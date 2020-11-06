Rodriguez, Holgate, Coleman and Digne set to return

Friday, 6 November, 2020



Carlo Ancelotti is expected to have good news on the injury front with Mason Holgate and Seamus Coleman both returning to fitness ahead of the clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

In addition, Lucas Digne will have completed his one-match suspension and will be available for selection. And perhaps of prime importance to an Everton campaign that has collapsed in his absence: James Rodriguez will also be fit for selection this weekend.

But, despite Carlo Ancelotti saying, "Yes we have practically all the squad available," the loss of Richarlison to that rash red card in the Goodison derby will still be felt as he serves the second part of his 3-match suspension, continuing an absence that was so painfully evident in the poor display at Newcastle.

Cenk Tosun will be available to bolster the limited Everton attack, after he came on as a second-half sub at St James's Park last weekend, seemingly fully recovered from the ACL damage that devastated his loan spell with Crystal Palace and has limited his appearances so far this season. But André Gomes has already been ruled out and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains sidelined a little while longer as he looks toward finally making an impression for the manager who has yet to see him compete in anger.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads