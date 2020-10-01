Seasons2020-21Everton News
Everton agree fee with Norwich for Godfrey
£25m + add-ons
Paul Joyce of The Times and John Percy of The Telegraph, broke the news this evening that the two clubs have thrashed out a deal that would see Everton pay £25m for the 22-year-old, with more due if appearance-related add-ons are triggered.
Everton's opening bid of £20m was rejected by Norwich, with reports suggesting the Canaries were looking for as much as £30m, perhaps influenced by the fact that his previous club, York City are due 10% of the final fee.
Godfrey, an England U21 international, is said to have been targeted personally by Carlo Ancelotti who had made signing a back-up centre-half a priority before this week's transfer deadline following the injuries suffered by Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite.
More than just a temporary fix, though, Godfrey, who signed a new four-year deal at Carrow Road only last year, is potentially a long-term acquisition. According to Percy, the player will undergo a medical within the next 24 hours.
Reader Comments (216)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 01/10/2020 at 20:46:52
I think they are looking long term with this signing, him forcing his way in over the season. Wouldn't be surprised to see Mina go back to a good Spanish, French or Italian club next summer, then Branthwaite or Gibson being promoted a level.
3 Posted 01/10/2020 at 20:49:18
I'm pleased with this. Admittedly, 2 weeks ago (heck 3 days ago) I could not have named this guy, but why would I...nowadays I only really watch Everton.
But from looking around, he seems.to have all the attributes we need from our 4th choice centre back.
He's got Premier League experience, he won't be on mega wages, he won't immediately expect a place in the team (like if we signed a Rudigier type). But he's young and with the attributes to really push for a place in the first team. Now we have 4 centre backs in Mina, Keane, Holgate and hopefully Godfrey and Ancelotti will put it to them - prove to me you deserve to be in the team.
In a year, we can sell Mina and his big wage, and promote one of Branthwaite or Gibson
Also regarding Godfrey - he's a ball playing centre back with good distribution, and can also play as defensive midfielder. At Norwich he's been playing in a team that has, albeit rather naively, focused on playing from the back. So his style fits with what we hope to instill.
Who knows, World Cup.2022 could be an all blue affair with Gordon, DCL, Holgate, Godfrey, Keane and a hopefully improved Pickford
4 Posted 01/10/2020 at 20:49:25
Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Mina, Branthwaite, Gibson – that's a lot of centre-backs!!
I know the last 2 are young and inexperienced but they must be seeing this as a major blow.
Keane just signed a new deal, as has Holgate. One therefore has to believe that those 2 along with Godfrey must be in pole position
Are we looking to sell Mina?
What about our finances?
And what about a back up striker???? (Kean is crap.)
5 Posted 01/10/2020 at 20:51:47
6 Posted 01/10/2020 at 20:55:01
7 Posted 01/10/2020 at 20:56:05
8 Posted 01/10/2020 at 20:57:32
He aint gonna be a fourth choice centreback.
Work it out. 😉
Or is it another case of "they don't know what their doing" because "they" haven't done what I want them to?
9 Posted 01/10/2020 at 20:59:56
All depends on how they plan on developing Branthwaite. Should he have a season in the Under-23s or sent out on loan? My opinion is Under-23s till January after he's recovered from injury with a loan in the 2nd half of the season depending on how he's performing.
10 Posted 01/10/2020 at 20:59:59
Mina and Holgate have both suffered reoccurring injuries and this is a sensible move.
I would have preferred a better, more experienced first team player but this will have to do.
11 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:00:21
12 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:01:06
Three viable centre backs, competition for the places. It's all good.
13 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:06:55
14 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:07:34
15 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:10:29
16 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:11:01
Everton fans "he's too bloody old, he's finished, buying a big club's reject again, not effin sell on value. What the eff do we pay Brands for?"
Everton sign 22 year old:
Everton fans "wtf. How much? What's he ever won? We need experience. We need someone proven."
Everton linked with striker "what about an effin defender. Mina is crap. Keane is useless. We're one injury from an effin crisis"
Everton sign defender
"What the effin hell is going on. What about a striker. Holgate won't be injured forever."
Makes for good fun reading. But sometimes I don't get the logic.
I am currently massively approving whatever Ancelotti does for us. He knows football better than I ever will. He managed the worlds best defenders of the 90s and early 00s in Italy. If he thinks this lad can play, I'm down with it.
17 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:11:59
£25 million up front and York I believe have a 15% sell on fee which works out at £3.75 mill for them. This transfer is huge for their club, not including a % of future money upto £30 mill. This should change the immediate future of their club.
18 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:14:11
19 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:14:21
This lad covers all three bases: he is a CB used to playing on the left side and has experience at the latter two positions so he could do a very good back up job and help us keep our form, be consistent and resilient through the season.
We can't let our form dip because of injuries or suspension and Godfrey's quality, physicality and versatility will help a lot with that. The squad needed resilient and strong physical back up and I think we have gone up a notch with this signing.
I am more confident for the season, top 4 is becoming more realistic. I think this signing is not a bargain by any means but, in the long run, it could be a very astute one.
20 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:17:19
21 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:17:29
This fits the Brands playbook and provides cover in CD, fullback and defensive midfield postions. Everton are building something amazing here. Good times...
22 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:20:32
Can't wait for us to draw Hades mob at Mordor for the last 8 later after they jam another lucky win vs Arsenal.
