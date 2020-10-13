Tarashaj finally leaves Everton

Shani Tarashaj's Everton career is over after a four-year spell with the club that didn't ever result in him playing a first-team game.

The Swiss forward's two-year loan with FC Emmen was ended prematurely today, with the Dutch side announcing that their decision was based on his continuing struggles with injury. It was then confirmed that Everton have cancelled his contract, releasing the player from the club.

Tarashaj played just two reserve-team games for Emmen but wasn't able to get fit enough to represent the Eredivisie side at senior level and they elected to call time on the arrangement even though his terms had another 9 months to run.

Everton signed Tarashaj from Grasshopper Zurich in January 2016 for around £3m under Roberto Martinez as a promising prospect in the mould of his compatriot Xherdan Shaquiri.

He featured in a few pre-season matches and went to Euro2016 with his country but barely featured in that tournament. Loan spells at Eintracht Frankfurt and then again with Grasshopper followed but it was clear by last year that he had no future at Goodison Park.

Everton extended his contract by an extra 12 months last summer to enable Emmen to pay his remaining Everton wages over the course of two years, rather than one, but it was not an arrangement that they could sustain while he wasn't playing.

It is assumed that Everton have reached a settlement with the 25-year-old over the remainder of what he would have been due had he seen out his contract on Merseyside but this hasn't yet been made clear.

