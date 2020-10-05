Sandro leaves Everton for Huesca

Monday, 5 October, 2020







The former Barcelona striker was signed amid much optimism in 2017 after a scintillating season in La Liga with Malaga but he was unable to replicate the goalscoring form he exhibited in 2016-17 at Goodison Park.

He managed just seven starts and eight appearances overall in what was a difficult first season at Everton under Ronald Koeman's failing tenure and he was sent out on loan to Seville and then to Real Sociedad and Valladolid over the next three seasons where he managed four goals in 61 games.

Entering the final year of his contract this season, Everton had drawn up plans to terminate his contract and it is likely that he has left the Blues for Huesca for no fee but his reported £65,000-a-week salary is off the books.

He has signed a three-year contract at his new club who were promoted back to Spain's top flight earlier this year.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads