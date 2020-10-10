Richarlison plays bit part in Brazil romp

Saturday, 10 October, 2020



The 23-year-old was named on the bench for the Seleçao's first game of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying and came on for Roberto Firmino with 20 minutes to go with the score at 4-0 following Jose Carrasco's own goal.

Marquinhos and Firmino (2) had scored the first three and Philip Coutinho scored the fifth in the 73rd minute.

Elsewhere, Yerry Mina played the full 90 minutes and James Rodriguez 74 as Colombia coasted to a 3-0 win over Venezuela thanks to goals by Duvan Zapata (2) and Luis Muriel.

The Cafeteros' win was marred by the broken leg suffered by Santiago Arias, the former Atletico Madrid and now Bayer Leverkusen fullback who was linked with Everton over the summer.

Brazil travel to Peru and Colombia to Chile for their second qualifiers on Tuesday.

