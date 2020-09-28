U18s in solid win over Stoke

Saturday, 26 September, 2020



U18s 4 - 0 Stoke City

Charlie Whitaker's first-half double and goals after the interval from Sean McAllister and Lewis Warrington made for an impressive victory.Everton never relinquished control after taking the lead on 19 minutes when Whitaker swept in following Warrington's delivery. The best early chance nevertheless fell to the visitors, Everton keeper Zan Luk-Leban forced into a smart save.A ball sent over by Warrington from the right-hand side of the area found its way to Whitaker for a cool finish into the bottom corner. Boosted by their goal, the home side continued confidently and had a second just 5 minutes later. A short corner resulted in a clever low cross into the area, with a deft touch from Whitaker doubling the Blues' lead.Everton took charge after the interval and soon stretched their advantage. A well-timed lay-off from Whitaker allowed McAllister time to shoot into the bottom corner for his third goal from three games.With Everton limiting the Potters to very little in the way of chances, the game was all over by the 72nd minute. A smart ball into the right channel allowed Tom Cannon to use his pace and trickery to play a perfectly-weighted ball to the onrushing Warrington, who confidently struck into the left corner.

