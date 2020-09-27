Seasons2020-21Everton News
Evertonians take 'Spirit of the Blues' to the top of iTunes charts
A groundswell on social media has propelled the catchy Everton anthem 'Spirit of the Blues' to Number 1 on the UK iTunes charts tonight.
Sparked by @FinKitch and @NeilLafferty and a series of videos posted to Twitter of famous movie dance scenes and popular Internet memes with the song dubbed over, more and more Toffees bought the song on iTunes for just 79p, helping it rise up the charts until it knocked Miley Cyrus's "Midnight Sky" off the top spot.
This one had to be done #Spiritoftheblues pic.twitter.com/X1hdBHg2FW— Professor Carlo🇮🇹 (@kyleG1878) September 27, 2020
@FinKitch this is going to last until Christmas isn't it? #UTFT pic.twitter.com/FXA4cb24lc— Jon Mackenzie (@JonMackenzie88) September 27, 2020
This is a @FinKitch special 🤣😂...what a character pic.twitter.com/myxOteJEf2— Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) September 27, 2020
The Spirit of the Blues Brothers. @FinKitch pic.twitter.com/RSeuoaRZeP— Random Everton (@EvertonRandom) September 27, 2020
1 Posted 27/09/2020 at 23:44:40
It’s all good fun and great to see so many blues enjoying themselves for the right reasons.