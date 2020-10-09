Calvert-Lewin named September Player of the Month

Friday, 9 October, 2020







The Everton star scored the winning goal in the season-opener at Tottenham, grabbed a hat-trick against West Bromwich Albion and was on target again in the away match at Crystal Palace in a 2-1 win.

The 23-year-old added a goal towards October's award with a towering header against Brighton and while they didn't count for the Premier League award, he also notched another hat-trick in the League Cup against West Ham.

Calvert-Lewin was the leading scorer in Europe's top five leagues heading into the international break.

