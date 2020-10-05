Seasons2020-21Everton News
Walcott seals Southampton return
Signed under Sam Allardyce for £20m in January 2018, the winger has fallen out of favour as Everton have upgraded their squad and with nine months left on his current contract, he has taken the opportunity to return to the south coast.
According to media reports, the two clubs will split his £110,000-a-week wages for the remainder of the campaign but talkSPORT's Alex Crook claims that Saints are paying less than 50% while Walcott waived certain bonuses owed to him by Everton in order to get the move done.
It means that Walcott has almost certainly played his last game in an Everton jersey after making 85 appearances in all competitions and scoring 11 goals. Perhaps his most memorable strike was a stoppage time winner against Watford last season that represented a rare come-from-behind win for the Toffees in a 3-2 victory at Vicarage Road.
Reader Comments (19)
I wish him well. Particularly after his gracious comments on Sky Sports News just now.
As for always giving 100%, not sure about that, like Iwobi, he could have put more into a lot of fifty/ fifty tackles, he's gone now and I for one won't look at his time here as one to remember.
£20M fee and another £20M in wages, was there anything outstanding to look back at?
As for pulling out of 50/50s, he always did that. He wasn't signed for his tackling ability!
No heart and generally terrible descision making and passing the final killer ball.
Hopefully lessons learned and EFC move on.
Isnt he more capable on the left though? We seem overloaded with left sided players.
Its always iritating to me when any senior player goes out on loan... we have way too many of them and reminds me of Steve Walsh. Arrggggghhhh
I mentioned on another thread how it was strange to see him on Saturday just kind of standing there on the pitch, because, prior, however good or bad what he offered was, he gave what he had. Unlike Saturday.
Onward and upward. Oh there is no "upward". Sorry, not used to this.
I wish him well at Southampton.
That being said, he was the player I most wanted to see shifted before the deadline. Most of the other so-called deadwood (Sigurdsson, Delph, Iwobi) have shown over the past couple weeks that they still have a role to play in this squad. Walcott, not so much.
