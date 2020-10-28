Holgate and Branthwaite return to training

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020



Everton are finally getting better news on the injury front with absentees Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite returning to training.

Holgate has missed Everton's first 9 games of the season because of the toe injury he picked up in the final pre-season friendly against Preston North End back in September.

With this news, Carlo Ancelotti is finally seeing his extensive injury list slowly start to clear, although it will take more time for Holgate to be declared match-fit.

Jarrad Branthwaite is also back in training after his ankle problem, which should help to restore the first-team choices available to Ancelotti at centre-back, although he will be expected to stick with Mina and Keane in the backline at Newcastle on Sunday.

Seamus Coleman's hamstring issue is described as not as too serious, while Jonjoe Kenny will be hopeful of being fit enough to be in contention to play at right-back for Sunday's visit to Newcastle United.

There is no real news on Jean-Philippe Gbamin who is expected to start working with the Everton squad "soon".

