Seasons2020-21Everton News

Rodriguez, Holgate, Coleman and Digne set to return

Michael Kenrick Friday, 6 November, 2020 19comments  |  Jump to last

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to have good news on the injury front with Mason Holgate and Seamus Coleman both returning to fitness ahead of the clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

In addition, Lucas Digne will have completed his one-match suspension and will be available for selection. And perhaps of prime importance to an Everton campaign that has collapsed in his absence: James Rodriguez will also be fit for selection this weekend.

But, despite Carlo Ancelotti saying, "Yes we have practically all the squad available," the loss of Richarlison to that rash red card in the Goodison derby will still be felt as he serves the second part of his 3-match suspension, continuing an absence that was so painfully evident in the poor display at Newcastle.

Cenk Tosun will be available to bolster the limited Everton attack, after he came on as a second-half sub at St James's Park last weekend, seemingly fully recovered from the ACL damage that devastated his loan spell with Crystal Palace and has limited his appearances so far this season. But André Gomes has already been ruled out and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains sidelined a little while longer as he looks toward finally making an impression for the manager who has yet to see him compete in anger.  

Reader Comments (19)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Tony Everan
1 Posted 06/11/2020 at 11:57:58
It’s all gone pear-shaped with Richarlison and Coleman out. James is fantastic when fully fit but we have missed Richarlison and Seamus more.

Doucouré and Allan have suffered for these injuries too; against Southampton, the constant tacks down the right against Godfrey destabilised us.

Against Newcastle, Carlo’s knee-jerk midfield was nothing short of a joke. Full of slow and sideways from Sigurdsson, Gomes and Delph. Totally dysfunctional.

Against Man Utd, some balance to the team has to be restored along with some more attacking threat by playing Anthony Gordon on the left in Richarlison’s role.

Olsen
Coleman/Kenny Keane Holgate¹ Digne
Doucouré Allan Nkounkou²
James Calvert-Lewin Gordon

¹ I would love to see Mason back if fully fit.
² Why not? He would probably do a better job than Gomes, Sigurdsson or Delph. Out of those three, Delph is marginally preferred for that midfield role.

To me, that team gives us balance and threat on both the right and the left and maintains a strong spine.

Rob Hooton
2 Posted 06/11/2020 at 13:33:43
As most have alluded to, we are severely lacking pace. I can't think of anyone but Gordon who can offer this while Richarlison is out?

I hate it when we expect a side that has played away in Europe to be tired – it always ends up looking the other way round!!

Tommy Carter
3 Posted 06/11/2020 at 13:56:08
So some promising news today. I don’t believe Coleman will be 100% but, if he’s at least 75%, then it’s still a major boost and not an obvious weakness to be targeted as Jonjoe Kenny would be.

I’d like to see Godfrey given a start at centre-back, his natural position.

Digne back is obviously a huge boost, as is the return of James, providing he is anywhere near fit.

Richarlison still a huge miss. A player we will have a very difficult time keeping hold of if we don’t get top 4 this season I think.

Bill Gall
4 Posted 06/11/2020 at 14:43:58
Once again we are facing a wounded animal that every pundit and hanger-on will be willing them to win. It is time for Everton to step up and show people what an ambitious club we are and bury one of the media darlings who are already making up headlines for SULK, Man Utd's manger to be fired.

Every team has injuries and we are gradually getting over ours. No matter what team Ancelotti puts out they have to have a desire to win and go at Utd right from the start. Playing for a draw with possession football will end in a loss and Man utd are there for the taking.

We are not inferior to any team and it is time for some of these players when given the opportunity, to show what they are being paid for. We have players who have the skills to win this game, but we need the team to show more desire to win to help them. Results matter but it is how you achieve these results that means more, We have failed in the last to games as a team tomorrow is the time to get back on track. Teams win who want to win not expect to win.

Brian Wilkinson
5 Posted 06/11/2020 at 14:50:57
Coleman, Holgate and Rodriguez, all passed fit to play tomorrow, Digne back in the team, only one missing is Delph who will miss the game.

Coleman, Holgate, Digne and Kean will do for me in the back line, with Delph out, I have a feeling we will be seeing Siggy starting, like others, I was hoping for Gordon to get a starting place.

Would even be tempted to give Davies a run out over Siggerson, but I think Siggerson will be nailed on to start.

I fancy Everton to get points on the board tomorrow, the return of Coleman and Holgate, will makes A huge difference tomorrow.

Nicolas Piñon
6 Posted 06/11/2020 at 15:03:34
I would go for:

Pickford (Carlo said he’ll play him, if it was for me I’d pick Olsen); Coleman, Keane, Godfrey (eventually changed by Holgate, but we need a fast player at the back and this match against a tired United can be a good time to test Godfrey at his position) and Digne; Davies, Doucouré, Allan and Gordon; James and Calvert-Lewin.

I believe this team could cause trouble to the Mancs and favor James’s creative spark and add balance on our right, where Rashford plays (their left)

Bench: Olsen, Holgate, Mina, Nkounkou, Gomes, Sigurdsson and Tosun.

Manchester United will be tired (they played many starters in the Champions League on Wednesday so having some balance, important players back at defense, and James in a free role would can put us in a very good position. If it’s not Gordon, I'd go for Nkounkou up there; pace is key for James to deliver his magic passes.

COYB!!

Robert Tressell
7 Posted 06/11/2020 at 15:05:15
Thank goodness for that. Shame we can't also get Moise Kean back, who looked every inch a Champions League striker last night against Leipzig.
Ricky Oak
8 Posted 06/11/2020 at 15:05:30
Funny how the media have put the pressure on us,, its all ogs last chance saloon, how manure cannot be allowed to be in the position they're in etc,, clever,, it ramps it on us,, we are hinted to expect to win,, while the ref will be on there side again no doubt,, also we are desperate for the extra 'energy', that all the 'big', clubs seem to have,, I'm convinced that at least seven clubs have access to them special inhalers,, not wanting to cheat, however, its never a fair fight,, will happily eat my words, if, by some divine intervention, the usual frustrating, painfully obvious biased gets reversed, and we somehow show some passion n gumption and really take it to em and smash em out the park,, like 4 or 5 nil,, just to see how the media will portray afterwards.
Colin Battison
9 Posted 06/11/2020 at 15:11:13
This is going to be a tough one, although Man Utd should be fatigued after only playing in Turkey on Wednesday so we have to show our energy levels and get in their faces from the off with a high intense press, Ole is in the firing line so he will also make sure they are fired up for this one. Just glad we have some players back as we will need to be at our best, Richarlison would've been made for this game, shame. Anyway my pick is

Olsen,
Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne
Davies, Allan, Doucouré
James, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi or Gordon

Nicolas Piñon
10 Posted 06/11/2020 at 15:12:00
I would go for:

Pickford (Carlo said he'll play him; if it was for me, I'd pick Olsen); Coleman, Keane, Godfrey (eventually changed by Holgate, but we need a fast player at the back and this match against a tired Man Utd can be a good time to test Godfrey at his position) and Digne; Davies, Doucouré, Allan and Gordon; James and Calvert-Lewin. I believe this team could cause trouble to the Mancs and favor James's creative spark and add balance on our right, where Rashford plays (their left).

Bench: Olsen, Holgate, Mina, Nkounkou, Gomes, Sigurdsson and Tosun.

Manchester United will be tired (they played many starters in the Champions League on Wednesday so having some balance, important players back at defense, and James in a free role will, would, can put us in a very good position. If it's not Gordon, I'd go for Nkounkou up there; pace is key for James to deliver his magic passes.

COYB!!

