Seasons2020-21Everton News

Under-23s score handsome win over Derby

Monday, 28 September, 2020 39comments  |  Jump to last
U23s 4 - 1 Derby [L]

Everton's Under-23s enjoyed a comprehensive victory at the Merseyrail Community Stadium in Southport as they beat Derby County 4-1.

David Unsworth's side took the lead after just 11 minutes when Einar Iversen set up Ellis Simms and the striker strode in on goal and finished confidently.

Josh Bowler then rattled the post with a shot after 17 minutes.

Joe Anderson doubled the home side's lead early in the second half when he collected the ball on the edge of the box following a corner and drilled it home.

Derby pulled themselves back into the contest shortly before the hour mark when Tyree Wilson curled a free-kick into the top corner of Harry Tyrer's goal but Bowler ensured that the two-goal cushion was restored seven minutes later.

The winger drove into the box and placed his shot past Ravas in the Derby goal to make it 3-1.

Three became four with four minutes to go when Astley played Simms in for his second and he made not mistake while Matthew Pennington almost made it 5-1 late on but his header came back off the crossbar.

Everton: Tyrer, Pennington, Anderson, Baningime, Ouzounidis, Astley, Bowler, Iversen (Cannon 87'), Simms, Connolly, Hughes (Onyango 61')
Subs: Quirk, Hansen, Carroll  

Reader Comments (39)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Brent Stephens
1 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:12:55
Simms goal puts U23s ahead.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
2 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:21:13
Brent, did you say the other day supporters were allowed to attend tonight, or has that all gone out the window again with the govt vetoing spectator attendance last week?

Just wonder if by chance you are there, or if you've got a feed to the game. Probably only via the Derby website if so!

Brent Stephens
3 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:22:50
https://www.dcfc.co.uk/fixtures/results/2020/09/28/everton-v-u23

Just need to quickly enrol then free access.

Brent Stephens
4 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:24:00
Bowler hits the post
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
5 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:29:37
Excellent, Brent!

Got it.

Thanks.

Brent Stephens
6 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:50:37
Everton had the best of the first 15 mins. Derby more in it the next 15. Everton better again final 15 of first half. Bowler by far the best on the pitch and scored after about 10 minutes. No real scares for Everton defence. Some nice touches by Hughes this half.
Brent Stephens
7 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:51:44
Sorry - Simms goal! Bowler almost!
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
8 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:53:49
We looked well on top from what I saw Brent. Hughes and Bowler always a threat when they got on the ball. Both sides trying to play it out from the back. Everton closing down on that more effectively than Derby.

Although Derby is a Championship side, they always compete well in PL2.

Dave Abrahams
9 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:55:52
Keep them coming Brent, where is Iverson playing and how is he doing?
Phill Thompson
10 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:56:29
I’m quietly impressed with both Hughes and Iversen Brent, both haveI developed a lot in past year and I think will be key midfielders for us once some more players go on loan.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
11 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:59:22
Try and get yourself on to Brent's link to watch the 2nd half of the U-23s v Derby:

Everton U-23s v Derby U-23s

If you need to register, make stuff up as necessary. It worked for me!

Brent Stephens
12 Posted 28/09/2020 at 19:59:39
Dave. Iversen in midfield. Playing well as Phill says. Hughes had some really elegant touches. Bowler outstanding though.
Brent Stephens
13 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:02:47
Jay that worked for me as well - using your details!
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
14 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:06:55
Dave, try this link that Brent put up elsewhere.

Everton U-23s v Derby U-23s

Just make up your details if you need to register. Worked for me!

And as that cheeky booger Brent also said elsewhere, it worked for him too...using my details!

Brent Stephens
15 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:10:07
Anderson goal.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
16 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:11:33
2-0 Joe Anderson cracker right at the start of the 2nd half.
Phill Thompson
17 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:12:54
Haha, put your details in Jay, I’ve used the same login for the last 3 seasons, they never bother me with junk . I usually visit twice per year!
Andy Crooks
18 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:14:40
Jay, I know it's off topic but where did the Pickford thread go. Any ideas?
Brent Stephens
19 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:16:37
Derby score from free kick.
Brent Stephens
20 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:17:07
Keeper I think should have saved it.
Phill Thompson
21 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:18:06
That’s a surprising mistake from Harry Tyrer, most unlike him
Brent Stephens
22 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:19:26
Bowler goal
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
23 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:19:28
Agree Brent. I think Harry will be disappointed by that. Seemed to misjudge the flight and made no attempt to keep it out. Unlike him.
Brent Stephens
24 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:19:53
Hats off to Josh.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
25 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:21:09
Derby defence opened like the Red Sea there Brent for Bowler's goal.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
26 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:22:44
'Hats off to Josh [Bowler].'

You just HAVE to ruin the moment, don't you Brent?

What a groaner!

Brent Stephens
27 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:23:39
Onyango on for Hughes.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
28 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:24:27
Onyango on for Hughes. He was very good against Leicester the other night.
Brent Stephens
29 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:24:31
Can’t help it Jay! A flat hat joke.
Brent Stephens
30 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:25:20
Arsenal ahead!!
Hugh Jenkins
31 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:30:33
Brent (30) - good - but I think a draw will suit us best.
Brent Stephens
32 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:31:57
Hugh it didn’t last long. Them are now level.
Hugh Jenkins
33 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:32:53
Brent - LOL - yeas - I think it happened whilst I was typing.

Just hope it stays like that.

Brent Stephens
34 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:35:09
Spoke too soon Hugh.
Brent Stephens
35 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:49:07
Simms goal from great Astley pass.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
36 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:49:20
Simms. 4-1. Clinical.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
37 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:51:22
Pennington off the bar.
Brent Stephens
38 Posted 28/09/2020 at 20:57:27
Well quite a comfortable win. A real mix of youth and experience in the side.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
39 Posted 28/09/2020 at 21:00:02
Another very professional performance.

The Derby commentators saying numerous times how buoyant Everton is looking and feeling these days across all age groups.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads