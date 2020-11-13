Seasons2020-21Everton News
Iwobi on target as Nigeria cough up 4-0 lead
Iwobi scored the opener after just five minutes and doubled his personal tally in the 27th minute to make it 3-0 and the Everton-linked Samuel Chukwueze added a fourth to with just 29 minutes gone.
Sierra Leone pulled one back in the 41st minute to give themselves a chance going into the half-time interval and went on to score three times in the final 20 minutes to earn a 4-4 draw in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.
Elsewhere, Tom Davies was named on the bench for England U21s' Euro qualifier against Androrra. Ben Godfrey was absent from the matchday squad.
Reader Comments (4)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
3 Posted 13/11/2020 at 20:00:38
4 Posted 13/11/2020 at 20:00:47
5 Posted 13/11/2020 at 20:01:59
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
2 Posted 13/11/2020 at 19:52:48