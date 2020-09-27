Seasons2020-21Everton News

Evertonians take 'Spirit of the Blues' to the top of iTunes charts

Sunday, 27 September, 2020 1comment  |  Jump to last

A groundswell on social media has propelled the catchy Everton anthem 'Spirit of the Blues' to Number 1 on the UK iTunes charts tonight.

Sparked by @FinKitch and @NeilLafferty and a series of videos posted to Twitter of famous movie dance scenes and popular Internet memes with the song dubbed over, more and more Toffees bought the song on iTunes for just 79p, helping it rise up the charts until it knocked Miley Cyrus's "Midnight Sky" off the top spot.

 

Steve Ferns
1 Posted 27/09/2020 at 23:44:40
Everton fans are so starved of success, you can’t blame us for getting carried away. There’s a bit of lockdown / Covid fever thrown in there too, to make us all mad.

It’s all good fun and great to see so many blues enjoying themselves for the right reasons.

