Everton bring keeper Olsen in loan

Monday, 5 October, 2020







Everton have completed their second deal of Transfer Deadline Day with the acquisition of Swedish international goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

The 30-year-old was picked up on a season-long loan from AS Roma where he had recently been made available for transfer having spent the previous season on loan at Cagliari.

After spending the first eight years of his career in his native Sweden, ending with a three-year stint at his hometown club, Malmö, Olsen moved to PAOK in Greece in 2015 but was loaned to FC Copenhagen in 2016 before signing for the Danish club on a permanent basis that year.

Roma signed him from Denmark for €12m following his exploits during the 2018 World Cup in Russia where he helped his country reach the last eight but his move to Italy didn't go as planned.

He played the first season in Rome but was sent out on loan to Cagliari in August last year during which time he was suspended for four matches for a fracas with Gianluca Lapadula of Lecce.

Olsen, who has been capped 38 times by Sweden, has been brought in by Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti to provide competition for Jordan Pickford who has been in unpredictable form in 2020.

