Ancelotti maintains 'Davies is important to us'

Carlo Ancelotti has played down speculation that Tom Davies could be allowed to leave the club before the transfer deadline, either on loan or in a permanent transfer, insisting that the midfielder is part of his plans.

There were reports last week that Everton were in talks with Southampton over a potential loan deal after Davies fell down the pecking order at Goodison Park following the arrivals of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucouré but Ancelotti said:

"No, we didn't think about this. Tom Davies is a part of this squad, of this team. He didn't play a lot in the last game but he is always ready. He played 30 minutes in the past game and he did well.

"We have confidence [in him] and we are not thinking about letting him leave on loan because I think he is an important part of our squad."

Davies made 24 starts last season but has started one of the first five games of 2020-21 but, unlike team-mate Anthony Gordon, who was keen to find out why he hadn't been included in the first-team squad for the Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion after his stellar showing in the Carabao Cup against Salford City, Ancelotti says Davies has not approached him to discuss his lack of game-time.

"In general, I am not used to doing a lot of explaining to the players because I have to talk a lot, because a lot of players have to stay out," he said. "But if he wants to talk to me about this position, it is quite clear.

"The fact that he didn't come to me, means he knows really well his position and how he is important for us."

