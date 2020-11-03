What are we missing from Abdoulaye Doucouré?

I have commented before about wanting to see more from Abdoulaye Doucouré. Let me say straight away, this is not a criticism as I am sure he is playing how Carlo Ancelotti wants him to play as a defensive shield along with Allan. But this is not the Doucouré I watched at Watford in the last 4 years.

I went on YouTube to look at his highlight reels — which is not a great way to assess a player — but what I saw was him getting into the box, scoring several goals, some from outside the penalty area. He does have a good shot on him. Not that you would guess that from his Everton performances so far.

So I ask myself: What has changed? — apart from a change of club and managers.

When he came in with James and Allan, I was more excited than the arrival of James and Allan, as I thought I knew what Abdoulaye would bring to our midfield. A big strong athletic box-to-box player that we so desperately needed. Added to that his ability to get into the box and score a few goals.

Watching him play against us, I always hoped that Watford would get relegated and we could snap him up. But he does not appear to be the same player. Why? Obviously he is a manager's dream and plays very much according to the tactical plan, which he has done well so far this season but I feel Carlo is missing a part of his game that we are crying out for again, based on our last 3 games.

At Watford, he ran the show in midfield. He responded well to Deeney who was the type of captain and leader we can only dream of. Is he missing this type of encouragement on the pitch? Who would you choose to lead the Blues? Deeney or Sigurdsson?

Maybe when Jean-Philippe Gbamin finally is fit enough to play, he will join Allan as the midfield shield and Doucouré will be given more freedom to get up the field — and become again the player he was at Watford.

