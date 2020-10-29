Seasons2020-21Everton News

Allan called up by Brazil

Lyndon Lloyd Thursday, 29 October, 2020 6comments  |  Jump to last

Everton midfielder Allan has been called back up to the Brazilian national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.

The 29-year-old has been capped nine times by his country to date and has been summoned back to the fold as cover for Fabinho who picked up a hamstring injury on Champions League duty for Liverpool this week.

Allan will join his Toffees team-mate Richarlison in Tite's Selaçao squad as they look to build on their opening CONMEBOL region group victories over Bolivia and Peru.  

Reader Comments (6)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Jack Convery
1 Posted 29/10/2020 at 17:53:56
Pleased for him he deserves it. However given how the other South American players looked after the last international break he will be lacking energy and if he is injured, which I reckon we all suspect, a break might have been a good idea for him. I just hope he doesn't come back totally crocked.
Simon Dalzell
2 Posted 29/10/2020 at 17:59:33
Just what we need right now. More players that are tired / injured (or both).
Eddie Dunn
3 Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:06:53
Bad news for us, he isn't fully fit and jetting off halfway across the world and back, will not give his problem a chance to improve.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
4 Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:12:52
Rather dispells claims by some that he has been poor for us in recent games.

Personally, I still maintain he was arguably our best player v Southampton.

And to allay the grumbles already posted on this good-news thread (it will be a fillip to his confidence), I doubt he will see any game time. There are plenty in the Brazilian squad ahead of him in his position. Just cover for an injured player and making up the squad numbers.

Clive Rogers
5 Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:17:37
I thought he started well but has been off the pace in the last two games. There’s no evidence he’s carrying an injury, just speculation based on his performance.
Derek Knox
6 Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:46:22
Cover for Fabinho? He's a better player than him to start with, but like many have said my only worry is another potential injury situation, whilst away with Brazil.

Especially maddening if it is a meaningless 'friendly', still the other side of me is glad he has received International recognition, while he has been with us. I suppose you can't have it both ways though.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads