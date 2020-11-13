Seasons2020-21Everton News

Iwobi on target as Nigeria cough up 4-0 lead

Lyndon Lloyd Friday, 13 November, 2020 4comments  |  Jump to last
Alex Iwobi scored twice as Nigeria roared into a 4-0 lead against Sierra Leone but the Super Eagles gave it all back in the second half.

Iwobi scored the opener after just five minutes and doubled his personal tally in the 27th minute to make it 3-0 and the Everton-linked Samuel Chukwueze added a fourth to with just 29 minutes gone.

Sierra Leone pulled one back in the 41st minute to give themselves a chance going into the half-time interval and went on to score three times in the final 20 minutes to earn a 4-4 draw in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Elsewhere, Tom Davies was named on the bench for England U21s' Euro qualifier against Androrra. Ben Godfrey was absent from the matchday squad.  

Tony Abrahams
2 Posted 13/11/2020 at 19:52:48
Iwobi definitely has ability, but he hasn’t done anything near enough to convince, since he signed for Everton. What makes it even more frustrating, is that it seems to be through a lack of desire, rather than a lack ability, so maybe the lad has a few confidence issues, and also probably doesn’t feel comfortable playing out wide?
Dave Abrahams
3 Posted 13/11/2020 at 20:00:38
Tony (2), it’s quite possible he is missing London, not many cockney boys travel up north and do well,or maybe he was just as poor in his own backyard.
Eddie Dunn
4 Posted 13/11/2020 at 20:00:47
Tony, where did they play him tonight?
Will Mabon
5 Posted 13/11/2020 at 20:01:59
Highlights are on YouTube. Nice second by Iwobi.

