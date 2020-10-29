Seasons2020-21Everton News
Rodriguez battled testicle injury after derby
The Colombian was the recipient of a suspiciously targeted collision by the Dutch defender in the opening minutes of his first all-Merseyside affair but managed to finish the game, playing an important role in Dominic Calvert-Lewin's equaliser in the 2-2 draw.
Rodriguez was a doubt for last Sunday's defeat at Southampton, with Carlo Ancelotti electing not to explain the nature of the haematoma that he suffered and Marca's claims might explain the manager's discretion.
Unable to use ice, James has had to use a pressure-treatment therapy machine called NORMATEC which massages the legs to improve circulation and lessen bruising.
It's not clear from the report in his homeland whether he is still receiving treatment for the injury this week but he was in visible discomfort towards the end the Saints game, clutching his hamstring but unable to come off because Everton had used all three substitutes.
Evertonians await word from Ancelotti's pre-match press conference tomorrow to see of James will be included in the party that travels to Newcastle for Sunday's Premier League clash at St James's Park.
Quotes sourced from Mail Online
2 Posted 29/10/2020 at 16:22:49
[BRZ]
3 Posted 29/10/2020 at 17:20:01
'I see on twitter that James has a testicle injury from VVD.'
I'm so glad you didn't miss a 'V' on the final initials, Eddie...
Check out James Rodriguez's Facebook page and the post for 23 October, sat on the sofa wearing those pressurised pants athletes use to speed recovery from injury. Explains a lot.
As a measure of how huge he is on social media, this one post got 17k views, 3.6k shares and 827k emoji reactions.
It is very noticeable even on the club's official Facebook page that usually any post just gets very low interest with the number of comments in the low 10s or 100s. Put up a James-related post and the Colombians pile in in their 1000s.
I hope sales and marketing are on the case.
4 Posted 29/10/2020 at 17:42:44
5 Posted 29/10/2020 at 17:57:12
6 Posted 29/10/2020 at 17:57:52
7 Posted 29/10/2020 at 17:59:14
8 Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:02:12
“Huge” eh!
9 Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:11:57
10 Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:19:57
11 Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:27:27
12 Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:46:19
13 Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:56:31
They, and the red blinkered media couldn't wait to vilify and humiliate Jordan, for what was a mistimed accidental tackle, (silly as it was, but no malice forethought or intention meant).
Whereas the Dutch thug's intentional lunge at James goes unmentioned and unpunished!
14 Posted 29/10/2020 at 19:01:06
