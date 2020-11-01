Flat Everton succumb to defeat on Tyneside
Newcastle United 2 - 1 Everton
James Rodriguez will miss his first Premier League game as an Everton player after Carlo Ancelotti ruled him out of Sunday's trip to Newcastle along with Seamus Coleman
The bloom came completely off Everton's flying start to the season as, shorn of their most creative players, they paid the price for an uninspired display with defeat at St James's Park
Callum Wilson broke the deadlock of what had been a pretty lifeless encounter when he was adjudged to have been fouled by André Gomes and Ryan Fraser stepped off the bench to seemingly put the game beyond the visitors.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin snapped up a rare chance in stoppage time but it too little much too late as Carlo Ancelotti suffered back-to-back league defeats as a manager for the first time in six years.
Perhaps hoping to allow his charges to find their feet following the loss at Southampton last week, Ancelotti went for solidity rather than flair in midfield, dropping Alex Iwobi and bringing Fabian Delph in to provide support Niels Nkounkou on the left flank.
The bigger news was in goal where Jordan Pickford made way for the first time in the Premier League since he joined the Blues, with his manager tacitly acknowledging the pressure on the goalkeeper in the wake of the derby controversy by handing Robin Olsen a debut.
Amid a cagey start, Callum Wilson had the only opening in the first 20 minutes when he fired wide on the half-volley after latching onto a ball over the top.
Everton forced their first corner with half an hour on the clock which provided them with their first chance to test Darlow but when he punched clear and Newcastle countered, Allan Saint-Maximin seemed odds on to score but Olsen spread himself and batted the shot away.
Six minutes later, a second corner from the same side when Fernandez sliced behind but when the ball eventually came to Abdoulaye Doucouré, the Frenchman couldn't get the ball out of his feet and could only prod tamely towards the goal.
The second half began in more positive fashion, with Calvert-Lewin leaping to meet a deep Kenny cross but Sigurdsson couldn't get proper contact on a volley in front of goal.
Newcastle were awarded a penalty in fortunate circumstances in the 54th minute, however, when Gomes kicked caught Wilson trying to clear a corner and referee Stuart Atwell pointed to the spot.
A VAR check check held up the taking of the spot-kick but Wilson converted, sending Olsen the wrong way.
The Magpies then played their way neatly through the defence and Olsen pulle off an excellent save to deny Longstaff a quick second for the home side.
Ancelotti responded by bringing Bernard on Gomes after an hour, the Portuguese seemingly feeling the effects of his accidental challenge on WIlson and the visitors started to apply more pressure as Calvert-Lewin headed into the keeper's arms from a Sigurdsson free-kick.
Nkounkou then made way for Cenk Tosun to make his first Everton appearance in almost a year and the Turk was followed onto the field by Alex Iwobi who replaced Kenny.
Iwobi's first involvement was to win a free-kick but Keane headed it well over with 13 minutes left of the 90 but after Sigurdsson shot straight at Darlow, Newcastle counter-attacked, Ryan Fraser's cross deflected up off Mina and Wilson just had to knock it over the line at the far post.
Calvert-Lewin went close straight afterwards as Everton tried to respond but his effort flew narrowly wide and Sigurdsson blazed a miscued shot off target.
The game had moved into stoppage time before the visitors finally scored as Calvert-Lewin stole in at the near post to prod Iwobi's cross in in front of the keeper.
Darlow had to push Bernard's wayward cross over his crossbar setting up a very late corner but even with Olsen up for the set-piece, Darlow was able to claim and ensure that the Magpies took the points.
Kick-off: 2pm, Sunday 1 November, 2020
Referee: Stuart Atwell
VAR: Craig Pawson
Last Time: Newcastle United 1 - 2 Everton
Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Keane, Mina, Nkounkou, Allan, Gomes, Doucouré, Sigurdsson, Delph, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Pickford, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Gordon, Bernard, Tosun, Simms
Full coverage:
ToffeeWeb Report Page
Posted
01/11/2020 at
13:50:32
Judging by the bench not expecting to have to defend a lead!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
13:51:36
Weird lineup itll be very interesting to see if this works. Also says a lot about carlos lack of faith in our other wingers.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
13:51:43
Forum today?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
13:52:15
Strange selection by Carlo.
Cahill talking absolute nonsense in the studio as usual.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
13:52:48
A funny thing happened on the way to the Forum.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
13:53:45
No forum? Is that an omen?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
13:54:10
Love this lineup. Happy to see Nkounkou start, Kenny healthy, Delph get a start, and Tosun complete his recovery. Interesting to see Olson start against this lot.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
13:54:34
No live forum?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
13:54:55
Pat, you're warming up well today. Don't strain anything, we need you.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
13:56:09
Nelly in goal and a start for Niles. Should be interesting.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
13:56:53
Mike - how are they going to lineup?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
13:57:46
Drew, all in a circle on one knee to start with.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
13:57:47
Someone shovel some coal in to the Live Forum furnace.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
13:58:31
Dropping Pickford v Newcastle is no bad move - he has a tendency to play-up even more against them due to being a Mackem.
For some reason I have a real feeling of dread today. *gulp*
Posted
01/11/2020 at
13:59:15
Either NBCSN is showing a monster truck rally, or DCL is late for the game.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:00:08
What, no live forum. Oh dear.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:00:33
Midfield 3 will strangle them. Let’s fkn go blues!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:00:52
My initial thought was he left Pick's out due to who the opposition is. With no fans though not sure if that applies.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:01:01
Due to a clock problem the live forum will be an hour late
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:01:03
I think this thread may have to serve as the live forum...
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:01:04
Unpickedford
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:01:52
Can someone at TW please put 50p in the meter
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:02:37
Haha.. nice one
Suppose Gomes will play advanced with Doucoure and Delph tucking into the vacated fullback positions with the fullbacks asked to bomb on.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:02:48
There isn't a single player in their starting lineup that would make our starting 11. We should turn these over today.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:03:34
Wow not much pace in that midfield
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:03:52
Delph, Allan, Doucoure, Siggi left to right across midfield with Gomes pushed on supporting DCL by the looks of it at the start
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:04:25
Mike G - watch out for Saint-Maxiwotsit, he's a handful
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:04:38
James, looks like Siggy up there near DCL, not Gomes.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:06:13
Olsen’s first touch cool as the other side of the pillow.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:06:15
Morning guys... any links would be appreciated.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:06:24
Indeed, Mike, it does now
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:06:42
Delphi at left back Niels on the wing?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:07:08
Looks like Nkoukoun is playing left winger
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:07:36
Any links please?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:07:50
We're ripe for the ball over the top - our fullbacks are way up the pitch
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:07:52
Just look for someone waving his arms around and not moving. That will be Siggy
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:08:22
Dropping Pickford has silenced the Geordies
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:08:36
Live forum still in lockdown, and no vaccine in sight
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:08:36
Remember when Sergio Ramos played RB and was ALWAYS up the pitch like last the damn striker?
Nkounkou reminds me of that on the left.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:09:00
Keane caught too wide.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:09:14
Annika - Sigurdsson runs about more than most players. It's his effectiveness which is in doubt (he's been good recently in my view)
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:09:44
Tony @ 38 -
It’s a mandatory shut down by those in power for the proletariat. They know best.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:10:24
Nkounkou sure does love to run up and back!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:11:12
He certainly wasn’t good last week. Mind you, very few of them were
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:11:41
http://www.hesgoal.com/news/70904/Newcastle_United_vs_Everton.html
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:11:59
Jamie - it's how I feel when driving in the States - no clutch and gears to operate
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:12:49
Great interception Siggy
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:13:06
Pickfords in goal for Newcastle
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:13:07
Pissing about at the back going to get caught out sooner or later.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:13:31
Is Jay Wood in BRZ worried about the fact that the usual LF suspects will take over the thread now?
Inquiring minds want to know Samba King.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:13:45
We need a bloody throw-in coach
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:14:06
Siggy is truly crap! Broken down our attacks 3 times already single handedly! No need for barcode's defenders to intervene!!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:14:31
Geoff; who? Them or us
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:14:35
See Everton are wearing black armbands wonder if it is for the demise of the live forum
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:14:50
Jesus have I been transported back 12 months watching this?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:15:16
At some point a game of football might well break out
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:15:30
Thanks so much Emmet
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:16:57
Awful so far. Formation doesnt work.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:17:35
I don’t think we’re awful. It’s 15 mins in FFS. We’re in control. Patience.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:17:35
Pretty toothless
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:17:49
Awful this
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:17:50
I'm in serious danger of falling back to sleep.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:18:52
Mediocre stuff so far
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:19:15
To think I've been looking forward to this all day
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:19:30
We don’t have any midfield runners getting beyond DCL as yet
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:20:43
Zero creativity without James and Richie.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:20:44
Southampton did this last week. Our success early was we could play gate-crash football, off to the races.
Newcastle and Southampton last week are playing so deep. There’s no counter attacking opportunities, no way to break with pace.
We have to figure out how to break these teams down when they play deep.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:20:58
Except for one really bad pass, Delph is showing very well so far.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:21:10
I was painting for three hours this morning. Off to watch it dry
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:21:29
There's no goals in the team DCL excepted
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:21:33
99 touch build up is doing my head in.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:21:42
Sigurdsson doing nothing going forward and Gomes anonymous.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:21:43
This is what happens whe our best two players are out. Unfortunatley as we know there is not quality in the squad, and all the good work at start of season goes. We would be better writing to premier league and ask if we can not play Liverpool again.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:21:59
Not just this game, but, can anyone hear their Dad saying “watch the ball not their legs”?
Drives me crazy.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:22:02
Bring back Iwobi...
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:22:21
What time is the kick off ?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:22:22
Only 8 minutes until the women kick off!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:22:38
Serious lack of pace in that side
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:22:58
20 minutes in, not been in their pen area once!!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:23:01
Mark Taylor woke me up with start
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:23:42
My MOM so far Olsen.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:23:45
Links?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:24:07
Well lets see we are missing both of our attacking forwards the best left back in the league plus a revived attacking right back plus other injuries to regular players eg Holgate and Braithwaite and already we get negativity on a make ship team
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:24:39
Hesgoal.com, Neal.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:24:39
So this is fecking boringly painful
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:24:50
When does this match kick off?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:25:08
Wise decision not to open the Forum today. We'd be deep into the fish puns by now.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:25:21
Tony well this game won't right now...
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:25:42
Time to watch the women.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:26:17
Fish puns being scaled back, Mike.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:26:31
Set pieces will be key. Pump it in the box. Start to draw fouls in dangerous positions. Newcastle were really set up well to stifle.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:26:31
Something fishy why the forum isn't open
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:26:41
if we go a goal down here forget it
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:27:03
Sightseeing wasn't thinking of going forward onto Gomes pass.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:27:06
Mark - if you could just give us a little warning before you do something like that again
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:27:17
Anthony it’ll open top of the hour. Clearly a Daylight Savings thingy. 😜
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:27:42
The women are kicking off. Who'd have guessed ?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:28:08
Nicely worked move at last. First trip by either side into the other's area.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:28:33
Will do Tony sorry to startle you..
