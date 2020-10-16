Everton vs Liverpool

Yerry Mina is a doubt after missing Colombia's second World Cup qualifier because of "discomfort" in his thigh Yerry Mina is a doubt after missing Colombia's second World Cup qualifier because of "discomfort" in his thigh

Exactly 10 years to the day since their last Merseyside derby victory, league leaders Everton will face local rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park on Saturday looking to extend their 100% start to the season.

Back on 17th October, 2010, Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta scored a goal in each half to consign the reds to a defeat that kept them in 18th place in the Premier League at a time when John Henry and his Fenway Sports Group (FSG, then known as New England Sports Ventures) were completing their takeover at Anfield.

Despite that dreadful start, Liverpool still managed to finish above Everton that season (although the Blues placed better over the following two years) and, of course, over the last decade, Henry has presided over steadily improving fortunes across the Park and built up enough power that he is now at the centre of the current furore over FSG's plans to consolidate decision-making power over all football effectively in the hands of just six clubs.

Given the large disparity in resources between the two clubs over most of the Premier League era, Everton's poor derby record isn't, perhaps, all that surprising but there has been an inferiority complex at play that has held the Toffees down psychologically for a very long time.

That may be about to change because, for the first time in 31 years, Everton go into a derby at the top of the table with four wins from four in the League and seven from seven in all competitions. Not only that, their flying start to 2020-21 has been under-pinned by some scintillating attacking football, a glut of goals and free-flowing self-belief ever since Dominic Calvert-Lewin powered in the winner at Tottenham on the opening day.

So used to approaching games against Liverpool weighted down by dread, Evertonians will look forward to this one with genuine optimism that they have a team that is more than capable of going toe-to-toe with Liverpool in all departments rather than simply needing to show up with energy and a determination to stifle, contain and hope to nick one.

That was certainly the case back in June when the two teams emerged from the coronavirus shutdown with Jürgen Klopp's men closing in on the Premier League title. Carlo Ancelotti, his eyes opened by the previous meeting with Liverpool in the FA Cup in which his charges embarrassed themselves and the Badge by losing to half a team of teenagers, set his side out conservatively but, having made the champions-elect look decidedly ordinary, almost pinched the points in the second half. Had Tom Davies's shot not come back off the post, the Italian might well have been celebrating a win.

Together with Marcel Brands, Ancelotti needed more time to assemble a squad that could match up to Klopp's and, thanks to some brilliant work in the transfer market and the lift that the arrivals of Allan, Abdoulaye Doucouré and James Rodriguez in particular has given to Everton, he appears to have done so. This time, the Toffees will have plenty of threats of their own — Europe's top goalscorer included — and that ammunition will be trained on a Liverpool side that was badly wounded before the international break.

Aston Villa's stunning 7-2 destruction of the reds sent shockwaves through the footballing world and many eyes will be on how Klopp's men react to one of the most remarkable results since the inception of the Premier League 28 years ago. The German will be smarting and urging his players to come up with a response but, crucially for Everton and Liverpool's future opponents this season, the aura of invincibility that carried them to within two points of setting a record Premier League points tally in 2019-20 has been shattered.

Ancelotti will have studied the defensive problems that lay behind that defeat at Villa Park and devised ways to exploit them while Klopp will, no doubt, be cursing the fact that his best players have been away with their countries instead of at Melwood where he could work on rectifying his team's issues.

Everton should be wary of the potential backlash from a wounded animal but cognisant also of the fact that, unlike in so many previous seasons, they have brilliance and match-winners of their own — not to mention the manager to mastermind it all — that will make the reds just as wary of them as the Blues have been of the old enemy over the years.

Unfortunately, Ancelotti likely won't have his first-choice XI available to him for this one. Mason Holgate is a known medium-term absentee with an injured toe and isn't expected back until late November at the earliest but Yerry Mina is a doubt with a recurrence of the thigh issue that plagued him during “Project Restart”. He was left out of Colombia's second World Cup qualifier against Chile on Tuesday night after feeling discomfort in his right thigh and is being assessed at Finch Farm.

If he isn't passed fit, Ben Godfrey stands to get a baptism of fire with an Everton debut in the derby. The 22-year-old arrived on deadline day in a £20m deal and is surely itching to get his first game but, as he did against Spurs back in July, Ancelotti may give Mina every chance to prove his fitness by starting and taking it from there.

Then there is Lucas Digne who damaged his knee against France on Wednesday evening and had to be helped off the field just minutes after laying on the winner against Croatia for Kylian Mbappe in impressive fashion. He must be considered a significant doubt but in Niels Nkounkou Ancelotti has a highly capable deputy, although there will surely be a little uneasiness among Evertonians if two relatively untried players in the Frenchman and Godfrey are to make up 50% of the defence. Jonjoe Kenny, an unlikely starter anyway, of course, is also out for another few weeks with an ankle injury.

There was good news, however, when the manager announced via evertontv that Allan, André Gomes and Seamus Coleman are available. Two of the three missed the win over Brighton last time out and Coleman had to come off with a minor hamstring problem but they will all be in contention.

Liverpool could welcome Sadio Mané and new signing Thiago Alcantra back to their starting XI after both were forced to go into self-quarantine and miss the Villa defeat after testing positive for the coronavirus. Naby Keita is reportedly out, however, after returning a positive result himself but Joel Matip is expected to return and could replace Joe Gomez in central defence.

Klopp's biggest miss will be goalkeeper Allison Becker, though, with the Brazilian sidelined for six weeks with a shoulder injury. With his stand-in, Adrián criticised heavily for his performance at Villa Park, it means that both the reds and the Blues will have in goal players who have been less than convincing thus far, with Jordan Pickford under fire for his erraticism over the past few months.

As a result, there is a high chance that the run of three consecutive goalless Goodison derbies will come to an end this weekend and Evertonians everywhere will be hoping that their team is able to end a miserable 22-game sequence without a win over Liverpool and cement their credentials as a team to watch out for in the chase for the top four this season.

Kick-off: 12:30pm, Saturday 17 October, 2020

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: David Coote

Last time: Everton 0 - 0 Liverpool

Predicted Line-up*: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina/Godfrey, Digne/Nkounkou, Allan, Doucouré, Gomes, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

*depending on injuries

