Everton confirm 23-man squad

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020



There is no room on the list for either Yannick Bolasie or Muhamed Besic, both of whom were told they could look for another club during the summer transfer window but were unsuccessful in doing so.

Bolasie held deadline-day talks with Middlesbrough but a move never materialised, with Boro boss Neil Warnock hinting that the winger had issues in his relationship or contract with Everton that made it difficult to get a deal, either on loan or permanent, over the line.

Everton's 23-man squad is as follows. (Younger players like Jarrad Branthwaite, Anthony Gordon and Niels Nkounkou are officially regarded as Under-23 players even though they could feature for the senior side at any time.)

Jordan Pickford

Robin Olsen

Jonas Lössl

Seamus Coleman

Jonjoe Kenny

Mason Holgate

Yerry Mina

Ben Godfrey

Michael Keane

Lucas Digne

Allan Marques

Fabian Delph

Tom Davies

Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Gylfi Sigurdsson

André Gomes

Bernard Duarte

Abdoulaye Doucouré

James Rodriguez

Alex Iwobi

Richarlison de Andrade

Cenk Tosun

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

