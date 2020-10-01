Everton Women march on to Wembley

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020



Three days after beating expectations by conquering Chelsea, the Blue ladies saw off Birmingham thanks to goals by Simone Magill, Nicoline Sørensen and Valerié Gauvin.

It will be their first FA Cup Final since 2014 and their progress further underlines the progress the team has made under manager Willie Kirk.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads