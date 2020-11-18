Seasons2020-21Everton News
Christiansen strike wins cup derby for Everton Women
The midfielder took just five minutes to put Willie Kirk's side in front at Walton Hall Park, a lead they held for the remainder of the game.
The result keeps Everton on course to qualify from the Continental Cup group stage.
Reader Comments (3)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 19/11/2020 at 09:43:59
3 Posted 20/11/2020 at 11:49:59
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 18/11/2020 at 20:57:17
Any win against them is good in my book.