Sandro leaves Everton for Huesca

Lyndon Lloyd Monday, 5 October, 2020 28comments  |  Jump to last

Sandro Ramirez's frustrating three-year spell at Everton is over with the news that he has secured a move to SD Huesca in his native Spain.

The former Barcelona striker was signed amid much optimism in 2017 after a scintillating season in La Liga with Malaga but he was unable to replicate the goalscoring form he exhibited in 2016-17 at Goodison Park.

He managed just seven starts and eight appearances overall in what was a difficult first season at Everton under Ronald Koeman's failing tenure and he was sent out on loan to Seville and then to Real Sociedad and Valladolid over the next three seasons where he managed four goals in 61 games.

Entering the final year of his contract this season, Everton had drawn up plans to terminate his contract and it is likely that he has left the Blues for Huesca for no fee but his reported £65,000-a-week salary is off the books.

He has signed a three-year contract at his new club who were promoted back to Spain's top flight earlier this year.  

Andre Angwin
1 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:13:23
Unbelievable Jeff!
Great news all round, now for Josh King as back up
Jack Convery
2 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:29:27
Good luck to Sandro. Here's hoping King is coming before 16th,
Steve Ferns
3 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:32:40
So he's left on a permanent deal. That's great news, we can forget about him now. Cheers Steve Walsh.
Will Mabon
4 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:36:20
How wrong they were...

The hype was incredible. People on here apoplectic that there were delays in the signing. "We'll lose him, just stop effing about and get him signed...".

So often a futile business, this predicting and believing malarkey.

Steve Ferns
5 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:47:57
He's certainly the answer to quiz questions in the future.
Jack Convery
6 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:49:40
Steve - The first question being Why ?
Pete Williams
7 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:52:20
Wow. I never thought get him gone without paying him off! Well done Brands. Another bit of deadwood gone. Might free up some wages for a Championship striker? Still got Bolasie and Besic to go though. Let's hope there's some interest before the lower league window closes. If they go too we'll be laughing.
Steve Ferns
8 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:55:53
Pete, I bet it's a complicated transfer. 3 year deal is probably to give them time to pay us the £5m it takes for us to pay off his contract. In essence a free transfer, but goes down as £5m in. I'm just guessing here though!
Martin Reppion
9 Posted 05/10/2020 at 23:57:00
Surprised Bernard didn't go.
Iwobi has gone past him in recent weeks. With the young lads also giving cover in that role he could be kicking his heels.
Besic and Bolasie may well get moves to the EFL, but only if we do what we've done with Walcott. Even then it will reduce the wage bill.
All in all a good time to be a blue.
Brian Williams
10 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:08:11
Steve, it was a free transfer. We get nowt in the way of payment from Huesca apart from their eternal gratitude.
Steve Ferns
11 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:10:18
Brian, who pays the wages of £5m for the coming season? The transfer is lacking in the detail.
Lyndon Lloyd
12 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:14:00
Steve, assuming we didn't arrange some sort of compromise with the player, it's only about £2.5m to pay off the last 40 weeks of his contract. We'll never know the payment terms/duration.
Will Mabon
13 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:18:15
Steve, I guess the new club will. His wages here have been 65k per week, about 3.3 mil. per year. So that's what it will cost Huesca I imagine. No drop for Sandro, then they get a him for 10 mil. spread across 3 years.

He may even have taken a slight drop depending on his desire to play regularly, as one factor.

Pete Williams
14 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:20:17
Steve, I think the prime objective is to cut down a huge wage bill, whatever it takes. Hence Sandro away on a free and us still paying half of Walcott's wages. Money is thin on the ground in these Covid days outside the top clubs, so we're having to take the best deals we can get. Not great but it makes the club more sustainable.
Kieran Kinsella
15 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:22:48
Thank God
Andrew Keatley
16 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:23:04
Lyndon (12) - I’m speculating wildly here but it’s possible that we might have been forced to pick up any shortfall between what he would have earned with us in those 40 weeks, and what Huesca are paying him over that period. So say if his contract with Huesca is £30,000 per week, then maybe we had to pay 40 x £35,000 (£65k minus £30k) - so ultimately taking a fraction of the financial hit on his remaining contract rather than the full whack. A bit like we’ve done by paying half of Walcott’s wages during his Southampton loan.
Bob Wilkinson
17 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:26:20
I have to admit I was really happy when we bought him and I'm happy now that we have finally got him off the books

Hindsight is a wonderful thing. I don't remember anyone unhappy when we signed him and we, Everton and him, have been affected by him not being able to make it with us.

It turns out to be a bad buy - all of us have suffered

Mike Gaynes
18 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:28:12
He's taking his Huevos to Huesca.
Jamie Crowley
19 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:31:25
Thank you God.
Brian Williams
20 Posted 06/10/2020 at 00:33:28
Steve#11.
Well nobody knows for sure at the moment but common sense would tend towards Huesca.
If Everton were going to pay them then why would they let him play for someone else?
I would imagine it would be a case of "Sandro you can stay here on £65k a week and not play one game of football or you can go to Huesca and play for them for whatever they're gonna pay you.
James Flynn
21 Posted 06/10/2020 at 01:04:36
The oddest of the signings over the years.

La Liga isn't top to bottom near as tough as England's top league. Across Europe, though, the toughest league after the Prem.

Sandro scored 14 goals in 30 there as a 21-year old. It was perfectly reasonable to see him as a legit prospect and fine signing.

Then nothing. Nothing. If "shit happens", it happened to us.

So, I'll choose to remember him for freezing a defender long enough to create a moment's time for DCL to send that cross into Rooney to score the header against Stoke.

Mark Taylor
22 Posted 06/10/2020 at 01:09:32
I would be very surprised if we have not had to pay something to get him off our books, whether an upfront settlement or some kind of Walcott settlement. Otherwise he could earn more by seeing out his contract than he could ever earn at the tiny club he has joined. Sad but that is the madness of the EPL.
Steve Ferns
23 Posted 06/10/2020 at 01:13:02
The Echo reports that he's left on a free transfer and we've got his £86k a week(!) wages off our books. Presumably it's Sandro agreeing to this and putting career first as he signs a three year deal on presumably much reduced wages.
Will Mabon
24 Posted 06/10/2020 at 01:27:22
Not necessarily, Mark. If there was no fee, the money is paid instead in the form of his wages alone. In the same way that Sánchez went from Arsenal to United for no fee, essentially pocketing what United would have paid as a fee, in massive wages (Variously reported as between 425 - 505k per week incl. bonuses!) across the duration of the contract.

Huesca may also contractually hold any value in the player such as it is, should they ever sell him on. Alternatively, they are paying him less per week but the contract may be such that he could eventually leave and be entitled to a part of the selling fee. Many alternatives.

Will Mabon
25 Posted 06/10/2020 at 01:28:42
Never heard the 86k figure, Steve - always had it as 65, but we never know for sure!
Bill Gienapp
26 Posted 06/10/2020 at 01:29:14
I can't believe the Sandro era is really over.
Will Mabon
27 Posted 06/10/2020 at 01:30:19
Don't worry, Bill - you'll get over it, Lad.
Ernie Baywood
28 Posted 06/10/2020 at 01:49:52
Amazing how quickly he went from
being a steal to a drain on our finances. Remember how it was considered inexplicable that he had such a low release clause?

From what we saw, he was never good enough but that's with hindsight. I didn't particularly see a lack of effort when he was on the pitch.

So good luck, Sandro. Not the first transfer to not work out.

