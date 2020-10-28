Kean's scoring streak continues

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020



The striker, on a season-long loan from Everton, has now scored four times in as many appearances for PSG, adding to the two goals he notched for the Blues in the Carabao Cup prior to his switch to France.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads