Everton hope to have Gbamin playing again this year

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 9comments  |  Jump to last

Jean-Philippe Gbamin could be back in action by the end of November according to an injury update from Carlo Ancelotti who expects to have Allan, Seamus Coleman and André Gomes back in contention for this weekend's Merseyside derby.

Gbamin has been sidelined since August last year, first with a torn quadriceps tendon and then with a ruptured Achilles sustained just as he was preparing to return to action last spring.

He has made just a couple of appearances for Everton since joining from Mainz for £23m but his new manager appears confident that he will play again before the end of the year, contradicting suggestions made yesterday that he wouldn't be fit until next year.

“He is working individually," Ancelotti told evertontv. "He's not here yet but I think he's going to be [at Finch Farm] in about 15 days — apart [from the group] at the beginning and then with the team. At the end of November he can be fit to play.”

Meanwhile, Allan, who missed the win over Brighton with a minor groin injury is back in training along with Coleman, who came off against the Seagulls after feeling a twinge in his hamstring, and Gomes who was also ruled out of the 4-2 win with a small complaint.

Yerry Mina, who was withheld from the Colombia team that earned a 2-2 draw against Chile in World Cup qualifying last night, will have his thigh assessed on his return from South America and there were reports that Lucas Digne had to be substituted late in France's win over Croatia because he injured his knee.

 

Reader Comments (9)

Robert Tressell
1 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:41:34
I've sort of given up on the idea of this guy ever having a career with us. Terrible shame. Hope I'm wrong.
Steve Ferns
2 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:42:39
Superb news. But let’s not rush the lad. Take your time and get him right. He cannot afford another injury. Also, I think he’ll have lost a lot with these layoffs and I’m concerned he’ll ever be able to fulfil the potential he was signed for. But that’s for next year, now let’s just prevent him retiring and get him playing. Perhaps a loan in January to get him ready for next season?
Paul Birmingham
3 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:47:37
Great news, as squad strength in depth over the long season and winter slog will be key, and let’s hope the lads luck will change in view of injuries.

How he comes back, will be key and he won’t be rushed back but let’s see.

Steps in the right direction and a change of fortune for the better, hopefully.

Kieran Kinsella
4 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:55:39
Steve

The good thing is there’s no need to rush him back with our midfield options. I remember it took Bracewell and age to come back, eventually he did reestablish himself albeit not at Everton. Whether or not Gbamin makes it Everton remains to be seen but if nothing else hopefully he gets playing again

Martin Reppion
5 Posted 14/10/2020 at 22:58:13
Less worried about the Digne injury having seen young Nkounkou in his couple of games.
For the size of the squad, which is apparently too large, we do seem to have areas where we are light. A sign of the unbalanced approach to signings over the past 4 or 5 years.
We can handle injuries in the midfield, out wide, goalkeeper and 'the number 10', whatever that is. But at the back and up the sharp end we cringe with every hard tackle or bad landing.
Friday will be interesting. I still think we could see a move for Josh King. Particularly reading between the lines of Franny Jeffers comments on Ellis Simms.
Steve Ferns
6 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:02:14
Kieran, I always thought Bracewell was never the same again. But I wasn’t even a teenager when he had a Renaissance with Sunderland, though I do remember a much changed player.
Christy Ring
7 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:20:38
Kieran #4 Bracewell was one of my favourites at the time, he was only 24, hadn't even reached his peak, heading to Mexico with England, a future star, until a shocking tackle by a useless striker Whitehurst. Two years of injury hell, sadly he was never the same player. I hope JP finally gets a chance to show his skill, hopefully he'll be back next month, but it'll take him a lot longer to get match fit.
Mike Gaynes
8 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:24:43
This issue with Gbamin has never been whether he would get back on the pitch, but rather what level he could still achieve when he got there. Since he's still working on his own, there's no way to know, and there's no precedent or comparison to judge by -- as far as I can recall, no top athlete has ever had these two catastrophic injuries at essentially the same time. Wishing him well.

Lyndon, the Digne "reports" aren't reports, it happened. Pull up a replay of the game online (ESPN+) and jump to minute 79 where he beautifully assists on Mbappe's gamewinner. He clearly is in distress and must be helped off four minutes later.

Waiting impatiently for clearer word on Coleman, Allan and Mina. Damn, is it Wednesday already??

Kase Chow
9 Posted 14/10/2020 at 23:25:59
Fingers crossed for the lad and for us