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:28:40
I'm gutted, Brent.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:28:54
Gomes and Siggy always standing facing away from the oppos goal and their first thought is to pass it backwards
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:28:55
Kevin Molloy @93 agree. 😬
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:29:05
It's like watching 2 teams playing away from home and neither wants to commit
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:29:37
Here we go. It will come. Newcastle can’t break and are struggling to get out of their half.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:29:40
Allan slipped 2 balls through the lines last 5 minutes, only one to do it so far
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:29:41
Tim Cahill did call it on Sky. He said it would be hard to break down Newcastle
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:30:10
we're being suckered into having loads of the ball when it is clear we havent a clue what to do with it. the danger of a breakaway is palpable
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:30:27
Commentaters side kick having a go at Sigurdssons performance so far.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:30:31
Gomes quality there
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:30:59
Gomes' passes are perfect today. He's finding the touch line with flawless consistency.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:31:02
Everton Women in the old amber and blue
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:31:04
We're slightly better of two average teams here
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:31:08
I think the Son injury has done for Gomes
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:31:10
We could have given Pickford a rest and played him
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:31:17
Every Sigurdsson pass forces his team mate to check his movement to control it.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:31:23
Newcastle have about 15 men behind the ball most of the time. If they nick one we’re doomed.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:31:55
Gomes is no better. Losing position all the time, slow with misplaced passes!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:32:05
Everton ladys just kicked off in the cup final at Wembley it's on bbc1
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:32:14
Sooner or later, someone is going to try and run past an opposition player, towards the opponents goal... I can feel it.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:32:17
Will someone tell Sigurdsson to stop giving free kicks away.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:32:21
Good Olsen save
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:32:34
No live forum because it would just be a siggi slating.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:32:40
Great save, Olsen
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:32:41
Too easy past gomes - great save from
Olsen
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:32:50
Nearly fell for a sucker punch
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:32:50
Nearly fell for a sucker punch
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:32:50
great save
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:32:51
Fine saving stop by Olson
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:33:05
Allan done first attacker run.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:33:17
Carlo has had a ‘mare selecting this team. We’ve no width at all. It’s too easy for them to block us through the middle. DCL is too isolated.
Get Sigurdsson and Delph off at half time and get Gordon and Iwobi on. Or at least Gordon on for Sigurdsson and put Delph to left back and Nkounkou wide left.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:33:17
Great save by Olsen
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:33:19
That was a good save!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:33:27
Is the women's cup size the same as the men's ?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:33:30
Olsen first test passed
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:33:33
Watch how Almirante does Gomes from our corner. Why commit there? He is awful.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:33:46
You've got to hand it to Steve Bruce. 2020 has been a terrible year. But day in day out he gets dressed up like a pantomime dame just to bring a little Christmas cheer and a smile to our faces.
No live forum by the way?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:33:49
Pickford should be worried.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:34:17
Gomes and Delph are very effective at breaking up attacks. Unfortunately ours!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:34:30
Almirante? Dear Autocorrect; who is Almirante?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:34:32
Gomes, Delph and Siggy are just too slow! Davies and Gordon on at half time, please.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:35:03
Bring back Big Sam
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:35:22
Gomes pulling a caravan
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:35:45
Worthy of the LF that was Pat
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:36:06
Happy with Olsen so far
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:36:19
Olsen impressive coming out for that cross
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:36:22
Bobby Olsen is looking an upgrade on Pickford.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:36:35
Gomes 100% passenger
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:36:42
Have to say that was a good save
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:36:43
Jesus,things must be pretty bloody desperate if we are calling for Davies!?!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:36:48
Olson motm
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:36:54
Simply no attacking flair in this current team
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:37:02
Olson so much more commanding than Pickford.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:37:36
Where's the Live Forum??
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:38:00
Why do we play Docoure so defensive? Let he be more offensive. Our only player with pace and creativity in midfield today
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:38:12
This is the most boring game I’ve ever seen
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:38:15
Julian - dead.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:38:36
Gomes is bringing nothing. Gordon would surely be a better option?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:38:39
I haven't read up on the new COVID restrictions in the UK. Is the Newcastle box under quarantine? Nobody allowed in?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:39:09
Hear! Hear! Phil #141
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:40:00
Shit. Allan down
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:40:10
Allan hurt himself.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:40:13
Gomes is the only one who’s trying to make something happen. Why pick him on him when Sigurdsson is on the pitch and his every pass is backwards. I suppose he’s great at pointing though.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:40:22
Not sure, but I think we were in the penalty area then.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:40:35
Not another injury
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:40:36
Shit. Allan up.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:41:13
Iwobi warming up
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:41:17
Sidewards... and backwards.. sidewards.. and backwards.. Sigurdsson fouls someone... sidewards... and backwards... ad nauseam
Worst number 10 ever.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:41:40
Thank fuck for Doucoure & Allan last season we had Gomes & Siggy.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:41:54
Worst £40m+ signing ever.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:42:07
Not even a water break
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:42:57
Gomes and Sigurdsson are slow and immobile for this formation to work. One of them needs to be breaking into the box to support DCL.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:43:05
Gomes contribution improving, Sigurdsson offering nothing. Need changes at half time. No shots on target.
Olsen good and reassuring.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:43:10
What does Gordon have to do to get on?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:43:47
What are they gonna talk about at half time cos there’s nothing to see here!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:43:55
Back to the Allardyce brand of football we all love this. Why oh why ?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:44:00
Great work DCL there.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:44:17
This is like one of those World Cup group games where both teams are already out and can't wait to go home.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:44:24
Looking forward to my halftime orange here
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:44:43
Steve Ferns (163) - You like Gomes. We get it. How many more abject performances before you eventually change your mind?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:44:46
Evident alot of hard work still to do over the next couple of transfer windows. Still a fair amount of shite at the club to clear out.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:44:54
Doucoure or Gordon would do far better at connecting with DCL.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:45:04
Agree Steve but would say we need at least 2 midfielders capable of breaking into the box.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:45:06
Poor from dcl. Should have passed it left
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:45:08
I missed the first 30 mins but from what I've seen we look sharper than last week. But that's not saying much.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:45:18
Moribund
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:45:20
This is fucking grim
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:45:36
Hopefully the Everton ladies can snatch an early lead.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:45:45
The only way we could win this is the ref sends at least 2 New Castle players off. And Kenny can't even cross a decent ball ffs!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:45:57
Nkounkou is playing wide left Delph needs to put it over their right back to run on
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:46:15
Given the absentees, I'll be glad of a 0-0 and delighted with a spawny 1-0
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:46:18
Algeria 0 Costa Rica 0
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:46:32
First through pass of the game by Olsen.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:46:42
Nick 174 thinking the same about Gordon, could even put hiim on the right, pace needed here to change this...
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:46:47
Delph playing well so far.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:46:59
Clear to me why we were looking for a right back. JJK is back up at best. Don't think he has the pace or speed of thought. He has had opportunities to get balls in but gets closed down to quickly.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:47:13
Boring boring, passing to slow, predictable
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:47:40
Well that was a long 90 minutes.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:47:42
Delph having the best game I've seen from him in an Everton shirt.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:47:49
Gomes hip check, brill. His best ply of the day.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:47:56
Siggy having a complete mare
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:48:23
Kenny is nowhere near Premier League quality,
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:48:30
Presumably we are playing for 0-0. Or the possibility that we pinch a goal. We have 6 centre mid players to protect the inexperienced full backs, rather than to make any offensive play. Boring - but understandable
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:48:39
can't believe we're into injury time before we do the reducer on the star player
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:48:40
Why THE FUCK will no-one run past anyone? Like they're all frightened.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:48:49
Siggy, Gomes & Kenny are not good enough.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:49:02
Bring on Gorden in place of Gomes
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:49:22
Can't believe DCL took a shot instead of playing Gomes in - brainless
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:49:25
Bartender, I'd like to order a Gordon for the second half. Straight up.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:49:26
Delph fannies about with it too much, players make runs and he passes it to the centre halves all the time. Pass f***ing forward!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:49:27
Last on MOTD day tonight this is a piss poor match.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:49:31
There are some players just not doing it as others have said. But, we can win this just need a bit more quality.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:49:33
Kenny's first thought when he gets the ball: "Who can I pass it backwards to?"
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:49:36
I've started a jigsaw. The ' football ' is on in the background.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:50:00
Bill, no - in place of Siturdsson.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:50:04
Siggy really is having a Weston.
Bet he wins it for us
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:50:10
Sigi and gomes off for wingers please. I’ve never seen Kenny play well for us. Can’t attack whatsoever. Olsen looks steady though!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:50:14
Patience blues - we’re in control of this game.
I’m quite happy with that first half.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:50:25
Now we know why schalke 04 didn't sign Kenny permanently.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:50:31
Any way we can get Gordon and Tosun on here with dcl?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:51:04
Andrew @180, maybe the same amount of dire performances Siggy had been allowed to display for us?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:51:16
Jeeezzz,, but it's so difficult being a Everton supporter,, its literally like peeling the skin offa my face,, got two red shite brothers and just once would like to knock them of there perch uno,, its actually embarrassing tho srs 🤮
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:51:21
Three at the back and bring on Cenk for Siggy
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:51:34
Newcastle are absolute shite. We have to get a win here against this championship standard rabble.
Sigurdsson off , Bernard on. inject some creativity Sigg is not offering much
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:51:53
Mark #218, that's because you had time to cook a five-course lunch and not miss a thing.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:52:00
All I can say after that is if only Richie and James could play every week. Completely different attacking side with them playing. World class players make such an incredible difference.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:52:02
Nobody playing well.. including the manager.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:52:05
Optimist of the Day Award goes to Mark Murphy!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:52:17
Well that was bang average. Playing Sig and especially Gomes in their current positions shows we are badly short there. What is Gordon doing wrong in training?
Wish we had gone for King. He's not top quality but he would offer what we need right now to add some pace and vitality.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:52:44
with a full side we'd be killing these
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:53:07
Newcastle are there for the taking that’s the most frustrating thing.
More ambition needed
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:53:12
This is the squad exposed. Lucky it's only Newcastle. Have to scrape by till January before reinforcements.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:53:46
Well I don't know about you but I think Pickford should have played today... are no. 10
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:54:06
Robbie and Timmy on NBCSN speculating that if Olsen keeps a clean sheet, he'll get the start against ManU.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:54:14
It's painful..Delph to Keane, Keane to Delph, Delph to Keane and so on. Is there no one to inject a lìttle urgency into our play?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:54:19
Annika (222) - Haha! You NEVER miss a chance to slag off Siggy. Steve Ferns will happily lay into the sloppy Sigurdsson, but his precious Gomes gets a free ride? Why? They are both poor.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:54:36
Andrew, lots on here seem pleased with Delph. I think he’s been poor. I think Gomes has played well. He’s the only one who’s trying to play the ball into dangerous areas. The others are all going sideways and mostly backwards.
The main issue is the formation. You simply can’t thread a pass through such a congested middle and there’s absolutely no width. Carlo needs to change that. He needs to take the captain fantastic off. He’s done nothing but pass backwards.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:54:58
Poor game to say the least but we’ve got the measure of it now. Time to inject some pace. Gordon on for Gomes. Bernard later maybe. Need to be braver and make more runs. There’s not enough trying to find space, nor enough attempts to take a player on.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:55:02
I'm trying to find something positive but it really is difficult. Very poor.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:55:05
David#231.
Yeh and with a better face I'd be in the movies!!
Martin. Here's one: it's stopped for a bit.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:55:23
Siggi, gomes, kenny just not good enough. Sideways, back and to an opponent, or out of play, is all they can do. We need another clear out in January if we want to progress
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:55:32
Alarming lack of pace in the team
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:55:39
If we are happy with a 0-0 result against New castle then surely there is something wrong with OUR mentality too. Not just the players!!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:55:58
Most impressive thing so far is Timmy's suit
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:56:03
Slightly off topic but I'm enjoying the width Tim Cahill brings to his lapels on Sky
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:56:07
Once again we are showing we don't have a decent back up squad to cover for injuries and suspensions. Nkounkou is playing as a left winger has the speed but Delph and Gomes are not bypassing their full back for him to run onto. If you want a winger on the left let Nkountou play in his normal position and use Gorden
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:56:30
There was more life on the Forum in that first half. It can only get better.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:56:44
Not professional Martin? It will be if we win, but if we don’t then it obviously won’t be!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:56:50
Sorry, Steve, but Gomes has been playing the ball into the dangerous areas of defenders' legs... not one good pass yet. Delph has been the sharper of the two by far.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:57:07
Gomes played well? low bar there Steve
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:57:37
I think we’re setup to create width w/ Kenny’ and Nkou2. They don’t have the time played to find fluid linkups yet. The limited movement up front doesn’t help but hey, we’re minimizing the risk of going forward here. think Italian.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:57:41
With the exception or first game, we haven’t maintained a clean sheet all season. I would think that is the first priority of Carlo.
We have options on the bench to open it up later on with Gorden and Bernard for Gomes and Siggy.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:57:43
Can’t believe someone used the words pace and Bernard in the same comment
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:57:46
Very pedestrian. Cowardly football. Anthony Gordon please for some attacking prowess.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:57:58
'Tis, Julian. Purple is the man's color!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:58:06
Pat, what happened to the Forum?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:58:41
Steve (238) If that 45 minutes constitutes Gomes playing “well” then I have serious reservations about your ability to analyse a game of football.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:58:45
Have to agree with Steve Ferns...Gomes, despite one or two wayward passes is the only one who looks likely to play the killer pass. Everyone has played within themselves although I think we started to get going towards the break. Hopefully St max will struggle with that dead leg. Siggy has been our most depressing player, has he no peripheral vision...backwards, backwards...
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:58:46
Should be Gordon, Tosun, DCL up the front against these, go for the win not park the bus, disgraceful, zero entertainment.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:59:07
It’s too pedestrian. Forward then backwards. Left full back to CB, out to right back, up to midfielder back to CB. Only Allan if the outfield players looks up for it. Another 20% intensity and we can get 3 points.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:59:13
How badly do we miss Richarlison, absolutely a team with zero movement or creativity with one or two key injuries.
I still think we f#cked ourselves up in the window leaving ourselves short of attacking threat.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:59:39
Gomes played well ? He tried one forward ball the rest he’s found touch with.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:59:51
Got round the box twice in the last 5 minutes thought DCL made the wrong decision both times. Can’t fault him for shooting though as a striker.
Build up is too slow, Gomes and Siggy playing in awkward positions for them in their defence - both huffing and puffing with fair few sloppy mistakes.
We absolutely can’t concede first in this match. Here’s hoping for a clean sheet and we can pinch a goal.
I’d like see Gordon for a more direct running threat, space in behind their wingbacks
Posted
01/11/2020 at
14:59:56
I don't know how people think Delph is playing well. He moves the ball way too slowly, and then sideways or backwards. Siggy invisible and slow. There's no movement off the ball an we move it way too slow in possession. Bring on Gordon. Is Bernard on the bench?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:00:21
Allan our next player by miles
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:00:49
Colin, I think the Forum has been overfished.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:01:11
Gomes looking to make a killer pass isn't Gomes making a killer pass.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:01:50
Did someone say Gomes played well????? The guy has less desire to play football than I have to go shopping
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:01:57
Andrew, all it takes is for one of the passes attempted to put DCL through on goal. The others all passing backwards and sideways aren’t going to make it happen. Only Gomes is taking risks. The others all play safe, all the time. Gomes needs width to have more passing options, stretch the opposition and have space.
Sigurdsson cannot do what Gomes can do. He’s not capable of it. And Delph isn’t either. They just lack the passing ability.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:02:03
first team to score will win..
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:02:14
That was no advert for football. Ridiculously overpaid men being bad at their jobs was a better description
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:02:14
Gomes is off the pace and losing the ball persistantly.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:02:16
Sigurdsson passing accuracy is a whopping 47%. That shocking.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:02:17
Basically we have no runners, we just have ball keepers in midfield. Keep ball, pass ball (backwards)
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:02:24
Need an injection of pace, and Sigurdsson has to be called ashore. Calvert-Lewin needs more assistance, Richarlison is a huge loss.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:02:53
Hoping for Gordon for Delph, (he’s been good, just need a formation change), Bernard for Gomes 4231 Allan Douc, gord bern sig, DCL
Bernard in the 10 role
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:02:54
Can we go top with a win?? Can someone tell the blue Boyz!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:02:56
He wants a point mat the least today and has put a side out to ensure we don’t give goals away, but it’s boring to hell.
He will give it 75 mins and then put Gordon, and Bernard on.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:02:58
Gomes is becoming the new Iwobi ie useless! He can't pass, tackle, create, shows no heart or brains. Bloody useless.
I think the Son tackle buggered him and he'll never be the same player again.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:03:00
What has happened since the international break..been shite since.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:03:20
It's a big pitch crying out for a winger...Gordon???
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:03:25
I think Carlo is playing it craftily.
I said before the game that this would be a KITAP1
We neede to watch them on the break and then get that goal.
I forecast Gordon to come on at 60 minutes and either him or DCL score the winner.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:03:25
I think Carlo is playing it craftily.
I said before the game that this would be a KITAP1
We neede to watch them on the break and then get that goal.
I forecast Gordon to come on at 60 minutes and either him or DCL score the winner.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:03:31
Michael, I agree. All the talk is of passing. Someone needs to remember the lost art of moving forward with the ball, actually going past players, through lines, with some movement ahead to go with it. It's all completely static, rigid and slow.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:03:34
Toscun or gordon on
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:03:38
Gomes not suited to the premier league at all. Treats the ball like an hand grenade with the pin pulled out. Get rid next window. At least Siggy is making runs behind, albeit not spotted or ignored. Poor performance against a poor Newcastle side defending in 2 blocks of 5! Needs livening up 2nd half if we are to be recognised as a top 6 side.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:05:09
Carlo does not look upset. We were just waiting for the live forum to open before we score.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:05:45
That's the third poor pass DCL has made in the box.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:07:20
Tell you what, Newcastle will have to relay the pitch 20 metres either side of the half way line the time we are spending passing it sideways in that zone.
Carlo has tightened up the formation from last weekend, with Delph and Doucoure dropping back allowing Nkoukou and Kenny to get forward, but no one in midfield with the courage or pace to break from midfield to unbalance Newcastle's rigid lines.
Allan has shown the sharper most incisive and inventive passing in that area. Sigurdsson is actually having a decent game. Gomes isn't. DCL's hold up and lay-off play excellent, but getting nothing to attack facing the goal.
The Barcodes more than happy to simply concede territory to Everton when losing the ball. The challenge is to pull them out of position with quicker play and someone with willing to carry the ball through them, rather than continually attempt to play through and around such congested lines.
Olsen's done well with everything he has had to deal with. Just need to speed things up across the pitch.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:07:37
What would we be without Siggy ? I know, I know, -- a better team ¬
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:08:09
Like watching paint dry
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:08:18
Lazy footballer. Should be renamed Sigturdsson.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:10:14
The women's game is a bit better, not hard I know, but at least both sides want to go forward-ish
And with that City score from a corner
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:10:38
Kenny started second half well.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:10:52
Getting beat in the final
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:11:10
This game's not over yet. Unfortunately.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:11:16
Come off it. Siggy hasn't had a lazy moment in this game. Not effective, perhaps, but he's been nonstop effort running off the ball.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:11:19
Are we back to the days of waiting for the oppo to score before we wake up?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:11:37
FOAG
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:11:38
Shit penalty
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:11:46
Pen newcastle
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:12:16
Gomes has done nothing all game - except give away a penno FFS.Get Gordon on
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:12:33
Brainless Gomes.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:12:36
Gomes having a mare
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:12:39
Come on old son
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:12:41
How is that a penalty, Wilson was behind him!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:12:50
penalty time to go home
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:12:59
I rest my case about Gomes a fuckin liability
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:13:08
Brilliant.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:13:33
That's the only tackle Gomes has made all game
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:13:58
Steve (272) - I played the game to a decent enough level to not need you to explain things in the way you do. Having players in your side who possess great passing range and vision is a terrific thing, but I always judged those players (myself included) on how often they were successful with those passes, not how often they tried them. Some of the worst players I played with were ones who tried to play ambitious passes when they weren’t on.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:14:01
Getting two now is a too tall an order.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:14:04
Gomes total liability defending...total liability anywhere really.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:14:05
FFS 1-0
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:14:27
Get a fucking grip now Blues..this is garbage
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:14:45
Pathetic performance in all honesty
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:14:54
Pretty shit right now.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:14:58
Add Gomes to the scrapheap. Done fuck all since coming back from injury
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:01
How the hell was that a penalty? Ridiculous.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:04
Back to normal service
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:11
Time for a change please carlo
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:15
Gomes looks like he’s a hungover homeless guy stumbling all over the place
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:22
Pathetic performance all around.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:26
Great save
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:29
Play like that and you deserve everything you get.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:31
What the actual fuck!!
So a player can run in front of our man who's kicking the ball, and they get a pen!??? Corruption is rife yet again,, could you honestly see anyone getting a pen like that against any of the sky loveys?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:36
Gomes makes a simple defensive mistake. Again. Anyone want to defend him for that one? Slow, unaware, awful.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:36
Get Gomes and one of Delph or Allan off
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:36
Players feeling guilty about being high in the league.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:38
Piss poor this !!!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:43
No more Pickford as No 1 now
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:43
Negative set up again. Gomes a liability as usual. Never a penalty. More joke refereeing.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:45
Negative set up again. Gomes a liability as usual.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:46
Great save Olsen
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:48
Gomes is awful away from home. There’s just no urgency is there?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:54
The old midfielders making the usual contribution.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:15:59
Great save that. Looking awful
Now, need subs and system change ASAP
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:16:06
Game over the way we are playing,
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:16:17
never a penalty! Total shite refereeing that!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:16:20
Dreadful match by us so far. No players deserve any credit except Olsen.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:16:36
Poor decision. Gomes is trying to clear the ball, how can he anticipate Wilson jumping in front whilst coming from behind. He's swinging his boot and has no idea Wilson's there.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:16:49
This is dire stuff.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:16:52
Cowardly tactics from Carlo for this game! Time to put on some firepower. Fortune favours the brave.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:16:54
Bernard on
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:16:58
Kenny lost his mark on that chance.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:17:17
These fuckers do not deserve to be leading. They have shown less ambition than any home team I can remember
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:17:41
Gomes days look numbered, he offers nothing really does he
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:17:46
Looks easy for Newcastle really.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:17:46
Getting 1 would be hard enough unless we can teach out players to go forward 2 will be practically imposablle if all you want to do is defend
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:17:48
If we were any more static we would renting a pitch in a caravan park somewhere.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:17:54
Andre Gomes has not recovered from that injury and unfortunately may never do so.
To have him and Sigurdsson in the same team is a poor decision in my opinion. Hard to question Ancelotti but why oh why do supposed experienced managers regularly play players out of position as they are supposedly 'better footballers'. Ridiculous really.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:18:04
Gomes cant be blamed for the penalty... ludicrous decision
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:18:10
Gomes off Bernard on whoopie fuckin shit.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:18:41
Not sure how that was judged a penalty. Surely not dangerous or intentional foul play?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:18:51
Just a fucking awful game.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:18:52
Kenny is Pub league, Gomes needs to go to a slower paced league, he’s done in the PL
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:19:26
No penalty that, but Gomes is finished anyway
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:19:32
Gomes, another player I never want to see in an Everton shirt again. The list goes on.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:19:34
Conservative Carlo strikes again Bernard ffs
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:19:39
It was a clear penalty. Wilson got ball. Gomes got Wilson.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:19:43
I think so far, that shite is too good a descripion for this...erm shite.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:19:44
I've really hoped Bernard would be the man for us. He's never really shown us anything apart from the odd moment. Time to step up now.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:20:01
Gomes didn’t know he was there. How can that be a pen?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:20:51
The awful realisation is that we are poor and NUFC are shit.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:21:25
A nice burst of slowness from Bermard
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:21:29
Whether he knew Wilson was there or not is irrelevant. He nailed him.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:21:40
I think the Everton players think they need a passport to cross the halfway line
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:21:41
Spot on Chris. Shocking.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:22:01
The games finished if that's a penalty. Can't help thinking the Derby "incident" is influencing referees attitude towards us.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:22:16
I think the Kenny question has been put to bed.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:22:17
Nice ball, good leap DCL
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:22:34
It's taken an hour but we have finally troubled their goalie
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:22:34
Question for the team: do you seriously want to lose to this lot?? Do you want to read this score in tomorrow's paper??
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:23:33
If that’s a penalty...
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:24:17
What’s Carlo seen in Newcastle to set up like this.Woeful
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:24:25
Tosun coming on
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:25:05
Hold on, Bernard may have the long studs on this time.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:25:14
Back down the table we go, hopes dashed again, boring football. We moan about pundits not talking about Everton before the game, no surprise really watching thus dire rubbish again
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:25:18
Newcastle must be quaking in their boots, lethal Cenk coming on lol
Our squad is still shit
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:26:12
Going through the motions again as we have done for many, many decades.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:26:22
Doucore: overrated
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:26:46
Cenk on
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:26:48
Very ordinary this. We still need 5 or 6 players I think.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:27:00
Wilson was between Gomes and where the ball was going to be, pity Wilsons leg(s) got in the way of a volleyed clearence. Penalty.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:27:05
My link has gone but I'm past caring
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:27:06
A top half finish is the best we can hope for with this squad. And I wouldn't put money on it.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:27:09
Come on Cenk lad. I like Tosun.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:27:21
Can Delph actually pass the ball forward?!?!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:27:30
Delph must be on a bonus for passing backwards. good god
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:27:40
Where’s our goal coming from?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:27:43
what the fu---k has Gordon done wrong bringing on a questionable fit Tosun
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:27:51
Not ideal for Tosun. Very weak third quarter play.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:27:57
I'll tell you what we clearly need - a fit Richarlison, James & Digne.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:27:59
How long before we get another red card?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:28:00
(And hard to spell)
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:28:24
It feels like our balloon has been comprehensively punctured
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:28:46
No threat whatsoever, yes the bubble really has burst!!!!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:28:51
Phew we are toothless today, cenk Gets a run out and Gordon spectate...
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:28:58
Strange that Gordon is getting enough right in training to make the bench... but not enough to get into the game.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:29:27
How does Kenny get paid to play football?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:29:44
We couldn't score in a brothel
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:29:56
We are going to pick up yellow cards and red cards all season as we are just so bloody slow
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:30:16
The squad depth has been brutally exposed the last two matches
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:30:29
It's the lack of passion and heart that kills me
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:30:46
Link finally back up
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:31:09
I don't think I've ever seen a team with so little pace. It's like walking football.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:31:10
The 4-3-2-1 formation was working fine. We weren’t under any pressure and had most of possession. Correct sub of Bernard for Gomes when we needed more quickness of thought and foot in there.
Needed to work it left and right to get the 1 on 1 with the fullback. Was just starting to happen as the game opened up when he abandoned it.
Two poachers doesn’t open up a low block.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:31:14
I've a plan. Come January, buy more players. Come summer buy some more. Repeat, until eternity
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:31:14
The absences of Richie and the Live Forum are to blame
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:31:16
Mid table performance from mid table players. Squad not good enough to replace a couple of key players missing.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:31:18
Tosun, Sigurdsson, Delph... It's a recurring nightmare.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:31:23
January:
"Rodriguez and Richarlison linked in double swoop by big six club. 'We want a chance of success' say South American duo".
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:31:37
Glad the live forum is not working my laptop would have been on fire
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:31:46
Second week running I have to blame the gaffa. No pace or speed in midfield again. Once again, crying out for a couple of our younger players to drive from their, but instead plays Gilfi and Gomes - as much pace as man old man! Shocking management and as if we’ve gone back in time again. Pathetic!!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:31:52
I refused to jump on the top 4 bandwagon so early on in the season as I recognise that our first team squad is paper thin. We need at least 4 more quality players to replace shite like Iwobi, Gomes, Kenny, siggurdsson etc They are just not good enough.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:31:54
Rome wasn't built and all that; a decade of mismanagement can't be fixed overnight. Carlo is the man we need, but he needs another transfer window or two to get the shite out and better players in. A couple of years from now and we'll be up there challenging. The proof of our lack of depth is on show here
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:31:54
So we bring on a guy who thrives on crosses and take off the guy who can supply them, don't get it. Need to get Gordon on.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:31:58
at least we know now where we stand.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:32:03
Bad luck Stephen
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:32:05
If I was Kenny I would retire. If you look out of your depth in this game you don’t have a future in the game.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:32:16
What the hell does Bernard offer?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:32:41
Just awful from Bernard there... good work back by Siggy.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:33:10
Delph has the look of someone who doesn't give a shit.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:33:20
Now Iwobi coming on. Gordon left out again.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:33:41
hang on, there may be one last hope
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:33:43
Gordon must have really upset Ancelotti by demanding to be in the side. Since Carlo said about him knocking on the door, he’s not played.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:33:48
Iwobi coming on. The final nail.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:33:56
No urgency to move the ball forward at pace. Just turn and play sideways. Have you ever seen a team so happy to concede possession as NC is presently? Infuriating.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:34:03
That Bernard 'touch' sums up our current form. Yards of space, room to turn and move forward and he miscontrols under no pressure direct to a Newcastle player
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:34:04
Lovely pass Allan. Unfortunately it was to Kenny.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:34:07
Iwobi. Now we have hope!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:34:08
January window striker cover, A quick wide forward, some right back cover and another midfield playmaker
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:34:11
Excellent football.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:34:22
Iwobi about to come on. Crisis averted.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:34:22
Ironically on and falls over, says it all really.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:34:30
Mike, it's nuts, right?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:34:41
Welcome back Everton
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:34:41
Kenny fails to get the ball in again
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:34:42
IT says something when your supposed creative midfielder is behind the back 4
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:34:46
JJK off. This is defo throw the kitchen sink at ‘em
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:34:51
Iwobi? I give up!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:35:09
Don't think Kenny has got one ball into the box all game.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:35:10
We've come full circle. Iwobi is on.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:35:10
Iwobi coming on to complete the set of serial failures. Couldn't make it up !
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:35:31
We are saved alex the great to save the fuckin day..
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:35:37
Only quality on the pitch Allan.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:35:40
What game are you watching Drew?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:35:45
Hahaha, could not make it up,, Kenny starts playing, gets taken off,, for,, wait for it,, ffs starting to doubt the Don now seriously
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:35:48
Carlo has been on the red wine too much. Fuck off with Iwobi sub. FFS
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:35:52
Iwobi on, me off. If we lose to Manure next week that’s 1point from 12.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:36:04
Iwobi (shudder)
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:36:41
Be honest...how many of us thought we would win here today...then see this midfield..no pace blah blah blah
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:36:44
More shape in a sack of hammers
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:36:45
More shape in a sack of hammers
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:36:45
More shape in a sack of hammers
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:37:00
Colin G, he may get a hat trick mate ! 😜
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:37:03
Iwobi? Seriously? He has a great plan A with all of his A-players in but miss a couple and he’s fuckin’ lost!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:37:07
If I can slightly revise my half time thoughts...
This is shite this Blues!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:37:12
OMG Iwobi! What has Anthony Gordon got to do to get a game?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:37:17
Going to be 2-0 this
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:37:18
Its Iwobi time!!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:37:31
Lucky there.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:37:31
to go... kenny, gomes, delph, siggy, mina, pickford, iwobi, tosun, the list goes on and on
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:37:34
Positive thoughts. We don't have to fret about the bubble bursting. Bit like when you're baldy you can stop worrying about losing your hair
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:37:41
Just shows that our squad isn’t good enough.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:37:41
Ancelotti should substitute himself. He’s had another shocker.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:38:04
well...it was fun for 5 weeks.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:38:09
My faith in Ancelloti is totally shattered now, for Christ's sake Iwobi. He started off with a team selected not to lose and now we have a team deigned not to win.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:38:09
Normal service resumed. The Everton curse is back! Nothing really ever changes, does it?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:38:14
Anthony 453
Fuck off, they had one chance. Which game are you watching?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:39:10
Delphs crossing is abysmal
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:39:12
No one is playing any forward, cutting passes. Allan simple, Delph sideways, Doucoure just doing what he does.
This is supremely frustrating. We’ve played exactly the way Newcastle would want us to.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:39:16
Wheels have come off. Some of the effort has been absolutely shocking today. Hope Big Dunc will have fkin words
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:39:21
Have we had a shot on target today?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:39:37
Amateurish, Amateurish, from someone that has managed top teams, he is getting a taste of what it means to be an Everton manager,and the stigma that surrounds it
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:39:47
If Iwobi was a predator I would fancy my chances even with his thermal imaging.😁
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:40:09
We've been sucker punched by all the negative press by the rs seriously,, the press has mullered us!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:40:11
Have we put a cross in in the last half an hour?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:40:33
As false dawns go its lasted longer than most
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:41:04
Nkounkou off and Delph kept on at left back.
Then Iwobi? Iwobi?
Honestly I am beginning to think the club has some sort of gas leak at Finch Farm that gets in to managers and poisons the rational thinking part if their brains.
What has Anthony Gordon done so wrong he can get in to this team?
Only Everton eh.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:41:06
Imagine if we hadn't had a decent summer window and were stuck with another season of this week in week out.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:41:24
Is Doucoure what anyone expected ?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:41:39
Normal service resumed, crab football with direction or creativity
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:41:40
Bollocks
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:41:48
Mina awful
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:04
Guys, we have had one reasonable transfer window in the last ten(?)
Since then, when we have out first XI playing we look good.
When not, we don't.
Since the mid-60s it has been a squad game and whilst our first XI is excellent our squad isn't.
We need another couple of windows to really "compete", but you can see is coming.
I know the word "patience" has been used ofttimes in. the past and is abhorred by many, but it is what we need now!
Just a little more time.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:10
Fuck off
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:10
Oh dear
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:12
Absolutely awful.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:13
Oh Anthony Gordon, Oh Anthony Gordon, Oh Anthony Gordon,
Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,
Better than this crap.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:15
Poor from Mina
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:18
Delph= shite, Iwobi= shite, Siggy= shite, Kenny= shite and so on.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:21
Geoff, they all had a shit on target at half time when they went for a synchronised crap !
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:21
Oh fuck, we get Bernard for free they get Fraser.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:21
There we go.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:28
It's patently obvious that Carlo needs backing in at least 2/3 transfer windows in order to sustain a go at the top 6.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:29
Big Sams Pie-dey senses are tingling
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:34
We deserve to lose this.. defensive shite against a mediocre team.
We'll finished around 8th this season..
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:39
Dreadful.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:41
There we go.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:41
Such a poor showing this, carlo may well feel a silk purse can't be sown from the cloth hes got, but ffs this is awful
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:43
that is the final nail in the coffin
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:51
Mina. Again. Not good enough. Neither is Bernard, Iwobi, Gomes, Delphi, Tosun, Sig.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:42:56
Mina is like John Stones - always has an error in him.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:43:02
Champions league were having a laugh. Championship more like.2-0 told ya
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:43:12
Ancelotti out
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:43:19
You fuck off Drew you prick its 2-0 now dickhead. We've had one attempt on target and that excellent football?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:43:34
The curse of Bournemouth strikes again but now for this horrible Newcastle team.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:43:36
Paying the price now for a cowardly cowardly team selection and first half go-slow from the whole team.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:43:39
Nkounkoushould have been never subbed.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:43:43
No Coleman, Digne, James, Richie = no creativity therefore, no goals in 3 hours of play. We make Newcastle look like Real Madrid. Only hope we get rid of most of this shit in January. . oh how I hate Silva and Koeman
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:43:48
I enjoyed the wild ride while it lasted. Normal service resumed!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:43:54
Typical Everton - our best player has already been told he’s dropped for next week.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:44:11
Nothing more than this showing has deserved.
Total lack of urgency, guile, and worst of all, effort!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:44:12
No pace. No creativity. No fight. No clue! Is Marco Silva back?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:44:15
Top 4!!!!!!? More likely bottom 4!!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:44:17
That was dreadful. Carlo has had a lot of plaudits. He’s got to take this one on the chin. He was dreadful today in his selection and substitutions.
The reality now is we are clearly a long way off the top 6. Carlo needs to up his game for United.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:44:21
Enough to turn ya too drugs this
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:44:23
At least we know where we stand now. At anything less than full strength even a team like Newcastle can beat us.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:44:30
Well go fcuk yourselves Everton
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:44:33
That's it boys, what a shithole of a game and performance . One of the worst teams you will see in the PL has beaten us 2-0.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:44:36
This IS a weak squad. With Richie, Coleman and James out, we are playing people like JJK, Delph, Iwobi, Bernard, Tosun, God help us with that lot. And Mina.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:44:46
Until we get rid of the poor half of our squad we’ll always be mid table. For gods sake tosun is playing. Let that sink in.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:44:47
OMG DCL what a ball by Iwobe. Where’s that been for 85 minutes??
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:44:56
You got to laugh this is so Everton mid table beckons
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:45:07
Add Mina to the get rid list, must be at least 6 players out there today that need moving on. Nowhere near acceptable, cant remember their keeper having to make a serious save. Terrible
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:45:15
Andy Carroll scores and it’s an even worse day
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:45:23
Lewin back to normal service then.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:45:45
Looking so Moyes-like
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:45:58
Very poor - Mina continually costs goals - poor decision making by midfield - weak mentally - need all new men fit for every game.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:46:00
Jerome, Nkounkou was accomplishing nothing. We needed a change.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:46:19
Colin mid table ? Here's hoping
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:46:22
We will lose Ritchie and anyone else who's any good in January you watch
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:46:24
Our sad, fragile team spirit takes another hit... and from these players, the response will be to collapse even further in coming games. A team mostly composed of losers, mentally.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:46:46
It's going to be a long winter.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:47:01
We’ve got two minutes before they scored their first at Goodison - fingers crossed
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:47:03
Lets be honest, we got lucky in other games, palace never a pen, RS third goal and Pickford, WBA red card changed it the game in our favour. Brighton at 4-1 up we defended desperately.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:47:14
Woeful lack of creativity in this side without Richie, James and Digne. Slow and ponderous passing it round with zero penetration. Gordon would have made a difference in this second half running at peopel with a bit of pace.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:47:17
Almost every team in the prem has a core of players with heart and courage bar Fulham, and Everton.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:47:19
I can’t believe we had the chance to go top today and have been beaten by this lot
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:47:23
I have already had enough of this season!!!!!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:47:51
Which of these kop out artists is going to get himself sent off this week?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:48:01
I blame Ricky for getting sent off against the shite in the last minute!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:48:05
Things we have learnt over the last two weeks:
Olsen is better than Pickford.
Iwobi and Siggi should be knows her near the squad.
Bernard is useless.
DCL has to be told to stay central.
Mina not good enough.
Etc
Etc
Etc
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:48:13
Ricky...Richie already said he is off if we don't qualify for the Champions League, in so many words and that's looking rather unlikely.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:48:28
Andrew Game of Crones !
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:48:30
Been a supporter of Ancelotti, but you know that manager has lost the plot when you finish the game with two central midfielders at full back.
Mad starting line up and tactical set up, even worse substitutions.
No idea what he was thinking today.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:48:35
2 absolutely abysmal performance's back to back. Completely unacceptable to be honest regardless of the players out. Really embarrassing.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:48:35
2-1
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:48:41
Here we go
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:48:43
Tactics, team selection, substitutions the manager for the second week in succession has shown he's not taking his medication.
Is Delph the most negative passer of a ball?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:48:43
Bout time
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:48:51
You can see why Anthony Gordon is asking questions of the manager,the same tried and trusted failures get in ahead of him. Very poor team and tactics today Carlo
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:49:00
We are Everton and don't you forget it. Usual dross is back.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:49:01
WELL taken dcl
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:49:04
Fair play to Iwobi created more than Siggy has in the last 2 matches
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:49:06
Well, at least DCL got one!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:49:14
Mike thought him going off on top of Kenny imbalanced defence.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:49:15
C’mon. Hope springs.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:49:23
I was really hoping I would never see last season Everton again.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:49:26
DCL stays in the box and scores and another Lawrenson prediction for us comes to fruition!!!!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:49:54
As believed the only change should have been at half time and replaced Delph with Gorden, ,and let Knoukou play in the position he was bought for.We were chasing the game before they scored and did nothing to change it until they did, I blame the manager fully for this defeat and display and we could have played another 10 min even though DCL has scored
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:49:55
1 back go the blues
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:49:57
Absolutely pooh,, shameful,, and here's the faint excruciating hope...
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:50:02
Poor team selection today and the boss has to take the blame for that. Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Delph etc, they just aren’t good enough. We need at least another 2 transfer windows before we can think about the top 6. I would rather see the kids play when we have key players missing because, beyond out first choice 11, we have little to no quality senior back-up’s
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:50:08
We could have had points from this game; squad still requires massive overhaul
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:50:13
Utter shite! Clueless!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:51:10
Siggy fucks it up again.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:51:25
Bring on Utd. Licking my lips already.
Pickford in for Richie probably.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:51:28
Ball into the box. Goal. Funny how we’ve waited 90 minutes to try it
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:51:35
Ah, Carroll just can't finish anymore.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:51:40
Here's to next season
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:52:13
Said it yesterday. Having fucking Sigurdsson and Iwobi on the pitch at same time we may as well have 9 men. Frauds of the highest order
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:53:06
Hesgoal. up the left Who scored. ? Tell me it was Tosun.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:53:38
Why do we wait for the 95th minute to try!!!!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:53:51
DCL scored.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:54:18
Mike G, he'll probably get one at Christmas Caroll! 😜
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:54:33
As long as someone scored.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:54:35
RS texts coming through thick and fast wankers
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:54:43
Poor.
Poor.
Poor.
Just poor.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:54:44
what a load of absolute shite, same old Everton
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:54:53
Still 25 minutes to go for Everton Women. 1-1. Live on ESPN+
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:55:13
Brutal.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:55:13
Normal service has been resumed. We are now in freefall.
Everton screwed up by not having decent strikers in reserve.
We flattered to deceive for the first few games and now the rot is in even if the others return.
It's just the mentality of this club every season.
The squad just doesn't have the determination to succeed and after all the euphoria of DCL and his England success I am afraid he has been hung out to dry.
Three games, no wins and one very lucky draw. Does the same, old same old never end. Carlo it seems isn't any more capable than his predecessors even Big Sam.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:55:15
How can you book someone for time wasting then not add the extra time on!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:55:19
Siggy has had 2 absolute stinkers - how is he captain and playing.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:55:34
Geoff, I aint reading any til tomorrow.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:55:49
Ancelotti is to blame. Selection.. formation.. subs.. tactics..
All wrong.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:55:53
Should have played the womens team in this game, we would have seen more fight and determination
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:56:03
Rs get moody pen to help them win,, we get moody pen to help us lose,, who'd have thunk it
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:56:05
While you keep conceding two goals every game it's highly unlikely that you continue to accumulate too many points.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:56:08
Didn’t understand the starting XI and the first half showed that bunch just couldn’t build any tempo, express some urgency.
Newcastle are poor but we just shot ourselves in the foot with a far too casual approach. No one seemed bothered at gifting free kicks, throw-ins and corners. We’ve seen countless times before that we rarely rouse ourselves from such a torpid start.
JJK seems to have gotten worse from his time in Germany, Delph and Gomes both want far too many touches / time to pick a pass.
Now we are having a late rally to try to pick up a single point.
Allan, DCL, Bernard and Olsen didn’t do a lot wrong and Nkounkou wasn’t given the support / opportunities he needed from Delph and Gomes. Doucoure a shadow of himself basically reduced to covering the RB position.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:56:11
Makes you wonder why we can't start like that
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:56:17
How many more points do we need ?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:56:42
Even Hesgoal's played a stinker today.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:56:44
This one is on Carlo. His subs just bewilder me sometimes. No excuse for losing to such a crap side. No excuse.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:57:03
Four words can describe this performance, Disgraceful,Disgraceful, Disgraceful, Disgraceful.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:57:15
63 percent possession but about 62 percent occurred on the edge of our box
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:57:21
I think we need to focus on the women who have just eaualised
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:57:24
Same old Everton. We all talk of top 4 and beating the RS with the likes of Mina, Iwobi, Delph, Tosun, Gomes, Bernard, Sig. Prople said Wilson and Fraser weren’t good enough for us. They looked better than most of our lot. Allan did well and the keeper takes credit. Mina has a mistake in him in every game.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:57:35
Without Richarlison, we cant cause any problems.
Against Southampton we created nothing, and against a very very poor Newcastle side, we created next to nothing.
Very worrying that we can't function without Richarlison.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:57:40
At least the girls have equalised. Should be an entertaining end to the cup final.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:57:48
More life in the Women's team than that lot today.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:57:52
Gomes such a passenger, and cost us that game.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:58:11
We’re 2 years from unloading the deadwood. Just don’t sign any more shite on long contracts.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:58:30
Dreadful. But I'll just say one thing to piss off the live forum types on here today - Gylfi Sigurdsson was the only player who showed up for us today. He worked harder, got more involved, created more than any other player, and went right to the final whistle.
Request for Michael - can we have a live forum for the next game?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:58:36
He’s turned into the mad professor.
Wtf taking both full backs off Snd putting Tosun and Iwobi on.
I don’t know what Gordon has to do to get a game.
If ever a game made pace this was it.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:58:37
Tony - and we may not have him next season.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:58:59
Ah that comfortable and familiar feeling of knowing we’re a bit shite and having few expectations. A relief from actually believing.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:59:19
we've played two pretty ordinary sides and been comfortably beaten.
We're going nowhere
Posted
01/11/2020 at
15:59:26
"Gomes such a passenger, and cost us that game."
Bollocks
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:00:24
Poor selection and subs
Down to Ancelotti I’m afraid
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:00:31
Needed the creativity of Bernard from the off. Olsen had a good game, hope he starts the next. Not looking great for the end of the year fixture wise.
Carlo needs to work on ironing out the errors.
It’ll take a while for Carlo to manage out the weaker players. Annoys me when the likes of Delph and Sig come in and fail miserably to stake a claim.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:00:33
Another utterly shameful performance against a poor team. Why do we allow ourselves to dream? We're just gutless and the team's failure - over years now - to do the basics well is inexplicable.
There is nothing there, is there? Awful, and I'm afraid I won't be indulging myself any more with foolish hopes.
Always a Blue, but I haven't got enough years left to waste on this indescribably frustrating club. Above all, we lack courage, and that is unforgivable.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:00:34
Unlucky 13 points - all the trouble started when we played Satans Afterbirth. They really have got some kind of curse over us. As for those slagging Siggi and Iwobi, normally I'd agree, but today they both had a go, which is more than Gomes has done all season
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:00:35
We’ve got a good starting 11 but absolutely nothing beyond that. The squad players like Delph, Kenny, Iwobi, Bernard, Tosun offer little or nothing. The lack of creativity without the liens of Richie, James and Digne have cost us
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:00:44
Ernie..
I'm never on the live forum.. Gylfi 'treacle feet' Sigurdsson was utter shite.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:01:00
I’m expecting Ancelotti to start using the word “moment” soon, like Martinez and Silva...
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:01:42
Agreed Ernie B 100%
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:02:01
I agree Ernie and I was going to say that earlier. Siggy was actually OK.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:02:13
Shame all the early season optimism has well and truely evaporated. Still hopeful of top 7 finish but that might be wholly dependent on bringing further reinforcements in Jan.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:02:16
Everton absolutely woeful in final third. Sigurdsson did he made a forward pass all game in the final third. Bernard poor. Tosun was never going to do anything with play like that around him.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:02:17
Everton absolutely woeful in final third. Sigurdsson did he made a forward pass all game in the final third. Bernard poor. Tosun was never going to do anything with play like that around him.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:02:21
Well Ciarán, I think we've disagreed on Gylfi for a few years now.
I don't know how you could form that opinion today.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:02:22
And now just two points above the mighty Newcastle Utd.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:02:32
Ernie, he maybe got a little more involved today, later on. Trouble is, even when he does his previous quality is diminished, and he simply doesn't have the physical anymore. It's rare to see him even look bothered.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:02:40
8th ?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:02:43
Gave Newcastle a very easy game today. Incredibly disappointing.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:03:10
The thing is we had such a wealth of talent to select from today, for the starting X1 and the subs. Yeh, right.
When you have Iwobi, Tosun and Simms on the bench... And that breath of fresh air, Bernard...
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:03:14
@Tony 610 - Richarlison we are fucked without him.
Delph. my god. Bring back Pembridge. All he did was a bit of pointing, passed the ball backwards and crossed like a tosser.
As for Carlo - Tosun? Has Gordan been caught nailing his missus?
Fkin embarrassing.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:04:12
I cannot stand the 'victim" syndrome - - cannot stand it in The City or here - - BUT - - you have to be able - - physically and mentally - - to battle - -to fight for decisions - to make people aware you will not take crap - - or we will continue to get penalties - - Red cards and Yellows (how many today in an incredibly non-physical game) - - we have to make football aware that we are ready to battle and not accept garbage - - much work needed here.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:04:17
Dreadful. It took 85 minutes to start moving the ball quicker and forward. There is no movement because nobody wants the ball. Especially Siggy. How anyone thinks he played well is beyond me. We need a number 10 who is in motion demanding the ball and being brave and creative with it.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:04:29
I'd really encourage us not to blame the second string here. This is all on Carlo sadly. No shape, no press, no nothing. What the fuck do they do all week, that he thinks a five of Gomes Siggi Allan Docure and Delph will go anywhere? it's basic. The set up was appalling, and the application even worse.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:04:41
After the awful performance last week, team selection today, was every bit as bad. Starting Sigurdsson, and playing beside Gomes, no pace whatsoever, and totally imbalanced. What has Gordon to do, to get a game. and Davies not even on the bench. Newcastle were there for the taking, but Carlo's team offered nothing, felt sorry for Calvert-Lewin, lone figure, and bringing on Tosun, who definitely wasn't fit, was Simms not worth a chance?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:04:55
James Carlisle
Nothing to see here.
Ineffective Everton last season is officially back.
Gomez..as clumsy as last season...always given up fouls near dangerous areas..today, he finally paid for it.
Delph. he slows everything down even after we were trailing.
Siggy man way way past his prime
Sorry JJK really shows we desperately need Coleman back.
Keep playing these players...we would be heading towards mid table at best
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:05:01
Might as well give RS the premiership now. Absolutely pathetic. No excuses. I thought with more of a heart in midfield we would have a reasonable team, how wrong I was. There is very little improvement. It was nice whilst it lasted, absolute joke of a team that just makes excuses for itself.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:05:11
Another woeful performance. We just don’t have the legs and guile on the wings. We need wide men who can beat a player and put the ball into the box. Siggy, Gomez and Delph just don’t cut it. They have no pace and keep giving the ball to opposing players.
And playing with one striker is useless when you have those three behind. Bernard did more when he came on than those three. Also what happened to Gordon?
Think Carlo got this wrong today again.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:05:41
And Gomes. He needs shifting on.
Mina. the list goes on.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:05:49
This reminded me of one of the many performances under Silva, safe and more passes in our own half than you can count. We go a goal down and that’s it over no way back. To further the similarities, Carlo’s subs barb subsequent shape just dissolved. That’s was as poor as you get.
Out-coached by Bruce who realized we had little creativity no one to pull his defense out of shape and just say, got a break then played counter attack.
Not one player showed any bravery on the ball, not one midfielder ran beyond the ball consistently to aid Calvert-Lewin. Make no mistake Newcastle are terrible, so this makes Carlo’s tactics and the players performance much worse than being beaten by a good Southampton team last week.
Unacceptable.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:05:53
Doucouré is not the player who played for Watford. The Everton Doucouré now plays very cautiously and passes from side to side, when at Watford he would burst forward and make things happen in and around the penalty box. Doucouré sums up Everton's performance today, very cautious and lack of energy to win the ball and make things happen up front. But does not hide the fact, Everton played with one striker up front for most of the match that allowed the Newcastle defence to have an easy match until late in the match when DCL scored.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:06:11
A ridiculous penalty but no where near enough belief in this team. We weren’t playing Bayern Munich.
Clearly not enough strength in depth, but why oh why didn’t they take this game to Newcastle from the start?
Sickening defeat and it looks like a tough run in to Christmas. It seems like we have become so reliant on Charlie and also without Hames, no final pass or vision today.
For me Gordon should have started and no support for DCL. To have 60 odd % of the possession and get only a couple of mediocre efforts on goal, is killing this season. Gomes for me doesn’t do enough and you knew as soon as Fraser was on they had capability to nick a goal.
We get up and go next week, it could be a long day v the Mancs at this rate, but surely the team must come out of this self imposed slumber?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:06:47
It says it all that today’s captain was Sigurdsson. I don’t believe I’ve ever seen an Everton player with such a yellow streak. He blatantly opts out of challenges & shows no urgency or leadership whatsoever. Can’t figure out Gordon’s obvious exclusion either. Should have started today. Having gone 1 down, we played as if we were 3 up! Exasperating!!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:07:01
I think most teams would struggle without 4 of their starting 11, we looked disjointed because it's difficult to get any rhythm going without such important players.
Looking forward to after the international break when we might see Holgate, and even Gbamin in with a shout.
But it's obvious JJ Kenny isn't the answer at right back, and siggy had a mare of a 1st half was marginally better in the 2nd and needs to be moved on.It's been a year since Gomes was done by Son and he's not the same player.
Positives, was the GK and not much else, but we've got a good 1st 11, it's just the rest that needs to be cleared out
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:08:19
Another lethargic performance, no movement, no pace. Delph slows the game down and offers nothing in midfield or left back. He had three opportunities to put the ball in the box and they all couldn’t even get past the defender. Awful.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:08:27
That showed that without Richarlison and James, we're a dull, functional team waiting for someone to do something. Olsen looked like the calm, boringly efficient keeper we've been looking for. We could talk about a daft penalty and the deflected cross for the second, but we didn't look like ever doing anything. And yet we're still second!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:08:48
The last 15 minutes showed we can create a few opportunities if we just have the cojones to have a go. Iwobi did well and slipped in DCL. Bernard got a couple of crosses in. Siggy has a few wayward shots (again).
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:09:12
for 3 games on the bounce one of our players has done something stupid and it has cost us. Richarlison/Pickford, the Digne and now Gomes.
A soft pen perhaps but you simply can't go putting your knee through the back of someone leg, in the box.
Dumb and dumber.
The line-up was to keep us in it but it is always a risk. The tinkering was mind-bendingly daft. Gordon sat on the bench as Iwobi and bernard come on, but Siggy allowed to play all game. Taking off the full backs and then Mina gets done on the break.
Ancelotti's fault 100%. This Newcastle team is very ordinary.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:10:05
Richie will be off next season. And maybe Digne. DCL likewise. The game is up for this lot.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:11:07
Tony we will never create anything if the only player you have to replace Richarlison is a young left back, i don't know who Ancelloti was trying to fool but after the first 10 min you could see it was not going to work, and that made any sort of attacking threat down the left useless. If a player is supposed to be your replacement for your first choice left back why was he being used as a winger. Even if you have no faith in Awobi playing a young untried left back as a winger to my mind was inexcusable, and that showed with the slow build up with Delph one of the main culprits. 100% Ancelotti's fault.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:11:40
This performance was as bad as the worst performances from last season. Nkounkou and Kenny did not take their opportunities. Allan, Siggy, Gomes, Delph and Mina slow down the the game to crawling pace. Horrible game to watch, we belong to the league of mid table teams, battling it out with West Ham, Newcastle, Sheffield United, Aston Villa. No way we are as in the same league as Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester, Wolves, Man United. Heck, even Southampton and Leeds are more attacking and fun to watch.
Absolutely no service to DCL, hopefully the addition of Digne and James will add some bite to our play next week. And we badly need Holgate back - Mina is a total disaster. The only positives from this game - Olsen is not bad, and DCL gets back to scoring ways.
The bubble is indeed well and truly burst.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:11:49
My god that was poor... but that one was on Ancelotti. With five, slow ponderous central midfielders in the starting lineup, there could really only be one outcome. And how on earth did the extremely poor Delph stay on for the whole game?? Why isn't he picking Gordon? That's the biggest question of them all... He was the only player available with pace and creativity... Some substandard managing there Carlo...
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:11:56
Nobody looked interested until Bernard came on. We can carry on about that penalty but it was pathetic and more a case of the Newcastle player putting himself in danger than any intent on Gomes part. Oh for a winger who can take on the full back and get a cross in and I don't really care who it is until Richarlison is back but we must play a second striker. Pathetic!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:12:01
Outplayed by a good side last week, this week Newcastle hardly played well. We just didn’t do enough and only attacked last 10 minutes with any purpose.
Stick to simple formations playing players that suit the position
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:12:02
Pat
don't you mean us lot
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:12:42
It sometimes baffles the mind why we always seem to start so many defensive minded players yet still struggle to keep clean sheets.
I always feel like Everton will never truly progress as a club until it steers away from this morbid fascination of defensive midfielders.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:12:42
Mike @ 360
Most of them looked like pub team players today
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:12:51
Hold on a minute playing shite we are still second and only 3 points behind the mighty champions elect. We have our best players to come back and push on again.
If you would have told me at the start of the season we would be in this position, like most of you I would have laughed my cock off. Lets see what next week brings us.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:13:04
Poor line up. Poor game. Poor penalty. Poor subs. General play is too slow and sloppy.
Why take off natural pace and energy of the full backs?
What did he expect Tosun to do? No impact.
Playing a high line without pace in the centre of defence.
We didn't go for Fraser. Pace and energy. We didn't go for King. Pace, energy, attacking threat. Why?
It's been a bad week. Lot's to nick pick at but we need to move on and win our next game. IMO change of players and formation is needed.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:13:05
Absolutely rubbish
I can take losing I really can. BUT the rubbish performances are unacceptable
Allan and Doucouré have been infected by the Everton curse of no energy, no motivation, no skill and no pressing
That was a shambles very similar to Southampton game
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:14:21
Total lack of leadership in the team. Everton have been spineless for the last 10 years or so. I know his English is poor but make Allan captain. He's the only one who shows any fight.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:14:58
The RS dark arts working perfectly since the Derby, soft decisions in their favour and everything going against us.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:15:09
Well the latest false dawn didn't last long. Absolutely dreadful performance, from both players and manager. Losing badly to Southampton is one thing but being beaten by a very limited Newcastle is something else. Don't know why I'm so disappointed, no point in expecting anything from a midfield of Sigurdsson, Gomes and Delph, then asking Bernard, Iwobi and Tosun to save the game. We are now back where we were last season after the post-lockdown resumption.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:15:24
Ancelotti once again picks a nonsense team, as last week with Godfrey behind Rodriquez and today 5 midfielders. Go for it, give Gordon a game, he’s the natural Richarlison replacement. The lad must be gutted, Tosun a game after 6 months away !!!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:16:39
Eddie (658) that was no penalty. Look at the replay. It was Wilson who stuck his leg in front of an unsighted Gomes who was just looking to clear the ball.
Even Townsend and Osman in the studio didn't think it was a penalty.
We certainly did not do enough to win this game but we did not deserve to lose either, as Newcastle were just as poor.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:17:12
Well the only pluses from that was the impressive debut of Olsen and DCL getting another goal. I know its difficult when you lose probably 4 of our best players, but we have to show more ambition than we did today. I don't think Ancelotti had a lot to choose from in the way of replacements, iwobi and Bernard wouldnt have been on to many fans starting line up, and for some reason Gordon not used again.
I hoped when we signed Doucoure we would see him occupy the same role he did for Watford, breaking from midfield and joining the attack but for some reason Ancelotti is playing him in a much deeper role, which I find strange. I have said in many posts Richarlison is our most important player he gets teams on the back foot, no other member of the squad does this.
This was a poor performance from players and manager alike, we gave a very,very poor Newcastle for to much respect, should have thrown more men into attack from minute 1 than trying to keep things tight and pinch a goal on the break.
With still no Richarlison for the Man Utd game it will need a massive improvement to get anything from that game. Lets face it Southampton and Newcastle are at best mid table outfits, so if both of thses can beat us it doesnt augur well till we get our suspended and injured players back.
I think most of us know we have a decent starting 11but not much else in reserve. Yet another simple ball over the top gets Mina in trouble again we need Godfrey and Holgate back in their either alongside Keane or with each other.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:17:15
I think Ancelotti has got it wrong the last two matches. Gordon is the replacement for Richarleson, if he is good enough he is old enough, he should be playing. Siggy should be nowhere near the first team, that goes for Iwobi also, what Brands saw in him I do not know. A great opportunity, after the international break, thrown away by poor management.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:17:48
@Geoff Lambert 668
So was you happy with that performance?
What if we get further injuries / suspensions?
If we were playing shite and winning, no problem. But today and last week!!!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:18:52
Been supporting Everton for 50 years and I'm just getting so sick of all these false dawns now. When will I ever learn to not get excited everytime we string a couple of results together.
It's worse this year somehow after all the hype we had at the start. It's even more humiliating this time.
And yes, I agree with Pat, Richarlison will likely be packing his bags come May. We can't blame him really.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:19:36
Just goes to show, we have a good first eleven but nothing after that. We need at least five more players we need two full backs another midfielder a winger and a striker to help DCL
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:19:37
A lot of people calling out players.
Does anyone think Delph is abysmal?
He receives the ball and completely destroys any momentum. He holds the ball for an age.
I don’t want him in this team. He can look decent, but looks deceive. he completely destroys any forward movement up the pitch.
A totally and utter liability.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:22:12
@Jamie Crowley - 681
He's fkin sheeeight. Simple as that.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:22:12
Ajay @661, yes, we're not as good as those teams. We will finish 10th or thereabouts despite our current position. We will do our usual thing of playing 3 maybe 4 good games and we will then fold again. It's what we do, season after season after season.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:23:18
Most frustrating thing is that Newcastle are abysmal!
My 6 year old son said during the game - why don’t we ever pass the ball towards their goal?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:23:48
Great finish by DCL if only he had more service today from a poor outfield.
Olson deserves a good mention with two excellent saves.
Carlo has some thinking to do.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:25:28
Delph for me took the piss today, he spend the entire first half receiving the ball, doing his little roll his studs on the ball and slowed the tempo to standstill.
The outstanding feature of our early games was movement and first touch play, a rhythmic tempo which pulled teams about.
I ask how many touches did all our players take, 3/4/5 every time adding nothing to our play? Only Calvert-Lewin used his meagre touches well.
How can any coach not adjust from a centre forward having to go against three centre backs? Only late on did the extra forward create gaps because they had an extra man to pick up. Really poor from Carlo.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:26:03
Players have been given the chance and failed to shine. Newcastle away minus the crowd should be 3 points for us.
Delph, Siggy, Iwobi & Gomes are just not good enough.
Mind you any club would miss the quality of James and Richarlison.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:26:17
Unfortunately the game and the result are what I expected.
There are excuses, missing some of our most creative players being the main one.
I thought all the hype up to now in the media was somewhat over the top.
Ah well back to reality.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:26:25
Ancelotti needs to make them watch the Women's performance over 90 minutes so that they can all see what effort is.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:27:41
Daniel
The worrying thing there is that quartet cost over 100 million pound and are in 400k a week. Shocking really
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:28:50
Hard to know what Carlo could've done with the players available, but that was tripe.
A wake up to us all that we still have a serious amount of dross on our books.
We need a new sponsorship deal with a cotton wool provider to make sure James doesn't get hurt.
Sigh.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:28:59
It's not about individuals, it's about the collective mediocrity and fear; it's in our marrow and I don't think it's ever going to change.
What else is there to do? Perhaps an allotment, or collecting old train timetables.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:29:27
Shocking performance. No creativity whatsoever. Far too much sideways and backward passing. Kenny turns back every time he faces a defender. Nkounkou is not ready. Allan is OK but nothing special. The rest all average. Olsen looks better than Pickford on that one game.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:30:51
We go into a game with a match-day squad including Tosun, Simms, Iwobi, Siggy, Bernard, Mina, JJK, Delph, Nkounkou, Branthwaite, Keane, Gordon.
All due respect to those with potential but how many of that list of 12 would start for a top 6 side?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:31:14
Everyone watch it back. When Bernard’s cross/shot gets tipped over in injury time. Watch DCL be dragged down at the back post. Clear pen, not given. Fall out from VVD continues. ?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:32:02
Massive overreaction on here. We were missing our 3 best players and our lack of depth was exposed. Newcastle sat deep with a back 5 and just looked for balls over the top to fast runners. They were not the better team, at all. The pen was very fortunate for them, Gomes had no clue Wilson was going to throw his leg in the way of his clearance attempt. The second goal was just us getting caught out on the break chasing the game; it happens.
Wilson and Fraser are not the players we should've been after, neither are good enough for top 6. This result doesn't change that.
Our formation/selection was questionable but if we play 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 the moaning arses on here would have thrown their toys out of the pram as Iwobi or Barnard (maybe both!) would have played out wide. We controlled the game but as feared lacked creativity and players making runs and our wide threats - JJK and Nkoukou - were easily contained.
I groaned when Iwobi came on but he made a couple of key passes in his time on the pitch, so fair play. Delph was solid, as was Allan. Sigurdsson provided a threat from range and if you think he stunk it up today (as he did last week), you're blinded by bias. I expected more offensively from Dacoure. DCL was starved of service until the last 10m. Olsen had a good debut and looks capable of putting Pickford under threat. Bernard played well when he came on and is clearly a better player in a more central position than on the left.
So yeah 3 points dropped and it is disappointing but not completely unexpected. All our missing players were our wide options, that's a test for any team, especially considering Ancelotti has had just one transfer window and with limited funds. So let's not throw the baby out with the bath water just yet. Digne and (hopefully) James back for Man U then Richy for Fulham.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:33:17
Everton women's team now into extra time in the final.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:33:35
no massive over reactions for me Kevin.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:34:29
It was good while it lasted to be fair but we knew that seriously we are just not a top 6 team yet, probably we are not even where the likes of Wolves, Leicester or Southampton are and that's the thing that irks most.
One or two injuries and we have seen the end result, squad players coming in that are just nowhere near top half of the table level.
In my opinion we needed back up for DCL and we failed to sign it.
If we'd had Josh King today we probably would have created Newcastle miles more problems, but we didn't, once again we had square pegs in round holes and subs coming on that made no difference whatsoever.
I'm loathe to criticise Carlo but today was on him, he knows his players better than anyone and he should know the likes of Sigurdsson, Gomes and Delph should never be on the pitch together at the same time.
He had the option today to give Gordon the run out (he must be doing something awful in training) but he chose again to try and fit players in that don't work.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:34:38
The main problem we have is apart from Gordon we don't have any winger capable or willing to take defenders on and beat them.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:35:10
Don't know what game you were watching Ciaran (620). Gomes strolls around because he can't run quick enough; offers little on the ball, and then f*cks up and gives away a penalty to concede the first goal because he moves like a snail and Wilson was too sharp for him
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:35:31
Jamie, yes Delph is abysmal.
He does nothing. But the amazing thing is how much of the ball he has to do absolutely nothing. He does an amazing amount of nothing and always makes himself available to do nothing.
I don't know why anyone actually passes to him. You know he's going to look very calm, look very assured, and do nothing.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:35:40
Not one team in the premiership has the lack of pace that we have.
Not one pass seems to go forward.
So much basic stuff not getting right.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:36:01
Gomes not suited to the role he is being asked to play on the left hand side of midfield. Spent too much time, particularly in the first half, playing with his back to goal ahead of the ball. If he is going to play, it needs to be in the centre of midfield in a deeper role with players making runs ahead of him. But the system we want to play with everyone available won't allow that. We should give Gordon a run in the side on the left of midfield.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:36:03
You nailed it, Tony (692). We've said it often enough (and yesterday). There is something deeply wrong right down in the fabric. Periods of good performances and results are the blip, passive mediocrity is the default.
No guts, no leadership, no character - and as said by others (many times) it seems to infect most incoming players. Players generally get worse when they come to Everton, not improve, most performances have the same dour inertia to them.
A serious look is needed at the whole way the team/squad functions.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:36:39
Today we were Everton of old and told us the money we have spent on average players. In the real world of business goodison would have been boarded up by now. These players are staying unless we can find another club as desperate as we are.
Oh yes does anyone know if the club are doing a dvd for first 3 months of the season. Let me know, I want a copy. Good while it lasted.
Please keep safe all!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:37:24
Sir John @ 686 -
You nailed it. I ask how many touches did all our players take, 3/4/5 every time adding nothing to our play?
In a nutshell, that's the issue. And Delph is the KING at fucking around and completely destroying positive, forward movement. He's a cancer to our play.
If you're going to fuck around on the ball, please at least do it while driving forward and taking any space offered.
Delph really annoys me. More so than just about any Everton player I can recall.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:37:33
Im surprised playing both Delph and Allan in the same side. Way too defensive and low confidence from players and its hard to work out why. We need the 4 back asap but overloaded in midfield, so hopefully we can swap 2 of them out for 2 pacey forwards in January.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:38:25
Not enough shithousery from us.
Soft pen from a dive, not enough of our players throwing themselves to the ground to earn free kicks or time waste. What has the beautiful game become.
No idea what Ancelotti is doing with Dacoure playing like a 2nd right back or Gomes playing like a left winger in diving boots.
The wheels come off without Richarleson.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:38:27
We set up to be solid but once again our defensive mids were no where to be seen when needed.
The lack of pace, energy, creativity and movement up front is terrible. So our defensive player's try to get forward and create.
We revert to being wide open at the back. We should have pressed or sat deep. We did very little of either and looked confused.
You could see Allan asking the bench whats going on, who plays where. That is evidence of poor preparation for a plan b.
As strange as it was poor. We have thrown away our confidence and momentum. Come on Carlo. If we can't play well at least demand they stay solid and get a clean sheet.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:38:36
Jay #700 "The main problem we have is apart from Gordon we don't have any winger capable or willing to take defenders on and beat them."
I'm desperate to see him reproduce what he's done in the U23s but only rare glimpses so far for the first team.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:39:27
Hard to take that defeat given the quality of the opposition, but regardless of other criteria, our stand in players just simply aren’t good enough at football. No point in spending too much time analysing this performance - the players brought in to replace first 11 choices simply don’t have enough to compete at this level. I’ll excuse Olsen and Nkoukou, but none of the others have what it takes - shocking given the money spent really.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:39:38
Thing is Digne, Richarlison and James are the only players above mid-table standard at the club and you can't do anything based on 3 players.
I said pre-season the hope was Carlo understood the urgency of the situation, that he had one chance to produce a genuine rebuild in the window and produce a courageous, aggressive high tempo team the club has needed for decades. He hasn't done it.
The delusional bollocks that "we have a top first 11" as though the same 11 appear week in week out at other clubs could become his epitaph if this shit continues.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:39:38
There’s no overreaction. We are now just one point better off than last season on the same games. We’ve got some tough games coming up and we will see if we really have improved or we carry on being slightly better than last season, ie a team good enough for 8th to 12th.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:40:26
Any negativity is not overreaction. It's acknowledging that the squad is threadbare. Once exposed it's back to last season. And it takes very little to get to bedrock. Six games in and the wheels came off. It was a good patch up window. But that's all it was. A lot more windows and money required.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:40:45
"Don't know what game you were watching Ciaran "
The Everton game, Michael.
To suggest that Gomes (who had a crap game along with every other midfielder) was responsible for that shambles.. is... er... bollocks.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:41:10
Ernie @ 702 -
Yes. Exactly friend. I couldn't agree more.
And I can't emphasize how much it gets under my skin.
Iwobe, to be fair, drove forward multiple times and is responsible for the DCL goal with a beautiful pass. He has a TON of faults, but he will push forward, take space, and rarely fucks around on the ball.
The much maligned Tom Davies will concede possession, but isn't afraid to play a ball forward.
Give me both of those players, warts and all, before Delph every single time.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:43:12
Kevin, 696;
I don't think it is an overreaction. When most teams are missing a player(s), they look like the same team, slightly compromised in the position(s) of those missing players.
We return to this slow motion, low energy dirge performance, that is neither offensive or defensive - and it has looked basically identical under a handful of different managers. There is no underlying chassis to the team.
Someone said it earlier - it looked like we were playing a final group game in a competition in which we were already out.
Something long term is seriously amiss here.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:43:12
Isco no long interested in joining his mate James at Everton, obviously watched our last three games.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:43:41
The squad is good enough to manage if the right decisions are made. You have to have the right balance of attacking and defensive players, if you go overly defensive you need players who can provide drive, can provide pace, can provide chances, can cross the ball, things won't change until Ancelotti wakes up and stops playing it safe. You don't have to have won every cup or championships to know Siggy is not a captain or to know that Siggy thinks he's had a great game if he has a worldy shot on target, plain and simple he shouldn't be picked. Ancelotti is mainly to blame for the turnaround in form not injuries or suspensions it is him trying to play it safe. Wrong choices by someone who should know better.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:45:14
Add Kenny to the growing list of deadwood! How didn't we sign a right back in the summer window is beyond me!! JJK not good enough. Colman is aging!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:47:19
Jamie #708. Totally agree with your assessment of Delph. He totally kills the game with his ponderous approach. As you said, many times in possession he had the time and space to drive on, but he chose to wait 10 seconds, spin around and pass back. Dreadful!!!!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:48:20
Without Holgate, Digne, Coleman, Richarlison and Rodriguez - we are a poor side. Not sure why Gordon isn't getting a chance. Last year's dreary bunch of Sigurdsson, Delph, Gomes, Bernard and Iwobi are not exactly shooting the lights out.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:48:42
Everton women's keeper having a stormer. End of first half of extra time.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:49:40
Anthony 515
Do you even remember your argument keyboard hardman?
He’s changed the formation and the personnel since my comment and my point was that was the wrong thing to do.
We conceded domination of possession, had more shots to defend and generally looked worse.. you’re making my argument for me you cretin.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:51:08
Tony @ 721-
We need to offload Delph, Siggy, and Cenk (never mind Bolasie and Mo) ASAP.
What in the hell is a manager to do with midfielders who think looking this way, switching feet, looking that way, two taps, and 6 full seconds later they get rid of the ball is a good way to play footy?
What I will say is if you put a single player from my list above into the team, we're fine.
When you have Digne, Rich, and James all out at once, you have to play a more aggressive midfield. Delph and Allan should never be allowed in the same line up. Carlo can take some heat for that, and hopefully he understands you can't fill midfield with ponderous players who kill they game simply through their "style" of play. Touch touch, look look, touch touch, look look, pass.
Bernard should have started. Delph should have been on the bench if Allan was in the game. And i'd have played Gordon.
Carlo got some stuff wrong, but it's really the players who should get the criticism in my opinion.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:51:50
Idiotic starting Xl and bizarre subs. A bit worrying that Carlo was tactically outfoxed by Steve Bruce, albeit aided by the hopeless Gomes and Mina.
How many goals have those two clowns cost us now!
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:51:57
Are So called Everton players allowed to saunter around at home by their better halves...no I don't think so in the main. So why are they allowed to play at Newcastle today as if it was a chore to turn out for the shirt. Too many players on easy Street not giving a toss as long as the money keeps pouring into their greedy coffers. No fear of a bollocking from the manager..maybe a raised eyebrow at most. Ferguson sitting on the naughty step arms and legs folded in frustration... obviously told not to undermine the manger by trying to motivate the dross on the park. Just listened to one of the phone ins on the radio with Ancelloti being treated with reverence and kid gloves...is it built into their contracts that they can't ask relevent and awkward questions of the manager? They represent the supporters and should ask the hard questions and put both manager and players on the spot otherwise what's the point of the interview in the first place. All we get is yes please, thank you kind sir, doff me cap and walk backwards so not to offend... pathetic..for once can't we let genuine evertonians ask these millionaires the straight questions and see the buggers sweat and wriggle?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:55:58
Where has the forward thinking gone?
Where is the risk taking?
Where is the freedom?
Where are the forward passes and movement?
All sacrificed on the elusive desire for control. A control that stifles. A control that we don't have the players to deliver.
Don't be a mug like your predecessors Carlo. Give us what we want:- forward thinking, high energy, risk averse football.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:57:09
Well it was a poor performance / but thinking back how would the R/S have made out with both of their full backs plus Mane and Salah missing., puts it more into the problem of what what we were missing. I definitely would have preferred Nkounkouu stayed at Left back instead of being used more as a winger.
You cant avoid injuries and suspensions but the for players we are missing, it will cost a lot of money in the transfer window to provide reliable replacement for them when they are injured or suspended. Lots of players are irreplaceable and unfortunately we have four but it is still inexcusable for players who are given the chance not take the opportunity to impress. Arsenal look a better team than UTD..
Posted
01/11/2020 at
16:57:48
Christy#664
I Agree.
Sigurdsson on because he was the only dead ball specialist available. None of his dead ball play round a Everton player.
This season has now turned into a transition season, since it obvious that some players are not up to the job. Same old story.
Sigurdsson didn't play one through pass in the final third all game. Did not make one run into the penalty area of have one shot on target.
Kenny did not play one successful cross all game to a attacker. I
Nkounkou had to double back when he played with no runners attacking the near post all game.
Gomes did attempt to play forward passes in the final third, but was easily cut off.
Allan and Docoure' where faced with no players available for a pass except the wings.
Gomes made his usual ill timed tackle in a dangerous area.
Mina got caught on the turn as per usual.
Iowbi was slightly more effective than Bernard.
Tosun was on a mission to nothing, with no final third forward passes.
Need new players introduced who can play a through pass in the final third. Tosun, Simms and Gordon would benefit. I don't know about that a great difference with such a blunt supply. I don't know about the introduction of the latter players in the present regime. .
My immediate advice would be to get in Iseo and get rid of Sigurdsson, the main architect of Silva system as soon as possible.
Every the Commentators side kick was onto the non productive Sigurdsson in the first half.
Newcastle where not that good.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
17:01:20
We're a poor side without Richarlison and a fit James. Not much to go on, but better than last season I suppose.
Carlo doesn't help himself playing so negatively, that was unforgivable against a team as poor as Newcastle. We started the game with 1 striker enough said. Zero for entertainment.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
17:01:39
We spent 90%of the game passing it around the back four and holding mids and that was the extent of our ambition and creativity. I would rather have big Dunc's approach of push everyone up, knock it long and fight like crazy to win the second ball.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
17:02:06
#719 Will, some of the reactions are overblown and - to put it mildly - childish. I see the same lazy remarks that have accompanied every subpar performance for the past several years.
Newcastle played a low block with 5 defenders. Even City can sometimes struggle to play through that and we are not them, even when full strength. It's much easier to stop a team playing than to play yourself; Sam, Pulis etc have made careers realising this basic tenet. People seem to want us to zip the ball around, fire forward passes and take men on facing that defensive setup and that's exactly what Bruce wanted because we're not actually good enough to do that and would have been exposed on the break.
Consider this: remove Mane, Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson from Liverpool's lineup, they'd look a lot less effective. OK they could replace Mane with Jota, but he cost £40m - more than our net spend this season (assuming James cost zero). If Carlo had another £40m to spend last summer pretty sure he would have but you can't rebuild a team in one window on a budget.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
17:02:15
Dave Evans @ 734 -
Excellent rhetorical questions.
Today was like the dark days of Roberto - possession for possession's sake.
No intent to drive forward.
That type of football is dreadful.
To use a word from last week that, for me, perfectly sums up and describes this week and last: flaccid.
It has to stop. Three weeks in a row of that and I'll be livid. Carlo better get to work this week.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
17:02:46
I might posit that we all know who we were missing. In most worlds that’s a chance for players to step up. So yeah we were short but you cannot defend the lack of energy, effort and utter sloppiness for those picked.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
17:04:51
#721 Tony - ridiculous. So Ancelotti doesn't know how to manage his team resources now? Just read what you've typed before hitting the fucking Submit button ffs
Posted
01/11/2020 at
17:05:58
Watching Everton Ladies under the cosh but leaving everything out on the pitch in the Cup Final.
Well played girls. I wish some of the men's Team could follow your example.
Credit to the Club Ladies.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
17:07:51
#722 Soren, JJK coming back from injury, doubled up on and blocked off all night. Deadwood after one EPL game? Baffling.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
17:08:05
Clueless ponderous and pedestrian. Delph reminds me of the Sunday league player who’s played higher stuff but he’s doing you a favour turning out and we all should be grateful.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
17:08:12
Sadly the women have lost.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
17:08:59
Drew, I'm not a key board hard man mate. I spent 25 years of Karate training and represented our wonderful city in National Competitions. I don't need to hide behind a keyboard mate. Back to the footy we were shite today but you described the the performance as excellent. That is what I picked you up on before you told me to fuck off
Posted
01/11/2020 at
17:10:45
Where's the risk-taking? On the treatment table/suspended. The likes of Gomes Bernard, Iwobi and Siggy are only near good enough when there is genuine pace and creativity around them. And that pace and creativity is on the treatment table/suspended.
That was a very ordinary team that beat us today. Even the team that was picked should have been good enough to win. That defeat is down to Carlo and the 'solid' players.
Hope to see James & Olsen in next week's team.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
17:11:53
More fight and passion in extra time from the women than I've seen from their overpaid, dull male counterparts.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
17:13:41
I'm xena, princess warrior and l say we were shite for second game in a row, and our manager was no better.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
17:14:43
I’d say we currently have two top class players on our books. Richarlison and Rodriguez. Without those two we are really quite ordinary I’m afraid despite the fortunes we’ve spent.
Carlo played the attritional game today and lost. A good portion of blame lies at his feet I think, despite the missing players.
Are people finally realising that Gomes does not belong on a pedestal? Decent touch and fantastic hair have elevated him above his actual talent level.
It all feels horribly familiar and with Richarlison still out next week I’d be surprised if we manage to turn over Man United. Mid-table beckons once more.
Posted
01/11/2020 at
17:14:47
Well, I enjoyed that!
Goalkeeper outstanding.
Fought like tigers all over the pitch.
Never gave up even when trailing.
Lady Luck just not smiling on them.
Pity Man City added a third at the death to give them a flattering scoreline.
Or am I on the wrong thread..?
Posted
01/11/2020 at
17:15:35
Anyway Drew.,,this cretin is off for a nice bottle of Shiraz to put this shite result behind us. Enjoy your evening.
1 Posted 01/11/2020 at 13:50:32