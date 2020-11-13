Fulham trip moved back for TV coverage

Friday, 13 November, 2020



The game was originally a 3pm kick-off on the day before but following the decision to screen all Premier League matches across the UK, the Blues' visit to Craven Cottage will be shown by the BBC.

In what is a sharp u-turn on the recent pay-per-view structure whereby fans were being charged £14.95 for matches not selected for broadcast by Sky, BT or Amazon, a Premier League statement read:

"Working with our broadcast partners, and with the support of clubs, all matches will be shown via existing Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon and BBC services. "Details of the first additional selections covering the period until the end of November are announced today. December and January selections will follow in due course alongside our usual UK live matches. "There is a full schedule of Premier League games over the festive period and clubs are committed to an accessible solution for fans. "These plans have been made with the cooperation of our broadcast partners, working with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game."

