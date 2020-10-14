Pickford keeps his place as England lose to Denmark

After Harry Maguire was sent off for a second bookable offence, Pickford was perhaps guilty of contributing to the mix-up that led to Denmark being awarded a penalty. Christian Eriksen gave the visitors the lead from the spot when the former Tottenham man sent Pickford the wrong to notch what proved to be the winner.

Calvert-Lewin was thrown on to try and salvage a draw. Michael Keane, meanwhile, didn't even make Gareth Southgate's bench. The centre-half played against Wales in a friendly last week but did not feature in the win over Belgium over the weekend.

Elsewhere, Lucas Digne played 83 minutes of France's 2-1 win over Croatia (a game in which former Blue Nikola Vlasic scored) and weighed in with a brilliant assist before having to leave the field with an apparent injury, Moise Kean played the last 35 minutes of Italy's 1-1 draw with the Netherlands but there was no Gylfi Sigurdsson in Iceland's team as they lost 2-1 at home to Belgium.

