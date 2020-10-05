Walcott seals Southampton return

Monday, 5 October, 2020







Signed under Sam Allardyce for £20m in January 2018, the winger has fallen out of favour as Everton have upgraded their squad and with nine months left on his current contract, he has taken the opportunity to return to the south coast.

According to media reports, the two clubs will split his £110,000-a-week wages for the remainder of the campaign but talkSPORT's Alex Crook claims that Saints are paying less than 50% while Walcott waived certain bonuses owed to him by Everton in order to get the move done.

It means that Walcott has almost certainly played his last game in an Everton jersey after making 85 appearances in all competitions and scoring 11 goals. Perhaps his most memorable strike was a stoppage time winner against Watford last season that represented a rare come-from-behind win for the Toffees in a 3-2 victory at Vicarage Road.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads