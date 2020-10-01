Calvert-Lewin gets first England call-up

The 23-year-old has hit eight goals in five games in all competitions, including two hat-tricks to help Everton to six straight wins and a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Calvert-Lewin's form between December and March last year had put his name in the conversation for the national side, particularly when Harry Kane got injured putting his participation at Euro 2020 in doubt.

However, once the season was suspended, with the European Championships being moved to next year, following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Calvert-Lewin's goals dried up and he didn't score at all during "Project Restart" at the end of last season.

His start to 2020-21 couldn't have been better, however, and his incredible goal glut last month meant that his call-up by Gareth Southgate for the matches against Wales, Belgium and Denmark was almost inevitable.

The former Sheffield United man, who already has an U20 World Cup winning goal to his name, will be joined by his fellow Blues Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane in the 30-man England party.

" I'm a very, very proud man," Calvert-Lewin was quoted as saying. "I just phoned my mum and dad and my mum burst into tears.

“I found out with a text message [from the FA]. Pickers and Keano were obviously named in the squad and they were saying, ‘Have you got the text yet?'.

“I went to my phone and saw the text message… I didn't really know how to feel, if I'm being honest. I've thought about this moment so many times."

