loan spell cut short at Reading last season after he made just two appearances, is expected to be between the sticks again tomorrow as the Blues visit Fleetwood Town in the third round of the same competition.

“It is a bright future for me here at the Club and I am so positive about it and so happy to sign this new deal,” Virginia told evertontv. “I feel at home here and have done since the day I joined.

"Everybody at the Club made me welcome, the fans have been terrific with me, too, so I'm so pleased to sign again.

“Mr Carlo is giving me the confidence I needed and for such an experienced manager to give me the thumbs up every day in training makes me feel even more confident.

“It is amazing. The faith of Marcel Brands means a lot, too.”

 

Reader Comments (6)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Kevin Prytherch
1 Posted 22/09/2020 at 15:39:58
How he is still occasionally turning out for the U23’s is beyond me. He’s 20 now and obviously not going to make it. Just another example of Unsworth planning for his next U23 trophy. It beggars belief.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
2 Posted 22/09/2020 at 15:51:49
Kevin..!

We Shall Have a Fishy...

Tony Everan
3 Posted 22/09/2020 at 15:57:31
Kevin #1, Disgraceful, Lock em up!
Mike Gaynes
4 Posted 22/09/2020 at 15:59:47
Ever the provocateur, Kevin.
Des Farren
5 Posted 22/09/2020 at 15:59:50
He's made it to a four year contract and with our current number one, anything is possible.
Mike Keating
6 Posted 22/09/2020 at 16:10:26
We should have made a bid for Martinez and added some real kick up the arse competition for the No 1 spot.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads