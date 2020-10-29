Rodriguez battled testicle injury after derby

Thursday, 29 October, 2020







The Colombian was the recipient of a suspiciously targeted collision by the Dutch defender in the opening minutes of his first all-Merseyside affair but managed to finish the game, playing an important role in Dominic Calvert-Lewin's equaliser in the 2-2 draw.

Rodriguez was a doubt for last Sunday's defeat at Southampton, with Carlo Ancelotti electing not to explain the nature of the haematoma that he suffered and Marca's claims might explain the manager's discretion.

Unable to use ice, James has had to use a pressure-treatment therapy machine called NORMATEC which massages the legs to improve circulation and lessen bruising.

It's not clear from the report in his homeland whether he is still receiving treatment for the injury this week but he was in visible discomfort towards the end the Saints game, clutching his hamstring but unable to come off because Everton had used all three substitutes.

Evertonians await word from Ancelotti's pre-match press conference tomorrow to see of James will be included in the party that travels to Newcastle for Sunday's Premier League clash at St James's Park.

