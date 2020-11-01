Seasons2020-21Everton News

Flat Everton succumb to defeat on Tyneside

Lyndon Lloyd Sunday, 1 November, 2020 736comments  |  Jump to last
Newcastle United 2 - 1 Everton

James Rodriguez will miss his first Premier League game as an Everton player after Carlo Ancelotti ruled him out of Sunday's trip to Newcastle along with Seamus Coleman

The bloom came completely off Everton's flying start to the season as, shorn of their most creative players, they paid the price for an uninspired display with defeat at St James's Park

Callum Wilson broke the deadlock of what had been a pretty lifeless encounter when he was adjudged to have been fouled by André Gomes and Ryan Fraser stepped off the bench to seemingly put the game beyond the visitors.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin snapped up a rare chance in stoppage time but it too little much too late as Carlo Ancelotti suffered back-to-back league defeats as a manager for the first time in six years.

Perhaps hoping to allow his charges to find their feet following the loss at Southampton last week, Ancelotti went for solidity rather than flair in midfield, dropping Alex Iwobi and bringing Fabian Delph in to provide support Niels Nkounkou on the left flank.

The bigger news was in goal where Jordan Pickford made way for the first time in the Premier League since he joined the Blues, with his manager tacitly acknowledging the pressure on the goalkeeper in the wake of the derby controversy by handing Robin Olsen a debut.

Amid a cagey start, Callum Wilson had the only opening in the first 20 minutes when he fired wide on the half-volley after latching onto a ball over the top.

Everton forced their first corner with half an hour on the clock which provided them with their first chance to test Darlow but when he punched clear and Newcastle countered, Allan Saint-Maximin seemed odds on to score but Olsen spread himself and batted the shot away.

Six minutes later, a second corner from the same side when Fernandez sliced behind but when the ball eventually came to Abdoulaye Doucouré, the Frenchman couldn't get the ball out of his feet and could only prod tamely towards the goal.

The second half began in more positive fashion, with Calvert-Lewin leaping to meet a deep Kenny cross but Sigurdsson couldn't get proper contact on a volley in front of goal.

Newcastle were awarded a penalty in fortunate circumstances in the 54th minute, however, when Gomes kicked caught Wilson trying to clear a corner and referee Stuart Atwell pointed to the spot.

A VAR check check held up the taking of the spot-kick but Wilson converted, sending Olsen the wrong way.

The Magpies then played their way neatly through the defence and Olsen pulle off an excellent save to deny Longstaff a quick second for the home side.

Ancelotti responded by bringing Bernard on Gomes after an hour, the Portuguese seemingly feeling the effects of his accidental challenge on WIlson and the visitors started to apply more pressure as Calvert-Lewin headed into the keeper's arms from a Sigurdsson free-kick.

Nkounkou then made way for Cenk Tosun to make his first Everton appearance in almost a year and the Turk was followed onto the field by Alex Iwobi who replaced Kenny.

Iwobi's first involvement was to win a free-kick but Keane headed it well over with 13 minutes left of the 90 but after Sigurdsson shot straight at Darlow, Newcastle counter-attacked, Ryan Fraser's cross deflected up off Mina and Wilson just had to knock it over the line at the far post.

Calvert-Lewin went close straight afterwards as Everton tried to respond but his effort flew narrowly wide and Sigurdsson blazed a miscued shot off target.

The game had moved into stoppage time before the visitors finally scored as Calvert-Lewin stole in at the near post to prod Iwobi's cross in in front of the keeper.

Darlow had to push Bernard's wayward cross over his crossbar setting up a very late corner but even with Olsen up for the set-piece, Darlow was able to claim and ensure that the Magpies took the points.

Kick-off: 2pm, Sunday 1 November, 2020
Referee: Stuart Atwell
VAR: Craig Pawson
Last Time: Newcastle United 1 - 2 Everton

Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Keane, Mina, Nkounkou, Allan, Gomes, Doucouré, Sigurdsson, Delph, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Pickford, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Gordon, Bernard, Tosun, Simms

Stephen Vincent
1 Posted 01/11/2020 at 13:50:32
Judging by the bench not expecting to have to defend a lead!
Alex Gray
2 Posted 01/11/2020 at 13:51:36
Weird lineup itll be very interesting to see if this works. Also says a lot about carlos lack of faith in our other wingers.
Mike Gaynes
3 Posted 01/11/2020 at 13:51:43
Forum today?
Drew O’Neall
4 Posted 01/11/2020 at 13:52:15
Strange selection by Carlo.

Cahill talking absolute nonsense in the studio as usual.

Pat Kelly
5 Posted 01/11/2020 at 13:52:48
A funny thing happened on the way to the Forum.
Paul Tran
6 Posted 01/11/2020 at 13:53:45
No forum? Is that an omen?
Mike Gaynes
7 Posted 01/11/2020 at 13:54:10
Love this lineup. Happy to see Nkounkou start, Kenny healthy, Delph get a start, and Tosun complete his recovery. Interesting to see Olson start against this lot.
Mark Taylor
8 Posted 01/11/2020 at 13:54:34
No live forum?
Mike Gaynes
9 Posted 01/11/2020 at 13:54:55
Pat, you're warming up well today. Don't strain anything, we need you.
Pat Kelly
10 Posted 01/11/2020 at 13:56:09
Nelly in goal and a start for Niles. Should be interesting.
Drew O’Neall
11 Posted 01/11/2020 at 13:56:53
Mike - how are they going to lineup?
Mike Gaynes
12 Posted 01/11/2020 at 13:57:46
Drew, all in a circle on one knee to start with.
Jamie Crowley
13 Posted 01/11/2020 at 13:57:47
Someone shovel some coal in to the Live Forum furnace.
James Marshall
14 Posted 01/11/2020 at 13:58:31
Dropping Pickford v Newcastle is no bad move - he has a tendency to play-up even more against them due to being a Mackem.

For some reason I have a real feeling of dread today. *gulp*

Mike Gaynes
15 Posted 01/11/2020 at 13:59:15
Either NBCSN is showing a monster truck rally, or DCL is late for the game.
Jay Tee
16 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:00:08
What, no live forum. Oh dear.
Dale Self
17 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:00:33
Midfield 3 will strangle them. Let’s fkn go blues!
Bill Griffiths
18 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:00:52
My initial thought was he left Pick's out due to who the opposition is. With no fans though not sure if that applies.
Bill Gall
19 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:01:01
Due to a clock problem the live forum will be an hour late
Will Mabon
20 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:01:03
I think this thread may have to serve as the live forum...
Pat Kelly
21 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:01:04
Unpickedford
James Marshall
22 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:01:52
Can someone at TW please put 50p in the meter
Drew O’Neall
23 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:02:37
Haha.. nice one

Suppose Gomes will play advanced with Doucoure and Delph tucking into the vacated fullback positions with the fullbacks asked to bomb on.

Mike Gaynes
24 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:02:48
There isn't a single player in their starting lineup that would make our starting 11. We should turn these over today.
Steve Lew
25 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:03:34
Wow not much pace in that midfield
James Marshall
26 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:03:52
Delph, Allan, Doucoure, Siggi left to right across midfield with Gomes pushed on supporting DCL by the looks of it at the start
James Marshall
27 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:04:25
Mike G - watch out for Saint-Maxiwotsit, he's a handful
Mike Gaynes
28 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:04:38
James, looks like Siggy up there near DCL, not Gomes.
Jamie Crowley
29 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:06:13
Olsen’s first touch cool as the other side of the pillow.
Patrick Fennell
30 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:06:15
Morning guys... any links would be appreciated.
James Marshall
31 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:06:24
Indeed, Mike, it does now
Mark Taylor
32 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:06:42
Delphi at left back Niels on the wing?
Bill Gall
33 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:07:08
Looks like Nkoukoun is playing left winger
Neal Kernohan
34 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:07:36
Any links please?
James Marshall
35 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:07:50
We're ripe for the ball over the top - our fullbacks are way up the pitch
Annika Herbert
36 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:07:52
Just look for someone waving his arms around and not moving. That will be Siggy
Pat Kelly
37 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:08:22
Dropping Pickford has silenced the Geordies
Tony McNulty
38 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:08:36
Live forum still in lockdown, and no vaccine in sight
Jamie Crowley
39 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:08:36
Remember when Sergio Ramos played RB and was ALWAYS up the pitch like last the damn striker?

Nkounkou reminds me of that on the left.

Jerome Shields
40 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:09:00
Keane caught too wide.
James Marshall
41 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:09:14
Annika - Sigurdsson runs about more than most players. It's his effectiveness which is in doubt (he's been good recently in my view)
Jamie Crowley
42 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:09:44
Tony @ 38 -

It’s a mandatory shut down by those in power for the proletariat. They know best.

Mike Gaynes
43 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:10:24
Nkounkou sure does love to run up and back!
Annika Herbert
44 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:11:12
He certainly wasn’t good last week. Mind you, very few of them were
Emmet McCullagh
45 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:11:41
http://www.hesgoal.com/news/70904/Newcastle_United_vs_Everton.html
Tony McNulty
46 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:11:59
Jamie - it's how I feel when driving in the States - no clutch and gears to operate
Mike Gaynes
47 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:12:49
Great interception Siggy
Derek Thomas
48 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:13:06
Pickfords in goal for Newcastle
Geoff Lambert
49 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:13:07
Pissing about at the back going to get caught out sooner or later.
Jamie Crowley
50 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:13:31
Is Jay Wood in BRZ worried about the fact that the usual LF suspects will take over the thread now?

Inquiring minds want to know Samba King.

James Marshall
51 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:13:45
We need a bloody throw-in coach
Soren Moyer
52 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:14:06
Siggy is truly crap! Broken down our attacks 3 times already single handedly! No need for barcode's defenders to intervene!!!
Derek Thomas
53 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:14:31
Geoff; who? Them or us
Bill Gall
54 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:14:35
See Everton are wearing black armbands wonder if it is for the demise of the live forum
Brian Murphy
55 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:14:50
Jesus have I been transported back 12 months watching this?
James Marshall
56 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:15:16
At some point a game of football might well break out
Patrick Fennell
57 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:15:30
Thanks so much Emmet
Alex Gray
58 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:16:57
Awful so far. Formation doesnt work.
Jamie Crowley
59 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:17:35
I don’t think we’re awful. It’s 15 mins in FFS. We’re in control. Patience.
Jerome Shields
60 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:17:35
Pretty toothless
Paul Smith
61 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:17:49
Awful this
Mike Gaynes
62 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:17:50
I'm in serious danger of falling back to sleep.
Mark Taylor
63 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:18:52
Mediocre stuff so far
David Hallwood
64 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:19:15
To think I've been looking forward to this all day
Jamie Evans
65 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:19:30
We don’t have any midfield runners getting beyond DCL as yet
Geoff Lambert
66 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:20:43
Zero creativity without James and Richie.
Jamie Crowley
67 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:20:44
Southampton did this last week. Our success early was we could play gate-crash football, off to the races.

Newcastle and Southampton last week are playing so deep. There’s no counter attacking opportunities, no way to break with pace.

We have to figure out how to break these teams down when they play deep.

Mike Gaynes
68 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:20:58
Except for one really bad pass, Delph is showing very well so far.
Tony McNulty
69 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:21:10
I was painting for three hours this morning. Off to watch it dry
David Hallwood
70 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:21:29
There's no goals in the team DCL excepted
Jay Tee
71 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:21:33
99 touch build up is doing my head in.
Jerome Shields
72 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:21:42
Sigurdsson doing nothing going forward and Gomes anonymous.
Joe McMahon
73 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:21:43
This is what happens whe our best two players are out. Unfortunatley as we know there is not quality in the squad, and all the good work at start of season goes. We would be better writing to premier league and ask if we can not play Liverpool again.
Andrew Haizelden
74 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:21:59
Not just this game, but, can anyone hear their Dad saying “watch the ball not their legs”?
Drives me crazy.
Mark Taylor
75 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:22:02
Bring back Iwobi...
Pat Kelly
76 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:22:21
What time is the kick off ?
Paul Jones
77 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:22:22
Only 8 minutes until the women kick off!
Anthony Fitzpatrick
78 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:22:38
Serious lack of pace in that side
Soren Moyer
79 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:22:58
20 minutes in, not been in their pen area once!!!
Tony McNulty
80 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:23:01
Mark Taylor woke me up with start
Geoff Lambert
81 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:23:42
My MOM so far Olsen.
Neal Kernohan
82 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:23:45
Links?
Bill Gall
83 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:24:07
Well lets see we are missing both of our attacking forwards the best left back in the league plus a revived attacking right back plus other injuries to regular players eg Holgate and Braithwaite and already we get negativity on a make ship team
Paul Tran
84 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:24:39
Hesgoal.com, Neal.
Ricky Oak
85 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:24:39
So this is fecking boringly painful
Kim Vivian
86 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:24:50
When does this match kick off?
Mike Gaynes
87 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:25:08
Wise decision not to open the Forum today. We'd be deep into the fish puns by now.
Mark Taylor
88 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:25:21
Tony well this game won't right now...
Paul Hewitt
89 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:25:42
Time to watch the women.
Brent Stephens
90 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:26:17
Fish puns being scaled back, Mike.
Jamie Crowley
91 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:26:31
Set pieces will be key. Pump it in the box. Start to draw fouls in dangerous positions. Newcastle were really set up well to stifle.
Anthony A Hughes
92 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:26:31
Something fishy why the forum isn't open
Kevin Molloy
93 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:26:41
if we go a goal down here forget it
Jerome Shields
94 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:27:03
Sightseeing wasn't thinking of going forward onto Gomes pass.
Tony McNulty
95 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:27:06
Mark - if you could just give us a little warning before you do something like that again
Jamie Crowley
96 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:27:17
Anthony it’ll open top of the hour. Clearly a Daylight Savings thingy. 😜
Pat Kelly
97 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:27:42
The women are kicking off. Who'd have guessed ?
Mike Gaynes
98 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:28:08
Nicely worked move at last. First trip by either side into the other's area.
Mark Taylor
99 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:28:33
Will do Tony sorry to startle you..
Mike Gaynes
100 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:28:40
I'm gutted, Brent.
Ray Said
101 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:28:54
Gomes and Siggy always standing facing away from the oppos goal and their first thought is to pass it backwards
Jamie Crowley
102 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:28:55
Kevin Molloy @93 agree. 😬
James Marshall
103 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:29:05
It's like watching 2 teams playing away from home and neither wants to commit
Dale Self
104 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:29:37
Here we go. It will come. Newcastle can’t break and are struggling to get out of their half.
Jamie Evans
105 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:29:40
Allan slipped 2 balls through the lines last 5 minutes, only one to do it so far
Tony McNulty
106 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:29:41
Tim Cahill did call it on Sky. He said it would be hard to break down Newcastle
Kevin Molloy
107 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:30:10
we're being suckered into having loads of the ball when it is clear we havent a clue what to do with it. the danger of a breakaway is palpable
Jerome Shields
108 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:30:27
Commentaters side kick having a go at Sigurdssons performance so far.
Paul Smith
109 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:30:31
Gomes quality there
Mike Gaynes
110 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:30:59
Gomes' passes are perfect today. He's finding the touch line with flawless consistency.
Derek Thomas
111 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:31:02
Everton Women in the old amber and blue
Anthony A Hughes
112 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:31:04
We're slightly better of two average teams here
David Hallwood
113 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:31:08
I think the Son injury has done for Gomes
Pat Kelly
114 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:31:10
We could have given Pickford a rest and played him
Steve Brown
115 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:31:17
Every Sigurdsson pass forces his team mate to check his movement to control it.
Michael Lynch
116 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:31:23
Newcastle have about 15 men behind the ball most of the time. If they nick one we’re doomed.
Soren Moyer
118 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:31:55
Gomes is no better. Losing position all the time, slow with misplaced passes!
Michael Barrett
119 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:32:05
Everton ladys just kicked off in the cup final at Wembley it's on bbc1
Will Mabon
120 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:32:14
Sooner or later, someone is going to try and run past an opposition player, towards the opponents goal... I can feel it.
Ray Roche
121 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:32:17
Will someone tell Sigurdsson to stop giving free kicks away.
Brent Stephens
122 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:32:21
Good Olsen save
Ralph Basnett
123 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:32:34
No live forum because it would just be a siggi slating.
James Marshall
124 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:32:40
Great save, Olsen
Jamie Evans
125 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:32:41
Too easy past gomes - great save from
Olsen
Tony McNulty
126 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:32:50
Nearly fell for a sucker punch
Tony McNulty
127 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:32:50
Nearly fell for a sucker punch
Geoff Lambert
128 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:32:50
great save
Mike Gaynes
129 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:32:51
Fine saving stop by Olson
Jerome Shields
130 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:33:05
Allan done first attacker run.
Steve Ferns
131 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:33:17
Carlo has had a ‘mare selecting this team. We’ve no width at all. It’s too easy for them to block us through the middle. DCL is too isolated.

Get Sigurdsson and Delph off at half time and get Gordon and Iwobi on. Or at least Gordon on for Sigurdsson and put Delph to left back and Nkounkou wide left.

Bill Gall
132 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:33:17
Great save by Olsen
Iakovos Iasonidis
133 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:33:19
That was a good save!
Pat Kelly
134 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:33:27
Is the women's cup size the same as the men's ?
Andrew Merrick
135 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:33:30
Olsen first test passed
Andrew Keatley
136 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:33:33
Watch how Almirante does Gomes from our corner. Why commit there? He is awful.
Robert Tressell
137 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:33:46
You've got to hand it to Steve Bruce. 2020 has been a terrible year. But day in day out he gets dressed up like a pantomime dame just to bring a little Christmas cheer and a smile to our faces.

No live forum by the way?

Jerome Shields
138 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:33:49
Pickford should be worried.
Robert Smith
139 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:34:17
Gomes and Delph are very effective at breaking up attacks. Unfortunately ours!
Andrew Keatley
140 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:34:30
Almirante? Dear Autocorrect; who is Almirante?
Phil Smith
141 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:34:32
Gomes, Delph and Siggy are just too slow! Davies and Gordon on at half time, please.
Mark Taylor
142 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:35:03
Bring back Big Sam
Darren Hind
143 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:35:22
Gomes pulling a caravan
Derek Thomas
144 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:35:45
Worthy of the LF that was Pat
David McMullen
145 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:36:06
Happy with Olsen so far
Steven Sturm
146 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:36:19
Olsen impressive coming out for that cross
Steve Ferns
147 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:36:22
Bobby Olsen is looking an upgrade on Pickford.
Ian Linn
148 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:36:35
Gomes 100% passenger
Annika Herbert
149 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:36:42
Have to say that was a good save
Pete Hughes
150 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:36:43
Jesus,things must be pretty bloody desperate if we are calling for Davies!?!
Michael Barrett
151 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:36:48
Olson motm
Ian Price
152 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:36:54
Simply no attacking flair in this current team
Mark Frere
153 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:37:02
Olson so much more commanding than Pickford.
Julian Exshaw
154 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:37:36
Where's the Live Forum??
Christian Konttorp
155 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:38:00
Why do we play Docoure so defensive? Let he be more offensive. Our only player with pace and creativity in midfield today
Kieran Kinsella
156 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:38:12
This is the most boring game I’ve ever seen
Will Mabon
157 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:38:15
Julian - dead.
Kevin Murray
158 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:38:36
Gomes is bringing nothing. Gordon would surely be a better option?
Mike Gaynes
159 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:38:39
I haven't read up on the new COVID restrictions in the UK. Is the Newcastle box under quarantine? Nobody allowed in?
Dennis Stevens
160 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:39:09
Hear! Hear! Phil #141
Brent Stephens
161 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:40:00
Shit. Allan down
Mike Gaynes
162 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:40:10
Allan hurt himself.
Steve Ferns
163 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:40:13
Gomes is the only one who’s trying to make something happen. Why pick him on him when Sigurdsson is on the pitch and his every pass is backwards. I suppose he’s great at pointing though.
Will Mabon
164 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:40:22
Not sure, but I think we were in the penalty area then.
Geoff Lambert
165 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:40:35
Not another injury
Brent Stephens
166 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:40:36
Shit. Allan up.
Mark Taylor
167 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:41:13
Iwobi warming up
Ciarán McGlone
168 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:41:17
Sidewards... and backwards.. sidewards.. and backwards.. Sigurdsson fouls someone... sidewards... and backwards... ad nauseam

Worst number 10 ever.

Paul Smith
169 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:41:40
Thank fuck for Doucoure & Allan last season we had Gomes & Siggy.
Steve Ferns
170 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:41:54
Worst £40m+ signing ever.
Pat Kelly
171 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:42:07
Not even a water break
Steve Brown
172 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:42:57
Gomes and Sigurdsson are slow and immobile for this formation to work. One of them needs to be breaking into the box to support DCL.
Jerome Shields
173 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:43:05
Gomes contribution improving, Sigurdsson offering nothing. Need changes at half time. No shots on target.

Olsen good and reassuring.

Nick Lacey
174 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:43:10
What does Gordon have to do to get on?
Colin Grierson
175 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:43:47
What are they gonna talk about at half time cos there’s nothing to see here!
Trevor Peers
176 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:43:55
Back to the Allardyce brand of football we all love this. Why oh why ?
Mike Gaynes
177 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:44:00
Great work DCL there.
Paul Tran
178 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:44:17
This is like one of those World Cup group games where both teams are already out and can't wait to go home.
James Marshall
179 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:44:24
Looking forward to my halftime orange here
Andrew Keatley
180 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:44:43
Steve Ferns (163) - You like Gomes. We get it. How many more abject performances before you eventually change your mind?
Kunal Desai
181 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:44:46
Evident alot of hard work still to do over the next couple of transfer windows. Still a fair amount of shite at the club to clear out.
Steve Brown
182 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:44:54
Doucoure or Gordon would do far better at connecting with DCL.
Frank Wade
183 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:45:04
Agree Steve but would say we need at least 2 midfielders capable of breaking into the box.
Brent Stephens
184 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:45:06
Poor from dcl. Should have passed it left
Julian Exshaw
185 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:45:08
I missed the first 30 mins but from what I've seen we look sharper than last week. But that's not saying much.
Ian Linn
186 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:45:18
Moribund
Jim Gore
187 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:45:20
This is fucking grim
Pat Kelly
188 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:45:36
Hopefully the Everton ladies can snatch an early lead.
Soren Moyer
189 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:45:45
The only way we could win this is the ref sends at least 2 New Castle players off. And Kenny can't even cross a decent ball ffs!
Bill Gall
190 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:45:57
Nkounkou is playing wide left Delph needs to put it over their right back to run on
David Hallwood
191 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:46:15
Given the absentees, I'll be glad of a 0-0 and delighted with a spawny 1-0
Steve Brown
192 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:46:18
Algeria 0 Costa Rica 0
Jerome Shields
193 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:46:32
First through pass of the game by Olsen.
Andrew Merrick
194 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:46:42
Nick 174 thinking the same about Gordon, could even put hiim on the right, pace needed here to change this...
Geoff Lambert
195 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:46:47
Delph playing well so far.
Dan Nulty
196 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:46:59
Clear to me why we were looking for a right back. JJK is back up at best. Don't think he has the pace or speed of thought. He has had opportunities to get balls in but gets closed down to quickly.
Marc Hints
197 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:47:13
Boring boring, passing to slow, predictable
Brent Stephens
198 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:47:40
Well that was a long 90 minutes.
Mike Gaynes
199 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:47:42
Delph having the best game I've seen from him in an Everton shirt.
Dale Self
200 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:47:49
Gomes hip check, brill. His best ply of the day.
David Hallwood
201 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:47:56
Siggy having a complete mare
Anthony A Hughes
202 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:48:23
Kenny is nowhere near Premier League quality,
Robert Tressell
203 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:48:30
Presumably we are playing for 0-0. Or the possibility that we pinch a goal. We have 6 centre mid players to protect the inexperienced full backs, rather than to make any offensive play. Boring - but understandable
Kevin Molloy
204 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:48:39
can't believe we're into injury time before we do the reducer on the star player
Will Mabon
205 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:48:40
Why THE FUCK will no-one run past anyone? Like they're all frightened.
Paul Smith
206 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:48:49
Siggy, Gomes & Kenny are not good enough.
Bill Gall
207 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:49:02
Bring on Gorden in place of Gomes
Barry Rathbone
208 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:49:22
Can't believe DCL took a shot instead of playing Gomes in - brainless
Mike Gaynes
209 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:49:25
Bartender, I'd like to order a Gordon for the second half. Straight up.
James Marshall
210 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:49:26
Delph fannies about with it too much, players make runs and he passes it to the centre halves all the time. Pass f***ing forward!
Geoff Lambert
211 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:49:27
Last on MOTD day tonight this is a piss poor match.
David McMullen
212 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:49:31
There are some players just not doing it as others have said. But, we can win this just need a bit more quality.
Jay Woods
213 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:49:33
Kenny's first thought when he gets the ball: "Who can I pass it backwards to?"
Simon Dalzell
214 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:49:36
I've started a jigsaw. The ' football ' is on in the background.
Will Mabon
215 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:50:00
Bill, no - in place of Siturdsson.
Darren Hind
216 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:50:04
Siggy really is having a Weston.

Bet he wins it for us

Alex Gray
217 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:50:10
Sigi and gomes off for wingers please. I’ve never seen Kenny play well for us. Can’t attack whatsoever. Olsen looks steady though!
Mark Murphy
218 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:50:14
Patience blues - we’re in control of this game.
I’m quite happy with that first half.
Soren Moyer
219 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:50:25
Now we know why schalke 04 didn't sign Kenny permanently.
Kim Vivian
220 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:50:31
Any way we can get Gordon and Tosun on here with dcl?
Annika Herbert
222 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:51:04
Andrew @180, maybe the same amount of dire performances Siggy had been allowed to display for us?
Ricky Oak
223 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:51:16
Jeeezzz,, but it's so difficult being a Everton supporter,, its literally like peeling the skin offa my face,, got two red shite brothers and just once would like to knock them of there perch uno,, its actually embarrassing tho srs 🤮
Geoff Lambert
224 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:51:21
Three at the back and bring on Cenk for Siggy
Tony Everan
225 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:51:34
Newcastle are absolute shite. We have to get a win here against this championship standard rabble.

Sigurdsson off , Bernard on. inject some creativity Sigg is not offering much

Mike Gaynes
226 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:51:53
Mark #218, that's because you had time to cook a five-course lunch and not miss a thing.
James Carlisle
227 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:52:00
All I can say after that is if only Richie and James could play every week. Completely different attacking side with them playing. World class players make such an incredible difference.
Ciarán McGlone
228 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:52:02
Nobody playing well.. including the manager.
Will Mabon
229 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:52:05
Optimist of the Day Award goes to Mark Murphy!
Mark Taylor
230 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:52:17
Well that was bang average. Playing Sig and especially Gomes in their current positions shows we are badly short there. What is Gordon doing wrong in training?

Wish we had gone for King. He's not top quality but he would offer what we need right now to add some pace and vitality.

David Hallwood
231 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:52:44
with a full side we'd be killing these
Stephen Brown
232 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:53:07
Newcastle are there for the taking that’s the most frustrating thing.

More ambition needed

Pat Kelly
233 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:53:12
This is the squad exposed. Lucky it's only Newcastle. Have to scrape by till January before reinforcements.
Ben Howard
234 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:53:46
Well I don't know about you but I think Pickford should have played today... are no. 10
Mike Gaynes
235 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:54:06
Robbie and Timmy on NBCSN speculating that if Olsen keeps a clean sheet, he'll get the start against ManU.
Des Farren
236 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:54:14
It's painful..Delph to Keane, Keane to Delph, Delph to Keane and so on. Is there no one to inject a lìttle urgency into our play?
Andrew Keatley
237 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:54:19
Annika (222) - Haha! You NEVER miss a chance to slag off Siggy. Steve Ferns will happily lay into the sloppy Sigurdsson, but his precious Gomes gets a free ride? Why? They are both poor.
Steve Ferns
238 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:54:36
Andrew, lots on here seem pleased with Delph. I think he’s been poor. I think Gomes has played well. He’s the only one who’s trying to play the ball into dangerous areas. The others are all going sideways and mostly backwards.

The main issue is the formation. You simply can’t thread a pass through such a congested middle and there’s absolutely no width. Carlo needs to change that. He needs to take the captain fantastic off. He’s done nothing but pass backwards.

Peter Dodds
239 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:54:58
Poor game to say the least but we’ve got the measure of it now. Time to inject some pace. Gordon on for Gomes. Bernard later maybe. Need to be braver and make more runs. There’s not enough trying to find space, nor enough attempts to take a player on.
Martin Mason
240 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:55:02
I'm trying to find something positive but it really is difficult. Very poor.
Brian Williams
241 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:55:05
David#231.
Yeh and with a better face I'd be in the movies!!

Martin. Here's one: it's stopped for a bit.

Colin Glassar
242 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:55:23
Siggi, gomes, kenny just not good enough. Sideways, back and to an opponent, or out of play, is all they can do. We need another clear out in January if we want to progress
Anthony A Hughes
243 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:55:32
Alarming lack of pace in the team
Soren Moyer
244 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:55:39
If we are happy with a 0-0 result against New castle then surely there is something wrong with OUR mentality too. Not just the players!!!
Julian Exshaw
245 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:55:58
Most impressive thing so far is Timmy's suit
Sam Fitzsimmons
246 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:56:03
Slightly off topic but I'm enjoying the width Tim Cahill brings to his lapels on Sky
Bill Gall
247 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:56:07
Once again we are showing we don't have a decent back up squad to cover for injuries and suspensions. Nkounkou is playing as a left winger has the speed but Delph and Gomes are not bypassing their full back for him to run onto. If you want a winger on the left let Nkountou play in his normal position and use Gorden
Pat Kelly
248 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:56:30
There was more life on the Forum in that first half. It can only get better.
Tony Abrahams
249 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:56:44
Not professional Martin? It will be if we win, but if we don’t then it obviously won’t be!
Mike Gaynes
250 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:56:50
Sorry, Steve, but Gomes has been playing the ball into the dangerous areas of defenders' legs... not one good pass yet. Delph has been the sharper of the two by far.
Anthony A Hughes
252 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:57:07
Gomes played well? low bar there Steve
Dale Self
253 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:57:37
I think we’re setup to create width w/ Kenny’ and Nkou2. They don’t have the time played to find fluid linkups yet. The limited movement up front doesn’t help but hey, we’re minimizing the risk of going forward here. think Italian.
Neil Cremin
254 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:57:41
With the exception or first game, we haven’t maintained a clean sheet all season. I would think that is the first priority of Carlo.
We have options on the bench to open it up later on with Gorden and Bernard for Gomes and Siggy.
Jeff Armstrong
255 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:57:43
Can’t believe someone used the words pace and Bernard in the same comment
Michael McIvor
256 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:57:46
Very pedestrian. Cowardly football. Anthony Gordon please for some attacking prowess.
Mike Gaynes
257 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:57:58
'Tis, Julian. Purple is the man's color!
Colin Glassar
258 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:58:06
Pat, what happened to the Forum?
Andrew Keatley
259 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:58:41
Steve (238) If that 45 minutes constitutes Gomes playing “well” then I have serious reservations about your ability to analyse a game of football.
Eddie Dunn
260 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:58:45
Have to agree with Steve Ferns...Gomes, despite one or two wayward passes is the only one who looks likely to play the killer pass. Everyone has played within themselves although I think we started to get going towards the break. Hopefully St max will struggle with that dead leg. Siggy has been our most depressing player, has he no peripheral vision...backwards, backwards...
Trevor Peers
261 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:58:46
Should be Gordon, Tosun, DCL up the front against these, go for the win not park the bus, disgraceful, zero entertainment.
Craig Walker
262 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:59:07
It’s too pedestrian. Forward then backwards. Left full back to CB, out to right back, up to midfielder back to CB. Only Allan if the outfield players looks up for it. Another 20% intensity and we can get 3 points.
Jim Bennings
263 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:59:13
How badly do we miss Richarlison, absolutely a team with zero movement or creativity with one or two key injuries.

I still think we f#cked ourselves up in the window leaving ourselves short of attacking threat.

Paul Smith
264 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:59:39
Gomes played well ? He tried one forward ball the rest he’s found touch with.
Jamie Evans
265 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:59:51
Got round the box twice in the last 5 minutes thought DCL made the wrong decision both times. Can’t fault him for shooting though as a striker.

Build up is too slow, Gomes and Siggy playing in awkward positions for them in their defence - both huffing and puffing with fair few sloppy mistakes.

We absolutely can’t concede first in this match. Here’s hoping for a clean sheet and we can pinch a goal.

I’d like see Gordon for a more direct running threat, space in behind their wingbacks

Barry Jones
266 Posted 01/11/2020 at 14:59:56
I don't know how people think Delph is playing well. He moves the ball way too slowly, and then sideways or backwards. Siggy invisible and slow. There's no movement off the ball an we move it way too slow in possession. Bring on Gordon. Is Bernard on the bench?
Paul Smith
267 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:00:21
Allan our next player by miles
Pat Kelly
268 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:00:49
Colin, I think the Forum has been overfished.
Brent Stephens
269 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:01:11
Gomes looking to make a killer pass isn't Gomes making a killer pass.
Duncan McDine
271 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:01:50
Did someone say Gomes played well????? The guy has less desire to play football than I have to go shopping
Steve Ferns
272 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:01:57
Andrew, all it takes is for one of the passes attempted to put DCL through on goal. The others all passing backwards and sideways aren’t going to make it happen. Only Gomes is taking risks. The others all play safe, all the time. Gomes needs width to have more passing options, stretch the opposition and have space.

Sigurdsson cannot do what Gomes can do. He’s not capable of it. And Delph isn’t either. They just lack the passing ability.

Eddie Dunn
273 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:02:03
first team to score will win..
Benjamin Dyke
274 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:02:14
That was no advert for football. Ridiculously overpaid men being bad at their jobs was a better description
Clive Rogers
275 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:02:14
Gomes is off the pace and losing the ball persistantly.
Nick Lacey
276 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:02:16
Sigurdsson passing accuracy is a whopping 47%. That shocking.
James Marshall
277 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:02:17
Basically we have no runners, we just have ball keepers in midfield. Keep ball, pass ball (backwards)
Christy Ring
278 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:02:24
Need an injection of pace, and Sigurdsson has to be called ashore. Calvert-Lewin needs more assistance, Richarlison is a huge loss.
Viv Sharma
279 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:02:53
Hoping for Gordon for Delph, (he’s been good, just need a formation change), Bernard for Gomes 4231 Allan Douc, gord bern sig, DCL
Bernard in the 10 role
Ricky Oak
280 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:02:54
Can we go top with a win?? Can someone tell the blue Boyz!!
Mike Oates
281 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:02:56
He wants a point mat the least today and has put a side out to ensure we don’t give goals away, but it’s boring to hell.
He will give it 75 mins and then put Gordon, and Bernard on.
Colin Glassar
282 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:02:58
Gomes is becoming the new Iwobi ie useless! He can't pass, tackle, create, shows no heart or brains. Bloody useless.

I think the Son tackle buggered him and he'll never be the same player again.

Michael Barrett
283 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:03:00
What has happened since the international break..been shite since.
Eddie Dunn
284 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:03:20
It's a big pitch crying out for a winger...Gordon???
Jay Harris
285 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:03:25
I think Carlo is playing it craftily.
I said before the game that this would be a KITAP1
We neede to watch them on the break and then get that goal.
I forecast Gordon to come on at 60 minutes and either him or DCL score the winner.
Jay Harris
286 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:03:25
I think Carlo is playing it craftily.
I said before the game that this would be a KITAP1
We neede to watch them on the break and then get that goal.
I forecast Gordon to come on at 60 minutes and either him or DCL score the winner.
Will Mabon
287 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:03:31
Michael, I agree. All the talk is of passing. Someone needs to remember the lost art of moving forward with the ball, actually going past players, through lines, with some movement ahead to go with it. It's all completely static, rigid and slow.
David Hallwood
288 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:03:34
Toscun or gordon on
Rob Birks
289 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:03:38
Gomes not suited to the premier league at all. Treats the ball like an hand grenade with the pin pulled out. Get rid next window. At least Siggy is making runs behind, albeit not spotted or ignored. Poor performance against a poor Newcastle side defending in 2 blocks of 5! Needs livening up 2nd half if we are to be recognised as a top 6 side.
Dale Self
290 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:05:09
Carlo does not look upset. We were just waiting for the live forum to open before we score.
Mike Gaynes
291 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:05:45
That's the third poor pass DCL has made in the box.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
292 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:07:20
Tell you what, Newcastle will have to relay the pitch 20 metres either side of the half way line the time we are spending passing it sideways in that zone.

Carlo has tightened up the formation from last weekend, with Delph and Doucoure dropping back allowing Nkoukou and Kenny to get forward, but no one in midfield with the courage or pace to break from midfield to unbalance Newcastle's rigid lines.

Allan has shown the sharper most incisive and inventive passing in that area. Sigurdsson is actually having a decent game. Gomes isn't. DCL's hold up and lay-off play excellent, but getting nothing to attack facing the goal.

The Barcodes more than happy to simply concede territory to Everton when losing the ball. The challenge is to pull them out of position with quicker play and someone with willing to carry the ball through them, rather than continually attempt to play through and around such congested lines.

Olsen's done well with everything he has had to deal with. Just need to speed things up across the pitch.

Derek Taylor
293 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:07:37
What would we be without Siggy ? I know, I know, -- a better team ¬
Neil Cremin
294 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:08:09
Like watching paint dry
Kunal Desai
295 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:08:18
Lazy footballer. Should be renamed Sigturdsson.
Derek Thomas
296 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:10:14
The women's game is a bit better, not hard I know, but at least both sides want to go forward-ish

And with that City score from a corner

Mark Frere
297 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:10:38
Kenny started second half well.
Michael Barrett
298 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:10:52
Getting beat in the final
Pat Kelly
299 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:11:10
This game's not over yet. Unfortunately.
Mike Gaynes
300 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:11:16
Come off it. Siggy hasn't had a lazy moment in this game. Not effective, perhaps, but he's been nonstop effort running off the ball.
Colin Glassar
301 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:11:19
Are we back to the days of waiting for the oppo to score before we wake up?
Craig Walker
302 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:11:37
FOAG
Brent Stephens
303 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:11:38
Shit penalty
Kunal Desai
304 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:11:46
Pen newcastle
Mick Davies
305 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:12:16
Gomes has done nothing all game - except give away a penno FFS.Get Gordon on
Mike Gaynes
306 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:12:33
Brainless Gomes.
Anthony A Hughes
307 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:12:36
Gomes having a mare
Brent Stephens
308 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:12:39
Come on old son
James Marshall
309 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:12:41
How is that a penalty, Wilson was behind him!
Bill Gall
310 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:12:50
penalty time to go home
Paul Smith
311 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:12:59
I rest my case about Gomes a fuckin liability
Will Mabon
312 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:13:08
Brilliant.
Colin Glassar
313 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:13:33
That's the only tackle Gomes has made all game
Andrew Keatley
314 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:13:58
Steve (272) - I played the game to a decent enough level to not need you to explain things in the way you do. Having players in your side who possess great passing range and vision is a terrific thing, but I always judged those players (myself included) on how often they were successful with those passes, not how often they tried them. Some of the worst players I played with were ones who tried to play ambitious passes when they weren’t on.
Brent Stephens
315 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:14:01
Getting two now is a too tall an order.
Derek Thomas
316 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:14:04
Gomes total liability defending...total liability anywhere really.
James Marshall
317 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:14:05
FFS 1-0
Anthony A Hughes
318 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:14:27
Get a fucking grip now Blues..this is garbage
Jim Bennings
320 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:14:45
Pathetic performance in all honesty
David McMullen
321 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:14:54
Pretty shit right now.
Kunal Desai
322 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:14:58
Add Gomes to the scrapheap. Done fuck all since coming back from injury
Julian Exshaw
323 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:01
How the hell was that a penalty? Ridiculous.
Colin Glassar
324 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:04
Back to normal service
Andrew Merrick
325 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:11
Time for a change please carlo
Kieran Kinsella
326 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:15
Gomes looks like he’s a hungover homeless guy stumbling all over the place
Alex Gray
327 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:22
Pathetic performance all around.
Brent Stephens
328 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:26
Great save
Pat Kelly
329 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:29
Play like that and you deserve everything you get.
Ricky Oak
330 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:31
What the actual fuck!!
So a player can run in front of our man who's kicking the ball, and they get a pen!??? Corruption is rife yet again,, could you honestly see anyone getting a pen like that against any of the sky loveys?
Andrew Keatley
331 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:36
Gomes makes a simple defensive mistake. Again. Anyone want to defend him for that one? Slow, unaware, awful.
Jim Bennings
332 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:36
Get Gomes and one of Delph or Allan off
Will Mabon
333 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:36
Players feeling guilty about being high in the league.
Pete Hughes
334 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:38
Piss poor this !!!!
Mick Davies
335 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:43
No more Pickford as No 1 now
Simon Dalzell
336 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:43
Negative set up again. Gomes a liability as usual. Never a penalty. More joke refereeing.
Simon Dalzell
337 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:45
Negative set up again. Gomes a liability as usual.
Mike Gaynes
338 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:46
Great save Olsen
Craig Walker
339 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:48
Gomes is awful away from home. There’s just no urgency is there?
Mark Tanton
340 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:54
The old midfielders making the usual contribution.
Jamie Evans
341 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:15:59
Great save that. Looking awful
Now, need subs and system change ASAP
Annika Herbert
342 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:16:06
Game over the way we are playing,
Mark Murphy
343 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:16:17
never a penalty! Total shite refereeing that!
Benjamin Dyke
344 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:16:20
Dreadful match by us so far. No players deserve any credit except Olsen.
Kevin Dyer
345 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:16:36
Poor decision. Gomes is trying to clear the ball, how can he anticipate Wilson jumping in front whilst coming from behind. He's swinging his boot and has no idea Wilson's there.
Andrew Clare
346 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:16:49
This is dire stuff.
Mark Frere
347 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:16:52
Cowardly tactics from Carlo for this game! Time to put on some firepower. Fortune favours the brave.
Brent Stephens
348 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:16:54
Bernard on
Mike Gaynes
349 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:16:58
Kenny lost his mark on that chance.
Darren Hind
350 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:17:17
These fuckers do not deserve to be leading. They have shown less ambition than any home team I can remember
Jim Bennings
351 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:17:41
Gomes days look numbered, he offers nothing really does he
James Carlisle
352 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:17:46
Looks easy for Newcastle really.
Bill Gall
353 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:17:46
Getting 1 would be hard enough unless we can teach out players to go forward 2 will be practically imposablle if all you want to do is defend
Andrew McLawrence
354 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:17:48
If we were any more static we would renting a pitch in a caravan park somewhere.
Kevin Murray
355 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:17:54
Andre Gomes has not recovered from that injury and unfortunately may never do so.
To have him and Sigurdsson in the same team is a poor decision in my opinion. Hard to question Ancelotti but why oh why do supposed experienced managers regularly play players out of position as they are supposedly 'better footballers'. Ridiculous really.
Ciarán McGlone
356 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:18:04
Gomes cant be blamed for the penalty... ludicrous decision
Anthony A Hughes
357 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:18:10
Gomes off Bernard on whoopie fuckin shit.
Gavin Fennessy
358 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:18:41
Not sure how that was judged a penalty. Surely not dangerous or intentional foul play?
Dale Rose
359 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:18:51
Just a fucking awful game.
Mike Price
360 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:18:52
Kenny is Pub league, Gomes needs to go to a slower paced league, he’s done in the PL
Mick Davies
361 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:19:26
No penalty that, but Gomes is finished anyway
Pat Kelly
362 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:19:32
Gomes, another player I never want to see in an Everton shirt again. The list goes on.
Jeff Armstrong
363 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:19:34
Conservative Carlo strikes again Bernard ffs
Mike Gaynes
364 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:19:39
It was a clear penalty. Wilson got ball. Gomes got Wilson.
Derek Thomas
365 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:19:43
I think so far, that shite is too good a descripion for this...erm shite.
Julian Exshaw
366 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:19:44
I've really hoped Bernard would be the man for us. He's never really shown us anything apart from the odd moment. Time to step up now.
Chris Williams
367 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:20:01
Gomes didn’t know he was there. How can that be a pen?
Ralph Basnett
368 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:20:51
The awful realisation is that we are poor and NUFC are shit.
Anthony A Hughes
369 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:21:25
A nice burst of slowness from Bermard
Mike Gaynes
370 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:21:29
Whether he knew Wilson was there or not is irrelevant. He nailed him.
Bill Gall
371 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:21:40
I think the Everton players think they need a passport to cross the halfway line
Simon Dalzell
372 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:21:41
Spot on Chris. Shocking.
Tony Heron
373 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:22:01
The games finished if that's a penalty. Can't help thinking the Derby "incident" is influencing referees attitude towards us.
Pat Kelly
374 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:22:16
I think the Kenny question has been put to bed.
Mike Gaynes
375 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:22:17
Nice ball, good leap DCL
Mark Taylor
376 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:22:34
It's taken an hour but we have finally troubled their goalie
Tony McNulty
377 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:22:34
Question for the team: do you seriously want to lose to this lot?? Do you want to read this score in tomorrow's paper??
Phil Smith
379 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:23:33
If that’s a penalty...
Bill Fairfield
380 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:24:17
What’s Carlo seen in Newcastle to set up like this.Woeful
Mike Gaynes
381 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:24:25
Tosun coming on
Dale Self
382 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:25:05
Hold on, Bernard may have the long studs on this time.
Marc Hints
383 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:25:14
Back down the table we go, hopes dashed again, boring football. We moan about pundits not talking about Everton before the game, no surprise really watching thus dire rubbish again
Jim Bennings
384 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:25:18
Newcastle must be quaking in their boots, lethal Cenk coming on lol

Our squad is still shit

Barry Rathbone
385 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:26:12
Going through the motions again as we have done for many, many decades.
Viv Sharma
386 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:26:22
Doucore: overrated
Geoff Lambert
387 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:26:46
Cenk on
Stu Gore
388 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:26:48
Very ordinary this. We still need 5 or 6 players I think.
Derek Thomas
389 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:27:00
Wilson was between Gomes and where the ball was going to be, pity Wilsons leg(s) got in the way of a volleyed clearence. Penalty.
Michael Lynch
390 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:27:05
My link has gone but I'm past caring
Pat Kelly
391 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:27:06
A top half finish is the best we can hope for with this squad. And I wouldn't put money on it.
Julian Exshaw
392 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:27:09
Come on Cenk lad. I like Tosun.
Mark Frere
393 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:27:21
Can Delph actually pass the ball forward?!?!
Steve Lew
394 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:27:30
Delph must be on a bonus for passing backwards. good god
Jamie Evans
395 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:27:40
Where’s our goal coming from?
Bill Gall
396 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:27:43
what the fu---k has Gordon done wrong bringing on a questionable fit Tosun
Jerome Shields
397 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:27:51
Not ideal for Tosun. Very weak third quarter play.
Paul Tran
398 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:27:57
I'll tell you what we clearly need - a fit Richarlison, James & Digne.
Geoff Lambert
399 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:27:59
How long before we get another red card?
Viv Sharma
400 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:28:00
(And hard to spell)
Mark Taylor
401 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:28:24
It feels like our balloon has been comprehensively punctured
Ralph Basnett
402 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:28:46
No threat whatsoever, yes the bubble really has burst!!!!!
Andrew Merrick
403 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:28:51
Phew we are toothless today, cenk Gets a run out and Gordon spectate...
Mike Gaynes
404 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:28:58
Strange that Gordon is getting enough right in training to make the bench... but not enough to get into the game.
Mike Price
405 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:29:27
How does Kenny get paid to play football?
James Marshall
406 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:29:44
We couldn't score in a brothel
Paul Whittaker
407 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:29:56
We are going to pick up yellow cards and red cards all season as we are just so bloody slow
Anthony A Hughes
408 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:30:16
The squad depth has been brutally exposed the last two matches
Ricky Oak
409 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:30:29
It's the lack of passion and heart that kills me
Steven Sturm
410 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:30:46
Link finally back up
Andrew Ellams
411 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:31:09
I don't think I've ever seen a team with so little pace. It's like walking football.
Drew O’Neall
412 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:31:10
The 4-3-2-1 formation was working fine. We weren’t under any pressure and had most of possession. Correct sub of Bernard for Gomes when we needed more quickness of thought and foot in there.

Needed to work it left and right to get the 1 on 1 with the fullback. Was just starting to happen as the game opened up when he abandoned it.

Two poachers doesn’t open up a low block.

Alan McGuffog
413 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:31:14
I've a plan. Come January, buy more players. Come summer buy some more. Repeat, until eternity
Tony McNulty
414 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:31:14
The absences of Richie and the Live Forum are to blame
Geoff Lambert
415 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:31:16
Mid table performance from mid table players. Squad not good enough to replace a couple of key players missing.
Pat Kelly
416 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:31:18
Tosun, Sigurdsson, Delph... It's a recurring nightmare.
Will Mabon
417 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:31:23
January:

"Rodriguez and Richarlison linked in double swoop by big six club. 'We want a chance of success' say South American duo".

Bill Gall
418 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:31:37
Glad the live forum is not working my laptop would have been on fire
Phil Smith
419 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:31:46
Second week running I have to blame the gaffa. No pace or speed in midfield again. Once again, crying out for a couple of our younger players to drive from their, but instead plays Gilfi and Gomes - as much pace as man old man! Shocking management and as if we’ve gone back in time again. Pathetic!!!
Colin Glassar
420 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:31:52
I refused to jump on the top 4 bandwagon so early on in the season as I recognise that our first team squad is paper thin. We need at least 4 more quality players to replace shite like Iwobi, Gomes, Kenny, siggurdsson etc They are just not good enough.

Mick Davies
421 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:31:54
Rome wasn't built and all that; a decade of mismanagement can't be fixed overnight. Carlo is the man we need, but he needs another transfer window or two to get the shite out and better players in. A couple of years from now and we'll be up there challenging. The proof of our lack of depth is on show here
Stephen Vincent
422 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:31:54
So we bring on a guy who thrives on crosses and take off the guy who can supply them, don't get it. Need to get Gordon on.
Kevin Molloy
423 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:31:58
at least we know now where we stand.
Mark Taylor
424 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:32:03
Bad luck Stephen
Paul Whittaker
425 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:32:05
If I was Kenny I would retire. If you look out of your depth in this game you don’t have a future in the game.
Ralph Basnett
426 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:32:16
What the hell does Bernard offer?
Mike Gaynes
427 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:32:41
Just awful from Bernard there... good work back by Siggy.
Des Farren
429 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:33:10
Delph has the look of someone who doesn't give a shit.
Mike Gaynes
430 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:33:20
Now Iwobi coming on. Gordon left out again.
Kevin Molloy
431 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:33:41
hang on, there may be one last hope
Steve Ferns
432 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:33:43
Gordon must have really upset Ancelotti by demanding to be in the side. Since Carlo said about him knocking on the door, he’s not played.
James Carlisle
433 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:33:48
Iwobi coming on. The final nail.
Jamie Crowley
434 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:33:56
No urgency to move the ball forward at pace. Just turn and play sideways. Have you ever seen a team so happy to concede possession as NC is presently? Infuriating.
Benjamin Dyke
435 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:34:03
That Bernard 'touch' sums up our current form. Yards of space, room to turn and move forward and he miscontrols under no pressure direct to a Newcastle player
Mike Gaynes
436 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:34:04
Lovely pass Allan. Unfortunately it was to Kenny.
Brent Stephens
437 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:34:07
Iwobi. Now we have hope!
Anthony A Hughes
438 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:34:08
January window striker cover, A quick wide forward, some right back cover and another midfield playmaker
Drew O’Neall
439 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:34:11
Excellent football.
Alex Gray
440 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:34:22
Iwobi about to come on. Crisis averted.
Ralph Basnett
441 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:34:22
Ironically on and falls over, says it all really.
Will Mabon
442 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:34:30
Mike, it's nuts, right?
Pat Kelly
443 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:34:41
Welcome back Everton
Geoff Lambert
444 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:34:41
Kenny fails to get the ball in again
Bill Gall
445 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:34:42
IT says something when your supposed creative midfielder is behind the back 4
Jamie Crowley
446 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:34:46
JJK off. This is defo throw the kitchen sink at ‘em
Colin Glassar
447 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:34:51
Iwobi? I give up!
Jerome Shields
448 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:35:09
Don't think Kenny has got one ball into the box all game.
Julian Exshaw
449 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:35:10

We've come full circle. Iwobi is on.
Mark Frere
450 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:35:10
Iwobi coming on to complete the set of serial failures. Couldn't make it up !
Geoff Lambert
451 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:35:31
We are saved alex the great to save the fuckin day..
Dale Rose
452 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:35:37
Only quality on the pitch Allan.
Anthony A Hughes
453 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:35:40
What game are you watching Drew?
Ricky Oak
454 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:35:45
Hahaha, could not make it up,, Kenny starts playing, gets taken off,, for,, wait for it,, ffs starting to doubt the Don now seriously
Kunal Desai
455 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:35:48
Carlo has been on the red wine too much. Fuck off with Iwobi sub. FFS
Viv Sharma
456 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:35:52
Iwobi on, me off. If we lose to Manure next week that’s 1point from 12.
Drew O’Neall
457 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:36:04
Iwobi (shudder)
Steve Lew
458 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:36:41
Be honest...how many of us thought we would win here today...then see this midfield..no pace blah blah blah
Derek Thomas
459 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:36:44
More shape in a sack of hammers
Derek Thomas
460 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:36:45
More shape in a sack of hammers
Derek Thomas
461 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:36:45
More shape in a sack of hammers
Derek Knox
463 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:37:00
Colin G, he may get a hat trick mate ! 😜
Phil Smith
464 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:37:03
Iwobi? Seriously? He has a great plan A with all of his A-players in but miss a couple and he’s fuckin’ lost!
Mark Murphy
465 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:37:07
If I can slightly revise my half time thoughts...
This is shite this Blues!
Tony Heron
466 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:37:12
OMG Iwobi! What has Anthony Gordon got to do to get a game?
Geoff Lambert
467 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:37:17
Going to be 2-0 this
Anthony A Hughes
468 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:37:18
Its Iwobi time!!!
Jerome Shields
469 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:37:31
Lucky there.
Rob Birks
470 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:37:31
to go... kenny, gomes, delph, siggy, mina, pickford, iwobi, tosun, the list goes on and on
Alan McGuffog
471 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:37:34
Positive thoughts. We don't have to fret about the bubble bursting. Bit like when you're baldy you can stop worrying about losing your hair
David Foster
472 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:37:41
Just shows that our squad isn’t good enough.
Steve Brown
473 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:37:41
Ancelotti should substitute himself. He’s had another shocker.
Julian Exshaw
474 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:38:04
well...it was fun for 5 weeks.
Geoff Williams
475 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:38:09
My faith in Ancelloti is totally shattered now, for Christ's sake Iwobi. He started off with a team selected not to lose and now we have a team deigned not to win.
Colin Glassar
476 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:38:09
Normal service resumed. The Everton curse is back! Nothing really ever changes, does it?
Drew O’Neall
477 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:38:14
Anthony 453

Fuck off, they had one chance. Which game are you watching?

Jamie Evans
478 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:39:10
Delphs crossing is abysmal
Jamie Crowley
479 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:39:12
No one is playing any forward, cutting passes. Allan simple, Delph sideways, Doucoure just doing what he does.

This is supremely frustrating. We’ve played exactly the way Newcastle would want us to.

David McMullen
480 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:39:16
Wheels have come off. Some of the effort has been absolutely shocking today. Hope Big Dunc will have fkin words
Geoff Lambert
481 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:39:21
Have we had a shot on target today?
Bill Gall
482 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:39:37
Amateurish, Amateurish, from someone that has managed top teams, he is getting a taste of what it means to be an Everton manager,and the stigma that surrounds it
Ralph Basnett
483 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:39:47
If Iwobi was a predator I would fancy my chances even with his thermal imaging.😁
Ricky Oak
484 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:40:09
We've been sucker punched by all the negative press by the rs seriously,, the press has mullered us!!
Dan Nulty
485 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:40:11
Have we put a cross in in the last half an hour?
Derek Thomas
486 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:40:33
As false dawns go its lasted longer than most
Kevin Murray
487 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:41:04
Nkounkou off and Delph kept on at left back.
Then Iwobi? Iwobi?
Honestly I am beginning to think the club has some sort of gas leak at Finch Farm that gets in to managers and poisons the rational thinking part if their brains.
What has Anthony Gordon done so wrong he can get in to this team?
Only Everton eh.
James Carlisle
488 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:41:06
Imagine if we hadn't had a decent summer window and were stuck with another season of this week in week out.
Pat Kelly
489 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:41:24
Is Doucoure what anyone expected ?
Luke Welch
491 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:41:39
Normal service resumed, crab football with direction or creativity
Brent Stephens
492 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:41:40
Bollocks
Paul Smith
493 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:41:48
Mina awful
Hugh Jenkins
494 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:04
Guys, we have had one reasonable transfer window in the last ten(?)

Since then, when we have out first XI playing we look good.

When not, we don't.

Since the mid-60s it has been a squad game and whilst our first XI is excellent our squad isn't.

We need another couple of windows to really "compete", but you can see is coming.

I know the word "patience" has been used ofttimes in. the past and is abhorred by many, but it is what we need now!

Just a little more time.

Jamie Crowley
495 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:10
Fuck off
James Marshall
496 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:10
Oh dear
Mike Gaynes
497 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:12
Absolutely awful.
Phil Wood
498 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:13
Oh Anthony Gordon, Oh Anthony Gordon, Oh Anthony Gordon,
Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,Oh Anthony Gordon,

Better than this crap.

Brent Stephens
499 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:15
Poor from Mina
Soren Moyer
500 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:18
Delph= shite, Iwobi= shite, Siggy= shite, Kenny= shite and so on.
Derek Knox
501 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:21
Geoff, they all had a shit on target at half time when they went for a synchronised crap !
Ralph Basnett
502 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:21
Oh fuck, we get Bernard for free they get Fraser.
Steve Lew
503 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:21
There we go.
Rob Birks
504 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:28
It's patently obvious that Carlo needs backing in at least 2/3 transfer windows in order to sustain a go at the top 6.
Viv Sharma
505 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:29
Big Sams Pie-dey senses are tingling
Ciarán McGlone
506 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:34
We deserve to lose this.. defensive shite against a mediocre team.

We'll finished around 8th this season..

James Carlisle
507 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:39
Dreadful.
Will Mabon
508 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:41
There we go.
Andrew Merrick
509 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:41
Such a poor showing this, carlo may well feel a silk purse can't be sown from the cloth hes got, but ffs this is awful
Bill Gall
510 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:43
that is the final nail in the coffin
Craig Walker
511 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:51
Mina. Again. Not good enough. Neither is Bernard, Iwobi, Gomes, Delphi, Tosun, Sig.
Jamie Crowley
512 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:42:56
Mina is like John Stones - always has an error in him.
Geoff Lambert
513 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:43:02
Champions league were having a laugh. Championship more like.2-0 told ya
Pat Kelly
514 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:43:12
Ancelotti out
Anthony A Hughes
515 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:43:19
You fuck off Drew you prick its 2-0 now dickhead. We've had one attempt on target and that excellent football?
Julian Exshaw
516 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:43:34
The curse of Bournemouth strikes again but now for this horrible Newcastle team.
Peter Dodds
517 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:43:36
Paying the price now for a cowardly cowardly team selection and first half go-slow from the whole team.
Jerome Shields
518 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:43:39
Nkounkoushould have been never subbed.
Mick Davies
519 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:43:43
No Coleman, Digne, James, Richie = no creativity therefore, no goals in 3 hours of play. We make Newcastle look like Real Madrid. Only hope we get rid of most of this shit in January. . oh how I hate Silva and Koeman
Danny Baily
520 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:43:48
I enjoyed the wild ride while it lasted. Normal service resumed!
Paul Whittaker
521 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:43:54
Typical Everton - our best player has already been told he’s dropped for next week.
Brian Williams
522 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:44:11
Nothing more than this showing has deserved.
Total lack of urgency, guile, and worst of all, effort!
Colin Glassar
523 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:44:12
No pace. No creativity. No fight. No clue! Is Marco Silva back?
Soren Moyer
524 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:44:15
Top 4!!!!!!? More likely bottom 4!!!
Steve Ferns
525 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:44:17
That was dreadful. Carlo has had a lot of plaudits. He’s got to take this one on the chin. He was dreadful today in his selection and substitutions.

The reality now is we are clearly a long way off the top 6. Carlo needs to up his game for United.

Ricky Oak
526 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:44:21
Enough to turn ya too drugs this
Michael Lynch
527 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:44:23
At least we know where we stand now. At anything less than full strength even a team like Newcastle can beat us.
David McMullen
528 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:44:30
Well go fcuk yourselves Everton
Tony Everan
529 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:44:33
That's it boys, what a shithole of a game and performance . One of the worst teams you will see in the PL has beaten us 2-0.
Brent Stephens
530 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:44:36
This IS a weak squad. With Richie, Coleman and James out, we are playing people like JJK, Delph, Iwobi, Bernard, Tosun, God help us with that lot. And Mina.
Alex Gray
531 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:44:46
Until we get rid of the poor half of our squad we’ll always be mid table. For gods sake tosun is playing. Let that sink in.
Jamie Crowley
532 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:44:47
OMG DCL what a ball by Iwobe. Where’s that been for 85 minutes??
Colin Metcalfe
533 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:44:56
You got to laugh this is so Everton mid table beckons
Graham Haines
534 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:45:07
Add Mina to the get rid list, must be at least 6 players out there today that need moving on. Nowhere near acceptable, cant remember their keeper having to make a serious save. Terrible
John Pendleton
535 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:45:15
Andy Carroll scores and it’s an even worse day
Geoff Lambert
536 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:45:23
Lewin back to normal service then.
Barry Rathbone
537 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:45:45
Looking so Moyes-like
George McKane
538 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:45:58
Very poor - Mina continually costs goals - poor decision making by midfield - weak mentally - need all new men fit for every game.
Mike Gaynes
539 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:46:00
Jerome, Nkounkou was accomplishing nothing. We needed a change.
Alan McGuffog
540 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:46:19
Colin mid table ? Here's hoping
Ricky Oak
541 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:46:22
We will lose Ritchie and anyone else who's any good in January you watch
Will Mabon
542 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:46:24
Our sad, fragile team spirit takes another hit... and from these players, the response will be to collapse even further in coming games. A team mostly composed of losers, mentally.
Andrew Ellams
543 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:46:46
It's going to be a long winter.
John Pendleton
544 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:47:01
We’ve got two minutes before they scored their first at Goodison - fingers crossed
Kunal Desai
545 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:47:03
Lets be honest, we got lucky in other games, palace never a pen, RS third goal and Pickford, WBA red card changed it the game in our favour. Brighton at 4-1 up we defended desperately.
Chris Leyland
546 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:47:14
Woeful lack of creativity in this side without Richie, James and Digne. Slow and ponderous passing it round with zero penetration. Gordon would have made a difference in this second half running at peopel with a bit of pace.
Colin Glassar
547 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:47:17
Almost every team in the prem has a core of players with heart and courage bar Fulham, and Everton.
Anthony Murphy
548 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:47:19
I can’t believe we had the chance to go top today and have been beaten by this lot
Gerry Quinn
549 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:47:23
I have already had enough of this season!!!!!!
Drew O’Neall
551 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:47:51
Which of these kop out artists is going to get himself sent off this week?
Neal Kernohan
552 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:48:01
I blame Ricky for getting sent off against the shite in the last minute!
Ralph Basnett
553 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:48:05
Things we have learnt over the last two weeks:

Olsen is better than Pickford.
Iwobi and Siggi should be knows her near the squad.
Bernard is useless.
DCL has to be told to stay central.
Mina not good enough.
Etc
Etc
Etc

Tony Everan
554 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:48:13
Ricky...Richie already said he is off if we don't qualify for the Champions League, in so many words and that's looking rather unlikely.
Derek Knox
555 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:48:28
Andrew Game of Crones !
Steve Brown
556 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:48:30
Been a supporter of Ancelotti, but you know that manager has lost the plot when you finish the game with two central midfielders at full back.

Mad starting line up and tactical set up, even worse substitutions.

No idea what he was thinking today.

Phil Rodgers
557 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:48:35
2 absolutely abysmal performance's back to back. Completely unacceptable to be honest regardless of the players out. Really embarrassing.
Brent Stephens
558 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:48:35
2-1
John Pendleton
559 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:48:41
Here we go
Geoff Williams
560 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:48:43
Tactics, team selection, substitutions the manager for the second week in succession has shown he's not taking his medication.

Is Delph the most negative passer of a ball?

Mick Davies
561 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:48:43
Bout time
Bill Fairfield
562 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:48:51
You can see why Anthony Gordon is asking questions of the manager,the same tried and trusted failures get in ahead of him. Very poor team and tactics today Carlo
Geoff Lambert
563 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:49:00
We are Everton and don't you forget it. Usual dross is back.
Brent Stephens
564 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:49:01
WELL taken dcl
Jamie Evans
565 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:49:04
Fair play to Iwobi created more than Siggy has in the last 2 matches
Mike Gaynes
566 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:49:06
Well, at least DCL got one!
Jerome Shields
567 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:49:14
Mike thought him going off on top of Kenny imbalanced defence.
Jamie Crowley
568 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:49:15
C’mon. Hope springs.
James Carlisle
569 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:49:23
I was really hoping I would never see last season Everton again.
Ralph Basnett
570 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:49:26
DCL stays in the box and scores and another Lawrenson prediction for us comes to fruition!!!!!
Bill Gall
571 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:49:54
As believed the only change should have been at half time and replaced Delph with Gorden, ,and let Knoukou play in the position he was bought for.We were chasing the game before they scored and did nothing to change it until they did, I blame the manager fully for this defeat and display and we could have played another 10 min even though DCL has scored
Derek Thomas
572 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:49:55
1 back go the blues
Ricky Oak
573 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:49:57
Absolutely pooh,, shameful,, and here's the faint excruciating hope...
Annika Herbert
574 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:50:02
Poor team selection today and the boss has to take the blame for that. Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Delph etc, they just aren’t good enough. We need at least another 2 transfer windows before we can think about the top 6. I would rather see the kids play when we have key players missing because, beyond out first choice 11, we have little to no quality senior back-up’s
Andrew Heffernan
575 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:50:08
We could have had points from this game; squad still requires massive overhaul
Stephen Tyler
576 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:50:13
Utter shite! Clueless!
Geoff Lambert
577 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:51:10
Siggy fucks it up again.
Phil Wood
578 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:51:25
Bring on Utd. Licking my lips already.
Pickford in for Richie probably.
Stu Gore
579 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:51:28
Ball into the box. Goal. Funny how we’ve waited 90 minutes to try it
Mike Gaynes
580 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:51:35
Ah, Carroll just can't finish anymore.
Pat Kelly
581 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:51:40
Here's to next season
Nick Page
582 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:52:13
Said it yesterday. Having fucking Sigurdsson and Iwobi on the pitch at same time we may as well have 9 men. Frauds of the highest order
Jerome Shields
583 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:53:06
Hesgoal. up the left Who scored. ? Tell me it was Tosun.
Ralph Basnett
584 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:53:38
Why do we wait for the 95th minute to try!!!!!
Will Mabon
585 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:53:51
DCL scored.
Derek Knox
586 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:54:18
Mike G, he'll probably get one at Christmas Caroll! 😜
Jerome Shields
587 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:54:33
As long as someone scored.
Geoff Lambert
588 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:54:35
RS texts coming through thick and fast wankers
Ralph Basnett
589 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:54:43
Poor.
Poor.
Poor.

Just poor.

Graham Haines
590 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:54:44
what a load of absolute shite, same old Everton
Steven Sturm
591 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:54:53
Still 25 minutes to go for Everton Women. 1-1. Live on ESPN+
Julian Exshaw
592 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:55:13
Brutal.
Tom Bowers
593 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:55:13
Normal service has been resumed. We are now in freefall.

Everton screwed up by not having decent strikers in reserve.

We flattered to deceive for the first few games and now the rot is in even if the others return.

It's just the mentality of this club every season.

The squad just doesn't have the determination to succeed and after all the euphoria of DCL and his England success I am afraid he has been hung out to dry.

Three games, no wins and one very lucky draw. Does the same, old same old never end. Carlo it seems isn't any more capable than his predecessors even Big Sam.

Mike Price
594 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:55:15
How can you book someone for time wasting then not add the extra time on!!
Jamie Evans
595 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:55:19
Siggy has had 2 absolute stinkers - how is he captain and playing.
Will Mabon
596 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:55:34
Geoff, I aint reading any til tomorrow.
Ciarán McGlone
597 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:55:49
Ancelotti is to blame. Selection.. formation.. subs.. tactics..

All wrong.

Graham Haines
598 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:55:53
Should have played the womens team in this game, we would have seen more fight and determination
Ricky Oak
599 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:56:03
Rs get moody pen to help them win,, we get moody pen to help us lose,, who'd have thunk it
Jim Bennings
600 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:56:05
While you keep conceding two goals every game it's highly unlikely that you continue to accumulate too many points.
Si Cooper
601 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:56:08
Didn’t understand the starting XI and the first half showed that bunch just couldn’t build any tempo, express some urgency.
Newcastle are poor but we just shot ourselves in the foot with a far too casual approach. No one seemed bothered at gifting free kicks, throw-ins and corners. We’ve seen countless times before that we rarely rouse ourselves from such a torpid start.
JJK seems to have gotten worse from his time in Germany, Delph and Gomes both want far too many touches / time to pick a pass.
Now we are having a late rally to try to pick up a single point.
Allan, DCL, Bernard and Olsen didn’t do a lot wrong and Nkounkou wasn’t given the support / opportunities he needed from Delph and Gomes. Doucoure a shadow of himself basically reduced to covering the RB position.
Mick Davies
602 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:56:11
Makes you wonder why we can't start like that
Pat Kelly
603 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:56:17
How many more points do we need ?
Will Mabon
604 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:56:42
Even Hesgoal's played a stinker today.
Mike Gaynes
605 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:56:44
This one is on Carlo. His subs just bewilder me sometimes. No excuse for losing to such a crap side. No excuse.
Bill Gall
606 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:57:03
Four words can describe this performance, Disgraceful,Disgraceful, Disgraceful, Disgraceful.
Kieran Kinsella
607 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:57:15
63 percent possession but about 62 percent occurred on the edge of our box
Neil Cremin
608 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:57:21
I think we need to focus on the women who have just eaualised
Craig Walker
609 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:57:24
Same old Everton. We all talk of top 4 and beating the RS with the likes of Mina, Iwobi, Delph, Tosun, Gomes, Bernard, Sig. Prople said Wilson and Fraser weren’t good enough for us. They looked better than most of our lot. Allan did well and the keeper takes credit. Mina has a mistake in him in every game.
Tony Everan
610 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:57:35
Without Richarlison, we cant cause any problems.

Against Southampton we created nothing, and against a very very poor Newcastle side, we created next to nothing.

Very worrying that we can't function without Richarlison.

Steve Ferns
611 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:57:40
At least the girls have equalised. Should be an entertaining end to the cup final.
Jay Tee
612 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:57:48
More life in the Women's team than that lot today.
Michael Connelly
613 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:57:52
Gomes such a passenger, and cost us that game.
Mike Price
614 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:58:11
We’re 2 years from unloading the deadwood. Just don’t sign any more shite on long contracts.
Ernie Baywood
615 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:58:30
Dreadful. But I'll just say one thing to piss off the live forum types on here today - Gylfi Sigurdsson was the only player who showed up for us today. He worked harder, got more involved, created more than any other player, and went right to the final whistle.

Request for Michael - can we have a live forum for the next game?

Jay Harris
616 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:58:36
He’s turned into the mad professor.

Wtf taking both full backs off Snd putting Tosun and Iwobi on.

I don’t know what Gordon has to do to get a game.

If ever a game made pace this was it.

Will Mabon
617 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:58:37
Tony - and we may not have him next season.
Paul Smith
618 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:58:59
Ah that comfortable and familiar feeling of knowing we’re a bit shite and having few expectations. A relief from actually believing.
Kevin Molloy
619 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:59:19
we've played two pretty ordinary sides and been comfortably beaten.
We're going nowhere
Ciarán McGlone
620 Posted 01/11/2020 at 15:59:26
"Gomes such a passenger, and cost us that game."

Bollocks

John Keating
621 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:00:24
Poor selection and subs
Down to Ancelotti I’m afraid
Dan Parker
622 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:00:31
Needed the creativity of Bernard from the off. Olsen had a good game, hope he starts the next. Not looking great for the end of the year fixture wise.

Carlo needs to work on ironing out the errors.

It’ll take a while for Carlo to manage out the weaker players. Annoys me when the likes of Delph and Sig come in and fail miserably to stake a claim.

Tony Hill
623 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:00:33
Another utterly shameful performance against a poor team. Why do we allow ourselves to dream? We're just gutless and the team's failure - over years now - to do the basics well is inexplicable.

There is nothing there, is there? Awful, and I'm afraid I won't be indulging myself any more with foolish hopes.

Always a Blue, but I haven't got enough years left to waste on this indescribably frustrating club. Above all, we lack courage, and that is unforgivable.

Mick Davies
624 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:00:34
Unlucky 13 points - all the trouble started when we played Satans Afterbirth. They really have got some kind of curse over us. As for those slagging Siggi and Iwobi, normally I'd agree, but today they both had a go, which is more than Gomes has done all season
Chris Leyland
626 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:00:35
We’ve got a good starting 11 but absolutely nothing beyond that. The squad players like Delph, Kenny, Iwobi, Bernard, Tosun offer little or nothing. The lack of creativity without the liens of Richie, James and Digne have cost us
Ciarán McGlone
627 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:00:44
Ernie..

I'm never on the live forum.. Gylfi 'treacle feet' Sigurdsson was utter shite.

Richard Lyons
628 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:01:00
I’m expecting Ancelotti to start using the word “moment” soon, like Martinez and Silva...
Ricky Oak
629 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:01:42
Agreed Ernie B 100%
Julian Exshaw
630 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:02:01
I agree Ernie and I was going to say that earlier. Siggy was actually OK.
Kunal Desai
631 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:02:13
Shame all the early season optimism has well and truely evaporated. Still hopeful of top 7 finish but that might be wholly dependent on bringing further reinforcements in Jan.
Jerome Shields
632 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:02:16
Everton absolutely woeful in final third. Sigurdsson did he made a forward pass all game in the final third. Bernard poor. Tosun was never going to do anything with play like that around him.

Jerome Shields
633 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:02:17
Everton absolutely woeful in final third. Sigurdsson did he made a forward pass all game in the final third. Bernard poor. Tosun was never going to do anything with play like that around him.

Ernie Baywood
634 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:02:21
Well Ciarán, I think we've disagreed on Gylfi for a few years now.

I don't know how you could form that opinion today.

Geoff Lambert
635 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:02:22
And now just two points above the mighty Newcastle Utd.
Will Mabon
636 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:02:32
Ernie, he maybe got a little more involved today, later on. Trouble is, even when he does his previous quality is diminished, and he simply doesn't have the physical anymore. It's rare to see him even look bothered.
Tony Everan
637 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:02:40
8th ?
James Carlisle
638 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:02:43
Gave Newcastle a very easy game today. Incredibly disappointing.
Brent Stephens
639 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:03:10
The thing is we had such a wealth of talent to select from today, for the starting X1 and the subs. Yeh, right.

When you have Iwobi, Tosun and Simms on the bench... And that breath of fresh air, Bernard...

Stef Busby
640 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:03:14
@Tony 610 - Richarlison we are fucked without him.

Delph. my god. Bring back Pembridge. All he did was a bit of pointing, passed the ball backwards and crossed like a tosser.

As for Carlo - Tosun? Has Gordan been caught nailing his missus?

Fkin embarrassing.

George McKane
641 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:04:12
I cannot stand the 'victim" syndrome - - cannot stand it in The City or here - - BUT - - you have to be able - - physically and mentally - - to battle - -to fight for decisions - to make people aware you will not take crap - - or we will continue to get penalties - - Red cards and Yellows (how many today in an incredibly non-physical game) - - we have to make football aware that we are ready to battle and not accept garbage - - much work needed here.
Barry Jones
642 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:04:17
Dreadful. It took 85 minutes to start moving the ball quicker and forward. There is no movement because nobody wants the ball. Especially Siggy. How anyone thinks he played well is beyond me. We need a number 10 who is in motion demanding the ball and being brave and creative with it.
Kevin Molloy
643 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:04:29
I'd really encourage us not to blame the second string here. This is all on Carlo sadly. No shape, no press, no nothing. What the fuck do they do all week, that he thinks a five of Gomes Siggi Allan Docure and Delph will go anywhere? it's basic. The set up was appalling, and the application even worse.
Christy Ring
644 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:04:41
After the awful performance last week, team selection today, was every bit as bad. Starting Sigurdsson, and playing beside Gomes, no pace whatsoever, and totally imbalanced. What has Gordon to do, to get a game. and Davies not even on the bench. Newcastle were there for the taking, but Carlo's team offered nothing, felt sorry for Calvert-Lewin, lone figure, and bringing on Tosun, who definitely wasn't fit, was Simms not worth a chance?
Nicholas Howard
645 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:04:55
James Carlisle

Nothing to see here.
Ineffective Everton last season is officially back.
Gomez..as clumsy as last season...always given up fouls near dangerous areas..today, he finally paid for it.
Delph. he slows everything down even after we were trailing.
Siggy man way way past his prime
Sorry JJK really shows we desperately need Coleman back.
Keep playing these players...we would be heading towards mid table at best

Tony Twist
646 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:05:01
Might as well give RS the premiership now. Absolutely pathetic. No excuses. I thought with more of a heart in midfield we would have a reasonable team, how wrong I was. There is very little improvement. It was nice whilst it lasted, absolute joke of a team that just makes excuses for itself.
Gordon Crawford
647 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:05:11
Another woeful performance. We just don’t have the legs and guile on the wings. We need wide men who can beat a player and put the ball into the box. Siggy, Gomez and Delph just don’t cut it. They have no pace and keep giving the ball to opposing players.
And playing with one striker is useless when you have those three behind. Bernard did more when he came on than those three. Also what happened to Gordon?
Think Carlo got this wrong today again.
Stef Busby
648 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:05:41
And Gomes. He needs shifting on.

Mina. the list goes on.

John Pierce
649 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:05:49
This reminded me of one of the many performances under Silva, safe and more passes in our own half than you can count. We go a goal down and that’s it over no way back. To further the similarities, Carlo’s subs barb subsequent shape just dissolved. That’s was as poor as you get.

Out-coached by Bruce who realized we had little creativity no one to pull his defense out of shape and just say, got a break then played counter attack.

Not one player showed any bravery on the ball, not one midfielder ran beyond the ball consistently to aid Calvert-Lewin. Make no mistake Newcastle are terrible, so this makes Carlo’s tactics and the players performance much worse than being beaten by a good Southampton team last week.

Unacceptable.

Steavey Buckley
650 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:05:53
Doucouré is not the player who played for Watford. The Everton Doucouré now plays very cautiously and passes from side to side, when at Watford he would burst forward and make things happen in and around the penalty box. Doucouré sums up Everton's performance today, very cautious and lack of energy to win the ball and make things happen up front. But does not hide the fact, Everton played with one striker up front for most of the match that allowed the Newcastle defence to have an easy match until late in the match when DCL scored.
Paul Birmingham
651 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:06:11
A ridiculous penalty but no where near enough belief in this team. We weren’t playing Bayern Munich.

Clearly not enough strength in depth, but why oh why didn’t they take this game to Newcastle from the start?

Sickening defeat and it looks like a tough run in to Christmas. It seems like we have become so reliant on Charlie and also without Hames, no final pass or vision today.

For me Gordon should have started and no support for DCL. To have 60 odd % of the possession and get only a couple of mediocre efforts on goal, is killing this season. Gomes for me doesn’t do enough and you knew as soon as Fraser was on they had capability to nick a goal.

We get up and go next week, it could be a long day v the Mancs at this rate, but surely the team must come out of this self imposed slumber?

Gerry Ring
652 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:06:47
It says it all that today’s captain was Sigurdsson. I don’t believe I’ve ever seen an Everton player with such a yellow streak. He blatantly opts out of challenges & shows no urgency or leadership whatsoever. Can’t figure out Gordon’s obvious exclusion either. Should have started today. Having gone 1 down, we played as if we were 3 up! Exasperating!!!
David Hallwood
653 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:07:01
I think most teams would struggle without 4 of their starting 11, we looked disjointed because it's difficult to get any rhythm going without such important players.

Looking forward to after the international break when we might see Holgate, and even Gbamin in with a shout.

But it's obvious JJ Kenny isn't the answer at right back, and siggy had a mare of a 1st half was marginally better in the 2nd and needs to be moved on.It's been a year since Gomes was done by Son and he's not the same player.

Positives, was the GK and not much else, but we've got a good 1st 11, it's just the rest that needs to be cleared out

Andrew Lum
654 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:08:19
Another lethargic performance, no movement, no pace. Delph slows the game down and offers nothing in midfield or left back. He had three opportunities to put the ball in the box and they all couldn’t even get past the defender. Awful.
Paul Tran
655 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:08:27
That showed that without Richarlison and James, we're a dull, functional team waiting for someone to do something. Olsen looked like the calm, boringly efficient keeper we've been looking for. We could talk about a daft penalty and the deflected cross for the second, but we didn't look like ever doing anything. And yet we're still second!
Peter Dodds
656 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:08:48
The last 15 minutes showed we can create a few opportunities if we just have the cojones to have a go. Iwobi did well and slipped in DCL. Bernard got a couple of crosses in. Siggy has a few wayward shots (again).
Eddie Dunn
658 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:09:12
for 3 games on the bounce one of our players has done something stupid and it has cost us. Richarlison/Pickford, the Digne and now Gomes.
A soft pen perhaps but you simply can't go putting your knee through the back of someone leg, in the box.
Dumb and dumber.
The line-up was to keep us in it but it is always a risk. The tinkering was mind-bendingly daft. Gordon sat on the bench as Iwobi and bernard come on, but Siggy allowed to play all game. Taking off the full backs and then Mina gets done on the break.
Ancelotti's fault 100%. This Newcastle team is very ordinary.
Pat Kelly
659 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:10:05
Richie will be off next season. And maybe Digne. DCL likewise. The game is up for this lot.
Bill Gall
660 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:11:07
Tony we will never create anything if the only player you have to replace Richarlison is a young left back, i don't know who Ancelloti was trying to fool but after the first 10 min you could see it was not going to work, and that made any sort of attacking threat down the left useless. If a player is supposed to be your replacement for your first choice left back why was he being used as a winger. Even if you have no faith in Awobi playing a young untried left back as a winger to my mind was inexcusable, and that showed with the slow build up with Delph one of the main culprits. 100% Ancelotti's fault.
Ajay Gopal
661 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:11:40
This performance was as bad as the worst performances from last season. Nkounkou and Kenny did not take their opportunities. Allan, Siggy, Gomes, Delph and Mina slow down the the game to crawling pace. Horrible game to watch, we belong to the league of mid table teams, battling it out with West Ham, Newcastle, Sheffield United, Aston Villa. No way we are as in the same league as Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester, Wolves, Man United. Heck, even Southampton and Leeds are more attacking and fun to watch.

Absolutely no service to DCL, hopefully the addition of Digne and James will add some bite to our play next week. And we badly need Holgate back - Mina is a total disaster. The only positives from this game - Olsen is not bad, and DCL gets back to scoring ways.

The bubble is indeed well and truly burst.

Johan Elmgren
662 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:11:49
My god that was poor... but that one was on Ancelotti. With five, slow ponderous central midfielders in the starting lineup, there could really only be one outcome. And how on earth did the extremely poor Delph stay on for the whole game?? Why isn't he picking Gordon? That's the biggest question of them all... He was the only player available with pace and creativity... Some substandard managing there Carlo...
Alan J Thompson
663 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:11:56
Nobody looked interested until Bernard came on. We can carry on about that penalty but it was pathetic and more a case of the Newcastle player putting himself in danger than any intent on Gomes part. Oh for a winger who can take on the full back and get a cross in and I don't really care who it is until Richarlison is back but we must play a second striker. Pathetic!
Jamie Evans
664 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:12:01
Outplayed by a good side last week, this week Newcastle hardly played well. We just didn’t do enough and only attacked last 10 minutes with any purpose.

Stick to simple formations playing players that suit the position

Kevin Molloy
665 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:12:02
Pat
don't you mean us lot
Jim Bennings
666 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:12:42
It sometimes baffles the mind why we always seem to start so many defensive minded players yet still struggle to keep clean sheets.

I always feel like Everton will never truly progress as a club until it steers away from this morbid fascination of defensive midfielders.

John Hall
667 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:12:42
Mike @ 360

Most of them looked like pub team players today

Geoff Lambert
668 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:12:51
Hold on a minute playing shite we are still second and only 3 points behind the mighty champions elect. We have our best players to come back and push on again.
If you would have told me at the start of the season we would be in this position, like most of you I would have laughed my cock off. Lets see what next week brings us.
Justin Doone
669 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:13:04
Poor line up. Poor game. Poor penalty. Poor subs. General play is too slow and sloppy.

Why take off natural pace and energy of the full backs?
What did he expect Tosun to do? No impact.

Playing a high line without pace in the centre of defence.

We didn't go for Fraser. Pace and energy. We didn't go for King. Pace, energy, attacking threat. Why?

It's been a bad week. Lot's to nick pick at but we need to move on and win our next game. IMO change of players and formation is needed.

Kase Chow
670 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:13:05
Absolutely rubbish

I can take losing I really can. BUT the rubbish performances are unacceptable

Allan and Doucouré have been infected by the Everton curse of no energy, no motivation, no skill and no pressing

That was a shambles very similar to Southampton game

Colin Glassar
671 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:14:21
Total lack of leadership in the team. Everton have been spineless for the last 10 years or so. I know his English is poor but make Allan captain. He's the only one who shows any fight.
Mike Price
672 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:14:58
The RS dark arts working perfectly since the Derby, soft decisions in their favour and everything going against us.
John Williams
673 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:15:09
Well the latest false dawn didn't last long. Absolutely dreadful performance, from both players and manager. Losing badly to Southampton is one thing but being beaten by a very limited Newcastle is something else. Don't know why I'm so disappointed, no point in expecting anything from a midfield of Sigurdsson, Gomes and Delph, then asking Bernard, Iwobi and Tosun to save the game. We are now back where we were last season after the post-lockdown resumption.
Mike Oates
674 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:15:24
Ancelotti once again picks a nonsense team, as last week with Godfrey behind Rodriquez and today 5 midfielders. Go for it, give Gordon a game, he’s the natural Richarlison replacement. The lad must be gutted, Tosun a game after 6 months away !!!!
Vijay Nair
675 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:16:39
Eddie (658) that was no penalty. Look at the replay. It was Wilson who stuck his leg in front of an unsighted Gomes who was just looking to clear the ball.

Even Townsend and Osman in the studio didn't think it was a penalty.

We certainly did not do enough to win this game but we did not deserve to lose either, as Newcastle were just as poor.

Brian Harrison
676 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:17:12
Well the only pluses from that was the impressive debut of Olsen and DCL getting another goal. I know its difficult when you lose probably 4 of our best players, but we have to show more ambition than we did today. I don't think Ancelotti had a lot to choose from in the way of replacements, iwobi and Bernard wouldnt have been on to many fans starting line up, and for some reason Gordon not used again.

I hoped when we signed Doucoure we would see him occupy the same role he did for Watford, breaking from midfield and joining the attack but for some reason Ancelotti is playing him in a much deeper role, which I find strange. I have said in many posts Richarlison is our most important player he gets teams on the back foot, no other member of the squad does this.
This was a poor performance from players and manager alike, we gave a very,very poor Newcastle for to much respect, should have thrown more men into attack from minute 1 than trying to keep things tight and pinch a goal on the break.

With still no Richarlison for the Man Utd game it will need a massive improvement to get anything from that game. Lets face it Southampton and Newcastle are at best mid table outfits, so if both of thses can beat us it doesnt augur well till we get our suspended and injured players back.
I think most of us know we have a decent starting 11but not much else in reserve. Yet another simple ball over the top gets Mina in trouble again we need Godfrey and Holgate back in their either alongside Keane or with each other.

Tony Twist
677 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:17:15
I think Ancelotti has got it wrong the last two matches. Gordon is the replacement for Richarleson, if he is good enough he is old enough, he should be playing. Siggy should be nowhere near the first team, that goes for Iwobi also, what Brands saw in him I do not know. A great opportunity, after the international break, thrown away by poor management.
Stef Busby
678 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:17:48
@Geoff Lambert 668

So was you happy with that performance?

What if we get further injuries / suspensions?

If we were playing shite and winning, no problem. But today and last week!!!!

Michael Stevenson
679 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:18:52
Been supporting Everton for 50 years and I'm just getting so sick of all these false dawns now. When will I ever learn to not get excited everytime we string a couple of results together.

It's worse this year somehow after all the hype we had at the start. It's even more humiliating this time.

And yes, I agree with Pat, Richarlison will likely be packing his bags come May. We can't blame him really.

Mike Powell
680 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:19:36
Just goes to show, we have a good first eleven but nothing after that. We need at least five more players we need two full backs another midfielder a winger and a striker to help DCL
Jamie Crowley
681 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:19:37
A lot of people calling out players.

Does anyone think Delph is abysmal?

He receives the ball and completely destroys any momentum. He holds the ball for an age.

I don’t want him in this team. He can look decent, but looks deceive. he completely destroys any forward movement up the pitch.

A totally and utter liability.

Stef Busby
682 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:22:12
@Jamie Crowley - 681

He's fkin sheeeight. Simple as that.

Tony Hill
683 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:22:12
Ajay @661, yes, we're not as good as those teams. We will finish 10th or thereabouts despite our current position. We will do our usual thing of playing 3 maybe 4 good games and we will then fold again. It's what we do, season after season after season.
Stephen Brown
684 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:23:18
Most frustrating thing is that Newcastle are abysmal!
My 6 year old son said during the game - why don’t we ever pass the ball towards their goal?
Martin Berry
685 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:23:48
Great finish by DCL if only he had more service today from a poor outfield.
Olson deserves a good mention with two excellent saves.
Carlo has some thinking to do.
John Pierce
686 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:25:28
Delph for me took the piss today, he spend the entire first half receiving the ball, doing his little roll his studs on the ball and slowed the tempo to standstill.

The outstanding feature of our early games was movement and first touch play, a rhythmic tempo which pulled teams about.

I ask how many touches did all our players take, 3/4/5 every time adding nothing to our play? Only Calvert-Lewin used his meagre touches well.

How can any coach not adjust from a centre forward having to go against three centre backs? Only late on did the extra forward create gaps because they had an extra man to pick up. Really poor from Carlo.

Daniel A Johnson
687 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:26:03
Players have been given the chance and failed to shine. Newcastle away minus the crowd should be 3 points for us.

Delph, Siggy, Iwobi & Gomes are just not good enough.

Mind you any club would miss the quality of James and Richarlison.

Raymond Fox
688 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:26:17
Unfortunately the game and the result are what I expected.
There are excuses, missing some of our most creative players being the main one.
I thought all the hype up to now in the media was somewhat over the top.

Ah well back to reality.

Jay Tee
689 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:26:25
Ancelotti needs to make them watch the Women's performance over 90 minutes so that they can all see what effort is.
Stephen Brown
690 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:27:41
Daniel
The worrying thing there is that quartet cost over 100 million pound and are in 400k a week. Shocking really
Shane Corcoran
691 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:28:50
Hard to know what Carlo could've done with the players available, but that was tripe.

A wake up to us all that we still have a serious amount of dross on our books.

We need a new sponsorship deal with a cotton wool provider to make sure James doesn't get hurt.

Sigh.

Tony Hill
692 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:28:59
It's not about individuals, it's about the collective mediocrity and fear; it's in our marrow and I don't think it's ever going to change.

What else is there to do? Perhaps an allotment, or collecting old train timetables.

Clive Rogers
693 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:29:27
Shocking performance. No creativity whatsoever. Far too much sideways and backward passing. Kenny turns back every time he faces a defender. Nkounkou is not ready. Allan is OK but nothing special. The rest all average. Olsen looks better than Pickford on that one game.
Brent Stephens
694 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:30:51
We go into a game with a match-day squad including Tosun, Simms, Iwobi, Siggy, Bernard, Mina, JJK, Delph, Nkounkou, Branthwaite, Keane, Gordon.

All due respect to those with potential but how many of that list of 12 would start for a top 6 side?

Graeme Beresford
695 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:31:14
Everyone watch it back. When Bernard’s cross/shot gets tipped over in injury time. Watch DCL be dragged down at the back post. Clear pen, not given. Fall out from VVD continues. ?
Kevin Dyer
696 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:32:02
Massive overreaction on here. We were missing our 3 best players and our lack of depth was exposed. Newcastle sat deep with a back 5 and just looked for balls over the top to fast runners. They were not the better team, at all. The pen was very fortunate for them, Gomes had no clue Wilson was going to throw his leg in the way of his clearance attempt. The second goal was just us getting caught out on the break chasing the game; it happens.

Wilson and Fraser are not the players we should've been after, neither are good enough for top 6. This result doesn't change that.

Our formation/selection was questionable but if we play 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 the moaning arses on here would have thrown their toys out of the pram as Iwobi or Barnard (maybe both!) would have played out wide. We controlled the game but as feared lacked creativity and players making runs and our wide threats - JJK and Nkoukou - were easily contained.

I groaned when Iwobi came on but he made a couple of key passes in his time on the pitch, so fair play. Delph was solid, as was Allan. Sigurdsson provided a threat from range and if you think he stunk it up today (as he did last week), you're blinded by bias. I expected more offensively from Dacoure. DCL was starved of service until the last 10m. Olsen had a good debut and looks capable of putting Pickford under threat. Bernard played well when he came on and is clearly a better player in a more central position than on the left.

So yeah 3 points dropped and it is disappointing but not completely unexpected. All our missing players were our wide options, that's a test for any team, especially considering Ancelotti has had just one transfer window and with limited funds. So let's not throw the baby out with the bath water just yet. Digne and (hopefully) James back for Man U then Richy for Fulham.

Brent Stephens
697 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:33:17
Everton women's team now into extra time in the final.
Simon Dalzell
698 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:33:35
no massive over reactions for me Kevin.
Jim Bennings
699 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:34:29
It was good while it lasted to be fair but we knew that seriously we are just not a top 6 team yet, probably we are not even where the likes of Wolves, Leicester or Southampton are and that's the thing that irks most.

One or two injuries and we have seen the end result, squad players coming in that are just nowhere near top half of the table level.

In my opinion we needed back up for DCL and we failed to sign it.
If we'd had Josh King today we probably would have created Newcastle miles more problems, but we didn't, once again we had square pegs in round holes and subs coming on that made no difference whatsoever.

I'm loathe to criticise Carlo but today was on him, he knows his players better than anyone and he should know the likes of Sigurdsson, Gomes and Delph should never be on the pitch together at the same time.

He had the option today to give Gordon the run out (he must be doing something awful in training) but he chose again to try and fit players in that don't work.

Jay Harris
700 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:34:38
The main problem we have is apart from Gordon we don't have any winger capable or willing to take defenders on and beat them.
Michael Connelly
701 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:35:10
Don't know what game you were watching Ciaran (620). Gomes strolls around because he can't run quick enough; offers little on the ball, and then f*cks up and gives away a penalty to concede the first goal because he moves like a snail and Wilson was too sharp for him
Ernie Baywood
702 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:35:31
Jamie, yes Delph is abysmal.

He does nothing. But the amazing thing is how much of the ball he has to do absolutely nothing. He does an amazing amount of nothing and always makes himself available to do nothing.

I don't know why anyone actually passes to him. You know he's going to look very calm, look very assured, and do nothing.

Ralph Basnett
703 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:35:40
Not one team in the premiership has the lack of pace that we have.

Not one pass seems to go forward.

So much basic stuff not getting right.

Tim Gerrard
704 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:36:01
Gomes not suited to the role he is being asked to play on the left hand side of midfield. Spent too much time, particularly in the first half, playing with his back to goal ahead of the ball. If he is going to play, it needs to be in the centre of midfield in a deeper role with players making runs ahead of him. But the system we want to play with everyone available won't allow that. We should give Gordon a run in the side on the left of midfield.
Will Mabon
705 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:36:03
You nailed it, Tony (692). We've said it often enough (and yesterday). There is something deeply wrong right down in the fabric. Periods of good performances and results are the blip, passive mediocrity is the default.

No guts, no leadership, no character - and as said by others (many times) it seems to infect most incoming players. Players generally get worse when they come to Everton, not improve, most performances have the same dour inertia to them.

A serious look is needed at the whole way the team/squad functions.

Ian Riley
707 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:36:39
Today we were Everton of old and told us the money we have spent on average players. In the real world of business goodison would have been boarded up by now. These players are staying unless we can find another club as desperate as we are.

Oh yes does anyone know if the club are doing a dvd for first 3 months of the season. Let me know, I want a copy. Good while it lasted.

Please keep safe all!

Jamie Crowley
708 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:37:24
Sir John @ 686 -

You nailed it. I ask how many touches did all our players take, 3/4/5 every time adding nothing to our play?

In a nutshell, that's the issue. And Delph is the KING at fucking around and completely destroying positive, forward movement. He's a cancer to our play.

If you're going to fuck around on the ball, please at least do it while driving forward and taking any space offered.

Delph really annoys me. More so than just about any Everton player I can recall.

David Pearl
709 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:37:33
Im surprised playing both Delph and Allan in the same side. Way too defensive and low confidence from players and its hard to work out why. We need the 4 back asap but overloaded in midfield, so hopefully we can swap 2 of them out for 2 pacey forwards in January.
Rob Dolby
710 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:38:25
Not enough shithousery from us.
Soft pen from a dive, not enough of our players throwing themselves to the ground to earn free kicks or time waste. What has the beautiful game become.

No idea what Ancelotti is doing with Dacoure playing like a 2nd right back or Gomes playing like a left winger in diving boots.

The wheels come off without Richarleson.

Justin Doone
711 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:38:27
We set up to be solid but once again our defensive mids were no where to be seen when needed.

The lack of pace, energy, creativity and movement up front is terrible. So our defensive player's try to get forward and create.

We revert to being wide open at the back. We should have pressed or sat deep. We did very little of either and looked confused.

You could see Allan asking the bench whats going on, who plays where. That is evidence of poor preparation for a plan b.

As strange as it was poor. We have thrown away our confidence and momentum. Come on Carlo. If we can't play well at least demand they stay solid and get a clean sheet.

Brent Stephens
712 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:38:36
Jay #700 "The main problem we have is apart from Gordon we don't have any winger capable or willing to take defenders on and beat them."

I'm desperate to see him reproduce what he's done in the U23s but only rare glimpses so far for the first team.

Anthony Murphy
713 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:39:27
Hard to take that defeat given the quality of the opposition, but regardless of other criteria, our stand in players just simply aren’t good enough at football. No point in spending too much time analysing this performance - the players brought in to replace first 11 choices simply don’t have enough to compete at this level. I’ll excuse Olsen and Nkoukou, but none of the others have what it takes - shocking given the money spent really.
Barry Rathbone
714 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:39:38
Thing is Digne, Richarlison and James are the only players above mid-table standard at the club and you can't do anything based on 3 players.

I said pre-season the hope was Carlo understood the urgency of the situation, that he had one chance to produce a genuine rebuild in the window and produce a courageous, aggressive high tempo team the club has needed for decades. He hasn't done it.

The delusional bollocks that "we have a top first 11" as though the same 11 appear week in week out at other clubs could become his epitaph if this shit continues.

Steve Ferns
715 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:39:38
There’s no overreaction. We are now just one point better off than last season on the same games. We’ve got some tough games coming up and we will see if we really have improved or we carry on being slightly better than last season, ie a team good enough for 8th to 12th.
Pat Kelly
716 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:40:26
Any negativity is not overreaction. It's acknowledging that the squad is threadbare. Once exposed it's back to last season. And it takes very little to get to bedrock. Six games in and the wheels came off. It was a good patch up window. But that's all it was. A lot more windows and money required.
Ciarán McGlone
717 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:40:45
"Don't know what game you were watching Ciaran "

The Everton game, Michael.

To suggest that Gomes (who had a crap game along with every other midfielder) was responsible for that shambles.. is... er... bollocks.

Jamie Crowley
718 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:41:10
Ernie @ 702 -

Yes. Exactly friend. I couldn't agree more.

And I can't emphasize how much it gets under my skin.

Iwobe, to be fair, drove forward multiple times and is responsible for the DCL goal with a beautiful pass. He has a TON of faults, but he will push forward, take space, and rarely fucks around on the ball.

The much maligned Tom Davies will concede possession, but isn't afraid to play a ball forward.

Give me both of those players, warts and all, before Delph every single time.

Will Mabon
719 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:43:12
Kevin, 696;

I don't think it is an overreaction. When most teams are missing a player(s), they look like the same team, slightly compromised in the position(s) of those missing players.

We return to this slow motion, low energy dirge performance, that is neither offensive or defensive - and it has looked basically identical under a handful of different managers. There is no underlying chassis to the team.

Someone said it earlier - it looked like we were playing a final group game in a competition in which we were already out.

Something long term is seriously amiss here.

Ralph Basnett
720 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:43:12
Isco no long interested in joining his mate James at Everton, obviously watched our last three games.
Tony Twist
721 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:43:41
The squad is good enough to manage if the right decisions are made. You have to have the right balance of attacking and defensive players, if you go overly defensive you need players who can provide drive, can provide pace, can provide chances, can cross the ball, things won't change until Ancelotti wakes up and stops playing it safe. You don't have to have won every cup or championships to know Siggy is not a captain or to know that Siggy thinks he's had a great game if he has a worldy shot on target, plain and simple he shouldn't be picked. Ancelotti is mainly to blame for the turnaround in form not injuries or suspensions it is him trying to play it safe. Wrong choices by someone who should know better.
Soren Moyer
722 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:45:14
Add Kenny to the growing list of deadwood! How didn't we sign a right back in the summer window is beyond me!! JJK not good enough. Colman is aging!
Barry Jones
723 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:47:19
Jamie #708. Totally agree with your assessment of Delph. He totally kills the game with his ponderous approach. As you said, many times in possession he had the time and space to drive on, but he chose to wait 10 seconds, spin around and pass back. Dreadful!!!!
Robert Tressell
725 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:48:20
Without Holgate, Digne, Coleman, Richarlison and Rodriguez - we are a poor side. Not sure why Gordon isn't getting a chance. Last year's dreary bunch of Sigurdsson, Delph, Gomes, Bernard and Iwobi are not exactly shooting the lights out.
Brent Stephens
726 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:48:42
Everton women's keeper having a stormer. End of first half of extra time.
Drew O’Neall
728 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:49:40
Anthony 515

Do you even remember your argument keyboard hardman?

He’s changed the formation and the personnel since my comment and my point was that was the wrong thing to do.

We conceded domination of possession, had more shots to defend and generally looked worse.. you’re making my argument for me you cretin.

Jamie Crowley
729 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:51:08
Tony @ 721-

We need to offload Delph, Siggy, and Cenk (never mind Bolasie and Mo) ASAP.

What in the hell is a manager to do with midfielders who think looking this way, switching feet, looking that way, two taps, and 6 full seconds later they get rid of the ball is a good way to play footy?

What I will say is if you put a single player from my list above into the team, we're fine.

When you have Digne, Rich, and James all out at once, you have to play a more aggressive midfield. Delph and Allan should never be allowed in the same line up. Carlo can take some heat for that, and hopefully he understands you can't fill midfield with ponderous players who kill they game simply through their "style" of play. Touch touch, look look, touch touch, look look, pass.

Bernard should have started. Delph should have been on the bench if Allan was in the game. And i'd have played Gordon.

Carlo got some stuff wrong, but it's really the players who should get the criticism in my opinion.

James Stewart
730 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:51:50
Idiotic starting Xl and bizarre subs. A bit worrying that Carlo was tactically outfoxed by Steve Bruce, albeit aided by the hopeless Gomes and Mina.
How many goals have those two clowns cost us now!
Gerard Pauls
731 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:51:57
Are So called Everton players allowed to saunter around at home by their better halves...no I don't think so in the main. So why are they allowed to play at Newcastle today as if it was a chore to turn out for the shirt. Too many players on easy Street not giving a toss as long as the money keeps pouring into their greedy coffers. No fear of a bollocking from the manager..maybe a raised eyebrow at most. Ferguson sitting on the naughty step arms and legs folded in frustration... obviously told not to undermine the manger by trying to motivate the dross on the park. Just listened to one of the phone ins on the radio with Ancelloti being treated with reverence and kid gloves...is it built into their contracts that they can't ask relevent and awkward questions of the manager? They represent the supporters and should ask the hard questions and put both manager and players on the spot otherwise what's the point of the interview in the first place. All we get is yes please, thank you kind sir, doff me cap and walk backwards so not to offend... pathetic..for once can't we let genuine evertonians ask these millionaires the straight questions and see the buggers sweat and wriggle?
Dave Evans
734 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:55:58
Where has the forward thinking gone?
Where is the risk taking?
Where is the freedom?
Where are the forward passes and movement?

All sacrificed on the elusive desire for control. A control that stifles. A control that we don't have the players to deliver.
Don't be a mug like your predecessors Carlo. Give us what we want:- forward thinking, high energy, risk averse football.

Bill Gall
736 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:57:09
Well it was a poor performance / but thinking back how would the R/S have made out with both of their full backs plus Mane and Salah missing., puts it more into the problem of what what we were missing. I definitely would have preferred Nkounkouu stayed at Left back instead of being used more as a winger.
You cant avoid injuries and suspensions but the for players we are missing, it will cost a lot of money in the transfer window to provide reliable replacement for them when they are injured or suspended. Lots of players are irreplaceable and unfortunately we have four but it is still inexcusable for players who are given the chance not take the opportunity to impress. Arsenal look a better team than UTD..
Jerome Shields
737 Posted 01/11/2020 at 16:57:48
Christy#664

I Agree.

Sigurdsson on because he was the only dead ball specialist available. None of his dead ball play round a Everton player.

This season has now turned into a transition season, since it obvious that some players are not up to the job. Same old story.

Sigurdsson didn't play one through pass in the final third all game. Did not make one run into the penalty area of have one shot on target.

Kenny did not play one successful cross all game to a attacker. I

Nkounkou had to double back when he played with no runners attacking the near post all game.

Gomes did attempt to play forward passes in the final third, but was easily cut off.

Allan and Docoure' where faced with no players available for a pass except the wings.

Gomes made his usual ill timed tackle in a dangerous area.

Mina got caught on the turn as per usual.

Iowbi was slightly more effective than Bernard.

Tosun was on a mission to nothing, with no final third forward passes.

Need new players introduced who can play a through pass in the final third. Tosun, Simms and Gordon would benefit. I don't know about that a great difference with such a blunt supply. I don't know about the introduction of the latter players in the present regime. .

My immediate advice would be to get in Iseo and get rid of Sigurdsson, the main architect of Silva system as soon as possible.

Every the Commentators side kick was onto the non productive Sigurdsson in the first half.

Newcastle where not that good.

Trevor Peers
738 Posted 01/11/2020 at 17:01:20
We're a poor side without Richarlison and a fit James. Not much to go on, but better than last season I suppose.

Carlo doesn't help himself playing so negatively, that was unforgivable against a team as poor as Newcastle. We started the game with 1 striker enough said. Zero for entertainment.

Barry Jones
739 Posted 01/11/2020 at 17:01:39
We spent 90%of the game passing it around the back four and holding mids and that was the extent of our ambition and creativity. I would rather have big Dunc's approach of push everyone up, knock it long and fight like crazy to win the second ball.
Kevin Dyer
740 Posted 01/11/2020 at 17:02:06
#719 Will, some of the reactions are overblown and - to put it mildly - childish. I see the same lazy remarks that have accompanied every subpar performance for the past several years.

Newcastle played a low block with 5 defenders. Even City can sometimes struggle to play through that and we are not them, even when full strength. It's much easier to stop a team playing than to play yourself; Sam, Pulis etc have made careers realising this basic tenet. People seem to want us to zip the ball around, fire forward passes and take men on facing that defensive setup and that's exactly what Bruce wanted because we're not actually good enough to do that and would have been exposed on the break.

Consider this: remove Mane, Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson from Liverpool's lineup, they'd look a lot less effective. OK they could replace Mane with Jota, but he cost £40m - more than our net spend this season (assuming James cost zero). If Carlo had another £40m to spend last summer pretty sure he would have but you can't rebuild a team in one window on a budget.

Jamie Crowley
741 Posted 01/11/2020 at 17:02:15
Dave Evans @ 734 -

Excellent rhetorical questions.

Today was like the dark days of Roberto - possession for possession's sake.
No intent to drive forward.

That type of football is dreadful.

To use a word from last week that, for me, perfectly sums up and describes this week and last: flaccid.

It has to stop. Three weeks in a row of that and I'll be livid. Carlo better get to work this week.

John Pierce
742 Posted 01/11/2020 at 17:02:46
I might posit that we all know who we were missing. In most worlds that’s a chance for players to step up. So yeah we were short but you cannot defend the lack of energy, effort and utter sloppiness for those picked.
Kevin Dyer
743 Posted 01/11/2020 at 17:04:51
#721 Tony - ridiculous. So Ancelotti doesn't know how to manage his team resources now? Just read what you've typed before hitting the fucking Submit button ffs
Phil Wood
744 Posted 01/11/2020 at 17:05:58
Watching Everton Ladies under the cosh but leaving everything out on the pitch in the Cup Final.
Well played girls. I wish some of the men's Team could follow your example.
Credit to the Club Ladies.
Kevin Dyer
746 Posted 01/11/2020 at 17:07:51
#722 Soren, JJK coming back from injury, doubled up on and blocked off all night. Deadwood after one EPL game? Baffling.
Jack Ledwidge
747 Posted 01/11/2020 at 17:08:05
Clueless ponderous and pedestrian. Delph reminds me of the Sunday league player who’s played higher stuff but he’s doing you a favour turning out and we all should be grateful.
Brent Stephens
748 Posted 01/11/2020 at 17:08:12
Sadly the women have lost.
Anthony A Hughes
749 Posted 01/11/2020 at 17:08:59
Drew, I'm not a key board hard man mate. I spent 25 years of Karate training and represented our wonderful city in National Competitions. I don't need to hide behind a keyboard mate. Back to the footy we were shite today but you described the the performance as excellent. That is what I picked you up on before you told me to fuck off
Paul Tran
750 Posted 01/11/2020 at 17:10:45
Where's the risk-taking? On the treatment table/suspended. The likes of Gomes Bernard, Iwobi and Siggy are only near good enough when there is genuine pace and creativity around them. And that pace and creativity is on the treatment table/suspended.

That was a very ordinary team that beat us today. Even the team that was picked should have been good enough to win. That defeat is down to Carlo and the 'solid' players.

Hope to see James & Olsen in next week's team.

Stephen Vincent
751 Posted 01/11/2020 at 17:11:53
More fight and passion in extra time from the women than I've seen from their overpaid, dull male counterparts.
David Pearl
752 Posted 01/11/2020 at 17:13:41
I'm xena, princess warrior and l say we were shite for second game in a row, and our manager was no better.
Sam Hoare
753 Posted 01/11/2020 at 17:14:43
I’d say we currently have two top class players on our books. Richarlison and Rodriguez. Without those two we are really quite ordinary I’m afraid despite the fortunes we’ve spent.

Carlo played the attritional game today and lost. A good portion of blame lies at his feet I think, despite the missing players.

Are people finally realising that Gomes does not belong on a pedestal? Decent touch and fantastic hair have elevated him above his actual talent level.

It all feels horribly familiar and with Richarlison still out next week I’d be surprised if we manage to turn over Man United. Mid-table beckons once more.

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
754 Posted 01/11/2020 at 17:14:47
Well, I enjoyed that!

Goalkeeper outstanding.

Fought like tigers all over the pitch.

Never gave up even when trailing.

Lady Luck just not smiling on them.

Pity Man City added a third at the death to give them a flattering scoreline.

Or am I on the wrong thread..?

Anthony A Hughes
755 Posted 01/11/2020 at 17:15:35
Anyway Drew.,,this cretin is off for a nice bottle of Shiraz to put this shite result behind us. Enjoy your evening.

