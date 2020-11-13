Iwobi on target as Nigeria cough up 4-0 lead

Iwobi scored the opener after just five minutes and doubled his personal tally in the 27th minute to make it 3-0 and the Everton-linked Samuel Chukwueze added a fourth to with just 29 minutes gone.

Sierra Leone pulled one back in the 41st minute to give themselves a chance going into the half-time interval and went on to score three times in the final 20 minutes to earn a 4-4 draw in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Elsewhere, Tom Davies was named on the bench for England U21s' Euro qualifier against Androrra. Ben Godfrey was absent from the matchday squad.

