Allan called up by Brazil
The 29-year-old has been capped nine times by his country to date and has been summoned back to the fold as cover for Fabinho who picked up a hamstring injury on Champions League duty for Liverpool this week.
Allan will join his Toffees team-mate Richarlison in Tite's Selaçao squad as they look to build on their opening CONMEBOL region group victories over Bolivia and Peru.
Posted 29/10/2020 at 17:59:33
Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:06:53
[BRZ]
Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:12:52
Personally, I still maintain he was arguably our best player v Southampton.
And to allay the grumbles already posted on this good-news thread (it will be a fillip to his confidence), I doubt he will see any game time. There are plenty in the Brazilian squad ahead of him in his position. Just cover for an injured player and making up the squad numbers.
Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:17:37
Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:46:22
Especially maddening if it is a meaningless 'friendly', still the other side of me is glad he has received International recognition, while he has been with us. I suppose you can't have it both ways though.
Posted 29/10/2020 at 17:53:56