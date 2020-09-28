Seasons2020-21Everton News
Under-23s score handsome win over Derby
U23s 4 - 1 Derby [L]
Everton's Under-23s enjoyed a comprehensive victory at the Merseyrail Community Stadium in Southport as they beat Derby County 4-1.
David Unsworth's side took the lead after just 11 minutes when Einar Iversen set up Ellis Simms and the striker strode in on goal and finished confidently.
Josh Bowler then rattled the post with a shot after 17 minutes.
Joe Anderson doubled the home side's lead early in the second half when he collected the ball on the edge of the box following a corner and drilled it home.
Derby pulled themselves back into the contest shortly before the hour mark when Tyree Wilson curled a free-kick into the top corner of Harry Tyrer's goal but Bowler ensured that the two-goal cushion was restored seven minutes later.
The winger drove into the box and placed his shot past Ravas in the Derby goal to make it 3-1.
Three became four with four minutes to go when Astley played Simms in for his second and he made not mistake while Matthew Pennington almost made it 5-1 late on but his header came back off the crossbar.
Everton: Tyrer, Pennington, Anderson, Baningime, Ouzounidis, Astley, Bowler, Iversen (Cannon 87'), Simms, Connolly, Hughes (Onyango 61')
Subs: Quirk, Hansen, Carroll
Reader Comments (39)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
[BRZ]
2 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:21:13
Just wonder if by chance you are there, or if you've got a feed to the game. Probably only via the Derby website if so!
3 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:22:50
Just need to quickly enrol then free access.
4 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:24:00
[BRZ]
5 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:29:37
Got it.
Thanks.
6 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:50:37
7 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:51:44
[BRZ]
8 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:53:49
Although Derby is a Championship side, they always compete well in PL2.
9 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:55:52
10 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:56:29
[BRZ]
11 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:59:22
If you need to register, make stuff up as necessary. It worked for me!
12 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:59:39
13 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:02:47
[BRZ]
14 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:06:55
Just make up your details if you need to register. Worked for me!
And as that cheeky booger Brent also said elsewhere, it worked for him too...using my details!
15 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:10:07
[BRZ]
16 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:11:33
17 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:12:54
18 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:14:40
19 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:16:37
20 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:17:07
21 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:18:06
22 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:19:26
[BRZ]
23 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:19:28
24 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:19:53
[BRZ]
25 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:21:09
[BRZ]
26 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:22:44
You just HAVE to ruin the moment, don't you Brent?
What a groaner!
27 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:23:39
[BRZ]
28 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:24:27
29 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:24:31
30 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:25:20
31 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:30:33
32 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:31:57
33 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:32:53
Just hope it stays like that.
34 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:35:09
35 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:49:07
[BRZ]
36 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:49:20
[BRZ]
37 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:51:22
38 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:57:27
[BRZ]
39 Posted 28/09/2020 at 21:00:02
The Derby commentators saying numerous times how buoyant Everton is looking and feeling these days across all age groups.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:12:55