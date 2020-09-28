Under-23s score handsome win over Derby

Monday, 28 September, 2020



U23s 4 - 1 Derby [L]

Everton's Under-23s enjoyed a comprehensive victory at the Merseyrail Community Stadium in Southport as they beat Derby County 4-1.

David Unsworth's side took the lead after just 11 minutes when Einar Iversen set up Ellis Simms and the striker strode in on goal and finished confidently.

Josh Bowler then rattled the post with a shot after 17 minutes.

Joe Anderson doubled the home side's lead early in the second half when he collected the ball on the edge of the box following a corner and drilled it home.

Derby pulled themselves back into the contest shortly before the hour mark when Tyree Wilson curled a free-kick into the top corner of Harry Tyrer's goal but Bowler ensured that the two-goal cushion was restored seven minutes later.

The winger drove into the box and placed his shot past Ravas in the Derby goal to make it 3-1.

Three became four with four minutes to go when Astley played Simms in for his second and he made not mistake while Matthew Pennington almost made it 5-1 late on but his header came back off the crossbar.

Everton: Tyrer, Pennington, Anderson, Baningime, Ouzounidis, Astley, Bowler, Iversen (Cannon 87'), Simms, Connolly, Hughes (Onyango 61')

Subs: Quirk, Hansen, Carroll

