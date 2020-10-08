Seasons2020-21Everton News
Calvert-Lewin scores on his England debut
The striker has been rewarded for his blistering start to the season which has seen him score nine goals in just six games in all competitions as Everton have booked their place in the last eight of the Carabao Cup and emerged as the early pace-setters in the 2020-21 Premier League.
Calvert-Lewin will be joined in the starting XI by his Goodison Park team-mate Michael Keane who lines up alongside Wolves's Conor Coady and Liverpool's Joe Gomez in a three-man defence.
Jordan Pickford makes way for Nick Pope in what was an expected move fropm Gareth Southgate who said he was keen to give some of his back-up goalkeepers a chance to show what they can do ahead of the upcoming Uefa Nations League matches.
Calvert-Lewin's first chance arrived after 13 uneventful minutes when he took it wide of the goalkeeper but from a very acute angle, he wasn't able to affect more than a scuffed shot.
His second opportunity was all he needed as Jack Grealish engineered space for a cross and Calvert-Lewin rose to nod home from close range.
The day Shane was sold was a like a fucking knife through my heart. God knows, I think I can say that it hurt me more than it hurt him. So, what I am saying is that international games are pointless unless they involve Ireland.
I think Iceland apart, Northern Ireland are the team that most punches above their weight. Good luck to them. The Republic, don't have the depth they once did but they still have that fighting spirit also.
Meanwhile Gylfi has scored for Iceland.
Still if they are going ahead I hope Dominic continues his good early season form and naps a couple of goals for England while not having to worry about the result, that’s me not Dominic!!
It's so teams can get prepared for the hugely important League of nations. We saw how meaningful that tournament is after last season ended with Germany embarrasingly relegated only for them to say "scrap that" we are just revamping the whole thing anyway so all those promotion/relegation battles were in vain. The other purpose of it being of course to qualify for Euro 2021 if you not among the 40 percent of European teams which have already qualified for that bloated tournament.
Dat's niiiiiiiiiiiiice.
1 Posted 08/10/2020 at 19:33:32