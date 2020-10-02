Seasons2020-21Everton News

Three games this month are rescheduled

Friday, 2 October, 2020
The Merseyside derby will now be a lunchtime kick-off while the trip to Southampton has been moved back a day.

Everton's home clash with Liverpool on Saturday 17 October will now be played at 12:30pm with live coverage on BT Sport.

The Saints fixture is now on 25 October with a 2pm kick-off and will be screened by Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, the away game at Newcastle has been moved to Sunday 1 November with Sky again carrying the broadcast for a 2pm kick-off.  

Karl Masters
1 Posted 02/10/2020 at 17:33:45
I hate lunchtime kick-offs.
Derek Knox
2 Posted 02/10/2020 at 17:39:17
Karl@1, Yeah I know what you mean, especially in the pub!

It ruins the rest of the day. :-)

Peter Gorman
3 Posted 02/10/2020 at 17:57:25
If Allan can recover in time for the derby, I'm ok with this.
Mick Roberts
4 Posted 02/10/2020 at 18:30:39
I just hope we don't freeze and turn to stone – like they have looked Medusa in the eyes like in the past.

Hopefully with the current run of form, they will approach the derby with a different mentality.

Christy Ring
5 Posted 02/10/2020 at 18:54:37
Rodriguez and Mina playing in Chile 3 days before the derby, and now a 12.30 start, that's all we need.
Minik Hansen
6 Posted 02/10/2020 at 19:32:23
With the players we have, I don’t care what time we play! I want more games to watch. ;-) Will Liverpool be in the same situation with their International players?
John Pendleton
7 Posted 02/10/2020 at 22:07:26
Damn - 3 hours less for Richie and Allen to recover.
Bob Parrington
8 Posted 03/10/2020 at 13:53:19
OFFS - it's another game. We're going to beat the crap out of them, regardless. Let's be positive for a change! We now have the TOOLS!

Repeat after me x 20 times - "We ARE going to BEAT the crap out of THE RS in this derby game".

Now, doesn't that feel good???

Jim Lloyd
10 Posted 03/10/2020 at 14:05:56
I think we just need to concentrate on ourselves, no other team matters but it's what our team does. We're looking good; but one or two injuries happen and we haven't yet got a squad full of the players that the Prof wants us to have.

As far as I'm concerned, every team that EFC play, have to know they've been in a bloody hard match.

The Club is building something here and we are definiterly on the way forward. Any club that plays us, must know
We Never Give In... as Winston would say.

