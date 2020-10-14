Seasons2020-21Everton News

Pickford keeps his place as England lose to Denmark

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 126comments  |  Jump to last

Jordan Pickford was in goal again and Dominic Calvert-Lewin came on as a second-half substitute for England who went down 1-0 to Denmark at Wembley.

After Harry Maguire was sent off for a second bookable offence, Pickford was perhaps guilty of contributing to the mix-up that led to Denmark being awarded a penalty. Christian Eriksen gave the visitors the lead from the spot when the former Tottenham man sent Pickford the wrong to notch what proved to be the winner.

Calvert-Lewin was thrown on to try and salvage a draw. Michael Keane, meanwhile, didn't even make Gareth Southgate's bench. The centre-half played against Wales in a friendly last week but did not feature in the win over Belgium over the weekend.

Elsewhere, Lucas Digne played 83 minutes of France's 2-1 win over Croatia (a game in which former Blue Nikola Vlasic scored) and weighed in with a brilliant assist before having to leave the field with an apparent injury, Moise Kean played the last 35 minutes of Italy's 1-1 draw with the Netherlands but there was no Gylfi Sigurdsson in Iceland's team as they lost 2-1 at home to Belgium.  

Brian Wilkinson
1 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:25:58
Happy if Calvert Lewin sits this one out, more important game on Saturday to worry about than us losing our main striker.
John Keating
2 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:26:58
Great team put out tonight.
DCL on the bench, not sure he gets a cap for that if not bring him on in the last minute of injury time.
Full team for the derby hopefully
Nick Lacey
3 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:34:23
Not that I want him to play, but is Michael Keane injured?
Christy Ring
4 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:37:26
Good to see Calvert-Lewin on the bench, with Kane starting, considering he started the last 2 games, hopefully he won't get a run, Saturday comes first!
I see Sigurdsson is not in the Iceland squad?
John Chambers
5 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:43:13
Saw a report on the BBC earlier that said Keane had left the squad but it didn't give a reason why
Dave Roberts
6 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:46:34
According to the Guardian Denise Baxendale demanded an apology from Liverpool and Manure today. Proud of you girl and proud of the club. They refused on the basis that they had only been discussing proposals. Lying twats!
Kieran Kinsella
7 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:47:03
John 5

Probably illegal betting

Nick Lacey
8 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:49:30
Kieran 7. Out of curiosity, what would make you come to that conclusion?
Charles Brewer
9 Posted 14/10/2020 at 19:58:24
Good! I don't want to see DCL involved in these pointless injury opportunities.

I expect some clogger will manage to give away a penalty (as usual) and Pickford will get hammered for not stopping it.

Tony Everan
10 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:07:30
Happy DCL is not starting, he will be fresh and rearing to go on Saturday.
Paul Smith
11 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:09:18
Gutted DCL ain’t leading the line be a statement replacing Kane.
Charles Brewer
12 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:15:52
Rashford has been dire, Kane has been absent. DCL shouldn't be worried
Charles Brewer
13 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:16:47
Hilarious. Maguire sent off
Brian Williams
14 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:20:00
Fucks sake this is a joke!
Mike Gaynes
15 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:20:30
I'm just wild about Harry.

See ya, chump.

Nick Lacey
16 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:20:55
Whenever I have watched Maguire, he always appears to be very poor.
Brent Stephens
17 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:21:36
Not sure about the penalty but Pickford didn’t help.
Simon Dalzell
18 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:22:12
Joke penalty award. So many games ruined by officials. Soul destroying.
Brian Williams
19 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:22:34
Never a penalty.
Ray Roche
20 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:25:46
Never a penalty, never a sending off.
And someone tell that Manc weasel Neville to get off Pickford’s case.
Kieran Kinsella
21 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:25:53
Maguire to reminds me of a kid from Grange Hill. The sort of bowl cut, chubby cheeks, slouched shoulders and awkward build. Bronson will put him in detention for that card.
Charles Brewer
22 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:26:08
It's completely unclear what the penalty was for. There was no handling, no one got kicked or grabbed. Very weird!
Charles Brewer
23 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:26:56
Ray, correct. If he wants to pick a couple of shit players, Maguire and Rashford would fit the bill.
Ian Horan
24 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:26:56
England have been poor. Pickford needs councilling so rash crosses going in and no one on the end of them
Charles Brewer
25 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:28:45
DCL would have had a couple by now
Kieran Kinsella
26 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:29:08
Sigurdsson is not playing for Iceland today. Rested? Injured? Covided?
Charles Brewer
27 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:30:29
Why is Mings wearing a Dwayne Dibley wig?
Oliver Molloy
28 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:33:06
Couldn't give a flying fuck about all these internationals.
I Just hope all our players return fit and are up for the fight come Saturday !
Henrik Lyngsie
29 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:37:04
Clear and obvious penalty
Charles Brewer
30 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:39:22
Henrik, what for?
Simon Dalzell
31 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:42:07
Clear and obvious wind up Charles.
Brian Williams
32 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:43:48
Charles. Coz he's Danish!
Kieran Kinsella
33 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:44:04
Henrik is wearing his red and white tinted glasses.
Charles Brewer
34 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:44:16
On second seeing, I think Maguire was unlucky as well, he clearly got the ball with his front foot and the player just caught his back leg, there was certainly no attempt to take him out. (And I'm no fan of Maguire)
Charles Brewer
35 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:45:19
I realise that Henrik is probably a Lego-fanatic, but I actually woiuld like to know what the pen was given for since I couldn't see anything at all.
Kieran Kinsella
36 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:46:10
Re: Maguire, does anyone remember when Des Walker turned crap? One minute he was the English Baresi, the next minute he was one half of the Chuckle Brothers? I think it went down under Taylor, may have even involved Koeman
John Keating
37 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:46:41
Pickford just can’t help himself.
Why on earth he came out for that only he knows. Once committed he has to get it. Gareth don’t listen to everyone saying Kane is crap. He’s brilliant and the only one who can turn this around. He needs to stay on the full 90 minutes
If we’re still behind 1-0 in injury time bring on DCL, other than that Harry’s the man!
Henrik Lyngsie
38 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:47:19
Actually the commentators on danish TV are just as surprised about the penalty.
Simon Dalzell
39 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:48:16
Maguire played the ball fairly. Another joke decision.
Brian Williams
40 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:48:20
Which should tell you something?
Gerry Clarke
41 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:48:53
Soft penalty, but Pickford called for it and Walker hesitated waiting for Pickford to come and collect but he never got there.
John Pierce
42 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:49:17
England have to players to still win this. We have quick attacking players. Southgate isn’t the manager we need for this group.

If Pep has this lot we’d ruin sides.

Charles Brewer
43 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:49:58
Any subs? I've got no audio
Charles Brewer
44 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:52:42
I've just read that Kane is off, and Ings is on. No DCL or Grealish. Did they piss in Southgate's tea?
Charles Brewer
45 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:53:26
Or maybe not. That's BBC low quality forum stuff
Kieran Kinsella
46 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:56:18
Charles

Southgate doesn't seem sold on Grealish. Everyone he's asked about him his response is "yeah he's fine, MASON MOUNT IS SENSATIONAL" Not sure if he a)doesn't rate him or b)thinks he's too big for his boots so wants to downplay him. As for Ings, he's as deserving of a run out over the last 18 months as DCL. I wouldn't read anything negative into it from DCL perpsective

Brian Williams
47 Posted 14/10/2020 at 20:58:57
Ings isn't on. But DCL will be soon.
Charles Brewer
48 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:01:38
Kieran, I think Grealish is being punished for participating in the utter stuffing of the RS. Mount doesn't appear to be even "Championship at best", and I think Kean is either totally unfit or uninterested. In any case, I cann ot think of any reason why Maguire got in ahead of Kean (or indeed a couple of others), Kean ahead of DCL or Ings, and Rashford (presumably) instead of Grealish.
Charles Brewer
49 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:02:49
Brian, sorry about that, the BBC has the stupid habit of mixing fan comments with match commentary which really doesn't help.
Tom Bowers
50 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:03:38
Southgate isn't the man for this job. Sure he ran the under 21's and that shows with his selections during his tenure so far but this job needs more than a knobhead.

His selection once again for this game was puzzling and although he got away with it against Belgium it has so far backfired here.

Grealish is by far better than anything in the middle of the park for England but Southgate wouldn't start him. Maybe if he played in London he would get the start.

Jeff Armstrong
51 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:04:24
Leave DCL on the bench all game for me!
Brian Williams
52 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:05:36
No probs Charles.
Peter Mills
53 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:06:07
I’m not sure what I’m watching here, but it’s utter shite. What has the game become?
Phil Sammon
54 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:06:44
Charles 48

That is a very confusing post.

Charles Brewer
55 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:12:03
Phil, thatks for the opportunity to do something other tha watch this dross. Essentially: Mount is dross, Kane is hopeless tonight, Maguire has been dire all season. Sorry about then typos
Geoff Lambert
56 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:14:37
Dom on
Brian Williams
57 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:14:44
DCL on to save the day.
Kieran Kinsella
58 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:15:22
British team winning at Hampden Park, hopefully they hold on otherwise it will be a bad night for Scotland. Norther Ireland losing but hopefully they can turn it around and get a result for Britain. DCL may come on here and win this for England, otherwise it will be a loss for Britain.
James Head
59 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:19:02
It's the worst England team i've ever seen, over-rated average players, negative tactics and a clueless, gormless manager, now got DCL playing out left, absolute dross.
Andrew Keatley
60 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:21:00
Thank God Rashford is off. That has to be his worst performance for England, and there have been quite a few. And the first yellow for Maguire could easily have been a red. In fact both his bookings were reckless challenges that resulted in studs-up contact with Danish players, so he really can have no complaints.

How Grealish is not given 20 minutes to try to fashion something is infuriating.

Kieran Kinsella
61 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:21:47
James

Problem is our supposedly "creative" players Barkley, Grealish, Mount, Winks are all inconsistent so Southgate goes with the dogs of war. Meanwhile we suddenly have a plethora of right bags and seemingly only one left back

Tony McNulty
62 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:23:58
DCL trying to do a Ronaldinho. Anyone recall how he sometimes used to control the ball with his back?
Phil Sammon
63 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:28:01
Why would you bring on DCL and put him on the left wing?
Pete Williams
64 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:32:11
DCL on as left winger?! Plus you need goals and he brings on Henderson for Rice. I don't know what Southgate has been taking but I think he's gone nuts. The man does not know what he's doing. It's a total shambles and he doesn't know what to do. Team selection was useless and his sub decisions are just baffling!
James Head
65 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:32:46
Theres a modern obsession with pass pass pass, just get the fkn ball in the box
Christian Konttorp
66 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:37:30
And If om correct, Digne had to go off.. injured?
Michael Barrett
67 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:37:56
He is so reliable with that left foot hahaha
Mike Gaynes
68 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:38:16
Wow, that's really Denmark's first win over England in 37 years?
Phil Sammon
69 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:38:45
Michael 67

Yeah I had to laugh at that, too.

Christy Ring
70 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:39:35
Digne gone off injured for France, 83rd minute, that's all we need.
Brian Williams
71 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:39:50
That's what you get for bottling it with team selection. The likes of Grealish not even getting on when Rice is starting games.
Robert Williams
72 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:40:40
Oh dear !!
Nevermind eh, I see Wales are now topping their table - those Williams boys - can't keep them down.
John Pierce
73 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:40:43
Southgate trying to protect a poor defense and jittery keeper goes with a double pivot CDM.

We have speed and creativity in abundance to protect our ropey defenders by keeping it at the other end of the pitch.

Great guy Southgate. A utter novice tactically.

Mike Corcoran
74 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:41:02
Feck. Digne went off injured according to BBC. Nkonkou might be getting a baptism of fire Saturday
Mike Corcoran
75 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:43:10
England are gash in that formation by the way. How the feck Grealish didn’t start I don’t know. I’m not remotely arsed but they need to ditch 3 at the back and get some guile in the middle.
Mike Gaynes
76 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:43:48
Digne set up France's gamewinner with a sensational pass, but he appeared to injure the inside of his left knee and needed help to walk off. Worst possible news for the Derby.
Kieran Kinsella
77 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:43:50
Derek Know should be happy, Scotland are on a roll.
Mike Corcoran
78 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:44:32
Slab head has surely had his day now been ropey for a good year now
John Pierce
79 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:45:10
Looks like we are going three at the back Saturday, as that’s all we have left
Tony Hill
80 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:48:13
Delph can also play left-back but Nkounkou is tough and talented. Let's hope Digne can make it but it doesn't look good obviously.
Will Mabon
81 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:50:20
With England, it's just oh so predictable. Didn't watch the game, heard the result, scanned down the thread here, and saw exactly what I knew I'd see.

Same shit, different day.

Don't like the news re. Digne but everything else is as expected.

Mike Gaynes
82 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:52:08
Tony, based on what I just saw there's no chance for Digne. No doubting Nkounkou's attacking talents but none of us has ever seen him defend against quality opponents -- he wasn't called upon to do much defending in those Cup ties. So I think your guess about Delph is probably a good one.

And if Mina can't answer the bell, Godfrey gets his chance to become an instant legend.

PS... Digne injured himself with one of the best volley passes you'll ever see. Served it on a plate for Mbappe. But something went wrong with that knee when he hit it.

Mike Doyle
83 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:53:21
Bainsey out of retirement for Saturday?
Tony Hill
84 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:55:09
Yes, we have to ride with it, Mike. We'll be good.
Mike Gaynes
85 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:57:14
Love that idea, Mike. His #3 is still available.
Bill Gall
86 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:58:58
Never even bothered to look for the England game as I usually don't watch them, sounds like it was a typical England game ok against poor opposition, struggle against a defensive team, useless with 1 man down with a clueless manager using subs to get back into a game
Oliver Molloy
87 Posted 14/10/2020 at 21:59:55
If Digne is out, then young Nkounkou surely in line for the biggest test of his football career.
Mike Gaynes
88 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:00:41
Oliver, sorry, Mike Corcoran beat you to that line!
Kieran Kinsella
89 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:02:13
Mike Gaynes

Catch 22 with Nkounkou, he could terrorize Liverpools high line but their forwards could terrorize him. Could be high scoring

Christy Ring
90 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:03:10
Tony #80 Delph can play at left back, but probably booked after 10 minutes. I see Robertson missed the Scottish game tonight, he kicked the ball away, against Slovakia, got a yellow, so was banned for tonight??
James Fletcher
91 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:04:23
You can't go into a game with almost zero left footed options, particularly if you're trying to play wing backs as you end up with just too many people in the same area and no threat down the line on the left.

Baffling selection from Southgate and similar with the subs

Oliver Molloy
92 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:05:36
Mike Gaynes,
thank you for heads up, managed to change my post.
Bill Watson
93 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:06:09
We ALWAYS seem to lose players in these international matches not many give a damn for.
Jamie Crowley
94 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:09:10
Nkounkou is the real deal. Losing Digne is a blow to be sure, but I think Nkounkou is one of the most explosive, athletic young players I've ever seen.

My big worry - isn't that Salah's side? Mo, red or not, is a freaking great player. If it was any other attacker paired against Nkounkou I'd be less worried. If Nk bombs forward, which seemingly after watching in the League Cup is what he's really good at, and leaves empty space for Salah to exploit behind him? Ugh.

Of course this happens basically two off-days in front of the game. Relish life's challenges!

Steve Ferns
95 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:10:58
Gutted to hear about Lucas Digne. He’s been excellent for us this calendar year, one of the few decent performers in the dismal lockdown run and really thriving when the whole team was lifted with the new signings. He’ll be a big loss for his character, leadership, and he seems to be a very positive person who will hard to replace in the dressing room.

I really like the look of Nkounkou and hope he can put in one of those performances like he did against Salford and Fleetwood. But it’s a whole different story up against Mo Salah. Carlo is going to have some thinking to do.

Jamie Crowley
96 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:13:42
Just when I'm thinking, "we can beat them", our back line could be:

Davies Keane Mina Nkounkou

And two of our most dangerous players are half way around the world in South America, and have to play Saturday mid-day in England.

I feel the negativity and the pending doom creeping in. Someone make it stop.

Mike Gaynes
97 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:14:40
Steve, you've presumably seen Delph at LB. I have not. Think he can handle the job against Salah?
Tom Bowers
98 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:15:17
This was all down to knobhead Southgate.
He is about as useful as Sam Allardyce.
Not starting Grealish was a disgrace. Southgate's judgement in starting the likes of Calvin Phillips, and 2 others who have little or no experience in playing as midfield creators was positively inane.

Southgate must not be allowed to take charge again after this debacle.

Kieran Kinsella
99 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:17:22
Jamie

Coleman could play according to Carlo plus Allan and Gomez, even Gbamin started light training and Tarashaj has gone

Kieran Kinsella
100 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:20:46
James/Tom

Southgate had a lot to contend with. Five players stupidly violating quarantine, Barkley and Loftys Cheek getting no game time at Chelsea, Winks has regressed, Rose can’t get a club game. Grealish is hardly a proven solution at this level or even the prem just yet

Steve Ferns
101 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:21:49
No chance mike. He only played there in Pep’s system. This would be a difficult kettle of fish.

First off, he can’t get forwards like Digne or Nkounkou. Second, he might be a good passer, but I never saw him whip a cross in under close attention from a full back. He doesn’t have the pace or trickery to beat a man.

He lacks pace, so Salah would eat him for breakfast. I think he’s rash one on one and gives away fouls cheaply.

If he plays there, he’ll stay deep, meaning we will lack the usual width from the left, and be unable to play a higher line.

I can’t see it myself. I’d be inclined to go with Nkounkou who showed defensive qualities against West Ham. He’s also got pace to match Salah (well he’d be able to hold his own). He’s used to playing there. He’s also bigger and stronger than Delph.

I’d go Nkounkou.

Oliver Molloy
102 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:22:30
Unless something happens to Seamus Coleman between now and Saturday - he plays and he fucking scores !!
Will Mabon
103 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:22:41
Mike, Delph played a few good performances for City at LB but it was a long time ago, and several/many injuries back.

Mo Salah can be a handful for anyone but he's not been at his top level for some time. Always quick though. Hopefully he has an off day.

Jamie Crowley
104 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:23:18
Oliver and Kieran -

Thank you!

Mike Gaynes
105 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:25:33
Thanks, Steve. The kid it is. Just hope Mina is there to help him out. Starting two or even three debutantes across the back would not make for an enjoyable day.
Will Mabon
106 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:26:54
Steve, Delph could fill in, in an emergency, there may be no choice - but as you say, he'd have to stay deep. Depends what we can come up with. Delph and Nkounkou, which one back, which one forward?
Bill Gall
107 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:29:05
Nkounkou during his career must have played a defensive roll from his start, and through his stages in internationals.
We need a left sided defensive player in this position but he would have to curb his instincts to bomb forward at every opportunity, but if Digne was fit he would still be getting forward to help the attackers.
Ancelotti may play Nkoukou who is fast in a more defensive roll, and if he gets up-field pass it into a midfielder or striker.
The one thing that we may miss without Digne are his free kicks and corners.
Mike Gaynes
108 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:37:30
Bill, that's one area I'm not worried about. We have this new fella, #19, whatshisname, strikes a pretty good set piece.
Bill Gall
109 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:38:06
Ancelotti may have a surprise with the new signing Godfrey.
Steve Ferns
110 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:38:08
Will, Delph is the worst of both worlds (attacking and defending).

Attacking he can’t get forward like Digne can. He lacks the pace, he lacks the technical ability on the ball, he can’t beat a man, I’ve never seen him whip a cross in.

Defensively, he lacks pace. One on one defending is a key skill of fullbacks and something he lacks. Salah’s pace and trickery will have him on his arse.

In Man City’s tactics, the fullbacks tuck into a defensive midfield position. This is why Delph was there. He wasn’t getting forwards. He was minding the shop. He was infield and able to use his excellent range of passing to move the ball from deep. This is not what Ancelotti would want from him. I think he’s in capable of doing an impression of Lucas Digne. But Knounkou can.

Whether Niels would freeze on the big stage and make mistakes is a the worry. Delph wouldn’t have that. By choosing Delph you are saying that Delph’s worst is probably better than Nkounkou’s worst. But Nkounkou’s best is so much better than Delph’s best (as LB) and so I’d be positive and go for Nkounkou.

Jamie Sweet
111 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:42:02
Bill, I've heard we've got some Columbian fella who can whip in a good corner and strike a decent freekick, so that's the least of my worries to be honest!
Bill Gall
112 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:43:06
Agree with that Mike, as the #19 who has a decent left foot may swap wings with Riichie, depending who fills the left back position.
Ray Roche
113 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:43:37
Steve, with regard to Niels 'freezing' on the big stage, the lack of fans and atmosphere should help in that situation. I think he's a natural substitute for Digne, furthermore, I think he'd give THEM something to think about with his attacking game and could well negate Robinson.
John Pierce
114 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:43:41
I have zero worries this weekend. I’ve normally by this stage gone through several moments of torture tinged with a tiny piece of hope.

We have enough to score against them. For once they have to think about what we can do. All our attacking pieces are fit, so I hope Carlo goes for it.

My only concern is Carlo has a decent record against Klopp. He normally holds and counters against him. Not sure we have the personnel to do that...

This weekend is Richarlison’s weekend.

Paul Birmingham
115 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:43:44
Typical of Everton luck, v Old Nick, but let’s see whom, is fit and available.

Carlo, will have plenty to consider, but let’s focus on Everton, and stay positive.

The RS, could also have injury challenges..

Let’s stay positive and hopefully if called upon Godfrey can do the job, and that Allan, is fully recovered and fit for the game.

Does any one know whom the officials are? Thankyou.

Steve Ferns
116 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:52:09
Ray, do you mean Trent Alexander Armstrong? Robertson is on the other wing.
Will Mabon
117 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:04:25
Steve, he worked well at City, and was narrower too, but yes, a different system. Of course despite looking improved of late, he has reduced stamina in the tank from barely playing.

I'm thinking we're basically going to have to shut up shop down that side and be deeper as a starting basis. Nkounkou has the physical but not the experience. I think Salah may go on his walkabout routine as well across the front line.

Delph could play in front of him from in to out as cover of sorts, accepting that leaves no wide attacking option. Nkounkou perhaps has the power to shuffle up and down in front of Delph, who can shadow Salah. It's most important to keep Salah from cutting in.

It's not an easy one. Would be nice to see NK surprise us all and put Salah in his pocket.

Christy Ring
118 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:07:51
We still don't know the extent of Digne's injury, so here's hoping.
Steve Ferns
119 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:08:37
Will, so you’d replace Digne by playing both of them and dropping Richarlison?

I’d rather be bold, gamble and throw Niels in. He’ll have belief and the team is high on confidence. Let’s not be cautious and go for it. What have we got to lose?

Rob Halligan
120 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:11:06
Paul, # 115. Michael Oliver is the referee for Saturday, David Coote is the VAR official.
Martin Reppion
121 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:13:00
Paul #115, I honestly don't care about the officials for once. Just watched the England game in the pub with no commentary. Stevie Wonder would have done a better job as ref. So whoever we get will be better than that.
No idea what the experts reckoned, but I didn't see a second yellow card for Maguire. I have been arguing what the penalty was given for. Couldn't see a handball but maybe the arm brushed the face. In the second half England players got booked for challenges which the Danish guys were not even warned. I have often accused refs of being 'homers', but this was the first time I've seen an 'awayer'.
All that doesn't save Southgate from criticism for his selection policy.
Steve Ferns
122 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:17:27
Rob, what do you think?

I’m happy with Oliver. This is his third Derby. He managed the 0-0 at Goodison in 2018 under Allardyce and his first one was another draw at United. He was in charge for the Millwall handball fiasco, but other than that, I think he’s usually been alright.

Will Mabon
123 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:35:46
Steve, I agree about bold but not to the point of giving Salah too much opportunity. Not to replace Richarlison but to play left of the midfield in front of NK - or the other way around with Delph LB. This is riskier but possibly more attacking threat with NK there.

Rob Halligan
124 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:37:06
Steve, when he first appeared on the scene, I thought he was ok. He's probably still one of the better one's, but I think you'll agree, most of them are bloody useless.
Steve Ferns
125 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:38:16
Will in order to play two left backs, who are you dropping?

Rob, for sure.

John Pierce
126 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:40:20
Steve. We absolutely have to go for it. Or what was the point in getting James?

If we win and win well, it will give us a level of respect that helps win games in the tunnel.

The referee is irrelevant, it’s a crutch to lean on. Let’s not this time eh. We have tangible evidence we have a decent team, let’s go for it!

