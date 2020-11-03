Seasons2020-21Everton News

Gomes an early doubt for United clash

Lyndon Lloyd Tuesday, 3 November, 2020

Everton will assess the fitness of André Gomes this week following his withdrawal from the action against Newcastle on Sunday.

The Portuguese came off with a minor problem, likely sustained when in the incident that led to the Magpies' penalty in the 56th minute where he kicked Callum Wilson's leg as they challenged for an incoming corner.

“Andre had a little problem on his knee but it was nothing special, just a knock,” Carlo Ancelotti was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

More news on Gomes's progress and that of James Rodriguez, who sat out the defeat at St James's Park, is expected when Ancelotti speaks to the media again later this week.  

Will Mabon
1 Posted 03/11/2020 at 20:09:26
See - Wilson fouled him.
John Crook
2 Posted 03/11/2020 at 20:21:21
Good, he has gone shite anyway and will be taught a footballing lesson from his Portuguese superior counterpart Fernandes (same as the last match in March). Time to give Bernard a bash is centre mid.
Jack Convery
3 Posted 03/11/2020 at 20:36:52
I doubt he would have played anyway given his performance v the bar codes. I expected at least 4 points from the games v Saints, Barcodes and MU. The max we can get now is 3. So go to it blues. Digne to DCL 1 nil.

Expect this line up
Pickford, JJK / Coleman if fit, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Davies, James if fit otherwise Iwobi, Gordon and DCL.
please no more Delph and SIggy enough is enough and they never do enough !

Martin Mason
4 Posted 03/11/2020 at 20:49:41
I would play Davies, yes I know he isn't the one but he will put in a decent and honest shift and far better him than at least 4 I can name. Gomes I once had hopes for but not now. Carlo should put Iwobe, Siggy, Bernard, Gomes, Delph, Tosun, etc., on a never again list and develop the playing side of the club without them having chance to drag it down with their incompetence. He should put Gordon in and let him develop. Bernard in CM? Please no he is wretched in his best position wide.
Andy McNabb
5 Posted 03/11/2020 at 21:07:39
Sad when this is almost a relief, so we can 'try someone else in his place'. For whatever reasons he has not performed as we hoped but he is exactly the sort of senior player we need to look to when others such as James and Charlie are missing.
John Raftery
6 Posted 03/11/2020 at 21:08:00
Interesting to note Tom Davies cannot be blamed for recent performances and that former fan favourites such as Gomes are now in the frame for scapegoat in chief. One is on about a third of the salary of the other, I guess. I know which one I would play this weekend.