23 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:23:37
I think this is the right profile of player for sure.
24 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:24:33
25 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:24:38
What’s our odds on winning the league?...
27 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:25:13
28 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:27:16
Quick mention for Keane, I am not a fan, but give the lad credit he’s deffo trying to play the way Carlo wants. I hope it continues. 🤞🏼
29 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:31:56
He’s very quick and able to bring the ball out and pass. He’s average in the air for a CB. He’s played quite a lot at DCM and I’d not be that surprised to see him get some time there, in fact watching some of the interceptions on his highlights reminded me of Allan.
An interesting move. Sounds like we pulled out of the Gabriel chase even though he cost the same. Perhaps something to do with Ancelloti saying he only wanted players who really wanted to come to Everton!
For that money I think there are better centre backs out there but Godfrey has real pace which we need and his versatility could be useful.
30 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:36:29
31 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:41:45
And whilst it feels like overpaying - it's a youth premium. If it works out he could be with us for 10 years. Hopefully he can tap up Aarons next summer too.
32 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:43:53
38 Posted 01/10/2020 at 21:57:20
39 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:01:13
40 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:03:07
41 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:04:42
I think that there are areas we need to strengthen a lot more, right back for example. But I'm not going to argue with Carlo right now, who would?
Fair play to Mosh as well for continuing his support.
The RS are out of the League Cup, it will now become the Mickey Mouse cup and isn't worth winning.
42 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:04:44
43 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:05:21
How in the hell are we paying for all this?
I hope we win the FA Cup before Administration, a la Portsmouth!!!
Here's hoping this kid is the real deal.
44 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:06:34
45 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:07:06
P. S. I hope we can sell Kean (given up on him) and Walcott, amongst others, to get in another forward eg Zaha or Lozano
46 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:07:51
47 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:08:08
48 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:10:37
Add in he is very quick, he can cover Keane who can gamble and be aggressive in the air. He’s very two footed and will play most likely on the left.
Relieve Allan or Doucoure as a pivot, it’s about balance and skill set. He’s waaay better than Gibson/Branthwaite are at the moment.
A very good move.
49 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:10:39
He needs to threaten to shoot a few more people, because we've hit "drunken pirate mode"!!!
This isn't Everton? Honestly, this is certifiably nuts.
I am thrilled to bits for the life-long Blues here on TW. Screw the money, start to get excited, because your long, long wait for something to really get behind is over in my opinion. Enjoy this ride, Christ above knows you've earned it.
50 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:11:16
to expensive, no sell on fee etc etc. Good job our manager and DOF know what they are doing...
51 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:11:41
52 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:12:38
54 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:15:20
Pace plays a massive part in the modern game, and we definitely need pace, and I’m happy with United at home!
55 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:16:18
We are starting to get not only a stronger11and bench, but a stronger squad to assist with injuries and international call ups.This would be one of Evertons most productive windows and could only be improved if we were able to ship the players Ancelotti does not want out. Oh tonight's result in the cup has put a bigger smile on my face, Thank you Arteta.
56 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:16:59
In Carlo and Marcel we trust. Good to see the team building strength in depth and competition for places.
Let's see now if we get a decent draw in the Carabao Cup, and to beat Brighton, who'll be up for it.
57 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:18:25
58 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:20:27
This window now surpasses the Barry-McCarthy-Lukaku window as my "best ever".
This window has been stellar. 10 out of 10, A+.
59 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:22:08
Well, it sure beats the days where we boasted how Moyes had a net spend of 10 bob over his 10 years, or when we got excited at signing Beckford on a free.
I think the prominant USM logos that can be seen at all interviews may give a hint to the source of these funds.
Expect to see sales now: Walcott, Bolasie, Sandro, Besic for sure. Maybe Kean, I expect we're working on a 2nd striker before allowing Moise to leave. Then there is the likes of Iwobi and Bernard, yet I feel they are viewed as solid squad members. Davies maybe, a loan to Fulham or somewhere similar. Fulham look desperate actually - we could probably flog the lot to them.
And the people calling for Lozano or someone similar...can't really see it. He's left sided if I remember, and Richarlison then Gordon prefer that side. As does Bernard. I'd personally like to see us go for Benrahma from Brentford. Can play wide and centrally, pace, goals, skill. With him instead of Kean on the bench, we'd be a real force.
Maybe give Brentford Simms on loan, and someone like Bowler as part of the deal. They are a good club to develop players, Bowler could go on a perm basis and probably be a good move. Simms comes back in a year after playing in a good attacking team.
60 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:22:50
Anyone heard anything about Gbamin, 2 major injuries to overcome, tough ask
61 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:23:39
Good times at Everton, that 1983 feeling.
They done us in the FAC 1/4 final that season with a Stapleton pot shot but now we can take them and beat them, at Goodison.
Now for Brighton, here’s to a good weekend for Evertonians.
62 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:26:58
We can beat Manure for sure.
63 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:28:04
Colin #45 I'd definitely swerve Zaha. Bolasie Mark 2
64 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:30:20
Also remember Holgate can play DM. two CBs who can also play DM - sweet!
65 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:32:24
66 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:34:21
67 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:34:56
He's versatile enough to play at DM, although he predominately plays at CB. Positional awareness is remarkable and he reads the game well. He's got the pace to burn, puts his body on the line, and spreads the ball better than cream cheese.
We've got a real solider in our ranks, and a natural-born leader, who I'm excited to embrace with open arms! COYB!!!
68 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:35:46
69 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:36:49
70 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:38:07
Don't know if you saw the video on YT, Zaha interviewed by Ferdinand. Zaha thinks Bolasie is one of the best players he's played with. Make of that what you will.
71 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:38:48
72 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:39:08
73 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:43:45
74 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:44:05
75 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:47:37
76 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:50:30
Either way we always need 4 decent CB look whats happened recently.
don't know who's place he takes last year it would be him and Holgate but Keane been superb and he has proved me wrong.
77 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:50:58
We are on the edge of breaking FFP and we are probably one of the least sustainable clubs in the world right now.
Doucoure, Allan and Rodriguez were essential for injecting quality into the starting 11. This lad isn't.
78 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:53:59
79 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:54:59
At least he has some experience of playing with the big boys so I look forward to seeing him especially as Yerry has not had a good start to the season.
On another note did anyone watch Arsenal v the other lot.
I swear it was a blatant handball by what’s his name in the last 5 minutes and Friend turned down All the Arsenal shouts for it.
Only justice that they went out on pens.
So it’s United and then the semis.
We should fear no one at the moment.
80 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:56:41
81 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:57:45
Brands is obviously not called the 'Architect' for nothing.
However, something feels very wrong with this deal to me? It feels rushed, and why are we spending the money now, instead of loaning?
Plus we still haven't addressed the issue of finding a right-back; a back up striker for DCL, if Kean is going; and again why aren't we loaning a CB..?
I know some above say that they know people who follow NCFC and they say BG is good, great player etc. Yet, there has been a large out pouring of relief that BG is going and the club will be getting circa £22m plus add-ons for him. He has also received a mixed message from Daniel Farke saying he has potential, but lacks discipline, and can be a 'hot head'.
Rio Ferdinand says that he has 'huge potential'; but how many times do you hear that before that player falls on his arse.
BG isn't two-footed, he is again a right footer who can play on the left.
He's also part of the same agency as Bolasie, Holgate and Keane..? Again, why are we buying now instead of loaning? Why are we paying circa £30m for a player rated at £14.4m, even if NCFC value him at £30m!?
Personally, I feel we're rushing into something we shouldn't be doing at this stage. If we really wanted him, we can wait till October 19th. We could have tried elsewhere before trying to get this player.
I know some of you think I'm negative, after posting 'two' negative comments in 9 mins on the Live Forum against Spurs. Yet, at the end of the game, everyone was agreeing with the points I made... Odd that isn't it?
NSNO, Project "Reclaim the City!"
82 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:59:35
83 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:59:35
84 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:02:12
Take care and best wishes to all on TW.
85 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:02:46
86 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:04:09
87 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:04:32
88 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:06:03
89 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:06:52
Can't believe it happened and 2 weeks before the RS game.
90 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:12:02
The whole, lets spend £30m on a player who wasn't even on the rumour mill 4 days ago; when, we could be buying experienced 20-23yo's for less, AND we could pickup a player on loan, with a try before you buy.
BTW, has anyone mentioned he had a knee injury last season,cost him five games? He contributed 3 yellows and a straight red in 31 games for NCFC. No goals, no assists and NO his statistics aren't great when compared to Bremmer, Onguene, Todibo or even Fofana..?
I'm not saying this is a bad move, it just feels wrong, or even odd to me?
What are your thoughts on it Stephen?
91 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:15:25
I've seen Norwich, so I must have seen this lad play, but he didn't make an impression.
I'm a big fan of Holgate and Mina, and I've recently become a great admirer of Michael Keane, but for £25m Carlo and Marcel clearly believe this lad is superior to at least one of the three. Plus Branthwaite.
My first reaction was a bit dubious, but in Carlo I trust. I look forward to seeing the young man play.
92 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:18:10
Holgate no idea, the club keep saying 3 months, even when he's had 2-3 weeks between reports.
As for last nights injuries, JJK and Richi have been confirmed as twisted ankles. No further report yet?
Allan apparently, has a light groin issue...? Whatever that means?
I doubt any of them will be involved on Saturday. Hopefully Richi will be fit for the derby. Allan, until EFC report the scan findings, who knows?
93 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:18:44
94 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:19:47
95 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:27:57
96 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:29:01
Thoughts?
97 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:29:14
98 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:31:17
Ten minutes of James passes - a nice change from goals.
99 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:35:26
Last season we all moaned that we dithered on Zouma and left us light at the back, this year we are now moaning on wasting money.
Let's see the kid play for us first in a blue shirt and reserve judgement, and none of us really know who the club is after so let's not assume this is a knee jerk reaction.
Come on, this has been one of the most positive starts to a season in my lifetime, let's enjoy the ride (for once) and not be "glass half-empty" all the time!!!
100 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:36:00
Ladies and Gents, I think we have bagged a potential star in the making.
101 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:36:18
And, in all seriousness, if Gbamin does ever see the starting lineup again, he will qualify as a truly extraordinary comeback story.
102 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:40:31
He's making a ton of money, posed smiling with a variety of silverware, and God bless him.
It apparent Carlo wants GOOD players, which John Stones never was nor will be.
