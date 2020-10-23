Rodriguez could be involved at Southampton

Friday, 23 October, 2020







The Colombian was a doubt for the clash with Southampton after Ancelotti revealed he had been struggling with a knock sustained in the Merseyside derby from a "mis-timed tackle" from Virgil van Dijk.

However, the manager has provided an update today saying: "James is not definitely out. He had a big hematoma and was not able to train until today.

"He is much better now and we have confidence that maybe he can play. He had a partial training session. I hope he is going to train tomorrow and we will see if he is in condition to play on Sunday.

Ben Godfrey is in line to make his full debut at right back after coming on as a substitute in the derby. Seamus Coleman is ruled out with a hamstring problem and Jonjoe Kenny still hasn't fully recovered from an ankle injury.

