£14.95 PPV games to continue despite opposition

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020



The Premier League clubs have agreed to continue with their controversial pay-per-view scheme for matches not already selected for live broadcast in the UK. It will be reviewed again after the international break next month.

At a shareholder meeting on Tuesday, they agreed to continue the scheme for the next two rounds of matches despite claims that it has been a public relations disaster, with Sky and BT Sport opposed to it.

The decision to put games which would otherwise have not been televised on pay-per-view has been widely slammed by fans, with a number of supporter's groups organising boycotts and donating the £14.95 they would have had to pay to watch their team in action to charity instead.

The price has been broadly criticized, with calls for it to be as low as £10 or even £5 per game, and estimates of the number of fans tuning in vary from 140,000 for Arsenal vs Leicester City to only 20,000 for Leicester City vs Sheffield United.

Everton have yet to feature on Pay-Per-View since it was introduced earlier this month. The game on Sunday at Newcastle is one of Sky's Super Sunday scheduled games. Also, the game the following week against Man Utd is on BT Sport. The first Everton game schedule to be on PPV is away at Fulham on 21 November, by which time the price may well have been reduced to £9.95.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads