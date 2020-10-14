Everton hope to have Gbamin playing again this year

Jean-Philippe Gbamin could be back in action by the end of November according to an injury update from Carlo Ancelotti who expects to have Allan, Seamus Coleman and André Gomes back in contention for this weekend's Merseyside derby.

Gbamin has been sidelined since August last year, first with a torn quadriceps tendon and then with a ruptured Achilles sustained just as he was preparing to return to action last spring.

He has made just a couple of appearances for Everton since joining from Mainz for £23m but his new manager appears confident that he will play again before the end of the year, contradicting suggestions made yesterday that he wouldn't be fit until next year.

“He is working individually," Ancelotti told evertontv. "He's not here yet but I think he's going to be [at Finch Farm] in about 15 days — apart [from the group] at the beginning and then with the team. At the end of November he can be fit to play.”

Meanwhile, Allan, who missed the win over Brighton with a minor groin injury is back in training along with Coleman, who came off against the Seagulls after feeling a twinge in his hamstring, and Gomes who was also ruled out of the 4-2 win with a small complaint.

Yerry Mina, who was withheld from the Colombia team that earned a 2-2 draw against Chile in World Cup qualifying last night, will have his thigh assessed on his return from South America and there were reports that Lucas Digne had to be substituted late in France's win over Croatia because he injured his knee.

