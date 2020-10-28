Kean's scoring streak continues
Moise Kean scored both of Paris Saint-Germain's goals as they beat Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League this evening.
The striker, on a season-long loan from Everton, has now scored four times in as many appearances for PSG, adding to the two goals he notched for the Blues in the Carabao Cup prior to his switch to France.
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
Posted
28/10/2020 at
19:37:01
I see Moise Kean on the scoreboard again for PSG tonight.
Posted
28/10/2020 at
19:39:10
Seems that player that was no good for us (some say he wanted out anyway) is good enough for PSG. He's scored four in the last two games, including two tonight in the Champions League.
Posted
28/10/2020 at
19:39:15
I see that little bollox Moise Kean has scored another 2 for PSG. I wonder what the deal is we have with them. Then again if we cant get the ball to James, Sigurdsson and Digne in the right areas they cant supply any chances, and that's what forwards need. Very interesting what Carlo is thinking for Sunday.
Posted
28/10/2020 at
19:41:40
David, just saw that myself.. his sudden goal avalanche playing for PSG suggests that he can play, so what was going wrong here? More to the point, why did we let him go without a replacement?
Posted
28/10/2020 at
19:46:52
Meanwhile, in Istanbul, Moise Kean has scored both goals against Basaksehir in the Champions League. This follows a brace in Ligue 1.
You could not make this up? We are now short of proven strikers, and may have to play Calvert-Lewin as lone striker with James in support. Not that I think Moise Kean would have pulled up any trees if he stayed, but it just seems he might be unsuited to English football.
Could Carlo do worse than bring Bolasie back into the fold to provide experience and natural width on the right?
Posted
28/10/2020 at
19:50:16
Yes, Kean got a brace.
Posted
28/10/2020 at
19:55:26
Anyone know the details of the loan deal with PSG ?
Posted
28/10/2020 at
20:08:21
Still believe we’ll regret letting Kean go (even if he pushed the move). If dcl gets injured we have no back up at all which is worrying.
Posted
28/10/2020 at
20:14:05
Unlike the majority, I was always wanting a proper run of league games for Moise Kean. In my opinion, letting him leave was a mistake as we are down to one striker now.
Posted
28/10/2020 at
20:18:30
Spot on, Joe. You could argue that the French league is easier but the four finishes in two games have been very varied and good finishes in my opinion.
In January, we need to get another option in.
Posted
28/10/2020 at
20:43:08
Two more for Kean again tonight but what I don’t understand, Brands/ Carlo letting him go, and not replacing him, leaving Calvert-Lewin our ONLY striker.
Posted
28/10/2020 at
20:49:03
PSG arguably one of the biggest teams in world football (Neymar etc), and Kean walks straight into the team and starts scoring goals.
Yet he could barely get a start for us?
I will agree that when he did he looked rusty and disinterested but you have to ask did he really get a fair crack? How many consecutive games did he ever get?
Posted
28/10/2020 at
20:51:30
Good player? Poor player? Who knows. Some players just don't fit some clubs and Keane and Everton looked like an arranged marriage more than one of love.
Posted
28/10/2020 at
20:54:20
If he'd have scored four goals in two games he'd have got a fair crack and.continued to do so, as it is he was pretty poor, and undeserving, due to his performance nothing else.
About these ads
1 Posted 28/10/2020 at 19:37:01