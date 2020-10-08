Calvert-Lewin scores on his England debut

Thursday, 8 October, 2020



The striker has been rewarded for his blistering start to the season which has seen him score nine goals in just six games in all competitions as Everton have booked their place in the last eight of the Carabao Cup and emerged as the early pace-setters in the 2020-21 Premier League.

Calvert-Lewin will be joined in the starting XI by his Goodison Park team-mate Michael Keane who lines up alongside Wolves's Conor Coady and Liverpool's Joe Gomez in a three-man defence.

Jordan Pickford makes way for Nick Pope in what was an expected move fropm Gareth Southgate who said he was keen to give some of his back-up goalkeepers a chance to show what they can do ahead of the upcoming Uefa Nations League matches.

Calvert-Lewin's first chance arrived after 13 uneventful minutes when he took it wide of the goalkeeper but from a very acute angle, he wasn't able to affect more than a scuffed shot.

His second opportunity was all he needed as Jack Grealish engineered space for a cross and Calvert-Lewin rose to nod home from close range.

