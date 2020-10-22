Unsworth: Calvert-Lewin as good as we ever could have imagined

David Unsworth has spoken of his delight at the progress his former protégé, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, has made at Everton since signing for the club as a raw teenager four years ago.

The Blues signed the striker from Sheffield United for £1.5m as a longer-term prospect who was expected to spend time developing at Under-23 level but he soon found himself in then manager Ronald Koeman's senior setup.

Plenty of graft learning his trade in the interim as seen Calvert-Lewin emerge over the past 12 months as one of England's most potent and prolific strikers. He scored 10 goals under Duncan Ferguson's interim tenure and in the early weeks of the Carlo Ancelotti era before the coronavirus shutdown stalled his momentum.

He didn't score at all during “Project Restart”, but a couple of goals in pre-season were a precursor to the flood of goals that has helped propel Everton into the last eight of the Carabao Cup and to the top of the Premier League with 10 goals in eight games across those two competitions while also earning him a n England call-up where he netted on his debut.

“I still smile, really, when you think about how we managed to prise him away from Sheffield United,” Unsworth told Alan Myers in an interview for Sky Sports. “It was all about timing. Sheffield United, at the time, were in League One and had a new manager and the thoughts of the manager at the time were that Dominic wasn't going to be playing a big part in trying to get them [promoted].

“I think Chris [Wilder] went the ‘experienced' route and he's been very successful so we managed to get Dom into our Under-23s at the time. He's a player I'd had experience coaching when I was at Sheffield United when [he was] a 16/17-year-old and I'd always followed him so I was absolutely delighted to be able to bring him to [Everton].

“He was a fantastic signing for us and he is now producing the sorts of displays and playing as well as we could ever have imagined when he was a young player. He's outstanding and he's been a brilliant player for us.”

Myers was speaking with Unsworth about his new role as Everton's Academy Director, one he says was proposed by Director of Football, Marcel Brands, over the summer.

The 47-year-old has been building his CV at Finch Farm as manager of the Under-23s, in addition to two brief stints as caretaker boss of the first-team in 2016 and 2017, and has landed two Premier League 2 titles and a Premier League Cup.

“It's a massive role,” Unsworth explained, “and when you've got somebody like Marcel driving things from the top and you're working alongside one of the world's finest managers… to learn from them and work alongside them, to spread the messages that are coming from Carlo and Marcel, it's actually a really exciting time.

“A lot of academies strive for that working relationship, that pathway all the way through [the club] and that seamless flow of passing down the knowledge and the expectation of what it is to produce professional footballers.

“My personal relationship with Marcel and Carlo is outstanding and obviously I've played alongside and worked alongside Duncan Ferguson for a number of years so our relationship is good.

“So now it's a case of us now passing that [knowledge] down to [lower] levels of the Academy and the experience that we all have of working with young players and the expectations and demands and the outputs of what it takes for a young Premier League footballer to come through the system and what is required.

“[Everton] is always a fabulous place to work anyway but you've got a manager like Carlo Ancelotti… you know, sometimes I have to pinch myself when I'm talking to him and I'm standing alongside him thinking, ‘that's Carlo Ancelotti on the pitch!'

“It's brilliant that we were able to recruit someone of his class and when the club is winning games at first team level, you're sat at the top of the league, all of a sudden there are no problems , there are no issues and long may that continue.”

