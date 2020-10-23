Seasons2020-21Everton News
Rodriguez could be involved at Southampton
The Colombian was a doubt for the clash with Southampton after Ancelotti revealed he had been struggling with a knock sustained in the Merseyside derby from a "mis-timed tackle" from Virgil van Dijk.
However, the manager has provided an update today saying: "James is not definitely out. He had a big hematoma and was not able to train until today.
"He is much better now and we have confidence that maybe he can play. He had a partial training session. I hope he is going to train tomorrow and we will see if he is in condition to play on Sunday.
Ben Godfrey is in line to make his full debut at right back after coming on as a substitute in the derby. Seamus Coleman is ruled out with a hamstring problem and Jonjoe Kenny still hasn't fully recovered from an ankle injury.
Reader Comments (4)
2 Posted 23/10/2020 at 16:23:35
3 Posted 23/10/2020 at 16:30:14
I'm still slightly bemused why we didn't try for some kind of attacking signing before the window closed, the Josh King situation for example I'm surprised we weren't all over that one.
Anyway I suppose as they say it's a door opening now for the likes of Iwobi, Bernard, Gordon ect:
I'm thinking Bernard is probably on his final throes at Everton as Carlo doesn't seem keen on him, so maybe he'll see it as a chance to put himself in the shop window.
4 Posted 23/10/2020 at 16:48:21
1 Posted 23/10/2020 at 16:19:40
Good News - no pun intended - COYBs. 11+ Saints to beat on Sunday. Tridents at the ready !!