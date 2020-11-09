Everton to give supporters chance to shape the Bramley-Moore Dock experience

Monday, 9 November, 2020



As Everton await the outcome of their application for planning permission for their proposed new stadium, the club are giving supporters the chance to guide the match-day offerings and seating options at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Evertonians will be receiving an email in the coming days that will guide to a survey, the results which inform the club as they formulate ideas and concepts around the experience of attending games at the new ground.

Questions around match-day habits and routines, the areas of the new stadium fans may prefer to sit in, their views on safe standing and the different levels of hospitality that could be provided, both inside and in the Fan Plaza, will provide Everton officials with vital information over what supporters want from Bramley-Moore Dock.

Per the introductory message from Stadium Development Director, Colin Chong, supporters can learn more about test concepts like ‘Seasonal Premium Seat Memberships' which would provide some of the best viewing positions in the stadium, as well as access to sports bars and gastro or traditional-style pubs, even ‘Loge Seating', relaxed hospitality in cinema-style seating with personal TV monitors and food in a private area of the stadium close to the pitch which would be a first in the Premier League.

Included in the survey will be options concerning hypothetical pricing for different stands and hospitality areas within the new stadium. It is important to note that the prices shown will purely be for research purposes. No final decisions on any ticket or hospitality pricing have been made but they will be guided by choices made in the survey.

Emails with links to the survey will be sent out in several batches to adult supporters over the coming days. Engagement with junior Evertonian supporters and what they might want to see at Bramley-Moore Dock will be conducted in the coming weeks.

Questions can be directed to the Everton Fan Centre.

About these ads