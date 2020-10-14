Richarlison on target in Brazil victory

Wednesday, 14 October, 2020







Richarlison scored his country's second goal after being been named by Tite in the starting XI for the Seleçao's second CONMEBOL group game that followed their 5-0 win over Bolivia on Friday.

Brazil fell behind to Andrè Carillo's impressive early opener but were level before half an hour had elapsed as Neymar scored from the spot.

Richarlison then set the PSG star up for his second but the goal was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee for offside against the Everton man.

Peru retook the lead with a quarter of an hour gone in the second half when Renato Tapia's first-time shot from the edge of the area took a heavy deflection off Weverton that wrong-footed the Brazil goalkeeper and rolled past him.

Brazil hit back, however, when Roberto Firmino was picked out at the back post by a deep cross and his header back across goal was knocked over the line by Richarlison. Another long VAR check determined that Richarlison was onside and the goal stood.

Then, with 11 minutes to go, Brazil countered. Richarlison was clattered as he knocked it forward near the halfway line and when the ball was crossed in for Neymar, he was adjudged to have been fouled in front of goal, the referee awarding another penalty.

Neymar stepped up again and stutter-stepped his way to stroking the ball into the same corner as before to make it 3-2.

Richarlison was down again five minutes from the end when he was caught across the face by a raised elbow and a VAR check turned a yellow card for Carlos Zambrano into a red.

Neymar made the game safe in stoppage time when Weverton's deflected effort came back off the post and the he put the rebound in. Richarlison could have made it five immediately afterwards when he was put in one-on-one with the goalie but he overran the ball and the chance was lost.

Meanwhile, James Rodriguez was in Colombia's side as they faced Chile in Santiago but there was no Yerry Mina in the line-up, the defender dropped as a precaution after feeling "discomfort" in his thigh during training.

Jefferson Lerma headed Colombia into a seventh-minute lead but the hosts equalised after a lengthy check by VAR and the referee of the monitor when it was decided that Arturo Vidal was fouled in the box and a penalty was awarded, which the midfielder successfully converted himself.

Chile then turned the match on its head shortly afterwards when Alexis Sanchez stole in at the far post, beat the keeper to the ball and prodded it home.

James ended up in the book for catching Sanchez on the leg with a late boot just before the break and with seven minutes gone in the second half, he had a decent sight of goal from 20 yards but curled his shot into the goalkeeper's arms.

Colombia pressed continuously in search of a second goal and had one chalked off for a foul in a melée following one of Rodriguez's corners and Murillo headed narrowly wide in the dying stages off another.

The equaliser they had been threatening arrived in the 90th minute, though. James's initial cross was repelled but when a blocked attempt fell to Juan Cuadrado, he fired it low towards goal and substitute Radamel Falcao turned it in.

Elsewhere, Alex Iwobi played the full 90 minutes as Nigeria and Tunisia played out a 1-1 draw and Ben Godfrey was also employed for the whole game by England U21s who beat Turkey in a European U21 Championship qualifier.

