Christiansen strike wins cup derby for Everton Women

Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 3comments  |  Jump to last
Everton Women notched another win in the Merseyside derby when they beat Liverpool thanks to Izzy Christiansen's solo strike.

The midfielder took just five minutes to put Willie Kirk's side in front at Walton Hall Park, a lead they held for the remainder of the game.

The result keeps Everton on course to qualify from the Continental Cup group stage.  

Reader Comments (3)

John Cook
1 Posted 18/11/2020 at 20:57:17
The girls just beat Liverpool 1-0.

Any win against them is good in my book.

Paul Hewitt
2 Posted 19/11/2020 at 09:43:59
At least one of our teams can beat the rs.
John Boswell
3 Posted 20/11/2020 at 11:49:59
On Thursday, I could not find any reference to Everton Ladies' defeat of Liverpool Ladies on Wednesday night on any BBC platform. However, today there is plenty of coverage of Manchester City v Manchester United in the same competition last night.

