Seasons2020-21Everton News
Richarlison's blue-sky thinking for club and country
Richarlison has been speaking of his Champions League and World Cup dreams this month as he reveals the impact Carlo Ancelotti has had on his continued development at Everton.
Despite coming off with just 25 minutes gone in the Blues' 4-2 win over Brighton that extended their 100% start to the new season and put them top of the Premier League over the international break, the Brazilian has travelled home to play in his country's first qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Brazil face Bolivia in Sao Paolo on Friday and then travel to Peru on Tuesday before he comes back to England to prepare for the Merseyside derby on the 17th of October.
Now in his third season at Goodison Park since arriving in a £40m from Watford, Richarlison's thoughts had started turning towards the Champions League this summer but Everton's form over the last quarter of last season meant that it wasn't necessarily with the Toffees that he envisaged realising his ambitions.
“I spoke to Ancelotti [and] said that I have a dream of playing [in] the Champions League,” Richarlison recently said on CBF TV. “He asked me to stay another year, to hold on [and], that we would get there.
“This year, reinforcements arrived and we started the Premier League with everything. Let's see what happens.”
It's those new signings, in particular the trio of Allan, Abdoulaye Doucouré and James Rodriguez, that have transformed Everton's midfield, made them the early pace-setters in England's top flight and seen them qualify for the last eight of the Carabao Cup — although of the summer acquisitions, it's Niels Nkounkou who has had the biggest impact in the cup so far.
And that, combined with the tutelage and management of Ancelotti, means that for the first time since he joined, Richarlison can visualise playing in Europe's elite competition with Everton and if the club can make significant progress in that direction in 2020-21, they stand a very good chance of holding on to their Brazilian star.
The Italian is also providing him with the tools to be a success for his country, for whom he will play in the World Cup qualifiers for the first time this season, having scored a penalty in the Copa America final last year.
“Ancelotti's arrival here at Everton helped me a lot, I managed to evolve a lot,” Richarlison continued. “And we learn a lot at the national team too, this tactical part. I'm happy to be able to play in the qualifiers for the first time. Here at the club, I'm flying.”
Speaking on the Fifa.com website, he had further praise for his new club manager:
[Ancelotti is] a guy that's won everything in the football world. He's an inspiration for countless coaches. Professor Tite had some time with him at Real Madrid. It's a huge honour to play for one of the best coaches in history. I'm very grateful to have the opportunity to learn from him at Everton, and I feel he's improved me a lot. He also brings a very happy environment for the players to work in.”
Richarlison goes on to describe his love of the World Cup and he was asked if he he dreams of strutting his well-known dance in celebration in Qatar in two years' time.
“It's my trademark!” he laughs. “Of course I've imagined doing the pigeon dance in the World Cup. The supporters really like it, it especially appeals to kids. I've done it for the Seleção together with Neymar, I do it for my club, and I want to score goals and do it many times at the 2022 World Cup.
“It's a dream I've had since childhood. It's the childhood dream of every Brazilian player. I love the World Cup. It's an amazing tournament, it grips the whole world. I've watched every one as a fan of Brazil and of football, and I hope 2022 will be my first World Cup as a player.”
The Nova Venécia-born player is deployed primarily as a centre-forward by Tite and when Duncan Ferguson took over from Marco Silva at Everton last December, he was moved into that role alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin with great success.
He ended last season as joint-top scorer for the second year in succession and while Ancelotti has tweaked his formation to more of a 4-3-3 since the new arrivals came in, there are still plenty of opportunities for Richarlison to get into scoring positions. He has four goals on the campaign already even though his contributions in the Premier League have been more supportive to Calvert-Lewin than serving his own striking preference.
“At Everton Ancelotti likes to use 4-4-2. I play as a centre-forward. I've told Ancelotti that's where I like to play. That's where I played when I started out at America [Mineiro]. I feel at my best there. When I play on the left wing it's usually because we have an injury.
“Look, I'll give my all there — I'd give my all anywhere — but if you're asking me where I prefer to play it's as a centre-forward. I've already told professor Tite that's where I like to play, but it's up to him and Ancelotti to make the decision and the most important thing to me is to be playing and giving my all for the shirt.
“Dominic's development has been really impressive. He's transformed into a complete striker. I remember when I got here he was nothing like the player he is today. It's down to the work he's put in. He's in the gym every day, he's always working on his finishing.
“And playing under Ancelotti he'll keep getting better and better. He's had a superb start to the season and without doubt deserved his England call-up. He must be a nightmare to play against and he has an incredible leap on him like Cristiano Ronaldo.
Asked for this thoughts on James, a player he watched light up the 2014 World Cup in his native Brazil, Richarlison said:
“He's a very special talent. He's the No10 for his national team, he's got an outstanding pedigree — Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Porto. He'd walk into any team in the Premier League. I watch a lot of Premier League games — what team wouldn't want James Rodriguez? He's made a brilliant start at Everton, and I really hope it continues so we can achieve our targets this season.”
International ambitions aside, Richarlison's immediate target is to help end Evertonians' long wait for silverware. He feels that the Blues are in a good position to do that now if they can maintain their good start to the season.
“We want to win a cup [at Everton]. The supporters here are really passionate and they have been waiting for this for too many years. I think now that we have Ancelotti, and with the signings he's made, we can win a cup and fight for a Champions League place. Obviously it's difficult in England because you have the [big] six, but we're a different team from last season.
“We had a lot of injuries then and we've signed quality players in the positions we needed. We've made a really exciting start to the season and Ancelotti is keeping us focussed and motivating us. I really believe we can qualify for the Champions League.”
Plus he knows how to troll the RS perfectly!
We have some fantastic young players like Richie and Dominic , also Holgate, Nkounkou, Gordon, and now Godfrey who are ready to step in with real quality.
We have some important players for squad strength too ; Sigurdsson, Bernard, Tom Davies, and Iwobi all of whom have gone up a gear. The back four have been solid , all equally so, Coleman Keane Digne and Mina have been impressive.
The strength in depth we now have gives me confidence we can find consistency and match the Sky 6 and challenge for the top four positions, given average luck with injuries.
For the first time in a long time I seriously fancy our chances against any team.
Pickford needs to find a way to raise his game to the 10 in front of him, I hope he does now with a better level of competition.If not Olsen will hopefully give us the stability need from a keeper.
I was born in 1990 so missed our success throughout the 80s. My old man tells me about when we bought peter reid and Andy Gray (Apologies if I'm wrong!) and how we transformed overnight almost. This season has been the first where bringing in three players has turned us from mediocrity to a really class team.
Ill be over the moon with top 6 but with how the others have started we have a real opportunity to put some early season breathing space between our competition!