Ajay Gopal
11 Posted 06/11/2020 at 15:18:40
I don't know if we should risk so many players out on injuries to come back and play the full 90 mins. The last time Coleman came back from injury, he lasted 25 mins (against Liverpool). If Holgate has trained well, I would play him on the right, and bring on Coleman for the final 15-20 mins. But otherwise, I agree with Nicolas' team:

Pickford
Holgate Keane Godfrey Digne
Davies Doucouré Allan Gordon
James Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Olsen, Coleman, Branthwaite, Sigurdsson, Gomes, Iwobi, Tosun

Mike Doyle
12 Posted 06/11/2020 at 15:26:02
Carlo cleverly using the good news about Coleman, Holgate, Digne & Rodriguez returning to deflect attention from the devastating news that Delph is injured (again).
Brian Harrison
13 Posted 06/11/2020 at 15:29:34
Ajay

The only thing is if we didn't play Seamus against Utd, then he will still join up with the Irish team for the internationals next week. So if he is fit I would rather he plays on Saturday as we gain nothing by resting him, now if there weren't internationals next week then you might have a point.

John Pierce
15 Posted 06/11/2020 at 15:35:00
This sounds very good news. A massive game to get back off the floor after two insipid performances and poor selections from the manager.

Carlo needs to get the balance back. That’s certainly achievable with what we have available.

Olsen
Coleman Holgate Keane Digne
Allan Doucoure
James Iwobi Gordon
DCL

I reckon that side has balance across the entire team. The problem is United. They play their best when they sit and counter. They are terrible at solving a low block. With OGS’s neck on the line I reckon he’ll go back to what has gotten him results.

Will Carlo be passive and try and counter them? I hope not because that team above without Richarlison is not a counter attacking team.

Crosses need to be early tomorrow, Wan-Bissaka is superb one on one so don’t engage him, Calvert-Lewin needs chances, let’s take every advantage of a corner or set piece with James on the pitch.

Jay Harris
16 Posted 06/11/2020 at 15:46:42
I believe Carlos team will be 4-2-3-1

Pickford
Coleman Kean Holgate Digne

Doucoure Allan

JAmes Siggy Bernard

DCL

But against United we need pace and power so Gordon is a must start for me in place of Bernard and I would play 4-4-2 and have Nkoukou on the left of MF

Pickford
Coleman Kean Holgate Digne

JAmes Doucoure Allan Nkoukou

DCL Gordon

Olalekan Taofik
17 Posted 06/11/2020 at 15:46:50
@Bill #1, I quite agree with you that ManU is a wounded Lion but we are equally wounded too.
The last two games had a negative effect on my attitudes to football since then..
We have no excuse to have lost the last two games.
I hope the players will develop more winning attitudes and stop playing women who about to deliver in the the labor rooms.
By January, Bennard,Tpsun, Delph, Gyfil et all must be shown the exit door.
Is three points or nothing tomorrow.
We need to raise our game and compound the woes of United.
I sincerely hope that I will have a cause to smile tomorrow again after the game here in Lagos,Nigeria.
Hello guys am on twitter @abuzannirah.Let me follow you all and viceversa to discuss footballing/ sports related.
I love you all since 2002(smiles)
COYB !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Bobby Mallon
18 Posted 06/11/2020 at 15:47:40
We need to start shooting and getting crosses into the box. We need pace and runners from midfield. But what we need more is our team defending from the front, from the f/ing front and those like James tracking back. We can’t afford players not putting a bloody shift in
Rennie Smith
19 Posted 06/11/2020 at 15:57:45
Win tomorrow and we'd be 9 points clear of the mancs. Even with their game--in-hand and this crazy season that's a big statement we could be making.

When you have the likes of Southampton possibly top of the league, it shows we have a chance to make something happen this season.

Don't let us down COYB!!!

Christy Ring
20 Posted 06/11/2020 at 16:00:06
Midfield is going to be competitive tomorrow, so we want no passengers, exit Sigurdsson. Allan and Davies, with Docoure attacking midfielder, James on the right, and Gordon on the left. Coleman has to start, and Holgate beside Keane. I see Delph injured again.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads