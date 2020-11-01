Flat Everton succumb to defeat on Tyneside

Sunday, 1 November, 2020



Newcastle United 2 - 1 Everton



The bloom came completely off Everton's flying start to the season as, shorn of their most creative players, they paid the price for an uninspired display with defeat at St James's Park

Callum Wilson broke the deadlock of what had been a pretty lifeless encounter when he was adjudged to have been fouled by André Gomes and Ryan Fraser stepped off the bench to seemingly put the game beyond the visitors.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin snapped up a rare chance in stoppage time but it too little much too late as Carlo Ancelotti suffered back-to-back league defeats as a manager for the first time in six years.

Perhaps hoping to allow his charges to find their feet following the loss at Southampton last week, Ancelotti went for solidity rather than flair in midfield, dropping Alex Iwobi and bringing Fabian Delph in to provide support Niels Nkounkou on the left flank.

The bigger news was in goal where Jordan Pickford made way for the first time in the Premier League since he joined the Blues, with his manager tacitly acknowledging the pressure on the goalkeeper in the wake of the derby controversy by handing Robin Olsen a debut.

Amid a cagey start, Callum Wilson had the only opening in the first 20 minutes when he fired wide on the half-volley after latching onto a ball over the top.

Everton forced their first corner with half an hour on the clock which provided them with their first chance to test Darlow but when he punched clear and Newcastle countered, Allan Saint-Maximin seemed odds on to score but Olsen spread himself and batted the shot away.

Six minutes later, a second corner from the same side when Fernandez sliced behind but when the ball eventually came to Abdoulaye Doucouré, the Frenchman couldn't get the ball out of his feet and could only prod tamely towards the goal.

The second half began in more positive fashion, with Calvert-Lewin leaping to meet a deep Kenny cross but Sigurdsson couldn't get proper contact on a volley in front of goal.

Newcastle were awarded a penalty in fortunate circumstances in the 54th minute, however, when Gomes kicked caught Wilson trying to clear a corner and referee Stuart Atwell pointed to the spot.

A VAR check check held up the taking of the spot-kick but Wilson converted, sending Olsen the wrong way.

The Magpies then played their way neatly through the defence and Olsen pulle off an excellent save to deny Longstaff a quick second for the home side.

Ancelotti responded by bringing Bernard on Gomes after an hour, the Portuguese seemingly feeling the effects of his accidental challenge on WIlson and the visitors started to apply more pressure as Calvert-Lewin headed into the keeper's arms from a Sigurdsson free-kick.

Nkounkou then made way for Cenk Tosun to make his first Everton appearance in almost a year and the Turk was followed onto the field by Alex Iwobi who replaced Kenny.

Iwobi's first involvement was to win a free-kick but Keane headed it well over with 13 minutes left of the 90 but after Sigurdsson shot straight at Darlow, Newcastle counter-attacked, Ryan Fraser's cross deflected up off Mina and Wilson just had to knock it over the line at the far post.

Calvert-Lewin went close straight afterwards as Everton tried to respond but his effort flew narrowly wide and Sigurdsson blazed a miscued shot off target.

The game had moved into stoppage time before the visitors finally scored as Calvert-Lewin stole in at the near post to prod Iwobi's cross in in front of the keeper.

Darlow had to push Bernard's wayward cross over his crossbar setting up a very late corner but even with Olsen up for the set-piece, Darlow was able to claim and ensure that the Magpies took the points.

Kick-off: 2pm, Sunday 1 November, 2020

Referee: Stuart Atwell

VAR: Craig Pawson

Last Time: Newcastle United 1 - 2 Everton

Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Keane, Mina, Nkounkou, Allan, Gomes, Doucouré, Sigurdsson, Delph, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Pickford, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Gordon, Bernard, Tosun, Simms

