Virginia pens new long-term deal with the Blues

Tuesday, 22 September, 2020







Everton have underlined their belief in goalkeeper Joao Virginia by handing the 20-year-old a new four-year contract at the club.

Signed from Arsenal's academy two years ago, Virginia has been Jordan Pickford's back-up at first-team level so far this season as Jonas Lössl deals with a back problem and made his full debut last week in the Carabao Cup against Salford City.

The Portuguese, who had a loan spell cut short at Reading last season after he made just two appearances, is expected to be between the sticks again tomorrow as the Blues visit Fleetwood Town in the third round of the same competition.

“It is a bright future for me here at the Club and I am so positive about it and so happy to sign this new deal,” Virginia told evertontv. “I feel at home here and have done since the day I joined.

"Everybody at the Club made me welcome, the fans have been terrific with me, too, so I'm so pleased to sign again.

“Mr Carlo is giving me the confidence I needed and for such an experienced manager to give me the thumbs up every day in training makes me feel even more confident.

“It is amazing. The faith of Marcel Brands means a lot, too.”

