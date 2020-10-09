Seasons2020-21Everton News

Calvert-Lewin named September Player of the Month

Friday, 9 October, 2020

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been recognised for his scoring exploits last month by being named the Premier League Player of the Month for September.

The Everton star scored the winning goal in the season-opener at Tottenham, grabbed a hat-trick against West Bromwich Albion and was on target again in the away match at Crystal Palace in a 2-1 win.

The 23-year-old added a goal towards October's award with a towering header against Brighton and while they didn't count for the Premier League award, he also notched another hat-trick in the League Cup against West Ham.

Calvert-Lewin was the leading scorer in Europe's top five leagues heading into the international break.  

