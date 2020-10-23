Seasons2020-21Everton News
£14.95 PPV games to continue despite opposition
The Premier League clubs have agreed to continue with their controversial pay-per-view scheme for matches not already selected for live broadcast in the UK. It will be reviewed again after the international break next month.
At a shareholder meeting on Tuesday, they agreed to continue the scheme for the next two rounds of matches despite claims that it has been a public relations disaster, with Sky and BT Sport opposed to it.
The decision to put games which would otherwise have not been televised on pay-per-view has been widely slammed by fans, with a number of supporter's groups organising boycotts and donating the £14.95 they would have had to pay to watch their team in action to charity instead.
The price has been broadly criticized, with calls for it to be as low as £10 or even £5 per game, and estimates of the number of fans tuning in vary from 140,000 for Arsenal vs Leicester City to only 20,000 for Leicester City vs Sheffield United.
Everton have yet to feature on Pay-Per-View since it was introduced earlier this month. The game on Sunday at Newcastle is one of Sky's Super Sunday scheduled games. Also, the game the following week against Man Utd is on BT Sport. The first Everton game schedule to be on PPV is away at Fulham on 21 November, by which time the price may well have been reduced to £9.95.
Reader Comments (9)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 23/10/2020 at 21:06:37
3 Posted 23/10/2020 at 21:25:36
4 Posted 28/10/2020 at 03:10:39
5 Posted 28/10/2020 at 10:01:20
I sort of understand a degree of frustration... but have to ask at this point what the issue is if no-one is having to travel? – All you need to do is turn on the TV at the allotted time. I know that is anathema to a small minority who resent what is going on in the world, but I've given up trying to help them come to terms with it at this point.
I think for the time being, we will all have to get used to our games being placed in any one of 10 different time slots on any given weekend. Purely for the needs of television. They are avoiding having any Premier League games overlap, which seems good for the serious football fans who may want to watch all, or as many of the games as they can.
I see nothing wrong with this myself. But then I saw nothing amiss about Project Restart when a multitude of fans on here felt the season should have been rendered null and void and the game suspended in perpetuity "while people were dying".
And the way things are headed with the ominous 'second wave' it looks like things are only going to get worse before they get better. I wonder at point the calls will start for the Premier League to be shut down? Or will people accept that we do actually need to get on with life where and when we can, while continuing to take all necessary precautions at a personal level?
6 Posted 28/10/2020 at 10:13:32
This will especially be the case if some of the "big six" are adrift near the bottom of the table...
7 Posted 28/10/2020 at 10:18:20
10 Posted 28/10/2020 at 10:30:28
11 Posted 28/10/2020 at 10:52:46
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 23/10/2020 at 21:02:15