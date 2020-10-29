Seasons2020-21Everton News

Rodriguez battled testicle injury after derby

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 14comments  |  Jump to last

According to a report by Marca in Columbia, James Rodriguez sustained a "testicle injury" after a bruising challenge by Virgil van Dijk in the Goodison derby.

The Colombian was the recipient of a suspiciously targeted collision by the Dutch defender in the opening minutes of his first all-Merseyside affair but managed to finish the game, playing an important role in Dominic Calvert-Lewin's equaliser in the 2-2 draw.

Rodriguez was a doubt for last Sunday's defeat at Southampton, with Carlo Ancelotti electing not to explain the nature of the haematoma that he suffered and Marca's claims might explain the manager's discretion.

Unable to use ice, James has had to use a pressure-treatment therapy machine called NORMATEC which massages the legs to improve circulation and lessen bruising.

It's not clear from the report in his homeland whether he is still receiving treatment for the injury this week but he was in visible discomfort towards the end the Saints game, clutching his hamstring but unable to come off because Everton had used all three substitutes.

Evertonians await word from Ancelotti's pre-match press conference tomorrow to see of James will be included in the party that travels to Newcastle for Sunday's Premier League clash at St James's Park.

Quotes sourced from Mail Online

Reader Comments (14)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Eddie Dunn
1 Posted 29/10/2020 at 15:20:55
I see on Twitter that James has a testicle injury from VVD. Receiving specialist treatment.
Will Mabon
2 Posted 29/10/2020 at 16:22:49
Eddie, no wonder he had an off day at Soton... Jeez.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
3 Posted 29/10/2020 at 17:20:01
Eddie @ 87:

'I see on twitter that James has a testicle injury from VVD.'

I'm so glad you didn't miss a 'V' on the final initials, Eddie...

Check out James Rodriguez's Facebook page and the post for 23 October, sat on the sofa wearing those pressurised pants athletes use to speed recovery from injury. Explains a lot.

James Recovery Pants

As a measure of how huge he is on social media, this one post got 17k views, 3.6k shares and 827k emoji reactions.

It is very noticeable even on the club's official Facebook page that usually any post just gets very low interest with the number of comments in the low 10s or 100s. Put up a James-related post and the Colombians pile in in their 1000s.

I hope sales and marketing are on the case.

Gerry Quinn
4 Posted 29/10/2020 at 17:42:44
Interesting update on James injury - not what was originally admitted.
Christine Foster
5 Posted 29/10/2020 at 17:57:12
Aww nuts...
Jack Convery
6 Posted 29/10/2020 at 17:57:52
I'm sure there are lots of female nurses out there ready to massage it better. Sounds very painful. I hope he doesn't need a pain killing injection to play at the weekend. Ouch!
Kieran Kinsella
7 Posted 29/10/2020 at 17:59:14
Paul Joyce of The Times is going to lose it if Carlo mentions this in the Newcastle presser.
Brent Stephens
8 Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:02:12
Jay “ As a measure of how huge he is on social media,“

“Huge” eh!

Michael Connelly
9 Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:11:57
Hopefully he has the balls to play against Newcastle on Sunday
Eddie Dunn
10 Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:19:57
I would like Van Dyke to be penalised for this!
Per Stumo
11 Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:27:27
Honestly surprised that Pickford's testies didn't get injured by Van Dijk's knee!
Tony Everan
12 Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:46:19
Looks like he is hanging on to his testes satchel in that photograph. Must still have a bruised bollock.
Derek Knox
13 Posted 29/10/2020 at 18:56:31
No adverse publicity from our side on this which shows class, but would rather the general footballing public be made aware of what the injury was, and more importantly who caused it.

They, and the red blinkered media couldn't wait to vilify and humiliate Jordan, for what was a mistimed accidental tackle, (silly as it was, but no malice forethought or intention meant).

Whereas the Dutch thug's intentional lunge at James goes unmentioned and unpunished!

Rob Halligan
14 Posted 29/10/2020 at 19:01:06
Derek, no doubt Van Dijk would just say he was going for the ball!!

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads