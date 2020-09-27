Evertonians take 'Spirit of the Blues' to the top of iTunes charts

A groundswell on social media has propelled the catchy Everton anthem 'Spirit of the Blues' to Number 1 on the UK iTunes charts tonight.

Sparked by @FinKitch and @NeilLafferty and a series of videos posted to Twitter of famous movie dance scenes and popular Internet memes with the song dubbed over, more and more Toffees bought the song on iTunes for just 79p, helping it rise up the charts until it knocked Miley Cyrus's "Midnight Sky" off the top spot.

This is a @FinKitch special 🤣😂...what a character pic.twitter.com/myxOteJEf2 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) September 27, 2020

