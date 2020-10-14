Seasons2020-21Everton News
Pickford keeps his place as England lose to Denmark
After Harry Maguire was sent off for a second bookable offence, Pickford was perhaps guilty of contributing to the mix-up that led to Denmark being awarded a penalty. Christian Eriksen gave the visitors the lead from the spot when the former Tottenham man sent Pickford the wrong to notch what proved to be the winner.
Calvert-Lewin was thrown on to try and salvage a draw. Michael Keane, meanwhile, didn't even make Gareth Southgate's bench. The centre-half played against Wales in a friendly last week but did not feature in the win over Belgium over the weekend.
Elsewhere, Lucas Digne played 83 minutes of France's 2-1 win over Croatia (a game in which former Blue Nikola Vlasic scored) and weighed in with a brilliant assist before having to leave the field with an apparent injury, Moise Kean played the last 35 minutes of Italy's 1-1 draw with the Netherlands but there was no Gylfi Sigurdsson in Iceland's team as they lost 2-1 at home to Belgium.
Reader Comments (126)
2 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:26:58
DCL on the bench, not sure he gets a cap for that if not bring him on in the last minute of injury time.
Full team for the derby hopefully
3 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:34:23
4 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:37:26
I see Sigurdsson is not in the Iceland squad?
5 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:43:13
6 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:46:34
7 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:47:03
Probably illegal betting
8 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:49:30
9 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:58:24
I expect some clogger will manage to give away a penalty (as usual) and Pickford will get hammered for not stopping it.
10 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:07:30
11 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:09:18
12 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:15:52
13 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:16:47
14 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:20:00
15 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:20:30
See ya, chump.
16 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:20:55
17 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:21:36
18 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:22:12
19 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:22:34
20 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:25:46
And someone tell that Manc weasel Neville to get off Pickford’s case.
21 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:25:53
22 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:26:08
23 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:26:56
24 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:26:56
25 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:28:45
26 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:29:08
27 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:30:29
28 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:33:06
I Just hope all our players return fit and are up for the fight come Saturday !
29 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:37:04
30 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:39:22
31 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:42:07
32 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:43:48
33 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:44:04
34 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:44:16
35 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:45:19
36 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:46:10
37 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:46:41
Why on earth he came out for that only he knows. Once committed he has to get it. Gareth don’t listen to everyone saying Kane is crap. He’s brilliant and the only one who can turn this around. He needs to stay on the full 90 minutes
If we’re still behind 1-0 in injury time bring on DCL, other than that Harry’s the man!
38 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:47:19
39 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:48:16
40 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:48:20
41 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:48:53
42 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:49:17
If Pep has this lot we’d ruin sides.
43 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:49:58
44 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:52:42
45 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:53:26
46 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:56:18
Southgate doesn't seem sold on Grealish. Everyone he's asked about him his response is "yeah he's fine, MASON MOUNT IS SENSATIONAL" Not sure if he a)doesn't rate him or b)thinks he's too big for his boots so wants to downplay him. As for Ings, he's as deserving of a run out over the last 18 months as DCL. I wouldn't read anything negative into it from DCL perpsective
47 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:58:57
48 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:01:38
49 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:02:49
50 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:03:38
His selection once again for this game was puzzling and although he got away with it against Belgium it has so far backfired here.
Grealish is by far better than anything in the middle of the park for England but Southgate wouldn't start him. Maybe if he played in London he would get the start.
51 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:04:24
52 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:05:36
53 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:06:07
54 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:06:44
That is a very confusing post.
55 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:12:03
56 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:14:37
57 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:14:44
58 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:15:22
59 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:19:02
60 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:21:00
How Grealish is not given 20 minutes to try to fashion something is infuriating.
61 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:21:47
Problem is our supposedly "creative" players Barkley, Grealish, Mount, Winks are all inconsistent so Southgate goes with the dogs of war. Meanwhile we suddenly have a plethora of right bags and seemingly only one left back
62 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:23:58
63 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:28:01
64 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:32:11
65 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:32:46
66 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:37:30
67 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:37:56
68 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:38:16
69 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:38:45
Yeah I had to laugh at that, too.
70 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:39:35
71 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:39:50
72 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:40:40
Nevermind eh, I see Wales are now topping their table - those Williams boys - can't keep them down.
73 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:40:43
We have speed and creativity in abundance to protect our ropey defenders by keeping it at the other end of the pitch.
Great guy Southgate. A utter novice tactically.
74 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:41:02
75 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:43:10
76 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:43:48
77 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:43:50
78 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:44:32
79 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:45:10
80 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:48:13
81 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:50:20
Same shit, different day.
Don't like the news re. Digne but everything else is as expected.
82 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:52:08
And if Mina can't answer the bell, Godfrey gets his chance to become an instant legend.
PS... Digne injured himself with one of the best volley passes you'll ever see. Served it on a plate for Mbappe. But something went wrong with that knee when he hit it.
83 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:53:21
84 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:55:09
85 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:57:14
86 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:58:58
87 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:59:55
88 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:00:41
89 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:02:13
Catch 22 with Nkounkou, he could terrorize Liverpools high line but their forwards could terrorize him. Could be high scoring
90 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:03:10
91 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:04:23
Baffling selection from Southgate and similar with the subs
92 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:05:36
thank you for heads up, managed to change my post.
93 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:06:09
94 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:09:10
My big worry - isn't that Salah's side? Mo, red or not, is a freaking great player. If it was any other attacker paired against Nkounkou I'd be less worried. If Nk bombs forward, which seemingly after watching in the League Cup is what he's really good at, and leaves empty space for Salah to exploit behind him? Ugh.
Of course this happens basically two off-days in front of the game. Relish life's challenges!
95 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:10:58
I really like the look of Nkounkou and hope he can put in one of those performances like he did against Salford and Fleetwood. But it’s a whole different story up against Mo Salah. Carlo is going to have some thinking to do.
96 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:13:42
Davies Keane Mina Nkounkou
And two of our most dangerous players are half way around the world in South America, and have to play Saturday mid-day in England.
I feel the negativity and the pending doom creeping in. Someone make it stop.
97 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:14:40
98 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:15:17
He is about as useful as Sam Allardyce.
Not starting Grealish was a disgrace. Southgate's judgement in starting the likes of Calvin Phillips, and 2 others who have little or no experience in playing as midfield creators was positively inane.
Southgate must not be allowed to take charge again after this debacle.
99 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:17:22
Coleman could play according to Carlo plus Allan and Gomez, even Gbamin started light training and Tarashaj has gone
100 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:20:46
Southgate had a lot to contend with. Five players stupidly violating quarantine, Barkley and Loftys Cheek getting no game time at Chelsea, Winks has regressed, Rose can’t get a club game. Grealish is hardly a proven solution at this level or even the prem just yet
101 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:21:49
First off, he can’t get forwards like Digne or Nkounkou. Second, he might be a good passer, but I never saw him whip a cross in under close attention from a full back. He doesn’t have the pace or trickery to beat a man.
He lacks pace, so Salah would eat him for breakfast. I think he’s rash one on one and gives away fouls cheaply.
If he plays there, he’ll stay deep, meaning we will lack the usual width from the left, and be unable to play a higher line.
I can’t see it myself. I’d be inclined to go with Nkounkou who showed defensive qualities against West Ham. He’s also got pace to match Salah (well he’d be able to hold his own). He’s used to playing there. He’s also bigger and stronger than Delph.
I’d go Nkounkou.
102 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:22:30
103 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:22:41
Mo Salah can be a handful for anyone but he's not been at his top level for some time. Always quick though. Hopefully he has an off day.
104 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:23:18
Thank you!
105 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:25:33
106 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:26:54
107 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:29:05
We need a left sided defensive player in this position but he would have to curb his instincts to bomb forward at every opportunity, but if Digne was fit he would still be getting forward to help the attackers.
Ancelotti may play Nkoukou who is fast in a more defensive roll, and if he gets up-field pass it into a midfielder or striker.
The one thing that we may miss without Digne are his free kicks and corners.
108 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:37:30
109 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:38:06
110 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:38:08
Attacking he can’t get forward like Digne can. He lacks the pace, he lacks the technical ability on the ball, he can’t beat a man, I’ve never seen him whip a cross in.
Defensively, he lacks pace. One on one defending is a key skill of fullbacks and something he lacks. Salah’s pace and trickery will have him on his arse.
In Man City’s tactics, the fullbacks tuck into a defensive midfield position. This is why Delph was there. He wasn’t getting forwards. He was minding the shop. He was infield and able to use his excellent range of passing to move the ball from deep. This is not what Ancelotti would want from him. I think he’s in capable of doing an impression of Lucas Digne. But Knounkou can.
Whether Niels would freeze on the big stage and make mistakes is a the worry. Delph wouldn’t have that. By choosing Delph you are saying that Delph’s worst is probably better than Nkounkou’s worst. But Nkounkou’s best is so much better than Delph’s best (as LB) and so I’d be positive and go for Nkounkou.
111 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:42:02
112 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:43:06
113 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:43:37
114 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:43:41
We have enough to score against them. For once they have to think about what we can do. All our attacking pieces are fit, so I hope Carlo goes for it.
My only concern is Carlo has a decent record against Klopp. He normally holds and counters against him. Not sure we have the personnel to do that...
This weekend is Richarlison’s weekend.
115 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:43:44
Carlo, will have plenty to consider, but let’s focus on Everton, and stay positive.
The RS, could also have injury challenges..
Let’s stay positive and hopefully if called upon Godfrey can do the job, and that Allan, is fully recovered and fit for the game.
Does any one know whom the officials are? Thankyou.
116 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:52:09
117 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:04:25
I'm thinking we're basically going to have to shut up shop down that side and be deeper as a starting basis. Nkounkou has the physical but not the experience. I think Salah may go on his walkabout routine as well across the front line.
Delph could play in front of him from in to out as cover of sorts, accepting that leaves no wide attacking option. Nkounkou perhaps has the power to shuffle up and down in front of Delph, who can shadow Salah. It's most important to keep Salah from cutting in.
It's not an easy one. Would be nice to see NK surprise us all and put Salah in his pocket.
118 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:07:51
119 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:08:37
I’d rather be bold, gamble and throw Niels in. He’ll have belief and the team is high on confidence. Let’s not be cautious and go for it. What have we got to lose?
120 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:11:06
121 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:13:00
No idea what the experts reckoned, but I didn't see a second yellow card for Maguire. I have been arguing what the penalty was given for. Couldn't see a handball but maybe the arm brushed the face. In the second half England players got booked for challenges which the Danish guys were not even warned. I have often accused refs of being 'homers', but this was the first time I've seen an 'awayer'.
All that doesn't save Southgate from criticism for his selection policy.
122 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:17:27
I’m happy with Oliver. This is his third Derby. He managed the 0-0 at Goodison in 2018 under Allardyce and his first one was another draw at United. He was in charge for the Millwall handball fiasco, but other than that, I think he’s usually been alright.
123 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:35:46
124 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:37:06
125 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:38:16
Rob, for sure.
126 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:40:20
If we win and win well, it will give us a level of respect that helps win games in the tunnel.
The referee is irrelevant, it’s a crutch to lean on. Let’s not this time eh. We have tangible evidence we have a decent team, let’s go for it!
1 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:25:58