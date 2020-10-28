Everton Women announce MegaFon as new principal partner

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020



Everton Women have signed a new multi-year principal partnership deal with MegaFon ahead of this weekend's Vitality Women's FA Cup Final.

Digital and telecommunications company MegaFon has expanded their deal with the club, in what is the biggest commercial deal in the women's team's history. As part of the agreement, MegaFon will receive branding on the front of Everton Women's shirt, while mobile virtual network operator Yota – part of the MegaFon Group – will be added to the left shirt sleeve.

MegaFon currently appear on the sleeve of Everton Women's and men's first team training kits, after a deal signed in 2019, which also gave them a presence on first team matchdays and signage at Goodison Park.

Yota's presence on the Everton Women's kit marks the Russian-based mobile network operator's first foray into English football. The agreement will allow the company to tap into Everton's growing international fanbase and increased profile following the side's progression to the FA Cup final. Willie Kirk's team are also enjoying a flying start to the 2020/21 Barclays FA Women's Super League (WSL) season, where they are currently undefeated and sit second in the table.

Both MegaFon and Yota will make their on-shirt debuts at Wembley as the Blues take on Manchester City in the Women's FA Cup Final on Sunday 1 November (kick-off 2.30pm GMT). The game will be screened to an international audience and will be broadcast live on BBC1 and BT Sport in the UK.

