James scores but Colombia are hammered by Ecuador

Tuesday, 17 November, 2020







Hoping to make amends for a comprehensive 3-0 defeat by Uruguay last Friday, Colombia, playing without the suspended Yerry Mina, were 2-0 down inside 10 minutes as Robert Arboleda and Ángel Mena netted for the hosts.

Michael Estrada and Xavier Arreaga made it 4-0 with 39 minutes played before James converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Gonzalo Plata added a fifth for Ecuador with 12 minutes to go but was promptly shown his second yellow card of the match for what the referee deemed to be an excessive celebration.

Even down a man, the Ecuadorians weren't finished and Pervis Estupiñán fired home in stoppage time to round off a miserable afternoon for the Colombians.

In Uruguay as Brazil look to extend their 100% record in the CONMEBOL region so far, Richarlison has been named in the starting XI but Allan misses out through injury.

Meanwhile, in the Uefa Nations League, Lucas Digne came on as a 19th-minute substitute as France beat Sweden 4-2.

The Swedes, who were relegated by the defeat, had Digne's Everton team-mate Robin Olsen in goal and they took an early lead through Viktor Claesson but a double from Olivier Giroud, a goal from Benjamin Pavard and a late strike from Kingsley Coman on the counter after Olsen had left his goal empty trying to equalise sealed it.

In Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, after the 4-4 goalfest between the two sides a few days ago, Sierra Leone and Alex Iwobi's Nigeria played out a goalless stalemate.

