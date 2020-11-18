Christiansen strike wins cup derby for Everton Women

Wednesday, 18 November, 2020



The midfielder took just five minutes to put Willie Kirk's side in front at Walton Hall Park, a lead they held for the remainder of the game.

The result keeps Everton on course to qualify from the Continental Cup group stage.

