Seasons2020-21Everton News
Everton bring keeper Olsen in loan
Everton have completed their second deal of Transfer Deadline Day with the acquisition of Swedish international goalkeeper Robin Olsen.
The 30-year-old was picked up on a season-long loan from AS Roma where he had recently been made available for transfer having spent the previous season on loan at Cagliari.
After spending the first eight years of his career in his native Sweden, ending with a three-year stint at his hometown club, Malmö, Olsen moved to PAOK in Greece in 2015 but was loaned to FC Copenhagen in 2016 before signing for the Danish club on a permanent basis that year.
Roma signed him from Denmark for €12m following his exploits during the 2018 World Cup in Russia where he helped his country reach the last eight but his move to Italy didn't go as planned.
He played the first season in Rome but was sent out on loan to Cagliari in August last year during which time he was suspended for four matches for a fracas with Gianluca Lapadula of Lecce.
Olsen, who has been capped 38 times by Sweden, has been brought in by Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti to provide competition for Jordan Pickford who has been in unpredictable form in 2020.
Reader Comments (41)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:08:54
3 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:09:00
Seems the echo and other sources are confirming it on Twitter.
Very underwhelming. But I'll certainly trust in Carlo Ancelotti and Marcel Brands' judgement on this one.
4 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:09:03
5 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:13:50
6 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:14:39
7 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:15:33
8 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:17:17
9 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:17:30
10 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:19:56
11 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:20:55
12 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:21:48
13 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:32:11
14 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:33:01
15 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:34:26
16 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:35:22
17 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:35:28
18 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:36:42
19 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:36:53
20 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:38:51
21 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:41:36
22 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:42:54
23 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:49:04
Respect the number of caps he has for Sweden and he could be built for the English game, glad to have him.
24 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:50:24
25 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:50:27
CDT - "Olsen is and has been definitively on the chopping block for nearly 18 months now, while Lopez is currently in a state of limbo. But, to be honest, they’re both there for the same reason: they’re passive and error-prone keepers, both of whom lost their jobs to Antonio Mirante, who is really nothing more than a solid journeyman type of keeper. Olsen cuts a much larger figure and uses his massive limbs/reach pretty well, but was just too slow off his line and not really quick enough in distribution. Couple that with a few glaring errors in critical matches and you have Roma’s current predicament: two decidedly average keepers that have been incredibly difficult to offload." "[Olsen] started off well enough in 2018 and even got a cleansheet on his debut, but the wheels fell off almost immediately: he conceded 15 goals over his next six matches and finished with 58 goals conceded in 35 appearances in 2018-2019. He really does use his massive frame to his advantage, but in the end, he’s just too passive and slow to suit Roma’s build-from-the-back approach." "He is a massive, massive keeper but, at least based on advanced metrics, he’s decidedly middling when it comes to shot-stopping and even claiming crosses. It’s possible that he might find more success in a different league, but he wasn’t up to snuff in Serie A for some reason. And leadership... eh, not so much in Rome; he struggled to communicate with Roma’s defenders, who were largely Italian, so perhaps if his English is stronger than his Italian he’ll have better luck."
"[Olsen] started off well enough in 2018 and even got a cleansheet on his debut, but the wheels fell off almost immediately: he conceded 15 goals over his next six matches and finished with 58 goals conceded in 35 appearances in 2018-2019. He really does use his massive frame to his advantage, but in the end, he’s just too passive and slow to suit Roma’s build-from-the-back approach."
"He is a massive, massive keeper but, at least based on advanced metrics, he’s decidedly middling when it comes to shot-stopping and even claiming crosses. It’s possible that he might find more success in a different league, but he wasn’t up to snuff in Serie A for some reason. And leadership... eh, not so much in Rome; he struggled to communicate with Roma’s defenders, who were largely Italian, so perhaps if his English is stronger than his Italian he’ll have better luck."
Martin, he was certainly a top keeper at the World Cup for Sweden. Let's hope that the Olsen we meet and not the one who's been knocking around Serie A.
26 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:52:21
I think we tried to bring in competition at GK but were unwilling to shell out on a big wage or fee. Reassess in January I think. Hopefully Pickford sorts himself out.
Glad Bernard didn't go the other way, I like the fella and think he can contribute this season, if used correctly.
27 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:53:00
28 Posted 05/10/2020 at 00:02:38
Martin Berry, the "built for the English game" comments refer to the traditional Italian style of football. Remember Per Koldrup? David Moyes was nothing if not meticulous in his homework on potential transfers, which is why he got the nickname "Dithering Davey" on here. So, it was an insight into Italian football that Moyes never picked up on how bad Koldrup was at heading the ball. It's simply not part of Italian football. Sure, there's plenty of headers and goals from corners and the like, but aerial duels in Italy are nothing like they are here.