103 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:49:16
I need a "how do we avoid FFP and Administration" article from Paul the Esk.
104 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:52:50
Who’ve we been linked with? Bob Geoffreys? From Norwich. Who’s that? Google Bob... no, hang on, Ben Godfrey, is it?
Search YouTube.
Look at stats on Transfermarkt.
Ooh, look at that; he‘s not only a centre-back, he played quite a lot of games at defensive midfield. When was that? For who? Oh, never mind, people seem to have missed that, so if I post it on ToffeeWeb quickly now then it will seem like I know what I’m talking about.
“Agree with a lot of the other posters, have always thought he looks a very decent young centre-back, although if I remember rightly he can also hold his own as defensive midfielder, so maybe Carlo might be looking to provide cover there too. Smart move.”
Phew! Nailed it!
Yeah. He’s a centre-back. He’s not going to play defensive midfield. And if he does come then he’ll have to work hard and take his chances or risk going the way of other promising young English centre-halves like Ben Gibson, Callum Davenport, Steven Caulker and Alfie Mawson - transfers to bigger clubs followed by stagnation. Successful recruitment, as always, is never a gimme.
106 Posted 02/10/2020 at 00:07:56
107 Posted 01/10/2020 at 00:09:33
108 Posted 02/10/2020 at 00:14:45
109 Posted 02/10/2020 at 00:22:40
110 Posted 02/10/2020 at 00:27:39
What stats did you use to compare with those mentioned, Bremmer etc ? I think Fofana is gone o Leicester.
Best not to assess centre backs on goals and assists, rather to judge his ability on tackles, engaging/marking a forward, preventing him turn, speed, defensive blocks, speed on the turn, bravery, awareness of position and danger, plus coolness under pressure. Another key factor is experience in Premier League ? This guy was a standout in a tough Norwich defence against us last season. If he got 3 yellows and a red for diving into a tackle, I don't see that as a negative. I'm sure he has been well scouted by Brands and Carlo has been given a detailed compilation of his attributes. He may offer an option in Allan's absence or at right back, certainly has the qualities.
This is a better compilation than the one above Link showing his defensive side rather than the raking passes.
111 Posted 02/10/2020 at 00:29:58
112 Posted 02/10/2020 at 00:32:36
I don't want to tempt fate but, in the event of this injury being career ending, would the club receive full insurance compensation? More importantly, will the poor guy be financially secure?
113 Posted 02/10/2020 at 00:36:02
Yes, it explains how Richard III got the upper hand in War of the Roses.
114 Posted 02/10/2020 at 00:45:12
That's good enough for me.
115 Posted 02/10/2020 at 00:47:13
116 Posted 02/10/2020 at 00:51:53
Oops - it was the for the other Bill @ 63, I took the wrong number. Thanks.
117 Posted 02/10/2020 at 01:29:23
I’m just poking a bit of fun at our very knowledgable fan-base. Snotty fun.
118 Posted 02/10/2020 at 01:34:58
Gbamin's injuries, unfortunately, are tendons. Specifically two tendons that have a "tendon-cy" to underperform after being seriously torn. I don't doubt for a moment that he will resume his career, but whether he will return to his previous performance level would have to be of great concern considering how many top athletes suffering either injury were unable to regain their peak. And I've never heard of any athlete having both injuries at the same time -- they're each pretty rare.
Yes, top professional sports teams insure their players. Whether the Prem players insure themselves is a question that somebody more familiar with the Prem than me will have to answer. I don't know. In US pro sports, almost all top athletes take out career-ending-injury insurance on themselves, starting in college or even high school.
(BTW, one thing I've never heard or read about Gbamin's two injuries is whether they are both in the same leg or in different legs. Anybody know?)
119 Posted 02/10/2020 at 01:43:27
By the looks of it Kean will be heading back to Juve on a loan to buy, so I'd imagine a replacement for him coming in probably on loan before the deadline. Other than that, I can't see anymore 1st team acquisitions before the 5th, but probably lots of outgoings though.
120 Posted 02/10/2020 at 01:57:16
121 Posted 02/10/2020 at 01:57:51
Granted it was a few years back but Paolo Casiraghi and Marco Branca sued Chelsea and Middlesbrough respectively to stop them cashing in on insurance for their “career ending injuries” as both men felt their careers weren’t over. Based on those cases, I assume the clubs are covered kind of like buying 3rd key insurance on a key employee but the players are not?
Andrew Keatley
If you have something to get off your chest, why not just say it instead of making cryptic passive aggressive comments?
122 Posted 02/10/2020 at 02:12:49
I was just taking the bait from Fran and mischief making when U said he was a midget. I honestly haven’t seen much of him, but if Carlo rates him, and more importantly Tony Abrahams and Colin Glarssar are down then that’s good enough for me
123 Posted 02/10/2020 at 02:17:46
124 Posted 02/10/2020 at 02:27:40
You also don’t spend as much time on the site as Mike G but know that he spends his life on here(?)
The club is apparently seriously interested in signing a player and people are using information resources to try to form an understanding of why. How silly of them!
From what I have gleaned from those resources, it may be the lad’s versatility that is the thing the club is interested in. A lot was made of Gbamin’s potential for covering both DCM and CB, and Allan”s Everton career will hopefully be memorable but it is also likely to be relatively brief. In 3 years time Ben Godfrey could be just the player to make that role his own.
This is just speculation though. Apologies to Andrew.
125 Posted 02/10/2020 at 02:32:13
That is, until Sir William Stanley, 1st Earl of Derby, former inhabitant of Speke Hall and therefore 'Scouser' relieved him of his head, when coming off the bench as a late sub. at the Battle of Bosworth!
126 Posted 02/10/2020 at 02:38:14
Glad someone else agrees. Mike made one misstep using a poor choice of words on one occasion and apologized for it immediately. I know I don’t need to defend Mike cause he’s smart enough and eloquent enough to do that himself. But regardless of where he was born he’s a True Blue along with the best of us and if he posts frequently it’s because he’s a true Evertonian
127 Posted 02/10/2020 at 02:39:33
128 Posted 02/10/2020 at 02:39:37
Thank you for restoring my faith in the historical knowledge of our fan base. Wasn’t sure I’d slip that one by lol
129 Posted 02/10/2020 at 02:41:06
Probably but it was about 12 months before I was old enough to know what was going on
130 Posted 02/10/2020 at 02:55:31
You really need to have a personal understanding/ relationship for banter to work as there is no vocal tone, facial expression or body language that can come through basic typed posts.
There are much better ways of disagreeing than ridicule, which is what I read in Andrew’s post.
131 Posted 02/10/2020 at 03:00:07
And Kieran (121); here are the York notes on my post:
Has anyone on here seen Ben Godfrey play as a defensive midfielder? I haven’t. He might well be the next Casemiro (spoiler: he isn’t). But the fact he has almost exclusively played centre-back for the last 3 years of his career is probably a reliable indicator that he’s going to end up playing there.
Also, where has this sudden spate of “deferring to Carlo’s judgement” come from? It’s all over this thread. Well, put your feet up people because if you’re happy to just defer to Carlo’s judgement then it really doesn’t matter who we sign, if Carlo wants them then they’re bound to be marvellous. What a great position to be in!
132 Posted 02/10/2020 at 03:07:26
What’s the alternative to deferring to Carlo’s judgement? Do you have some kind of “in” with Kenshite that can override that? I’m just looking at it like Carlo has won the league in three nations, won European cups, and in his first full season at Everton has a 6 and 0 record so logically maybe he knows what he’s doing as opposed to me or you? Nobodies who aren’t gainfully employed in professional football?
133 Posted 02/10/2020 at 03:23:35
As it happens I have been a supporter of Carlo from minute one (having been a big doubter of Silva from pretty early on) and like everyone else am thrilled with our current form and results. My point is not about Carlo - it’s about what decisions we as fans agree with and disagree with, rather than just trusting the manager because he is one if the all-time greats. Where is the fun in that?
134 Posted 02/10/2020 at 04:36:30
Its a pity we had to use some of our war chest to bring in a center half because I feel we would have more than adequate cover in the not to distant. However, we are one injury away from a center half crisis. No choice here.
People passing on the option to think and opine for themselves are perfectly entitled to do so, but they need to remember Carlo Ancelotti is far from infallible in the transfer market. Spending vast amounts of Abromavich's fortune on people like David Luiz, Fernando Torres, Yuri Zirkov, Daniel Sturridge and Yosi Benayoun probably cost him his job last time he was here... And lets be very clear here. If his first choices, Hojbjerg and Gabriel had agreed to come here, our squad would would have a very different look to it.
EVERY manager needs the footballing gods to be smiling down on him whenever he brings in a new player.
"In (fill in the blank) we trust" Quite possibly the single most coma inducing comment which could be posted on a website.
Regarding comments from "Everton fans"; I read somewhere, that there are an estimated 1 million Evertonians scattered around this world. Give or take 100 thousand, That figure seems feasible to me.
I would like to think that would give us around a million different opinions - taking out the "in Carlo we trust" crew of course.
Some like the signings to have potential, some want them to be oven ready, already experienced. Some want to prioritise a Goalie, some a Defender, some a winger...and some think the ball boys could do with replacing.
The same small group of people don't keep contradicting themselves. There is no logic to get.
135 Posted 02/10/2020 at 04:43:28
Rather than spending 25m on this dude, why can't we give Matt Pennington a whack?
What have we got to lose?
Why can't we take Barkley back? We did so with Peinaar
Or even Lookman on loan?
Celtic bought Duffy for a lot less and Duffy is definitely better than this dude
136 Posted 02/10/2020 at 04:46:10
I expect the cost of this transfer will be covered somewhat by the outgoings before the end of this window. I also expect he won't be on a 6 figure sum salary.
137 Posted 02/10/2020 at 06:39:13
Not wishing to sound greedy but Sergio Romero and Hirving Lozano would make us almost invincible, of course there is little chance of that, but it would add not only another string to the bow but another arrow up front, keep everyone one their toes and equip us for battle on all fronts including the inevitable injuries.
138 Posted 02/10/2020 at 07:47:53
1. Of course, I am happy that we have signed a (supposedly) fast, athletic, aggressive, ball playing, the ‘next big thing’ CB.
2. But, if Holgate and Branthwaite had not got injured, I doubt that we would have signed him. So, does this indicate short-term thinking? Maybe, maybe not. I also remember our pursuit of Gabriel from the beginning of this window, so signing a CB seems to have been a priority for Carlo and Brands. I don’t get that, but I also get that C & B are very knowledgeable footballing people, so they must have a long term strategy in mind.
3. Personally, now knowing we had that kind of money, I would have preferred to have made a bid on Ismaila Sarr at Watford. And bring in one of the excess CBs on loan from the likes of Chelsea/Man City/Man United, etc
as emergency cover.
4. As others have mentioned, if Mina has a half decent season, he may be sold as early as the winter window, if an attractive offer were to come in. Hopefully, Holgate and Branthwaite are back from their injuries by then. And we have 4 solid English CBs - Keane, Holgate, Godfrey and Branthwaite.
5. If Gibson has a good season at Reading, then he can come into the squad next season and Branthwaite goes out on loan to the Championship.
6. Maybe Carlo plays a 3-5-2 in some games - Holgate, Keane and Godfrey as the Back 3. Digne, Allan, Doucoure, James, Coleman in the middle, and our 2 strikers up top.
7. I am getting worried about the bloated nature of the squad, and hope to clear out some of Walcott, Iwobi, Besic, Sandro, Bolasie before the window closes.
8. Kean for a proven striker swap would be fantastic to close out an exciting transfer season.
139 Posted 02/10/2020 at 07:47:56
140 Posted 02/10/2020 at 07:54:44
141 Posted 02/10/2020 at 07:55:52
I’m sure he is being bought primarily to play centre back but no doubt Brands will know his full history and I’d not be surprised if his versatility was part of the attraction. If Holgate can be used as a CDM in emergencies I see no reason that Godfrey wouldn’t.
142 Posted 02/10/2020 at 08:19:24
143 Posted 02/10/2020 at 08:21:30
144 Posted 02/10/2020 at 09:07:20
145 Posted 02/10/2020 at 09:09:12
I've always said we need to dabble more in the Championship and we have had good success over the years, Lescott and Cahill spring to mind, whilst Branthwaite was from lower down that still looks like it will turn out well and of course Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn't turned out too bad has he after all?
Godfrey looks a quick players, he's really mobile and I've seen quite a bit of Norwich, he may even prosper more in defensive midfield but let's wait and see, it's a bloody good signing and we have had our best window for many a year.
146 Posted 02/10/2020 at 09:16:10
147 Posted 02/10/2020 at 09:22:38
Easier said than done, but I don't think the new CB would have been brought in if C&B didn't know something was happening. As I said before Romero and Lozano would complete the perfect window.
Blue Heaven would be a place on earth! 💙
148 Posted 02/10/2020 at 09:33:48
149 Posted 02/10/2020 at 09:40:00
As for the likelihood of an extreme injury crisis, this is Everton we're talking about right?
150 Posted 02/10/2020 at 09:42:31
But it does amuse me some of the comments above about where he may, or may not, play and how many people have already declared him a waste of money. Let’s just wait and see shall we. No one thinks he’s being bought to play DM week in and week out, but the point is that should there be an injury challenge he CAN play there if we need him and he’s done it before. For me I’d prefer that to seeing Davies in that position as he’s clearly not kicking on to be the player we all hoped (and wanted) him to be.
Anyway, in other news if the rumours about Kean are true then the one area of the pitch we could be light on is Striker as it’s only DCL and Richarlison. We run the risk of being like Tottenham and dependent on one or 2 players with no other options. Yes we need to shift some of the squad out over the next few days as we are starting to look bloated in some positions but I do worry about CF/Striker options
151 Posted 02/10/2020 at 09:50:12
Centre backs permutation: 1 from group A and 1 from group B each game
Group A= Mina, Keane (Branthwaite)
Group B= Holgate, Godfrey, (Digne, Gibson)
152 Posted 02/10/2020 at 10:14:27
This new signing feels a lot like Jags: a young defender, from a yo-yo club, can play in midfield, has captain attributes, I believe it can only work out.
153 Posted 02/10/2020 at 10:15:50
"Needs Must"..
Don't agree that Højbjerg was Carlo's first choice DM, actually, not by a long way. It was always going to be Allan.
You’re knowledgeable about everything blue so you will know that Spurs follow us like maggots in the transfer window. We had to speed up the Hojbjerg to Spurs transfer: so we bid £23M; Southampton obviously accepted.
Højbjerg tells us to fuck off as he is full on with going to the Spurs; Spurs then get him for £15M. A few days later a Spurs full back goes to Southampton for an identical fee. Job done in just over 2 weeks.
With Spurs out of the way, we go full on for Allan and his club Napoli, who by all accounts are as tight as a duck’s arse, finally accept our bid of £21M. By all accounts, Spurs say they are also looking at acquiring Allan... but I guess you can only put so much of a government loan into purchasing new players.
Personally, I thought that was well played by Brands... as a matter of fact, it was brilliant. But what was better is that Levy probably knew what Everton and Brands did and he had the joy (well, I would not say he was smiling) of seeing the outcome on Matchday 1.
154 Posted 02/10/2020 at 10:22:45
If he thinks something or somebody is good for the club then, as he's proving at the moment, he's the best judge.
I want us to have a successful 2020/21 but a whole era of success is more desirable. That looks to be the plan and I can't wait!
155 Posted 02/10/2020 at 10:46:08
156 Posted 02/10/2020 at 10:53:46
Noting also that we were told that Ancelotti was past it, here for a last pay day and would be constantly out-witted by young hungry coaches like Arteta, Lampard and Solskjaer (odds for all three of them surviving the season?). This is a site for opinions, but suggest we allow Godfrey to put on a blue shirt before we decide on the rights and wrongs of the signing.
157 Posted 02/10/2020 at 11:03:44
158 Posted 02/10/2020 at 11:04:13
159 Posted 02/10/2020 at 11:12:39
160 Posted 02/10/2020 at 11:17:30
161 Posted 02/10/2020 at 11:39:56
162 Posted 02/10/2020 at 11:57:18
163 Posted 02/10/2020 at 12:09:27
Lets just enjoy the new optimism, oh and of course the quality of the football we have been starved of since 2012...
164 Posted 02/10/2020 at 12:24:13
165 Posted 02/10/2020 at 12:38:07
He's from another planet. I've watched him for years and if there's a better passer, I haven't seen him. His weaker foot is pretty good too.
We need his DNA for when cloning becomes more viable.
166 Posted 02/10/2020 at 13:01:31
167 Posted 02/10/2020 at 13:08:11
168 Posted 02/10/2020 at 13:27:29
Looking forward to see the finished squad after the deadline.
Godfrey in, striker in ( if Kean leaves).
Hopefully Besic, Sandro, Tosun and Walcott out
169 Posted 02/10/2020 at 13:34:31
170 Posted 02/10/2020 at 13:45:48
171 Posted 02/10/2020 at 13:51:31
172 Posted 02/10/2020 at 13:53:36
173 Posted 02/10/2020 at 13:55:29
The Gabriel deal that fell away indicates it was always the intention to have four experienced central defenders. Presumably Branthwaite has been told he’s on a pathway, just like Gibson before him, which involves U23 football followed by at least one season on loan to prove he’s ready for the Premier League. That’s a huge step up. What I saw of Branthwaite showed me he has a lot of potential but was a long way from someone you’d want to rely on for an extended period at this point in his career.
I was hoping we’d sign Gabriel as from the very little I knew about him he seemed exactly what we needed. And he’s left footed. From the little more I know about Godfrey, he seems to have similar attributes of pace, awareness and the ability to bring the ball out from the back. Plus he has Premier League experience, and at a pinch could probably slot in at DCM or FB. My only slight reservation is that while others on here whose knowledge I respect have said he’s two footed, the highlights reel I watched suggests he almost exclusively uses his right foot.
174 Posted 02/10/2020 at 15:11:35
My YouTube scouting has concluded that Godfrey is athletic, aggressive and decent on the ball. Could be just what we need. That being said, my YouTube scouting of Bilyaletdinov concluded that we had signed the Russian Sheedy
175 Posted 02/10/2020 at 15:24:03
176 Posted 02/10/2020 at 15:45:47
177 Posted 02/10/2020 at 15:49:09
178 Posted 02/10/2020 at 16:00:58
179 Posted 02/10/2020 at 16:01:06
180 Posted 02/10/2020 at 17:12:11
181 Posted 02/10/2020 at 17:14:27
182 Posted 02/10/2020 at 17:15:03
He was a boy playing for York and stood out there, then Norwich signed him. Loaned to Shrewsbury, played DCM and stepped up to the plate there when still really a kid. Then back to Norwich made himself a regular and their captain. It would all suggest that he has both the talent and strength of character needed.
183 Posted 02/10/2020 at 17:21:07
"Whoever signs Ben Godfrey can be unbelievably happy. It is no coincidence he is captain of the England Under-21s. I have a tear in my eye. He is the best centre-back in the Championship."
Has he signed yet ?
184 Posted 02/10/2020 at 17:30:00
185 Posted 02/10/2020 at 17:44:58
he also said when someone comes in with “crazy” money the club have to consider it, bit of context to go with his teary eye.
186 Posted 02/10/2020 at 19:35:47
187 Posted 02/10/2020 at 19:36:01
188 Posted 02/10/2020 at 19:38:06
Hardly seems relevant.
189 Posted 02/10/2020 at 19:39:15
If we do then the millions we will get for Champions eagueL will cover a good chunk of our spend this window. If he goes then we could get £120-150M the way he is playing – plenty to repay Moshiri or Usmanov for putting up the money.
190 Posted 02/10/2020 at 20:03:30
Keane has been superb since Project Restart and this season. Keane is the most consistent stand-out centre-back in the Premier League.
Ladies and gentlemen, give your heads a wobble and put the glue down!!!!!
191 Posted 02/10/2020 at 20:14:48
192 Posted 02/10/2020 at 20:21:32
Ben Godfrey: 5 Things to Know About Norwich's Highly Rated Youngster
193 Posted 02/10/2020 at 20:48:43
Christy @186 totally agree. If Sheff Utd and other clubs are daft enough to pay them these amounts they only have themselves to blame. It’s the same with everything with them. Look at Coutinho!!
194 Posted 02/10/2020 at 21:21:02
195 Posted 02/10/2020 at 21:34:10
196 Posted 02/10/2020 at 21:51:42
197 Posted 02/10/2020 at 21:51:53
198 Posted 02/10/2020 at 21:54:20
I think Branthwaite may be sent out on loan when fit as Carlo will want him playing football to gain experience. Ghamin if and when he is ready could fill in at CB id we have a real injury crisis there.
I still think that Marcel and Carlo may surprise us with a loan signing possibly another striker or that problem right wing spot.
Looking back who would have predicted such a positive exciting transfer window for Everton, some brilliant business has been done.
199 Posted 02/10/2020 at 22:02:03
200 Posted 02/10/2020 at 22:05:14
201 Posted 02/10/2020 at 22:20:46
202 Posted 02/10/2020 at 22:32:30
This lad wants to be at Everton and will be ecstatic when he joins the club. Under Carlo we have signed 3 top players with lots of experience and 3 young defenders with big potential and 2 of them have already played very well for the first team. Godfrey will also when he gets his chance. The 6 signings so far are giving us the now and the future.
203 Posted 02/10/2020 at 22:54:56
l'm with you on that one. How do they keep getting top wack for players? Never ends... theyve sold a few younger players over the last few years that have gpne on to do nothing.
With Godfrey l hope he is something special because once Holgate comes back what will be our first choice pairing? Even Mina, for me, he needs to play to improve and l can see a lot of improvement in him. Keane (with an e) is up with DCL for most improved... an interesting time, l hope it has a positive effect.
204 Posted 02/10/2020 at 23:12:58
And if anyone else is wondering what relevance this has to our club, as Mike does at #188, my guess is that obtaining tens of millions for cast-offs enables the purchase of players whose arrival almost immediately enables winning the League and European Championship.
But what do I know I suppose?
205 Posted 02/10/2020 at 23:50:32
206 Posted 02/10/2020 at 00:06:12
We also need to cover LB as well in addition to Nkoukou
207 Posted 03/10/2020 at 00:19:21
208 Posted 03/10/2020 at 03:17:08
Can't believe I am typing all this.. Thanks Bill Mosh Carlo Brands and all the super Blues for all this..
COYB
209 Posted 03/10/2020 at 03:40:22
Christy Ring has a point. Liverpool bought in Thiago for less than the money they bought in from Bournemouth for two muppets. The one thing Kenshite was good at (post Rooney) was bringing in inflated fees for players eg Rodwell, Lescott. As you pointed out Mike, we let Robinson leave for peanuts while barring injury he’d have been a 10 million Milan player just months later. Money is an issue even if Covid has kicked FFP down the road
210 Posted 03/10/2020 at 04:17:39
Can't understand for a moment getting frustrated about what other clubs spend or sell for, unless it's a player we should have bought ourselves at the price.
There are a lot of things to hate the RS for (and ManUtd for me), but that particular item seems utterly pointless.
211 Posted 03/10/2020 at 04:30:20
We need to sign a third-string LB? Really?
We need to bring back three players who failed at Everton and the clubs we sent them to? Huhhh?
Celtic bought Shane Duffy? (No, they didn't, he's on loan.)
Few too many mushrooms in your lunch, sir?
212 Posted 03/10/2020 at 04:36:39
Got caught up with Jamal on a previous thread. Must be very young and very recent supporter.
214 Posted 03/10/2020 at 09:32:20
Those that fall away will have been to Carlo College, got the degree, got higher level experience and can be sold on to decent clubs like WBA and Fulham for a good fee in future. Gibson is an example, will come back, play in some cup games, go to Carlo College for a season, and if he can't get near Godfrey will be made available at a good transfer fee if we Carlo/Brands spots another young outstanding player. Just my thoughts.
215 Posted 03/10/2020 at 11:26:15
I understand he was having a medical yesterday.
The fee with Norwich is agreed - so either there is a problem with the medical or he/we can't agree personal terms.
Anyone have any news / updates?
216 Posted 03/10/2020 at 12:13:18
As soon as Keane comes up against a top forward with clever movement who will take him further away from his comfort zone, his limitations will be exposed. He will be spun and he wont have the pace to recover.
Love the guy and having heard his story. I feel really quite proud of him. But if I'm a top striker. I REALLY fancy my chances coming up against Michael and big Yerry and taking them to places they don't want to go...Carlo will know this
217 Posted 03/10/2020 at 12:20:25
218 Posted 03/10/2020 at 12:22:38
https://www.skysports.com/everton
219 Posted 03/10/2020 at 12:26:41
220 Posted 03/10/2020 at 12:43:53
221 Posted 03/10/2020 at 12:53:40
222 Posted 03/10/2020 at 13:11:54
So I did the next best thing and checked out Norwich fan forums to see what they thought, factoring in fans are sometimes less than complimentary about players who leave.
The upsum appears to be that they have a very high regard for him, he's very quick, athletic, not the tallest but decent in the air, good passer of the ball, maybe the big thing lacking is positional sense. Mostly they seem OK they got £25m for him because they are financially challenged as most outside the EPL are right now, but they also feel that is reasonable business for Everton too.
So he's not the finished article and maybe he never gets finished, but there appears to be a reasonable chance that we might be seeing a Holgate/Godfrey combo in years to come. Unless we are forced to sell...
223 Posted 03/10/2020 at 13:41:52
224 Posted 03/10/2020 at 13:45:30
225 Posted 03/10/2020 at 13:58:18
They take Derek Brown into the negotiation room. “Look into my eyes, look into my eyes, you will pay £22m, you will think your getting a good deal, you will forget this conversation apart from that, one two three. you’re back in the room
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 01/10/2020 at 20:40:28