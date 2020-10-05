Seasons2020-21Everton News
Sandro leaves Everton for Huesca
The former Barcelona striker was signed amid much optimism in 2017 after a scintillating season in La Liga with Malaga but he was unable to replicate the goalscoring form he exhibited in 2016-17 at Goodison Park.
He managed just seven starts and eight appearances overall in what was a difficult first season at Everton under Ronald Koeman's failing tenure and he was sent out on loan to Seville and then to Real Sociedad and Valladolid over the next three seasons where he managed four goals in 61 games.
Entering the final year of his contract this season, Everton had drawn up plans to terminate his contract and it is likely that he has left the Blues for Huesca for no fee but his reported £65,000-a-week salary is off the books.
He has signed a three-year contract at his new club who were promoted back to Spain's top flight earlier this year.
Reader Comments (28)
The hype was incredible. People on here apoplectic that there were delays in the signing. "We'll lose him, just stop effing about and get him signed...".
So often a futile business, this predicting and believing malarkey.
Iwobi has gone past him in recent weeks. With the young lads also giving cover in that role he could be kicking his heels.
Besic and Bolasie may well get moves to the EFL, but only if we do what we've done with Walcott. Even then it will reduce the wage bill.
All in all a good time to be a blue.
He may even have taken a slight drop depending on his desire to play regularly, as one factor.
Hindsight is a wonderful thing. I don't remember anyone unhappy when we signed him and we, Everton and him, have been affected by him not being able to make it with us.
It turns out to be a bad buy - all of us have suffered
Well nobody knows for sure at the moment but common sense would tend towards Huesca.
If Everton were going to pay them then why would they let him play for someone else?
I would imagine it would be a case of "Sandro you can stay here on £65k a week and not play one game of football or you can go to Huesca and play for them for whatever they're gonna pay you.
La Liga isn't top to bottom near as tough as England's top league. Across Europe, though, the toughest league after the Prem.
Sandro scored 14 goals in 30 there as a 21-year old. It was perfectly reasonable to see him as a legit prospect and fine signing.
Then nothing. Nothing. If "shit happens", it happened to us.
So, I'll choose to remember him for freezing a defender long enough to create a moment's time for DCL to send that cross into Rooney to score the header against Stoke.
Huesca may also contractually hold any value in the player such as it is, should they ever sell him on. Alternatively, they are paying him less per week but the contract may be such that he could eventually leave and be entitled to a part of the selling fee. Many alternatives.
being a steal to a drain on our finances. Remember how it was considered inexplicable that he had such a low release clause?
From what we saw, he was never good enough but that's with hindsight. I didn't particularly see a lack of effort when he was on the pitch.
So good luck, Sandro. Not the first transfer to not work out.
Great news all round, now for Josh King as back up