Calvert-Lewin scores on his England debut

Lyndon Lloyd Thursday, 8 October, 2020 25comments  |  Jump to last
Dominic Calvert-Lewin took the field as a fully-fledged England player this evening in a friendly against Wales and grabbed his first goal with a typical first-half header.

The striker has been rewarded for his blistering start to the season which has seen him score nine goals in just six games in all competitions as Everton have booked their place in the last eight of the Carabao Cup and emerged as the early pace-setters in the 2020-21 Premier League.

Calvert-Lewin will be joined in the starting XI by his Goodison Park team-mate Michael Keane who lines up alongside Wolves's Conor Coady and Liverpool's Joe Gomez in a three-man defence.

Jordan Pickford makes way for Nick Pope in what was an expected move fropm Gareth Southgate who said he was keen to give some of his back-up goalkeepers a chance to show what they can do ahead of the upcoming Uefa Nations League matches.

Calvert-Lewin's first chance arrived after 13 uneventful minutes when he took it wide of the goalkeeper but from a very acute angle, he wasn't able to affect more than a scuffed shot.

His second opportunity was all he needed as Jack Grealish engineered space for a cross and Calvert-Lewin rose to nod home from close range.  

Reader Comments (25)

Alex Gray
1 Posted 08/10/2020 at 19:33:32
Good luck to Dom and the rest of the lads playing tonight! Fingers crossed we have no injuries!
Danny Baily
2 Posted 08/10/2020 at 19:37:06
Pleased for him, surprised these internationals are going ahead though!
Brent Stephens
3 Posted 08/10/2020 at 19:38:54
It's not exactly a team to set the juices running (who watches England these days) but hopefully DCL will chip in with a goal or two to maintain his confidence levels, and Keane will maintain his decent start to the season and help keep a clean sheet at the back.
Robert Williams
4 Posted 08/10/2020 at 19:42:42
Torn loyalties tonight. Want Wales to win, and be nice to see Dominic do well. COYBs, Cymru am Byth - ymlaen hogiau!!
Tony Abrahams
5 Posted 08/10/2020 at 19:49:56
Good luck to Dominic tonight, he’s working hard, improving all the time, and so this is his reward, for the stick he’s taken, and brushed aside, just on this website alone!
Kieran Kinsella
6 Posted 08/10/2020 at 19:54:17
Hope both Irelands win
Paul Smith
7 Posted 08/10/2020 at 19:58:57
Don’t understand the contempt for England I always support them. Gutted the Euros were cancelled, had some tickets. Dom was buzzing when he got the text, it means the world to him. Do the nation proud.
Michael Barrett
8 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:05:43
I don't recognise England...is this the b team?
Joe McMahon
9 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:06:51
A memory of Coleman getting seriously injured playing for Ireland, and I just can't wait for these England games to be over with no injuries to Everton players. Hope Dom enjoys his time and plays well though.
Andy Crooks
10 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:09:00
Well said, Kieran. I was going to post that I hated international games, hated the jingoism, hated, in fact,every aspect of it. Then I remenbered it gives me great pleasure when both Irelands win. That is why I supported Seamus when he got stick on here and why I was so evangelical about Shane Duffy.

The day Shane was sold was a like a fucking knife through my heart. God knows, I think I can say that it hurt me more than it hurt him. So, what I am saying is that international games are pointless unless they involve Ireland.


Brian Williams
11 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:12:14
I feel a bit for DCL because that's not a very good England side.
Kieran Kinsella
12 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:15:55
Andy

I think Iceland apart, Northern Ireland are the team that most punches above their weight. Good luck to them. The Republic, don't have the depth they once did but they still have that fighting spirit also.

Meanwhile Gylfi has scored for Iceland.

Dave Abrahams
13 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:16:15
Got to agree with Danny (2), why are these friendly internationals being played while the virus is still rearing it’s very ugly head,

Still if they are going ahead I hope Dominic continues his good early season form and naps a couple of goals for England while not having to worry about the result, that’s me not Dominic!!

Michael Barrett
14 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:16:43
Everton ladys is more exiting than this!
Kieran Kinsella
15 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:21:27
Dave 13

It's so teams can get prepared for the hugely important League of nations. We saw how meaningful that tournament is after last season ended with Germany embarrasingly relegated only for them to say "scrap that" we are just revamping the whole thing anyway so all those promotion/relegation battles were in vain. The other purpose of it being of course to qualify for Euro 2021 if you not among the 40 percent of European teams which have already qualified for that bloated tournament.

Kieran Kinsella
16 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:22:22
Gylfi on for a hatrick
Paul Smith
17 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:26:29
Yes go on Son
Ray Roche
18 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:27:21
DCL first goal for England
Brent Stephens
19 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:27:51
DCL!
Sean Smythe
20 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:28:42
Get in Dom
Michael Barrett
21 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:28:48
Superb dom...don't let all them strangers hug you lad..lol.
Freddy Maldonado
22 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:28:56
DCL can't stop scoring. Great delivery by Grealish.
Brent Stephens
23 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:29:55
Dom-unerring.
Kieran Kinsella
24 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:30:23
DCL, DCL, He gets the ball and scores a goal, that's our DCL
Mike Gaynes
25 Posted 08/10/2020 at 20:38:53
And didn't you love Keane's grin? He was SO happy for Dom.

Dat's niiiiiiiiiiiiice.

