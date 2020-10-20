Seasons2020-21Everton News
Everton confirm 23-man squad
There is no room on the list for either Yannick Bolasie or Muhamed Besic, both of whom were told they could look for another club during the summer transfer window but were unsuccessful in doing so.
Bolasie held deadline-day talks with Middlesbrough but a move never materialised, with Boro boss Neil Warnock hinting that the winger had issues in his relationship or contract with Everton that made it difficult to get a deal, either on loan or permanent, over the line.
Everton's 23-man squad is as follows. (Younger players like Jarrad Branthwaite, Anthony Gordon and Niels Nkounkou are officially regarded as Under-23 players even though they could feature for the senior side at any time.)
Jordan Pickford
Robin Olsen
Jonas Lössl
Seamus Coleman
Jonjoe Kenny
Mason Holgate
Yerry Mina
Ben Godfrey
Michael Keane
Lucas Digne
Allan Marques
Fabian Delph
Tom Davies
Jean-Philippe Gbamin
Gylfi Sigurdsson
André Gomes
Bernard Duarte
Abdoulaye Doucouré
James Rodriguez
Alex Iwobi
Richarlison de Andrade
Cenk Tosun
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
