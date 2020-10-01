Everton agree fee with Norwich for Godfrey

Thursday, 1 October, 2020



£25m + add-ons





Paul Joyce of The Times and John Percy of The Telegraph, broke the news this evening that the two clubs have thrashed out a deal that would see Everton pay £25m for the 22-year-old, with more due if appearance-related add-ons are triggered.

Everton's opening bid of £20m was rejected by Norwich, with reports suggesting the Canaries were looking for as much as £30m, perhaps influenced by the fact that his previous club, York City are due 10% of the final fee.

Godfrey, an England U21 international, is said to have been targeted personally by Carlo Ancelotti who had made signing a back-up centre-half a priority before this week's transfer deadline following the injuries suffered by Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite.

More than just a temporary fix, though, Godfrey, who signed a new four-year deal at Carrow Road only last year, is potentially a long-term acquisition. According to Percy, the player will undergo a medical within the next 24 hours.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads