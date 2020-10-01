Seasons2020-21Everton News

Everton Women march on to Wembley

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 11comments  |  Jump to last
Everton Women secured their place in the FA Cup Final with a comprehensive 3-0 win at Birmingham City this evening.

Three days after beating expectations by conquering Chelsea, the Blue ladies saw off Birmingham thanks to goals by Simone Magill, Nicoline Sørensen and Valerié Gauvin.

It will be their first FA Cup Final since 2014 and their progress further underlines the progress the team has made under manager Willie Kirk.  

Stephen Vincent
1 Posted 01/10/2020 at 04:00:16
Listening to the women singing It's a Grand Old Team at the end 'and the Everton girls are there'. Brilliant.

Moshiri seems to have managed to bring the whole club together as one. Fair play.

Mick Davies
3 Posted 01/10/2020 at 04:14:37
Congratulations to the ladies; hope they're not the only Everton team to reach a final this season
David Ellis
4 Posted 01/10/2020 at 05:03:12
Fantastic- great to have the ladies back in the hunt
Kevin Prytherch
5 Posted 01/10/2020 at 07:49:30
Great to see the women’s team doing well again. It was us and Arsenal being the best two teams in the country a while back then we got left behind due to a lack of funding and our best players went elsewhere. Glad to see we sorted that. We’re getting a winning mentality throughout the club.

6 games unbeaten, 2 hat tricks, joint top of the league, top of the singles, albums and movie charts on ITunes and a womens FA cup final.

If someone had said at the start of the month that this is what would happen by the end of September I would not have taken them seriously.

Christine Foster
6 Posted 01/10/2020 at 13:12:20
Well done the Bluebirds! Great win and you have set a marker down for the men! Show them how it's done!

Kevin, it's surreal and I am going to savor every single moment, I have forgotten the taste of good hope, for too many years spent sipping bitter waters!

Well done to the best girls in town!

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
7 Posted 01/10/2020 at 13:25:15
The club site is being a bit tardy in putting up match highlights of the women's win last night, but brief highlights can be seen here. Some good goals. The third sliced the Brummies up a treat.

Birmingham Women 0 Everton Women 3

Steve Ferns
8 Posted 01/10/2020 at 13:49:50
That's okay, Kevin, we never take you seriously. Your comments are Championship at best.
Phill Thompson
9 Posted 01/10/2020 at 13:54:25
It’s great to see the Women’s team doing so well again, two fantastic results from them in the past few days.
Dave Evans
10 Posted 01/10/2020 at 19:13:17
It's almost getting difficult to deal with all this good news.
Well done the women, Wembley beckons.
Richard Pike
11 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:21:56
I watched a lot of the game and it was pretty comfortable. Really nice goals and some excellent football.

As a side note, does anyone know why they didn't have the shirt sponsor? Is the women's team not included in the Cazoo deal for some reason?

Kev Jones
12 Posted 02/10/2020 at 17:11:56
Man City in the final. COYRoyalB!

