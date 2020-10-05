Seasons2020-21Everton News

Walcott seals Southampton return

Lyndon Lloyd Monday, 5 October, 2020 19comments  |  Jump to last

Theo Walcott is back at the club where he started his career after completing a season-long loan move back to Southampton.

Signed under Sam Allardyce for £20m in January 2018, the winger has fallen out of favour as Everton have upgraded their squad and with nine months left on his current contract, he has taken the opportunity to return to the south coast.

According to media reports, the two clubs will split his £110,000-a-week wages for the remainder of the campaign but talkSPORT's Alex Crook claims that Saints are paying less than 50% while Walcott waived certain bonuses owed to him by Everton in order to get the move done.

It means that Walcott has almost certainly played his last game in an Everton jersey after making 85 appearances in all competitions and scoring 11 goals. Perhaps his most memorable strike was a stoppage time winner against Watford last season that represented a rare come-from-behind win for the Toffees in a 3-2 victory at Vicarage Road.  

Reader Comments (19)

Michael Kenrick
1 Posted 05/10/2020 at 22:38:27
So glad to see the back of Walcott. Incredible that we still have to pay half his wages.
Mark Rankin
2 Posted 05/10/2020 at 22:39:25
Thanks Big Sam Tosun and Walcott £47 million.
David Pearl
3 Posted 05/10/2020 at 22:43:21
We have given away our only right wing cover not only for free but paying half his wages for them. What was it, a goalden handshake?
Steve Ferns
4 Posted 05/10/2020 at 22:43:42
To be fair, Walcott never gave anything less than 100%. He always represented the club well off the pitch. It just never worked out on it. He seemed to have lost a slight bit of speed and never got his confidence to maximum levels.

I wish him well. Particularly after his gracious comments on Sky Sports News just now.

Will Mabon
5 Posted 05/10/2020 at 22:45:26
Theo Wildcat is no more.
Brian Williams
6 Posted 05/10/2020 at 22:53:44
Walcott and 100%. Two things I never expected to read in the same sentence.
Dave Abrahams
7 Posted 05/10/2020 at 22:55:13
Steve (3), I don't know if his heart has ever been at Everton, he certainly looked to me that he hasn't been interested for at least the twelve months or more,

As for always giving 100%, not sure about that, like Iwobi, he could have put more into a lot of fifty/ fifty tackles, he's gone now and I for one won't look at his time here as one to remember.

£20M fee and another £20M in wages, was there anything outstanding to look back at?

Steve Ferns
8 Posted 05/10/2020 at 22:59:39
Dave, no there was nothing outstanding to look back at. I don't think you can fault his effort levels. He just wasn't that good. I also wouldn't look back at his time here as one to remember here either. That doesn't mean the lad didn't give us 100% and he seemed to be at the front of the queue for the off the field stuff.

As for pulling out of 50/50s, he always did that. He wasn't signed for his tackling ability!

David Pearl
9 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:04:07
He could probably of done more in this team and this midfield... l just feel we also could have done with some speed off the bench. Iwobi and Bernard move in the same gear. I would only comfortable with Richarlison on the right if James misses any games
Steve Ferns
10 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:08:03
David, what about Gordon's pace? I don't think we've quite seen Anthony hit the afterburner's for the first team yet, but he can be rapid. Unlike Walcott, he can do a lot more from the dangerous positions his speed gets him into. I think by the end of season, Gordon will have improved enough to be a proper first team squad member and next season he will be pushing into the first XI.
Paul Birmingham
11 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:09:19
Sadly a player whom never it seems busty a gut bar a couple of games, his time at EFC.

No heart and generally terrible descision making and passing the final killer ball.

Hopefully lessons learned and EFC move on.

David Pearl
12 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:12:58
Steve, l hope so
Isnt he more capable on the left though? We seem overloaded with left sided players.

Its always iritating to me when any senior player goes out on loan... we have way too many of them and reminds me of Steve Walsh. Arrggggghhhh

Dave Abrahams
13 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:27:51
Steve (8)” Front of the queue for the off the field stuff”? Steve he was getting paid to be at the front of the queue ON the bleedin’ field!!
Brian Wilkinson
14 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:33:23
Got rid of Sandro as well, 3 year contract elsewhere.
James Flynn
15 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:48:27
Nah, like Bolasie, he was a great athlete and average footballer.

I mentioned on another thread how it was strange to see him on Saturday just kind of standing there on the pitch, because, prior, however good or bad what he offered was, he gave what he had. Unlike Saturday.

Onward and upward. Oh there is no "upward". Sorry, not used to this.

Martin Berry
16 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:50:26
A good bloke but past his best as a player and not good enough due to being so inconsistent.
I wish him well at Southampton.
Bill Gienapp
17 Posted 06/10/2020 at 01:03:37
He did offer a classy send-off on Twitter and I think he'll be happy at Southampton. A good move for all involved.

That being said, he was the player I most wanted to see shifted before the deadline. Most of the other so-called deadwood (Sigurdsson, Delph, Iwobi) have shown over the past couple weeks that they still have a role to play in this squad. Walcott, not so much.

Mark Taylor
18 Posted 06/10/2020 at 01:13:53
Sky reported he was almost tearful at rejoining Southampton. Maybe so, but he might reflect on the fact that we are paying for Big Sam's cock ups and that not only did his new club view his transfer value as zero, but they wouldn't even pay the wages he has become accustomed to despite no upfront outlay, so we have to pay a big share. In essence that makes him a parasite. Good work if you can get it
Mike Gaynes
19 Posted 06/10/2020 at 01:29:24
Mark, I don't think "parasite" is appropriate.

