Soild Everton grind out another victory
Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Everton
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his fifth goal in three League games to set the Toffees on their way to victory
Everton extended their 100% start to the new season with a hard-fought win at Selhurst Park that was secured by a controversial penalty late in the first half.
IFAB's new handball rules took centre stage again as a second incident in the box involving Joel Ward resulted in a spot-kick being award to the Toffees and Richarlison converted from 12 yards with aplomb.
That restored Everton's lead after Cheikhou Kouyaté had cancelled out Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 10th-minute opener and while Carlo Ancelotti's men were slightly less expansive in the second half and had to deal with a good deal more pressure from Palace, they held on fairly comfortably to return to the top of the Premier League for the time being.
Ancelotti had reverted back to his trusted starting XI, with three of his new signings back in the side, and after a slightly untidy start, the Blues got to grips with their task and Abdoulaye Doucouré had an early shot saved at the near post by Guaita.
A minute later, though, the visitors took the lead thanks to a fine passing move. Doucouré's pass to James Rodriguez was stroked into the Palace area first time by the Colombian to Seamus Coleman who squared neatly for Calvert-Lewin to side-foot in off the goalkeeper from close range.
Wilfried Zaha was being kept quiet enough and was booked for kicking out at Yerry Mina and it was from a more rudimentary situation that the hosts equalised. Andros Townsend delivered a deep corner to the back post where Kouyaté out-jumped two Everton players to power a header past Jordan Pickford.
A quick Everton counter-attack where Rodriguez sent Richarilson away was charged down and a handball claim on Ward was eventually denied by Video Assistant Referee, Anthony Taylor.
The Palace defender wasn't as lucky late in the half, however, as he fell victim to the new handball laws. Accidentally handling Lucas Digne's header just inside the box, Ward's arm was adjudged by Taylor to have been in an unnatural position and a penalty was awarded.
Richarlison swept the resulting spot kick high into the net following a halting run-up to send Ancelotti's men into the interval a goal up.
Everton withstood a couple of potentially nervy dead-ball situations early in the second half but almost doubled their advantage when Rodriguez picked Calvert-Lewin out from a corner but the striker could only prod wide when a surer connection would surely have resulted in another goal.
The Blues' No.9 was on the end of another of the Colombian's deliveries from the same side a few minutes later but he and Michael Keane went for the same ball and neither could properly connect with it.
Jordan Ayew flashed a deflected centre across the face of Everton's and Kouyaté missed at the far post with another header from a free-kick before a James volley off Digne's cross was deflected behind.
Calvert-Lewin survived another VAR check for handball in the area with 20 minutes to go while he had one more half chance at the other end that he sliced into the goalkeeper's arms as the closing stages were characterised by Everton shutting things down and preventing their hosts from creating any meaningful chances of their own.
The result, which was more than fair on the balance of play, ended Palace's winning start to the new season saw Everton win their third successive League game and fifth in all competitions to send them back to the top of the table for the time being.
That said, there are two differences this year.
1. There's more character (and more resilience in midfield) so we didn't crumble.
2. We have the players to produce a little bit of quality to make a difference. The first goal was a beautiful move.
Iffy performances by a few. Allan I thought was exceptional. But top of the table after 3 and 5 wins from 5 in all competitions. COYB!
Playing some lovely football in the first half but we had to dig in a little second half. Never an easy team to play away, Palace. We probably would have lost this in previous seasons but there seems more steel in the team now.
On our previous three Premier League displays, I would like to see Gomes benched. He is nowhere near the player he was when we first signed him.
Top of the tree... Only another 31 points needed to avoid the drop. COYB
Loads of good performances, rather than any great ones, but this is what happens when you improve the team, although I agree with Martin, we will still need more pace out wide in some games.
I was made up with Dacoure, a new club, a new style, he gave the ball away quite a bit, but he never went missing and his physicality was really needed in the last 30 minutes imo.
Well done Everton, the fact that I was getting nervous, must mean I’m starting to think we could achieve something this season, especially if we can find a bit more pace?
No fans in stadiums for whole of the season.
Everton that! 😂😂😂😂
Victory in that sort of game does wonders for confidence. We were messy in the second-half but we didn't buckle.
I thought the defence generally played well. DCL in the last 5 minutes was brilliant, earning us breathing space.
A bit lucky with the VAR, for once, but a well earned 3 points, nevertheless. Despite numerous free kicks Pickford was rarely troubled and we saw the game out with little trouble.
The pen was a pen by the rules, and that's all the ref can do, but it's awful harsh.
Defence excellent, Coleman in particular. DCL and Charley worked extremely hard.
Good win against a tough team Thought Palace would tire but they didn't
Ugliest win this season. Happy to see we can achieve that sort of result in this sort of game against this type of opposition.
We looked so good at the start of the game up to our opening goal. What a work of art that was, involving Gomes, Coleman, Doucoure, James, Coleman again and - BANG! - DCL's finish.
We progressively became too passive, played too deep and started - as we did all game - to give up corners and free kicks around our penalty area which is always Palace's main threat.
We were poor on the corner they scored from. Kouyate running back off the goal line and in doing so losing Richarlison, giving him the space to head home.
I'll take any VAR decision that benefits us. Question answered who takes the pens when Siggy isn't on the pitch.
Really scrappy 2nd half for the most part and whilst there were some palpitations, nothing really threatening from the home team.
Mina doing a very good Stracqualursi impersonation, trying to head the ball prostrate on the ground. Yerry was such a dominant player in both penalty areas in his time playing for Palmeiras here in Brazil. I've yet to see him reach that sort of level consistently in a Blue shirt. Today was further evidence he is, shall we say, a tad 'unorthodox'.
Doucoure was wayward in his passing today and James wasn't quite on it as in his previous appearances, but as per his part in the opening goal, when he's good, he's very, very good.
Pickford other than a mistimed punch clearance which failed to get height or distance was fine.
Seamus far from over the hill. Digne tenancious quality. Michael Keane yet another fine game and (as he has always had in his locker) a good passing range. Allan the glue that holds us together. DCL 5 in 3. Impossible to knock. Gomes his best game of the season. Play like that every week, and he stays in the team. Richarlison, another high octane performance in defence as well as attack. He is playing exceedingly well at the moment.
The three subs with little time to impress, but what they did (or rather, didn't do) was all a bit 'meh'.
First time in 27 years Everton has won the opening 3 games of a league season. Five straight on the bounce with the cup wins. What I'm also liking is Everton winning on the road again. Six wins in 11 PL away fixtures under Carlo.
Maybe, just maybe, this Italian geezer does know what he is doing.
20 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:21:38
Nine points from three games. Top of the League. Midweek game, went to London and won.
We're gonna win the league! 😜
Today's 3 subs did little to take the pressure off and Iwobi was seemingly determined to get Palace a point.
23 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:23:41
What a luxury to have a rolls royce of a player like James, someone who can unlock any defence.
I think he was the difference today & no doubt will be again in similar games. He was excellent today, he plays the game at his pace, in his slippers, although he was noticeably tiring towards the end.
What a talent.
25 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:25:32
26 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:27:27
30 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:31:29
BHA up next and a very winnable game.
The big test comes after that one, we will really know how far we have progressed then.
Palace V Everton
But this report in the Guardian made me laugh.
...Around 10 minutes later, Lucas Digne tried to head the ball into the path of Richarlison, only for the ball to flick Ward’s hand on its way through. Play continued. Palace had an attack. Everton won the ball back. Autumn turned to winter. Joe Biden won the presidential election. Random parts of Greenland continued to melt into the Arctic Ocean. Winter turned to spring. Ward retired and grew old. Humanity itself finally incinerated and perished in the Second Great Conflagration.
At which point, Kevin Friend brought play back, studied the video screen and awarded Everton a penalty for the earlier handball. Richarlison, by now a wizened, shrivelled stack of bones and rags barely recognisable from his younger self, tucked it past Vicente Guaita into the top corner.
The penalty award may have been correct, only because of the distance between Digne and the defender (according to the new rules). Plus, Richarlison may have been through if the defender hadn’t stopped it. It was borderline, but I’ll take it all day long!
34 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:35:37
African but plays in Sweden.
I also saw signs today of Gomes getting back into shape and form. Yes, Yerry can be chaotic but I thought he was very much part of the defensive effort today.
Have a happy night Blues. We deserve it, we really do.
Also the CB situation remains unsolved. We need a good solution there.
If these problems are solved, I think we could be challenging the top 4/6.
With the pitch soaked, I thought Gomes and James, particularly the second, struggled a bit. Carlo should have dropped James a bit sooner. I didn't see Sigurdsson coming on though, as I thought, we needed someone more aggressive.
I don't like Sigurdsson, he passes the ball well at close range, he just doesn't have it like James, he is average but still manages to hide it pretty well, making all those precise passes that really don't leave anywhere.
A ball in the middle of the goal is always a minus for a keeper, I'm starting to think something has to be done, drop him and put Virginia for a few games, you never know...
The negatives, such as they were: Mina does not look up to being our first choice centre half, I can see why Barca let him go, he gives away too many cheap free kicks; no howlers from Pickford but he is certainly no Schmeichel in bossing his box, those corners were often inside the 6 yard box but Jordan rarely comes to catch them, or even punch them; Dom got his goal but only just, it was an easy chance that should really have been saved, not sure he is as clinical a finisher as some claim. On the other hand, his hold up play in the last 10 mins or so was exemplary and much needed.
On the upside, Coleman had a better game than normal, as did Keane apart from missing his man on their goal. Richie may not have had much of a sight of goal but for a flair player, he gives everything for the cause. The rest were average in the sense they did what you'd expect, for example the now normal flashes of brilliance from James, without being much if at all above their normal level. But that is now enough, whereas it wasn't last year.
Tut! Tut! You forgot to mention winning the Carabao Cup first.
Tough assignment successfully negotiated through grit, determination, focus and of course, skill
Job Done.
We are top of the league FFS!!
Yes Doucoure has an amazing ability to hit high speed quickly but crucially he’s very calm about timing the tackle. He mad a near identical tackle versus Spurs and both could have led to red cards and or goals if he hadn’t timed it to perfection. I thought he and Allan played well but credit to Palace the two former Hibs players have them a hell of a battle
A solid performance with the new signings playing their part. Hard to pick a motm think Allen just shades it for me.
UTFT.
I wish we’d cut out the stupid free kicks where their player is going nowhere. Mina and Gomes are always inviting pressure via silly fouls.
Biggest thing for me is that we seem to be getting a bit of luck, for a change.
Well done Blues.
Today was all about Allan and Doucouré, whilst not great with the ball, between them they broke up the play and allowed others to get back, double up and snuff the move out.
Even our two forwards were relentless in their physicality without the ball. I’m seeing signs of an extra gear with Richarlison too, I thinks he’s first to realise with James in the team what the knock on effect for him is.
A full team of 6/7s today ensures a gritty and satisfying win.
There are no easy games in the Premier League, so we have to get used to today. There will be many more days like this. Battles that have been fought and won.
Doucoure and Allan give us the steel and protection that the defence needs to overcome really well organised and physical teams like Palace.
In thought the whole team battled well for each other , so no motm needed. I thought Iwobi looked a bit lost when he came on and needs to do better. I thought Siggurdson looked more focused and did well .
It will be an interesting 10 days until he transfer window shuts, with one or two good strategic signings we can strengthen our hand a bit more. We are looking like a very good destination now. It will all rest on Brands moving on two or three ( or four) to give him some financial leeway, and then finding time to bring in one or two good solid players.
Finally a brief word about Pickford, good to see him have a relatively boring game. Just keeping it simple.
More of he same please Jordan.
Evidently he'll be going right into the under 23 squad according tothe Liverpool Echo
63 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:01:39
Only three teams at 6 points (apart from CP). Arsenal and Liverpool play Monday, so that's at least one of them behind us. That leaves only Leicester.
I love living in the moment! And I just noticed WBA are 3-0 up against Chelsea right now. Time for another drink, I think!
Coleman at the final whistle opens his pocket and releases Zaha and Eze - points to screen replays how to make a run and an assist.
If young Mitchell is a Premier League standard full back, then Digne is close enough to being called world class now - and Baines must have been in the top 5 in the world at his peak surely, as a comparison?
Rodriguez with 3 smothering him left and then right on the touchline - fully boxed-in, then innovating a chipped pass to midfield was an unbelievable moment in the game reminiscent of Ronaldinho in his prime.
Everyone else superb, and of course Carlo for 5 wins on the bounce. No many would have thought it possible a month ago. Brighton looks doable too.
EFC coming out to Champions League music anyone?
Two away games and one home game.
Scored 8 conceded 3.
9 points.
2 sloppy goals against WBA accepted.
However, get behind the team and stop criticising until there is a need to do so!
Just goes to show our results of Spuds away, 5 goals at home to Baggies and an away win at Palace who may be top half is a fantastic start !
COYB
Our penalty was "lucky" - definitely been angered if that was given against us, and credit to Hodgson for saying that it was as bad as the one his side got last week at Old Trafford.
However, Palace were never going to be an easy game. But good to see that there's belief amongst the team again.
I believe there was, and to the team he plays for a big fee paid, but absolute chicken feed in English football.
Between £900k and £1.5m. Think we may have paid up to guarantee getting him in.
Control yourself!!
I think it's a matter of who we can sell,or loan out, before we can improve even more. But the team spirit is excellent, we're confident much more so than last season and we are learning to take every match in earnest. Never mind what any other team does, it's what we do that is going to count in every match.
Never Give in!
If it was Winstons war Cry to the Nation, it should be ours.
The one downer of the day was Palace’s goal, shades of last season there, demonstrating there is still work to be done.
However, the general improvement is beyond belief. Long may it continue.
Totally agree with your comments about the screening/broadcast.
Constant replays and shots of managers and players in the stands whilst the game is going on.
It seemed that the players were playing in slow motion and very poor commentary.
79 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:18:20
Coleman again defying age and past injuries with a faultless display. Doucoure did well and glad to see others giving him credit for that tracking back tackle. Allan and James did well in an overall very solid team display.
I can’t understand people saying the goalie should have saved DCLs goal- look at it at normal speed- it goes so fast the goalie would not have seen it til it was past him.
I feel this team will develop into something even better with a further ten games under their belt- very exciting.
Finally Gomes was very good and looks to be on his way back to form.
In answer to your question to Brian Williams about the teenager from Sweden signing for us and if there was a fee involved or compensation, I understand crates of Bombadier were involved.
I wonder who his agent is and what cut he got from the deal..?
Only slight gripe is crosses into our goal worry me, and we need Holgate back.
Dave that's because some people don't know how difficult it is for a keeper when the ball comes at him from close range, even when it's close to his body.
I had started to doubt Ancelotti and Brands, but they're lifting us up and restoring us to the levels we've dreamed about. Trophy success will be lovely, but having someone like James in the team and seeing us (first half only today) playing imaginative one-touch football is enough of a delight.
That was our most difficult game to date and we showed a solidity that was not in evidence last season.
We weren't as fluent as previous games and had to dig in at times.
Apart from 2 terrible defensive lapses the first resulting in their goal we were still solid and kept their main threats, Townsend and Zaha very quiet.
After watching Brighton earlier and still bewildered how they lost next week will be another different type of test. On Wednesday Brighton will be up for revenge against United and we need to put out a strong side against the hammers.
Good solid performance and an even better result. Well done Carlo and the squad/
As for our durability, it’s definitely a question mark, and I think of we are to have a stellar season we will need a lot of luck with injuries. Leicester had it, maybe we can too?
Make no mistake though, physically that was a tough game.
There is definitely a change of attitude compared to last season and I don't expect much more in the transfer window unless we can get some outgoing transfers done, but it will be interesting to see if anything happens in the next one.
It may have been a dour second half with some dubious penalty decisions during the game but last season we never seemed to get these decisions and I think we had the lowest amount of penalties for us in the league. Everton's penalty was given as the player had his arms away from his body, DCL had his arms down by his side. The one thing that these announcers should learn is the new rules instead of nearly having a heart attack when the team they are supporting, instead of being neutral, don't get the decision,
We have another tough week ahead and think that we have enough squad depth to beat West Ham, but watching Brighton against Man Utd today they are going to be hard to beat.
The best thing that is happening is our supporters don't have to go to work on a Monday with the other lots supporters gloating. Win ugly or brilliantly long may it last
2 Posted 26/09/2020 at 16:59:04
Still need a speed merchant on the right as a get out when under pressure to carry a threat at both side.