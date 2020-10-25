Ancelotti brands Digne red card 'a joke'

Carlo Ancelotti has said Everton will appeal the straight red card shown to Lucas Digne in this afternoon's match at Southampton.

Visibly frustrated after seeing his side's unbeaten start to the new season come to an unceremonious halt at St Mary's in a 2-0 defeat, the Italian branded Kevin Friend's decision — one tacitly backed by Video Assistant Referee, Simon Hooper — to send the Frenchman off as “a joke”.

Digne's dismissal comes a week after Richarlison was red-carded for an ugly challenge on Thiago Alcântara in the Merseyside derby and in the wake of a media narrative focused on the lack of repercussions for Jordan Pickford's collision with Virgil van Dijk that left the reds defender needing surgery on his knee.

Ancelotti made reference to both in his post-match interview with Sky Sports's Geoff Shreeve, saying: “The red card was a joke, it was not intentional. For sure it was not violent conduct.

“It was not a bad challenge. Maybe it was a yellow. He was running behind and he had contact with the ankle of the opponent. He did not have intention to hurt the player or use violent conduct. It was not the right decision.

“Maybe all this talk all week against Pickford, against Richarlison, affected the decision and if that is the case it's not right, it's not fair. We are going to appeal, for sure.”

The Blues' boss was asked if he was concerned about a lack of discipline in the Everton camp but instead he appeared to voice concern over how his side might now be treated following the furore over Van Dijk's injury.

“No, I don't think so,” Ancelotti said. “For the fact that this red card that we have to lose Digne for three games. We are worried for this season. We didn't complain about Richarlison. He got the red card and is out for three games but today was too much.”

Regardless of the defeat and the disappointing manner of it, Ancelotti was quick to acknowledge how strong his side's start to the new season has been.

He said that setbacks were to be expected and that how his players react will be key.

“It was not a good performance,” Ancelotti admitted, “but I know what my team did in this first period [at the start of the season]. It was amazing and now we keep going.

“I said to them, winter is coming. There are moments where you have to react well and we are going to do well again. We are till top of the table which is an unbelievable achievement for us. We have to keep going.”

On James Rodriguez, who was forced to stay on the pitch at the end despite a hamstring problem because Everton were out of substitutes, Ancelotti said:

"We have to check in the next few days. He was tired at the end and felt his muscle a little bit. I don't think it's a big problem. The game was difficult for everyone."

