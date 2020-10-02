Seasons2020-21Everton News
Three games this month are rescheduled
Everton's home clash with Liverpool on Saturday 17 October will now be played at 12:30pm with live coverage on BT Sport.
The Saints fixture is now on 25 October with a 2pm kick-off and will be screened by Sky Sports.
Meanwhile, the away game at Newcastle has been moved to Sunday 1 November with Sky again carrying the broadcast for a 2pm kick-off.
Reader Comments (10)
2 Posted 02/10/2020 at 17:39:17
It ruins the rest of the day. :-)
3 Posted 02/10/2020 at 17:57:25
4 Posted 02/10/2020 at 18:30:39
Hopefully with the current run of form, they will approach the derby with a different mentality.
5 Posted 02/10/2020 at 18:54:37
6 Posted 02/10/2020 at 19:32:23
7 Posted 02/10/2020 at 22:07:26
8 Posted 03/10/2020 at 13:53:19
Repeat after me x 20 times - "We ARE going to BEAT the crap out of THE RS in this derby game".
Now, doesn't that feel good???
9 Posted 03/10/2020 at 13:57:10
Now, doesn't that feel good???
10 Posted 03/10/2020 at 14:05:56
As far as I'm concerned, every team that EFC play, have to know they've been in a bloody hard match.
The Club is building something here and we are definiterly on the way forward. Any club that plays us, must know
We Never Give In... as Winston would say.
