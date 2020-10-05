Seasons2020-21Everton News

Everton bring keeper Olsen in loan

Lyndon Lloyd Monday, 5 October, 2020 41comments  |  Jump to last

Everton have completed their second deal of Transfer Deadline Day with the acquisition of Swedish international goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

The 30-year-old was picked up on a season-long loan from AS Roma where he had recently been made available for transfer having spent the previous season on loan at Cagliari.

After spending the first eight years of his career in his native Sweden, ending with a three-year stint at his hometown club, Malmö, Olsen moved to PAOK in Greece in 2015 but was loaned to FC Copenhagen in 2016 before signing for the Danish club on a permanent basis that year.

Roma signed him from Denmark for €12m following his exploits during the 2018 World Cup in Russia where he helped his country reach the last eight but his move to Italy didn't go as planned.

He played the first season in Rome but was sent out on loan to Cagliari in August last year during which time he was suspended for four matches for a fracas with Gianluca Lapadula of Lecce.

Olsen, who has been capped 38 times by Sweden, has been brought in by Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti to provide competition for Jordan Pickford who has been in unpredictable form in 2020.

 

Reader Comments (41)

James Stewart
1 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:08:13
Won't provide any competition for Pickford at all. More likely a Lossl replacement, and a poor one at that.

Colin Glassar
2 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:08:54
Awe inspiring not. Good luck Jasper.
Steve Ferns
3 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:09:00
Not seen any confirmation of this. Where's the source?

Seems the echo and other sources are confirming it on Twitter.

Very underwhelming. But I'll certainly trust in Carlo Ancelotti and Marcel Brands' judgement on this one.

Paul Hughes
4 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:09:03
Sky haven’t caught up yet. But I’m sure this will be completed. Seems like a very sensible move to me to have some experienced cover for the iffy incumbent. Welcome to the joyride, Robin.
Geoff Harrison
5 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:13:50
I presume this Olsen can play up front. I just hope that the somewhat negative response to this signing is not at all reflected in the dressing room. Hard to say, but I agree with James (1) he doesn't represent a serious alternative to Pickford, so what's the point?
Matt Brown
6 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:14:39
Underwhelming end to an excellent window. Fail to see where this keeper Is going to provide the competition needed for Pickford, in Carlo we trust, but with all the money being spent, surely £8m on Romero would have been the better choice.
Neil Cremin
7 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:15:33
Don’t know if he is any good but at least it is recognition that Jordan is a problem
David Cooper
8 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:17:17
He is 6’5” so that’s a good start! Played for Sweden in the 1998 World Cup. And Harry boy on SSN reckons he’s a good keeper!
Kunal Desai
9 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:17:30
Pickford will most likely be replaced with someone more superior next summer. Always going to be tough to bring in a quality number two. Got to trust Brands and Ancelotti on this one. This should give Pickford a kick up the backside, buckle up or your benched for this season.
Grant Rorrison
10 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:19:56
David 8. I assume you mean 2018?!?
David Cooper
11 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:20:55
Thanks Grant! It just seems like 12 years!
Steve Ferns
12 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:21:48
Grant, Harry redknapp probably thinks we signed Andreas Isaksson!
Frank Wade
13 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:32:11
I typed Robin Olsen into the search box on YouTube and the first option shown is 'Robin Olsen mistakes', although there is also a clip of his best saves.
Jack Convery
14 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:33:01
Sweden 6pm Sunday 11th Oct v Croatia to get a 1st glimpse of Olsen if he plays.
Pete Williams
15 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:34:26
First choice for his country 48 times so maybe he's a better option than the invisible goalkeeper (Lossl). We can loan him to someone like Blackpool or Fleetwood. He might also be better than Pickford when he totally loses it and needs a straitjacket.
Keith Monaghan
16 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:35:22
He's been signed to replace Lossl, who'll drop down a division or two before 16th October - performance on the training ground will determine if he can challenge JP - presumably, Carlo's knowledge from Seria A etc suggests he may be able to.
James Flynn
17 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:35:28
If he can play without the near-inexplicable dumb mistakes that are part and parcel with Pickford, he'll do for now.

Julian Wait
18 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:36:42
Frank #13 - I bet that's Everton fans - and maybe some others on a wind up - looking to see if he has any prior.
Phil Lewis
19 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:36:53
Just been looking at Olsen's best bits on YouTube. (I do realise that Sandro, Kean and Niasse all looked like world beaters on YouTube!) He's a big lad, 6.5ft and looks very agile. Biggest plus over Pickford? He looks comfortable either collecting or punching crosses/high balls from corners and dead ball situations. A Swedish International keeper, this loan deal has to be good business. Personally I would have no hesitation putting him straight into the first team. I can sleep more comfortably tonight, as I've said on here for so long that we would win nothing with Pickford in goal.
Peter Thistle
20 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:38:51
Finally a proper goalkeeper, can't wait till he takes over from Pickford, it's bound to happen. Ancellotti lies when he says he trusts JP.
Jack Convery
21 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:41:36
Peter - he trusts him to cock up.
Duncan McDine
22 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:42:54
David (11) - I assume you mean that it feels like 22 years
Martin Berry
23 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:49:04
Even Harry had a good word to say about him from his sources that say he is a top keeper.
Respect the number of caps he has for Sweden and he could be built for the English game, glad to have him.
Kevin Prytherch
24 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:50:24
This strikes me as one of Unsworths overage signings to make sure he can get his hands on the PL2 trophy again. Typical Everton, chasing mediocre U23 silverware instead of concentrating on developing our own keepers.
Mike Gaynes
25 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:50:27
Peter #20, regarding "Finally a proper goalkeeper"... don't get your hopes up. He's a proper Viking god at 6-6 with Thor's physique, but as for actual goalkeeping... well, I posted this on the other thread. Royal Blue Mersey interviewed a guy from Chiesa di Totti, the Roma blog, about Olsen. Here are some of his comments:

CDT - "Olsen is and has been definitively on the chopping block for nearly 18 months now, while Lopez is currently in a state of limbo. But, to be honest, they’re both there for the same reason: they’re passive and error-prone keepers, both of whom lost their jobs to Antonio Mirante, who is really nothing more than a solid journeyman type of keeper. Olsen cuts a much larger figure and uses his massive limbs/reach pretty well, but was just too slow off his line and not really quick enough in distribution. Couple that with a few glaring errors in critical matches and you have Roma’s current predicament: two decidedly average keepers that have been incredibly difficult to offload."

"[Olsen] started off well enough in 2018 and even got a cleansheet on his debut, but the wheels fell off almost immediately: he conceded 15 goals over his next six matches and finished with 58 goals conceded in 35 appearances in 2018-2019. He really does use his massive frame to his advantage, but in the end, he’s just too passive and slow to suit Roma’s build-from-the-back approach."

"He is a massive, massive keeper but, at least based on advanced metrics, he’s decidedly middling when it comes to shot-stopping and even claiming crosses. It’s possible that he might find more success in a different league, but he wasn’t up to snuff in Serie A for some reason. And leadership... eh, not so much in Rome; he struggled to communicate with Roma’s defenders, who were largely Italian, so perhaps if his English is stronger than his Italian he’ll have better luck."

Martin, he was certainly a top keeper at the World Cup for Sweden. Let's hope that the Olsen we meet and not the one who's been knocking around Serie A.

Kevin Dyer
26 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:52:21
#19 Phil metrics indicate he's much worse than Jordan in terms of claiming crosses, despite his height. Very few clean sheets for Roma and Cagliari over the past 2 seasons and lots of errors which is why Roma farmed him out on loan after only 1 season. Can't see this fella offering serious competition for Pickford tbh. Still, far more likely to be trusted than Lossl, who has never managed a game for us, even against lower league cup opposition; he certainly seems an upgrade on him.

I think we tried to bring in competition at GK but were unwilling to shell out on a big wage or fee. Reassess in January I think. Hopefully Pickford sorts himself out.

Glad Bernard didn't go the other way, I like the fella and think he can contribute this season, if used correctly.

Steve Ferns
27 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:53:00
Kevin, I think you are right. We've signed Olsen to play in the u23s and Harry Tyrer is now free of u23 duties and can push Pickford out of the first team! it all makes sense now.
Steve Ferns
28 Posted 05/10/2020 at 00:02:38
I'm also glad Bernard didn't leave. I know we need to balance the books, but I like the little magician and without him, Bolasie would have been edging back into the first team.

Martin Berry, the "built for the English game" comments refer to the traditional Italian style of football. Remember Per Koldrup? David Moyes was nothing if not meticulous in his homework on potential transfers, which is why he got the nickname "Dithering Davey" on here. So, it was an insight into Italian football that Moyes never picked up on how bad Koldrup was at heading the ball. It's simply not part of Italian football. Sure, there's plenty of headers and goals from corners and the like, but aerial duels in Italy are nothing like they are here.

So the hope is, surely, that this massive keeper's strengths are under-recognised and under-utilised in a league where the play is more technical. Perhaps once he starts playing for us, he will show his ability on crosses and command of his area, soak in the confidence flowing through the team and produce his best football?

Wishful thinking for sure, because whenever I've seen him, he's mostly just been picking the ball out of the net.

Martin Berry
29 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:05:05
Steve
I Carlo I trust, he has been pretty good so far !
James Flynn
30 Posted 05/10/2020 at 00:05:41
Mike (25) - Thanks. Interesting read. Much appreciated.

In the end, just another guy spouting an opinion on a player. Olsen just can't have the routine case of the jitters like Pickford.

I'll preface this next with an acknowledgement that it's a bit American to American, yet all Evertonian to Evertonian. I'd love to knock 10 years off Tim Howard's age and have him backstop this Everton Team.

Bill Gienapp
31 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:25:22
Underwhelming. Feels like he's been brought in to serve as a more viable backup (since Lossl could hardly be less viable at this point), as opposed to genuinely challenging Pickford. Mike's post at (25) makes for pretty grim reading. We might as well have just kept Stekelenburg around.
Steve Ferns
32 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:32:46
James Flynn, do you remember Tim Howard's early days? He was 27 years of age when he joined Everton. He was at Man Utd, as I am sure you are very much aware, when he had a series of calamities and left under a cloud. He was very much a laughing stock in Manchester, and they were certainly surprised at his resurgence in blue. However, despite how well he played for us, it was forever blotted by the odd error.

In his autobiography, former Man Utd coach and Man City goalkeeper, Tony Coton had to say this: Link

Tim Howard, at 27 years of age, turned his career around. Is it possible for 26 year old Jordan Pickford to do the same?

Perhaps another signing that Carlo Ancelotti could still make is to employ a top class goalkeeping coach. Let's not forget that the highly regarded Hugo Oliveira left with Marco Silva. Hugo was with Marco Silva throughout his 3 year spell in England, but he was not with him in Portugal or Greece. Instead, Hugo was at Benfica where he was responsible for bringing through Ederson (now of Man City) and Jan Oblak (now of Atletico Madrid).

Everton's current goalkeeping coach is Alan Kelly. Alan Kelly played for Preston North End, Sheffield United (in the PL in the '90s) and Blackburn Rovers. Following his retirement he worked in soccer camps in the USA, before joining PNE as a youth coach where he met David Unsworth.

When Unsworth took over from Koeman, and Patrick Lodewijks had departed with his fellow Dutchman, Unsworth brought in his old mate Kelly as a temporary coach. After Allardyce came in he appointed his old mate, and long time collaborator Martyn Margetson to the role. For some reason, Unsworth was allowed to keep Kelly in a job as an u23 goalkeeper coach after dropping back down to the u23s.

Then after Allardyce and co cleared out, Silva brought in Hugo Oliveira with him from Watford. After Silva left, so did all of his staff. So when Duncan was caretaker he appointed Jeffers and Ebbrell as coaches and promoted Alan Kelly to goalkeeper coach.

Carlo Ancelotti brought in very few actual coaches. Just his son and a couple of fitness coaches. Alan Kelly has remained firmly in place as goalkeeper coach.

I have no idea how good Alan Kelly is at his job. Carlo Ancelotti is a very good judge of character. Clearly he rates him, or he would not still be in a job almost a year later. I just wonder though, with the severe dip in form of Pickford, the inability of Lossl to show any ability to lay down a marker in any of the games that he's played and for the very highly rated, u19 European Champion Joao Virginia to still have not made a significant breakthrough, whether it is possible that Alan Kelly is not up to the job and that Carlo Ancelotti might want someone else to bring Pickford back to his best?

Jamie Crowley
33 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:35:38
Hang on. So we have Lossl, Virginia, and now Olsen.

How many keepers do we need? Can we play two at a time? Someone steer me as to the thinking behind this because I only see more salary expense.

James Stewart
34 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:36:16
@25 Accurate perspective. In many ways the Swedish Pickford, meaning he is terrible. I highly doubt he will play a single game.
Karl Masters
35 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:38:43
Whilst I say give this fella a chance, two things strike me:

We might as well have kept the Stek, who did a solid enough job.

Why the hell are we paying Lossl £53k a week for if he’s not going to play?????

Steve Ferns
36 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:39:40
Jamie Crowley, expect one or both of Lossl and Virginia to depart on loan to the Championship or lower. The Championship has another 10 days or so to conclude their transfers (from within England only) and so expect Brands to get Lossl back out on loan. There's a load of Championship clubs who got off to a bad start who might fancy a keeper with PL experience (at Huddersfield rather than us). Virginia is now 20 and should be more mature and capable to step out on loan now.

For that matter, there's still time to get Bolasie, Besic, and Baningime off on loan to Championship (or lower) clubs.

Karl Masters, I read he's on £25k a week. He was on a low wage at Huddersfield and did nothing to justify a big wage here.

Tom Bowers
37 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:45:34
Let's all pray that DCL and Richie stay healthy until the next window at least.
Jamie Crowley
38 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:46:41
Steve Ferns -

Thank you. What appeared on the surface to make no sense to this dullard now is clear.

Steve Ferns
39 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:52:46
Tom Bowers, we have until a week on Friday to sign players from a lower league in England. This means we can still do a deal for Josh King of Bournemouth who are looking for just £10m. Also Sarr of Watford is also available but they want top dollar and after missing out on Sancho, Man Utd are favourites for him.
Michael Penley
40 Posted 06/10/2020 at 01:15:49
The type of coach Pickford most needs isn't a goalkeeping coach, I would be getting him a meditation coach. He looks permanently wired during the game as if he's just downed 6 cups of coffee and done a few lines of cocaine. I'm sure the mistakes come from this manic mindset and if the club aren't addressing this then they should be. Bring in a Zen Buddhist monk to work with him, anything. The keeper should be the calmest player on the pitch, not a frenetic hamster who would die if he had to keep still for 5 seconds.
Mike Gaynes
41 Posted 06/10/2020 at 01:17:47
Steve, you may be right about those keeper loans -- and Tyrer.

There are other Championship strikers we could look at as backups, but King makes perfect sense -- pacy, ridiculously hardworking, experienced, a decent scoring record (50 in 171 games isn't terrible), and clearly wants out.

WBA and Villa are reported in for him too, and Bournemouth reportedly turned down a bid from Torino this morning, so we oughta move on him quick-like if we're gonna.

Personally, I'm glad Bernard is still around -- I still think he's gonna win us a big game this season -- and that we haven't given up on Kean.

