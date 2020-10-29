Allan called up by Brazil

The 29-year-old has been capped nine times by his country to date and has been summoned back to the fold as cover for Fabinho who picked up a hamstring injury on Champions League duty for Liverpool this week.

Allan will join his Toffees team-mate Richarlison in Tite's Selaçao squad as they look to build on their opening CONMEBOL region group victories over Bolivia and Peru.

