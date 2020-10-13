Tarashaj finally leaves Everton

Seasons2020-21Everton News

Shani Tarashaj's Everton career is over after a four-year spell with the club that didn't ever result in him playing a first-team game.

The Swiss forward's two-year loan with FC Emmen was ended prematurely today, with the Dutch side announcing that their decision was based on his continuing struggles with injury. It was then confirmed that Everton have cancelled his contract, releasing the player from the club.

Tarashaj played just two reserve-team games for Emmen but wasn't able to get fit enough to represent the Eredivisie side at senior level and they elected to call time on the arrangement even though his terms had another 9 months to run.

Everton signed Tarashaj from Grasshopper Zurich in January 2016 for around £3m under Roberto Martinez as a promising prospect in the mould of his compatriot Xherdan Shaquiri.

He featured in a few pre-season matches and went to Euro2016 with his country but barely featured in that tournament. Loan spells at Eintracht Frankfurt and then again with Grasshopper followed but it was clear by last year that he had no future at Goodison Park.

Everton extended his contract by an extra 12 months last summer to enable Emmen to pay his remaining Everton wages over the course of two years, rather than one, but it was not an arrangement that they could sustain while he wasn't playing.

It is assumed that Everton have reached a settlement with the 25-year-old over the remainder of what he would have been due had he seen out his contract on Merseyside but this hasn't yet been made clear.  

Kieran Kinsella
1 Posted 13/10/2020 at 16:43:18
Tarashaj is back at Everton according to the Echo! We extended his deal an extra year so his loan club could afford paying his wages over 24 months instead of 12. And yet somehow they've cancelled the loan and sent him back. How can that happen? Can no one rid us of this troublesome forward?
Brent Stephens
2 Posted 13/10/2020 at 16:58:25
Kieran, I know 4 knights who would do the job cheaply.
Robert Tressell
3 Posted 13/10/2020 at 17:03:39
Really good news about Tarashaj, Kieran. He may just get a first-team game with us in this, his testimonial year with the club.
Kieran Kinsella
4 Posted 13/10/2020 at 17:10:58
Brent,

Hopefully the inebriated knights read ToffeeWeb.

Robert, LMAO – it feels like it is testimonial time, he and Besic both.

Jay Harris
5 Posted 13/10/2020 at 17:24:25
Tarashaj has been plagued with injuries and hasn't really played for a couple of years.

Everton may terminate his contract. He has a dog's chance or no chance of playing in the first team.

Mike Doyle
6 Posted 13/10/2020 at 17:24:51
Robert & Kieran, perhaps the club could organise a testimonial for Tarashaj, Besic & Pennington together. It could be called ‘The Holy Trinity Testimonial'
Mike Gaynes
7 Posted 13/10/2020 at 17:35:41
Kieran and Robert, now I understand why Carlo and Marcel felt comfortable sending Kean out on loan. They knew Tarashaj was coming back.

I feel so much better.

Tony Everan
8 Posted 13/10/2020 at 17:39:13
Tarashaj is an “enormous talent, who will bring something very, very special to Everton” ...according to Sñr Brown Shoes.

Still, with the mad signings and spunkathon of the 2 or 3 years after 2016, the £3m blown on Tarashaj looks like small change.

Robert Tressell
9 Posted 13/10/2020 at 17:48:07
Mike – or the Holy Shit Trinity?
Bill Gienapp
10 Posted 13/10/2020 at 22:18:35
First the end of the Sandro era, now this.
Will Mabon
11 Posted 13/10/2020 at 22:35:17
A chaotic saga. With luck the guy will find a future somewhere in the game.


Bill, you're not getting emotional are you?

Bill Gienapp
12 Posted 13/10/2020 at 23:05:09
Will, I dreamed of Sandro and Shani leading our forward line for the next decade. How much more can 2020 take from us??
Jack Convery
13 Posted 13/10/2020 at 23:21:43
Another Bobby BS phenomenal signing !!! Can we sue him ???
Will Mabon
14 Posted 13/10/2020 at 23:53:35
Bill, I guess we just have to focus on DCL, Richarlison and James. The pain will subside with time, but we will never forget...
Derek Knox
15 Posted 14/10/2020 at 00:07:56
So contracts can be cancelled, it would be interesting to know exactly what the criteria is for doing so, and why the hell haven't we done this and many others before now?
Will Mabon
16 Posted 14/10/2020 at 00:18:42
Derek, if a player is on big wages say, and doesn't want to leave, then if the contract cancellation is conditioned such that it requires the consent of both parties - no consento!

