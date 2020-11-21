Fulham vs Everton

Saturday, 21 November, 2020





Richarlison is back in contention after missing three games through suspension Richarlison is back in contention after missing three games through suspension

With the final international break out the way, Everton are back in action hoping to get their Premier League campaign back on the rails following three straight defeats that wrecked their 100% start to the season.

The Blues travel to Fulham on Sunday to begin another three-match stretch that could define their season — with eminently winnable games against Leeds and Burnley to follow, Carlo Ancelotti's side could either reassert their European qualification credentials or find themselves still beleaguered by questions and uncertainty over the best formation and personnel.

Everton went into this latest pause for internationals with fitness concerns over Seamus Coleman (and had those concerns fully realised when he was forced to withdraw from the Ireland squad because of his troublesome hamstring and is ruled out of the trip to Craven Cottage), a patently unfit James Rodriguez, a midfield selection dilemma, and a deepening issue over how to win without Richarlison in the line-up.

The Brazilian is finally eligible again after serving a three-game suspension and escaping injury when he was caught by an ugly, late tackle by Edinson Cavani in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay and his presence and the extra problems he poses for opposition teams who have only had to worry about keeping James quiet will be a welcome sight.

Although he largely ignored his team's attacking limitations in recent games, Ancelotti refused to blame his team's run of losses on Richarlison's absence, saying in his pre-match press conference yesterday:

"We didn't lose because Richarlison was not there. If he was a defender I can say 'okay, we lost power there' but he is a striker and we didn't defend properly in the last three games. But he is a really important player for us"

Rodriguez, meanwhile, is unlikely to be at full capacity, however, after playing two 90-minute games for Colombia and that will be a concern for Ancelotti and it might force a rethink on how he deploys the former Real Madrid midfielder. The Italian addressed James's best position but didn't appear to conceded that he might need to relieve him of his defensive responsibilities and move him into a more central role.

"His position is as a No 10. It doesn't matter if he's on the right or in the centre. His position is in front,” Ancelotti said, intimating that he is comfortable with James nominally playing right midfield but with a license to roam. Of course, that has led to a lack of cover down the right flank and a continuation of that won't help Jonjoe Kenny who is likely to be handed right-back duties in Coleman's absence.

Then there is central midfield where Gylfi Sigurdsson's performance against Manchester United in place of the below-par André Gomes left plenty to be desired and with Jean-Philippe Gbamin, the presumptive solution as a holding midfielder should he be able to regain and retain full fitness, still three weeks away, it means that Ancelotti will need to maintain is quest for balance and reliable cover for the defence from his existing personnel.

Fabian Delph is fit again after missing the United clash with another niggle but it remains to be seen if he will be given a starting berth. Yerry Mina is also in contention again after sitting out the last game to accommodate Mason Holgate's return to the starting XI.

Though condemned by pundits as being doomed for the drop back to the Championship this season, Fulham come into this game sitting above the relegation zone having picked up their first victory recently, a 2-0 home win over West Bromwich Albion.

They might have earned a draw at West Ham in their last outing as well had former Blue, Ademola Lookman, not been made to look a fool by Lukasz Fabianski who easily saved his last-minute attempted “Panenka” penalty that allowed West Ham to hold on for a 1-0 victory.

With Lookman providing plenty of thrust from attacking midfield and more consistency than he showed during his with the Blues, Scot Parker's side have been showing signs of growing into their task of trying to remain in the top flight and with Everton's recent struggles, this won't be an easy fixture by any means on a ground that hasn't been a happy hunting ground for them.

A win, though, could put Everton back into the top-four mix and re-inject come confidence into a team that has visibly lost its mojo lately.

Kick-off: 12pm, Sunday 22 November, 2020

Referee: Andy Madley

VAR: Lee Mason

Last Time: Fulham 2 - 0 Everton (April 2019)

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Kenny, Mina, Holgate, Digne, Allan, Doucouré, Gomes, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads