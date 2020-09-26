Seasons2020-21Everton News

Soild Everton grind out another victory

Lyndon Lloyd Saturday, 26 September, 2020 92comments  |  Jump to last
Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his fifth goal in three League games to set the Toffees on their way to victory

Everton extended their 100% start to the new season with a hard-fought win at Selhurst Park that was secured by a controversial penalty late in the first half.

IFAB's new handball rules took centre stage again as a second incident in the box involving Joel Ward resulted in a spot-kick being award to the Toffees and Richarlison converted from 12 yards with aplomb.

That restored Everton's lead after Cheikhou Kouyaté had cancelled out Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 10th-minute opener and while Carlo Ancelotti's men were slightly less expansive in the second half and had to deal with a good deal more pressure from Palace, they held on fairly comfortably to return to the top of the Premier League for the time being.

Ancelotti had reverted back to his trusted starting XI, with three of his new signings back in the side, and after a slightly untidy start, the Blues got to grips with their task and Abdoulaye Doucouré had an early shot saved at the near post by Guaita.

A minute later, though, the visitors took the lead thanks to a fine passing move. Doucouré's pass to James Rodriguez was stroked into the Palace area first time by the Colombian to Seamus Coleman who squared neatly for Calvert-Lewin to side-foot in off the goalkeeper from close range.

Wilfried Zaha was being kept quiet enough and was booked for kicking out at Yerry Mina and it was from a more rudimentary situation that the hosts equalised. Andros Townsend delivered a deep corner to the back post where Kouyaté out-jumped two Everton players to power a header past Jordan Pickford.

A quick Everton counter-attack where Rodriguez sent Richarilson away was charged down and a handball claim on Ward was eventually denied by Video Assistant Referee, Anthony Taylor.

The Palace defender wasn't as lucky late in the half, however, as he fell victim to the new handball laws. Accidentally handling Lucas Digne's header just inside the box, Ward's arm was adjudged by Taylor to have been in an unnatural position and a penalty was awarded.

Richarlison swept the resulting spot kick high into the net following a halting run-up to send Ancelotti's men into the interval a goal up.

Everton withstood a couple of potentially nervy dead-ball situations early in the second half but almost doubled their advantage when Rodriguez picked Calvert-Lewin out from a corner but the striker could only prod wide when a surer connection would surely have resulted in another goal.

The Blues' No.9 was on the end of another of the Colombian's deliveries from the same side a few minutes later but he and Michael Keane went for the same ball and neither could properly connect with it.

Jordan Ayew flashed a deflected centre across the face of Everton's and Kouyaté missed at the far post with another header from a free-kick before a James volley off Digne's cross was deflected behind.

Calvert-Lewin survived another VAR check for handball in the area with 20 minutes to go while he had one more half chance at the other end that he sliced into the goalkeeper's arms as the closing stages were characterised by Everton shutting things down and preventing their hosts from creating any meaningful chances of their own.

The result, which was more than fair on the balance of play, ended Palace's winning start to the new season saw Everton win their third successive League game and fifth in all competitions to send them back to the top of the table for the time being.  

Martin Berry
2 Posted 26/09/2020 at 16:59:04
Very resilient today as 12 months ago we would have crumbled.
Still need a speed merchant on the right as a get out when under pressure to carry a threat at both side.
Alan J Thompson
3 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:05:45
I got to half time and was told there was no further internet connection nor phone facility, is this why the report was cut short and did anyone else suffer this problem?
Derek Knox
4 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:07:28
Alan J, at least you saw the better half, second half was a bit scrappy and nail-biting at times, but a win is a win and wins breed confidence !
Ernie Baywood
5 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:07:32
I suppose we saw today that it's not always champagne stuff... We had to grind it out and ride our luck a bit.

That said, there are two differences this year.

1. There's more character (and more resilience in midfield) so we didn't crumble.
2. We have the players to produce a little bit of quality to make a difference. The first goal was a beautiful move.

Iffy performances by a few. Allan I thought was exceptional. But top of the table after 3 and 5 wins from 5 in all competitions. COYB!

David Connor
6 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:07:39
Really hard-fought win today. 3 wins in a row. Can't ask for more than that.

Playing some lovely football in the first half but we had to dig in a little second half. Never an easy team to play away, Palace. We probably would have lost this in previous seasons but there seems more steel in the team now.

On our previous three Premier League displays, I would like to see Gomes benched. He is nowhere near the player he was when we first signed him.

Top of the tree... Only another 31 points needed to avoid the drop. COYB

Tony Abrahams
7 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:07:46
Won our first five matches for the first time in 82 years, and had to really dig in to achieve it.

Loads of good performances, rather than any great ones, but this is what happens when you improve the team, although I agree with Martin, we will still need more pace out wide in some games.

I was made up with Dacoure, a new club, a new style, he gave the ball away quite a bit, but he never went missing and his physicality was really needed in the last 30 minutes imo.

Well done Everton, the fact that I was getting nervous, must mean I’m starting to think we could achieve something this season, especially if we can find a bit more pace?

Andy Riley
8 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:07:57
Another 31 points to safety. I remember that the last time we finished 4th we achieved 40 points on Boxing Day against Manchester City!
Brian Williams
9 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:09:25
Premier league winners 2020/21.
No fans in stadiums for whole of the season.
Everton that! 😂😂😂😂
Tony Hill
10 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:11:33
An excellent, tough win against a good side. They had very few clear-cut opportunities.

Victory in that sort of game does wonders for confidence. We were messy in the second-half but we didn't buckle.

I thought the defence generally played well. DCL in the last 5 minutes was brilliant, earning us breathing space.

Bill Watson
11 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:13:02
Alan #3 No problems here and I was on a blag connection.

A bit lucky with the VAR, for once, but a well earned 3 points, nevertheless. Despite numerous free kicks Pickford was rarely troubled and we saw the game out with little trouble.

Philip Bunting
12 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:13:36
Brian...I'd take that right now lol so long as we get a parade around the city. Happy blue nose tonight
Shane Corcoran
13 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:16:25
As above. Iwobi must have had a 100% non-completion rate with his passes. Still he tried.

The pen was a pen by the rules, and that's all the ref can do, but it's awful harsh.

Dave Ganley
14 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:19:01
Decent performance that was. Fully deserved win in the end I think. Was very impressed with our game management in the last 20 minutes or so, yes Palace had a lot of the ball but We were very solid and gave them nothing. We also had our chances to put the game to bed but I'll take the win. As others have said, we would have crumbled last year but a lot better character appears to be in the team now. Long may it continue
Steve Brown
15 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:19:06
Shane @ 13, Iwobi was trampoline touch today. Never bring him on when you are defending a lead with 5 mins to go!

Defence excellent, Coleman in particular. DCL and Charley worked extremely hard.

Good win against a tough team Thought Palace would tire but they didn't

Robert Tressell
16 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:19:22
I normally defend Iwobi but he was appalling this time. Truly awful. Shout out for Sigurdsson though. Thought he played very well when he came on. Andre had faded big time and Sigurdsson looked very mature with and without the ball.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
17 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:20:33
Another mini-test passed today.

Ugliest win this season. Happy to see we can achieve that sort of result in this sort of game against this type of opposition.

We looked so good at the start of the game up to our opening goal. What a work of art that was, involving Gomes, Coleman, Doucoure, James, Coleman again and - BANG! - DCL's finish.

We progressively became too passive, played too deep and started - as we did all game - to give up corners and free kicks around our penalty area which is always Palace's main threat.

We were poor on the corner they scored from. Kouyate running back off the goal line and in doing so losing Richarlison, giving him the space to head home.

I'll take any VAR decision that benefits us. Question answered who takes the pens when Siggy isn't on the pitch.

Really scrappy 2nd half for the most part and whilst there were some palpitations, nothing really threatening from the home team.

Mina doing a very good Stracqualursi impersonation, trying to head the ball prostrate on the ground. Yerry was such a dominant player in both penalty areas in his time playing for Palmeiras here in Brazil. I've yet to see him reach that sort of level consistently in a Blue shirt. Today was further evidence he is, shall we say, a tad 'unorthodox'.

Doucoure was wayward in his passing today and James wasn't quite on it as in his previous appearances, but as per his part in the opening goal, when he's good, he's very, very good.

Pickford other than a mistimed punch clearance which failed to get height or distance was fine.

Seamus far from over the hill. Digne tenancious quality. Michael Keane yet another fine game and (as he has always had in his locker) a good passing range. Allan the glue that holds us together. DCL 5 in 3. Impossible to knock. Gomes his best game of the season. Play like that every week, and he stays in the team. Richarlison, another high octane performance in defence as well as attack. He is playing exceedingly well at the moment.

The three subs with little time to impress, but what they did (or rather, didn't do) was all a bit 'meh'.

First time in 27 years Everton has won the opening 3 games of a league season. Five straight on the bounce with the cup wins. What I'm also liking is Everton winning on the road again. Six wins in 11 PL away fixtures under Carlo.

Maybe, just maybe, this Italian geezer does know what he is doing.

Victor Johnson
18 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:21:16
In so many ways these games are the most important to win. A true test of character. We know we can put on the style and win games handsomely, but today we won ugly. A brilliant team effort and I think I feel more satisfied today than I did against Spurs. COYBB!!
Albert Perkins
19 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:21:35
The pen was correct as Richie was right behind the offender and right in front of goal. You know what happens next .
Jamie Crowley
20 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:21:38
This guy was crap, that guy didn't play well, we didn't so this well, we didn't do that well.

Nine points from three games. Top of the League. Midweek game, went to London and won.

We're gonna win the league! 😜

Kieran Kinsella
21 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:22:58
Iwobi just rushes around he seems to have only one speed
Stephen Vincent
22 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:23:32
Think what that game proves is that we now have an excellent starting 11 or will have when Mason comes back - but the squad strength isn't really up to scratch yet.

Today's 3 subs did little to take the pressure off and Iwobi was seemingly determined to get Palace a point.

David Donnellan
23 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:23:41
Games like this against tight dogged teams, usually end with us drawing the game. As we have previously struggled to unlock well organised, tight teams in some games like this.
What a luxury to have a rolls royce of a player like James, someone who can unlock any defence.
I think he was the difference today & no doubt will be again in similar games. He was excellent today, he plays the game at his pace, in his slippers, although he was noticeably tiring towards the end.
What a talent.
Kieran Kinsella
24 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:25:27
Consecutive away wins in London, surely that’s a rarity!
Alex Gray
25 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:25:32
Tough game today palace had a lot of energy in their press. As mentioned above our game management was superb. Allan was excellent and even when he’s not in the game James produces something every time he touched the ball. Shout out to Keane who so far this season has been excellent. Five wins, top of the league and can’t complain at the minute!
Will Mabon
26 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:27:27
We're going finish top eight this season, I can feel it.
James Head
27 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:28:00
We need Holgate back ASAP as Mina is an absolute nightmare, the one were he slipped over elbowed the ball and butted the palace player in the ankle was ridiculous, every time he challenges for the ball he's giving away free kicks around our box, has your heart in your mouth any time he's involved.
Brian Williams
28 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:28:14
New Nkounkou type gem (hopefully) on the way too from Sweden. Brands doing his stuff quietly and efficiently.

Jamie Crowley
29 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:30:51
Brian, who is that? Position as well?
Dave Lynch
30 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:31:29
Two very tricky away fixtures put to bed early season.
BHA up next and a very winnable game.
The big test comes after that one, we will really know how far we have progressed then.
Patrick McFarlane
31 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:32:32
Not the best performance this season, but they showed determination against a difficult opponent, that's all we can ask for, mind you a third Everton goal would have been welcomed in that last five to ten minutes.
Palace V Everton
But this report in the Guardian made me laugh.
...Around 10 minutes later, Lucas Digne tried to head the ball into the path of Richarlison, only for the ball to flick Ward’s hand on its way through. Play continued. Palace had an attack. Everton won the ball back. Autumn turned to winter. Joe Biden won the presidential election. Random parts of Greenland continued to melt into the Arctic Ocean. Winter turned to spring. Ward retired and grew old. Humanity itself finally incinerated and perished in the Second Great Conflagration.

At which point, Kevin Friend brought play back, studied the video screen and awarded Everton a penalty for the earlier handball. Richarlison, by now a wizened, shrivelled stack of bones and rags barely recognisable from his younger self, tucked it past Vicente Guaita into the top corner.

Danny Broderick
32 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:33:50
There was a point in the second half where Zaha was leading a counter attack on us, very dangerous. And Doucouré got back goal side, stuck to him like glue and thwarted the attack. Last season, that would have been Schneiderlin or Sigurdsson in 2nd gear, he would have got through and scored or set one up. This year, I love us so much more as a team. If you get past Allan, Doucouré will get you and vice versa. If you get past both, our defence is more organised.

The penalty award may have been correct, only because of the distance between Digne and the defender (according to the new rules). Plus, Richarlison may have been through if the defender hadn’t stopped it. It was borderline, but I’ll take it all day long!

Brent Stephens
33 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:33:56
WBA one up
Brian Williams
34 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:35:37
Imam Jagne, Jamie, midfielder. One for the future.

African but plays in Sweden.

Tony Abrahams
35 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:35:47
You know what happens next Albert@19? Richarilson scores and the flag goes up because he’s in an offside position. I’m glad we won, I just hate the way some of these laws are being implemented at the minute, and rather than being talking points, I’m sure it’s going to turn loads of people off football, although I can only speak for myself.
Tony Hill
36 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:36:02
That piece of defensive work by Doucoure chasing back Zaha was great to see.

I also saw signs today of Gomes getting back into shape and form. Yes, Yerry can be chaotic but I thought he was very much part of the defensive effort today.

Have a happy night Blues. We deserve it, we really do.

Lev Vellene
37 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:36:16
Haha, Patrick #31! I laughed at that quote!
Pekka Harvilahti
38 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:40:41
We should get a experienced striker because it's a long season and we can't rely only on DCL and Richie. There will be injures,bans or whatever.
Also the CB situation remains unsolved. We need a good solution there.
If these problems are solved, I think we could be challenging the top 4/6.
Jamie Crowley
39 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:41:06
TY Brian! Name noted.
Charles Towers
40 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:44:45
In the ~80+ minute, Allan sent the ball out of the park. He was laughing and though it seemed an irrelevant funny thing, he relieved the pressure of the last-minute equalizer, probably without knowing it. I heard he hit a window though, landing the ball on a ready-made old lady's pie. Youuu scouuusse scuuummmm!

With the pitch soaked, I thought Gomes and James, particularly the second, struggled a bit. Carlo should have dropped James a bit sooner. I didn't see Sigurdsson coming on though, as I thought, we needed someone more aggressive.

I don't like Sigurdsson, he passes the ball well at close range, he just doesn't have it like James, he is average but still manages to hide it pretty well, making all those precise passes that really don't leave anywhere.

A ball in the middle of the goal is always a minus for a keeper, I'm starting to think something has to be done, drop him and put Virginia for a few games, you never know...

Mark Taylor
41 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:45:24
The positives are obvious, 3 points from a tricky away game to an in form team and completed in far from lucky fashion, dodgy penalty or not. Overall we were the better team, albeit not by much.

The negatives, such as they were: Mina does not look up to being our first choice centre half, I can see why Barca let him go, he gives away too many cheap free kicks; no howlers from Pickford but he is certainly no Schmeichel in bossing his box, those corners were often inside the 6 yard box but Jordan rarely comes to catch them, or even punch them; Dom got his goal but only just, it was an easy chance that should really have been saved, not sure he is as clinical a finisher as some claim. On the other hand, his hold up play in the last 10 mins or so was exemplary and much needed.

On the upside, Coleman had a better game than normal, as did Keane apart from missing his man on their goal. Richie may not have had much of a sight of goal but for a flair player, he gives everything for the cause. The rest were average in the sense they did what you'd expect, for example the now normal flashes of brilliance from James, without being much if at all above their normal level. But that is now enough, whereas it wasn't last year.

Terry Farrell
42 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:47:24
2 away wins on the run! I am back in the 80s and love Don Carlo and James is god.
John Pendleton
43 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:48:17
Jamie (20) We're gonna win the league! 😜

Tut! Tut! You forgot to mention winning the Carabao Cup first.

Darren Hind
44 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:48:34
What a contrast to last season.

Tough assignment successfully negotiated through grit, determination, focus and of course, skill

Job Done.

Danny Broderick
45 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:49:30
Mark (41),

We are top of the league FFS!!

Brian Wilkinson
46 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:49:56
A wins a win, happy Days.
Mike Gaynes
47 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:50:13
Love your inside info, Brian. Just don't do a Rob and predict what day and time he's gonna sign!
Mike Gaynes
48 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:51:22
Albert, you get through the fires OK? We drove through Eugene ten days ago and it looked like hell on earth.
Dave Abrahams
49 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:53:18
Brian (34), this signing from Sweden, he is very young isn’t he, one for the future, a few top clubs were very interested in him, was there a fee involved or compensation?
Geoff Williams
50 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:54:07
Very pleased with the result but below par compared with previous performances. Thought James should gave been substituted ten minutes earlier as he had tired. Iwobi deserved uis chance to come on after his performance against Fleetwood but he was awful. His tirst touch and passing were so poor. Gordon must be on the bench next time. I thought for sixty minutes Gomes was immense.
Kieran Kinsella
51 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:54:26
Danny Broderick and Tony Hill

Yes Doucoure has an amazing ability to hit high speed quickly but crucially he’s very calm about timing the tackle. He mad a near identical tackle versus Spurs and both could have led to red cards and or goals if he hadn’t timed it to perfection. I thought he and Allan played well but credit to Palace the two former Hibs players have them a hell of a battle

Martin Mason
52 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:54:46
Robert@16 Well pointed out Sigurdsson was superb when he came on. He has one position and that is forward of midfield like a false number 9 coming back to defend and pick up the ball. If you play him in midfield he is absolutely hopeless, that isn't his fault. Carlo knows this and Gylfi looks like the player we theoretically bought.
Kieran Kinsella
53 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:55:17
Hamilton rather not Hibs
Rob Dolby
54 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:55:39
Var on our side today. I didn't think any of the handballs were deliberate but I am sure over the course of the season the decisions will even themselves up!

A solid performance with the new signings playing their part. Hard to pick a motm think Allen just shades it for me.

UTFT.

Craig Walker
55 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:55:46
A lot of positives and so pleased with the start of this season.

I wish we’d cut out the stupid free kicks where their player is going nowhere. Mina and Gomes are always inviting pressure via silly fouls.

Biggest thing for me is that we seem to be getting a bit of luck, for a change.

Well done Blues.

John Pierce
56 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:55:46
We were exceptional without the ball, limited Palace to set plays throughout and largely neutered Zaha.

Today was all about Allan and Doucouré, whilst not great with the ball, between them they broke up the play and allowed others to get back, double up and snuff the move out.

Even our two forwards were relentless in their physicality without the ball. I’m seeing signs of an extra gear with Richarlison too, I thinks he’s first to realise with James in the team what the knock on effect for him is.

A full team of 6/7s today ensures a gritty and satisfying win.

Tony Everan
57 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:56:08
Bruising hard graft and a deserved battling win.

There are no easy games in the Premier League, so we have to get used to today. There will be many more days like this. Battles that have been fought and won.

Doucoure and Allan give us the steel and protection that the defence needs to overcome really well organised and physical teams like Palace.

In thought the whole team battled well for each other , so no motm needed. I thought Iwobi looked a bit lost when he came on and needs to do better. I thought Siggurdson looked more focused and did well .

It will be an interesting 10 days until he transfer window shuts, with one or two good strategic signings we can strengthen our hand a bit more. We are looking like a very good destination now. It will all rest on Brands moving on two or three ( or four) to give him some financial leeway, and then finding time to bring in one or two good solid players.

Finally a brief word about Pickford, good to see him have a relatively boring game. Just keeping it simple.

More of he same please Jordan.

Kieran Kinsella
58 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:57:33
Mark Taylor I think Coleman has been excellent in all our recent games
Derek Knox
59 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:58:31
Mike G, the very fact that are signing players who can not only sign their own name but read and write is a sign of progress in itself! :-)
Jim Lloyd
60 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:58:44
Jamie, a young lad (assume 16 or 17) called Imam Jagne. Can play right winger,defensive right side midfielder and attacking midfielder for about $2m.
Evidently he'll be going right into the under 23 squad according tothe Liverpool Echo
John Pendleton
61 Posted 26/09/2020 at 17:58:58
Beat Spurs who Score for fun. Beat WBA who are beating Chelsea 3-0. Beat Palace who beat Man Utd. No mean feat.
Mike Connolly
62 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:01:35
I was unlucky to watch the game on Prime. With two muppets commentators especially Ally McCoist. However, I missed a lot of the action. This was due to the camera showing lots of replays of everything while the match was still going on. and when the managers name was mention the camera would zoom in on them for longer than needed. At one stage even the floodlights got a cameo appearance. Still a good win against a team that will give a lot of the so called big guns a tough game. Oh, how did we get mugged off buying Iwobi
Lev Vellene
63 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:01:39
I'm just sitting here, enjoying the current league table. And nipping on another drink...

Only three teams at 6 points (apart from CP). Arsenal and Liverpool play Monday, so that's at least one of them behind us. That leaves only Leicester.

I love living in the moment! And I just noticed WBA are 3-0 up against Chelsea right now. Time for another drink, I think!

Jason Li
64 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:02:08
Captain Coleman still got it.

Coleman at the final whistle opens his pocket and releases Zaha and Eze - points to screen replays how to make a run and an assist.

If young Mitchell is a Premier League standard full back, then Digne is close enough to being called world class now - and Baines must have been in the top 5 in the world at his peak surely, as a comparison?

Rodriguez with 3 smothering him left and then right on the touchline - fully boxed-in, then innovating a chipped pass to midfield was an unbelievable moment in the game reminiscent of Ronaldinho in his prime.

Everyone else superb, and of course Carlo for 5 wins on the bounce. No many would have thought it possible a month ago. Brighton looks doable too.

EFC coming out to Champions League music anyone?

Martin Mason
65 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:03:04
What did our keeper have to do apart from pick the ball out of the net once from a superb header. A great modern game today, I hate the money in the game but it has driven quality up to a very high level.
Ray Smith
66 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:04:30
Mark 41

Two away games and one home game.
Scored 8 conceded 3.
9 points.
2 sloppy goals against WBA accepted.
However, get behind the team and stop criticising until there is a need to do so!

Brent Stephens
67 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:04:34
Martin, I noticed also that Pickford's kicking out was much more accurate today.
John Pendleton
68 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:04:45
Jason - applauded that James manoeuvre - how did he get out of that and still find the pass?
John Atkins
69 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:04:59
Chelsea getting battered by the Baggies

Just goes to show our results of Spuds away, 5 goals at home to Baggies and an away win at Palace who may be top half is a fantastic start !

COYB

Matt Traynor
70 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:05:27
There were a lot of positives today I thought. 2nd half we were under the cosh. But positves were - Pickford was okay. Hamez once fully match fit will really fire us (Jim Rosenthal reminding us that Ronaldo got his 47 goals for Real Madrid with Rodriguez in the midfield).

Our penalty was "lucky" - definitely been angered if that was given against us, and credit to Hodgson for saying that it was as bad as the one his side got last week at Old Trafford.

However, Palace were never going to be an easy game. But good to see that there's belief amongst the team again.

Brian Williams
71 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:07:47
Dave#49.
I believe there was, and to the team he plays for a big fee paid, but absolute chicken feed in English football.

Between £900k and £1.5m. Think we may have paid up to guarantee getting him in.

Andre Angwin
72 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:07:53
A win is a win, look at the RS last 2 seasons (and even this season so far); can’t recall how many games they won by being lucky or playing shite. I’ll take these 3 points any day, don’t give a flying one about how we played. It’s just flipping marvellous!
Billy Roberts
73 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:07:58
Will @26
Control yourself!!
Jim Lloyd
74 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:08:11
A good team in the making. We're a bit thin on the ground for a good squad, even though we've got 31 players in it. So this year it's a mix of very good players, decent plaers and good young players breaking their way in.

I think it's a matter of who we can sell,or loan out, before we can improve even more. But the team spirit is excellent, we're confident much more so than last season and we are learning to take every match in earnest. Never mind what any other team does, it's what we do that is going to count in every match.
Never Give in!
If it was Winstons war Cry to the Nation, it should be ours.

Tony Abrahams
75 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:08:34
I personally thought Pickford looked shot, but we won and hopefully it gives him a bit more confidence. Don’t listen to the experts saying you’re about to lose your England place Jordan, concentrate on Everton, and get yourself back in the spotlight for the right reasons, and then thank Carlo Ancelotti for his experience in dealing with you, through your bad form, once you finally improve! HOPEFULLY.
James Head
76 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:12:47
I think the fact we are getting refereeing decisions that in the past we would never get is down to the fact that the profile of the club has been lifted by the appointment of a world class manager and the recent aquisition of James, as we all know, in the past we can't buy a decision and any debatable decision in our own box would go against us.
Peter Mills
77 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:16:13
Very pleased with the win, we worked hard for it.

The one downer of the day was Palace’s goal, shades of last season there, demonstrating there is still work to be done.

However, the general improvement is beyond belief. Long may it continue.

Ray Smith
78 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:16:58
Mike 62

Totally agree with your comments about the screening/broadcast.

Constant replays and shots of managers and players in the stands whilst the game is going on.

It seemed that the players were playing in slow motion and very poor commentary.

Dave Williams
79 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:18:20
Excellent result and performance against a team which will ruffle a few feathers this season.
Coleman again defying age and past injuries with a faultless display. Doucoure did well and glad to see others giving him credit for that tracking back tackle. Allan and James did well in an overall very solid team display.
I can’t understand people saying the goalie should have saved DCLs goal- look at it at normal speed- it goes so fast the goalie would not have seen it til it was past him.
I feel this team will develop into something even better with a further ten games under their belt- very exciting.
Finally Gomes was very good and looks to be on his way back to form.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
80 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:20:36
Dave @ 49:

In answer to your question to Brian Williams about the teenager from Sweden signing for us and if there was a fee involved or compensation, I understand crates of Bombadier were involved.

I wonder who his agent is and what cut he got from the deal..?

Joe McMahon
81 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:20:46
Brilliant, another win in London also. James has to be wrapped in cotton wool between matches, he makes things tick, what a class player.

Only slight gripe is crosses into our goal worry me, and we need Holgate back.

Brian Williams
82 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:21:01
Dave#82.
Dave that's because some people don't know how difficult it is for a keeper when the ball comes at him from close range, even when it's close to his body.
Martin Mason
83 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:21:51
Imagine how good the wonderful James could be if he actually got fit? Maybe he is better being almost static and using his sublime skill.
Christy Ring
84 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:24:28
Mark Taylor #41 'Coleman better than normal', he was excellent today, and this season. Try and give him a bit of credit.
Tony Hill
85 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:27:29
Of course, James's superb pass to Digne was also instrumental for the second goal. What an absolute joy he is to watch: the elegance, the touch and the timing.

I had started to doubt Ancelotti and Brands, but they're lifting us up and restoring us to the levels we've dreamed about. Trophy success will be lovely, but having someone like James in the team and seeing us (first half only today) playing imaginative one-touch football is enough of a delight.

Niall McIlhone
86 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:34:16
Jason #66 and John#70, that divine moment with James boxed in on the touch line and finding the ball inside to an amber shirt -almost casually -was, for me, proof we have lightning in a bottle with that man on the pitch. I find the criticism off Mina a bit unfair though , I think he and Keane are looking increasingly solid and if Mina can keep his form and fitness, he will be even better. We have a South American spine to the team now in Rodriguez Mina, Allan and Richarlison and I think this is helping with the morale as well, we are seeing a blend of style and guile we so much needed last season. COYB
Martin Mason
87 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:34:48
The problem now is how to give games to NKounku and Gordon. In Carlo I will trust.
Tony Abrahams
88 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:37:42
Agree with some of the comments because although I still think we are a little bit short for the rigours of a very long and condensed season, some of the passing and movement I’m watching, hasn’t been associated with Everton for way too long, and it’s fantastic.
Ryan Holroyd
89 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:38:38
Championship standard that Calvert-lewin
Albert Perkins
90 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:39:50
Mike 48, thanks for thinking about us in Eugene. We got lucky and dodged the bullets. Rigged up some fancy homemade filter systems then bit the bullet and bought a couple of expensive air purifiers. The future is here with poor air quality. A few years ago my younger daughter was living in Santa Rosa in the Bay Area and was two blocks from the fire that burned a quarter of the town down to the foundations. She works for a credit union and spent the next week handing over thousands of dollars to destitute people in their pajamas, asking only for a signature. Proud of her. Well Mike, the footy is a great distraction. Long may it continue. Call in next time you are in the area.
John Keating
91 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:45:36
A win is a win and that 's all that counts. And that was a very good win.
That was our most difficult game to date and we showed a solidity that was not in evidence last season.
We weren't as fluent as previous games and had to dig in at times.
Apart from 2 terrible defensive lapses the first resulting in their goal we were still solid and kept their main threats, Townsend and Zaha very quiet.
After watching Brighton earlier and still bewildered how they lost next week will be another different type of test. On Wednesday Brighton will be up for revenge against United and we need to put out a strong side against the hammers.
Good solid performance and an even better result. Well done Carlo and the squad/
John Pierce
92 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:57:16
Tony, some very astute observations. Pickford looked washed out to me, I think that made him kick more than pass, but don’t have anything to back that up. I thought his punches were effective but unconvincing. That particular tale is not over by a long chalk.

As for our durability, it’s definitely a question mark, and I think of we are to have a stellar season we will need a lot of luck with injuries. Leicester had it, maybe we can too?

Make no mistake though, physically that was a tough game.

Bill Gall
93 Posted 26/09/2020 at 18:59:02
I think that Sky Sports player ratings described what Evertons performance as a team was. Overall even though there was man of the match mention, it was just a difference from last season in it was a whole team effort, each player played his part with each one covering for each other. Iwobi seemed over anxious to prove himself and let himself down. Siggy seemed to calm the team down when Palace were pressing by just doing the simple passes to maintain possession.
There is definitely a change of attitude compared to last season and I don't expect much more in the transfer window unless we can get some outgoing transfers done, but it will be interesting to see if anything happens in the next one.
It may have been a dour second half with some dubious penalty decisions during the game but last season we never seemed to get these decisions and I think we had the lowest amount of penalties for us in the league. Everton's penalty was given as the player had his arms away from his body, DCL had his arms down by his side. The one thing that these announcers should learn is the new rules instead of nearly having a heart attack when the team they are supporting, instead of being neutral, don't get the decision,
We have another tough week ahead and think that we have enough squad depth to beat West Ham, but watching Brighton against Man Utd today they are going to be hard to beat.
The best thing that is happening is our supporters don't have to go to work on a Monday with the other lots supporters gloating. Win ugly or brilliantly long may it last

