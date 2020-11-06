Seasons2020-21Everton News
Rodriguez, Holgate, Coleman and Digne set to return
Carlo Ancelotti is expected to have good news on the injury front with Mason Holgate and Seamus Coleman both returning to fitness ahead of the clash with Manchester United on Saturday.
In addition, Lucas Digne will have completed his one-match suspension and will be available for selection. And perhaps of prime importance to an Everton campaign that has collapsed in his absence: James Rodriguez will also be fit for selection this weekend.
But, despite Carlo Ancelotti saying, "Yes we have practically all the squad available," the loss of Richarlison to that rash red card in the Goodison derby will still be felt as he serves the second part of his 3-match suspension, continuing an absence that was so painfully evident in the poor display at Newcastle.
Cenk Tosun will be available to bolster the limited Everton attack, after he came on as a second-half sub at St James's Park last weekend, seemingly fully recovered from the ACL damage that devastated his loan spell with Crystal Palace and has limited his appearances so far this season. But André Gomes has already been ruled out and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains sidelined a little while longer as he looks toward finally making an impression for the manager who has yet to see him compete in anger.
I hate it when we expect a side that has played away in Europe to be tired – it always ends up looking the other way round!!
I’d like to see Godfrey given a start at centre-back, his natural position.
Digne back is obviously a huge boost, as is the return of James, providing he is anywhere near fit.
Richarlison still a huge miss. A player we will have a very difficult time keeping hold of if we don’t get top 4 this season I think.
Every team has injuries and we are gradually getting over ours. No matter what team Ancelotti puts out they have to have a desire to win and go at Utd right from the start. Playing for a draw with possession football will end in a loss and Man utd are there for the taking.
We are not inferior to any team and it is time for some of these players when given the opportunity, to show what they are being paid for. We have players who have the skills to win this game, but we need the team to show more desire to win to help them. Results matter but it is how you achieve these results that means more, We have failed in the last to games as a team tomorrow is the time to get back on track. Teams win who want to win not expect to win.
Coleman, Holgate, Digne and Kean will do for me in the back line, with Delph out, I have a feeling we will be seeing Siggy starting, like others, I was hoping for Gordon to get a starting place.
Would even be tempted to give Davies a run out over Siggerson, but I think Siggerson will be nailed on to start.
I fancy Everton to get points on the board tomorrow, the return of Coleman and Holgate, will makes A huge difference tomorrow.
Pickford (Carlo said he’ll play him, if it was for me I’d pick Olsen); Coleman, Keane, Godfrey (eventually changed by Holgate, but we need a fast player at the back and this match against a tired United can be a good time to test Godfrey at his position) and Digne; Davies, Doucouré, Allan and Gordon; James and Calvert-Lewin.
I believe this team could cause trouble to the Mancs and favor James’s creative spark and add balance on our right, where Rashford plays (their left)
Bench: Olsen, Holgate, Mina, Nkounkou, Gomes, Sigurdsson and Tosun.
Manchester United will be tired (they played many starters in the Champions League on Wednesday so having some balance, important players back at defense, and James in a free role would can put us in a very good position. If it’s not Gordon, I'd go for Nkounkou up there; pace is key for James to deliver his magic passes.
COYB!!
Olsen,
Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne
Davies, Allan, Doucouré
James, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi or Gordon
Pickford
Holgate Keane Godfrey Digne
Davies Doucouré Allan Gordon
James Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Olsen, Coleman, Branthwaite, Sigurdsson, Gomes, Iwobi, Tosun
The only thing is if we didn't play Seamus against Utd, then he will still join up with the Irish team for the internationals next week. So if he is fit I would rather he plays on Saturday as we gain nothing by resting him, now if there weren't internationals next week then you might have a point.
Carlo needs to get the balance back. That’s certainly achievable with what we have available.
Olsen
Coleman Holgate Keane Digne
Allan Doucoure
James Iwobi Gordon
DCL
I reckon that side has balance across the entire team. The problem is United. They play their best when they sit and counter. They are terrible at solving a low block. With OGS’s neck on the line I reckon he’ll go back to what has gotten him results.
Will Carlo be passive and try and counter them? I hope not because that team above without Richarlison is not a counter attacking team.
Crosses need to be early tomorrow, Wan-Bissaka is superb one on one so don’t engage him, Calvert-Lewin needs chances, let’s take every advantage of a corner or set piece with James on the pitch.
Pickford
Coleman Kean Holgate Digne
Doucoure Allan
JAmes Siggy Bernard
DCL
But against United we need pace and power so Gordon is a must start for me in place of Bernard and I would play 4-4-2 and have Nkoukou on the left of MF
Pickford
Coleman Kean Holgate Digne
JAmes Doucoure Allan Nkoukou
DCL Gordon
The last two games had a negative effect on my attitudes to football since then..
We have no excuse to have lost the last two games.
I hope the players will develop more winning attitudes and stop playing women who about to deliver in the the labor rooms.
By January, Bennard,Tpsun, Delph, Gyfil et all must be shown the exit door.
Is three points or nothing tomorrow.
We need to raise our game and compound the woes of United.
I sincerely hope that I will have a cause to smile tomorrow again after the game here in Lagos,Nigeria.
Hello guys am on twitter @abuzannirah.Let me follow you all and viceversa to discuss footballing/ sports related.
I love you all since 2002(smiles)
COYB !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
When you have the likes of Southampton possibly top of the league, it shows we have a chance to make something happen this season.
Don't let us down COYB!!!
1 Posted 06/11/2020 at 11:57:58
Doucouré and Allan have suffered for these injuries too; against Southampton, the constant tacks down the right against Godfrey destabilised us.
Against Newcastle, Carlo’s knee-jerk midfield was nothing short of a joke. Full of slow and sideways from Sigurdsson, Gomes and Delph. Totally dysfunctional.
Against Man Utd, some balance to the team has to be restored along with some more attacking threat by playing Anthony Gordon on the left in Richarlison’s role.
Olsen
Coleman/Kenny Keane Holgate¹ Digne
Doucouré Allan Nkounkou²
James Calvert-Lewin Gordon
¹ I would love to see Mason back if fully fit.
² Why not? He would probably do a better job than Gomes, Sigurdsson or Delph. Out of those three, Delph is marginally preferred for that midfield role.
To me, that team gives us balance and threat on both the right and the left and maintains a strong spine.