Three games this month are rescheduled

Friday, 2 October, 2020



Everton's home clash with Liverpool on Saturday 17 October will now be played at 12:30pm with live coverage on BT Sport.

The Saints fixture is now on 25 October with a 2pm kick-off and will be screened by Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, the away game at Newcastle has been moved to Sunday 1 November with Sky again carrying the broadcast for a 2pm kick-off.

