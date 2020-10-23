Rodriguez could be involved at Southampton

Seasons2020-21Everton News

Lyndon Lloyd Friday, 23 October, 2020 4comments  |  Jump to last

Carlo Ancelotti has been handed a fitness boost after James Rodriguez took part in training today and is expected to make the trip to St Mary's on Sunday.

The Colombian was a doubt for the clash with Southampton after Ancelotti revealed he had been struggling with a knock sustained in the Merseyside derby from a "mis-timed tackle" from Virgil van Dijk.

However, the manager has provided an update today saying: "James is not definitely out. He had a big hematoma and was not able to train until today.

"He is much better now and we have confidence that maybe he can play. He had a partial training session. I hope he is going to train tomorrow and we will see if he is in condition to play on Sunday.

Ben Godfrey is in line to make his full debut at right back after coming on as a substitute in the derby. Seamus Coleman is ruled out with a hamstring problem and Jonjoe Kenny still hasn't fully recovered from an ankle injury.  

Jack Convery
1 Posted 23/10/2020 at 16:19:40
He must have prayed to soon to be, St Virgil, Patron Saint of Injured Players and his prayers have been answered. Now the RS need 2 more miracles credited to him and he can be officially beatified by Pope Francis.

Good News - no pun intended - COYBs. 11+ Saints to beat on Sunday. Tridents at the ready !!

Bill Watson
2 Posted 23/10/2020 at 16:23:35
Any news on van Dijk? Has he come out of his coma, yet?
Jim Bennings
3 Posted 23/10/2020 at 16:30:14
Hopefully he'll play some part even as a second half substitute, otherwise along with Richarlison it's a big loss.

I'm still slightly bemused why we didn't try for some kind of attacking signing before the window closed, the Josh King situation for example I'm surprised we weren't all over that one.

Anyway I suppose as they say it's a door opening now for the likes of Iwobi, Bernard, Gordon ect:

I'm thinking Bernard is probably on his final throes at Everton as Carlo doesn't seem keen on him, so maybe he'll see it as a chance to put himself in the shop window.

Steve Shave
4 Posted 23/10/2020 at 16:48:21
Jim I can see us selling Bernard, rumours of interest from the middle east. Personally I like him, especially when he drifts into the no 10 role. I'm not sure why Gordon has fallen out of favour, especially with Walcott and Kean gone? He has played really well when called upon in the Carabou cup.

