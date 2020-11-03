Gomes an early doubt for United clash

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020







The Portuguese came off with a minor problem, likely sustained when in the incident that led to the Magpies' penalty in the 56th minute where he kicked Callum Wilson's leg as they challenged for an incoming corner.

“Andre had a little problem on his knee but it was nothing special, just a knock,” Carlo Ancelotti was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

More news on Gomes's progress and that of James Rodriguez, who sat out the defeat at St James's Park, is expected when Ancelotti speaks to the media again later this week.