So the hope is, surely, that this massive keeper's strengths are under-recognised and under-utilised in a league where the play is more technical. Perhaps once he starts playing for us, he will show his ability on crosses and command of his area, soak in the confidence flowing through the team and produce his best football?
Wishful thinking for sure, because whenever I've seen him, he's mostly just been picking the ball out of the net.
29 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:05:05
I Carlo I trust, he has been pretty good so far !
30 Posted 05/10/2020 at 00:05:41
In the end, just another guy spouting an opinion on a player. Olsen just can't have the routine case of the jitters like Pickford.
I'll preface this next with an acknowledgement that it's a bit American to American, yet all Evertonian to Evertonian. I'd love to knock 10 years off Tim Howard's age and have him backstop this Everton Team.
31 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:25:22
32 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:32:46
In his autobiography, former Man Utd coach and Man City goalkeeper, Tony Coton had to say this: Link
Tim Howard, at 27 years of age, turned his career around. Is it possible for 26 year old Jordan Pickford to do the same?
Perhaps another signing that Carlo Ancelotti could still make is to employ a top class goalkeeping coach. Let's not forget that the highly regarded Hugo Oliveira left with Marco Silva. Hugo was with Marco Silva throughout his 3 year spell in England, but he was not with him in Portugal or Greece. Instead, Hugo was at Benfica where he was responsible for bringing through Ederson (now of Man City) and Jan Oblak (now of Atletico Madrid).
Everton's current goalkeeping coach is Alan Kelly. Alan Kelly played for Preston North End, Sheffield United (in the PL in the '90s) and Blackburn Rovers. Following his retirement he worked in soccer camps in the USA, before joining PNE as a youth coach where he met David Unsworth.
When Unsworth took over from Koeman, and Patrick Lodewijks had departed with his fellow Dutchman, Unsworth brought in his old mate Kelly as a temporary coach. After Allardyce came in he appointed his old mate, and long time collaborator Martyn Margetson to the role. For some reason, Unsworth was allowed to keep Kelly in a job as an u23 goalkeeper coach after dropping back down to the u23s.
Then after Allardyce and co cleared out, Silva brought in Hugo Oliveira with him from Watford. After Silva left, so did all of his staff. So when Duncan was caretaker he appointed Jeffers and Ebbrell as coaches and promoted Alan Kelly to goalkeeper coach.
Carlo Ancelotti brought in very few actual coaches. Just his son and a couple of fitness coaches. Alan Kelly has remained firmly in place as goalkeeper coach.
I have no idea how good Alan Kelly is at his job. Carlo Ancelotti is a very good judge of character. Clearly he rates him, or he would not still be in a job almost a year later. I just wonder though, with the severe dip in form of Pickford, the inability of Lossl to show any ability to lay down a marker in any of the games that he's played and for the very highly rated, u19 European Champion Joao Virginia to still have not made a significant breakthrough, whether it is possible that Alan Kelly is not up to the job and that Carlo Ancelotti might want someone else to bring Pickford back to his best?
33 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:35:38
How many keepers do we need? Can we play two at a time? Someone steer me as to the thinking behind this because I only see more salary expense.
34 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:36:16
35 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:38:43
We might as well have kept the Stek, who did a solid enough job.
Why the hell are we paying Lossl £53k a week for if he’s not going to play?????
36 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:39:40
For that matter, there's still time to get Bolasie, Besic, and Baningime off on loan to Championship (or lower) clubs.
Karl Masters, I read he's on £25k a week. He was on a low wage at Huddersfield and did nothing to justify a big wage here.
37 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:45:34
38 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:46:41
Thank you. What appeared on the surface to make no sense to this dullard now is clear.
39 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:52:46
40 Posted 06/10/2020 at 01:15:49
41 Posted 06/10/2020 at 01:17:47
There are other Championship strikers we could look at as backups, but King makes perfect sense -- pacy, ridiculously hardworking, experienced, a decent scoring record (50 in 171 games isn't terrible), and clearly wants out.
WBA and Villa are reported in for him too, and Bournemouth reportedly turned down a bid from Torino this morning, so we oughta move on him quick-like if we're gonna.
Personally, I'm glad Bernard is still around -- I still think he's gonna win us a big game this season -- and that we haven't given up on Kean.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:08:13