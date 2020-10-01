Seasons2020-21Everton News
Everton Women march on to Wembley
Three days after beating expectations by conquering Chelsea, the Blue ladies saw off Birmingham thanks to goals by Simone Magill, Nicoline Sørensen and Valerié Gauvin.
It will be their first FA Cup Final since 2014 and their progress further underlines the progress the team has made under manager Willie Kirk.
Reader Comments (11)
6 games unbeaten, 2 hat tricks, joint top of the league, top of the singles, albums and movie charts on ITunes and a womens FA cup final.
If someone had said at the start of the month that this is what would happen by the end of September I would not have taken them seriously.
Kevin, it's surreal and I am going to savor every single moment, I have forgotten the taste of good hope, for too many years spent sipping bitter waters!
Well done to the best girls in town!
[BRZ]
Well done the women, Wembley beckons.
As a side note, does anyone know why they didn't have the shirt sponsor? Is the women's team not included in the Cazoo deal for some reason?
Moshiri seems to have managed to bring the whole club together as one. Fair play.