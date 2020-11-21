Seasons2020-21Everton News

Fulham vs Everton

Lyndon Lloyd Saturday, 21 November, 2020 51comments  |  Jump to last

Richarlison is back in contention after missing three games through suspension

With the final international break out the way, Everton are back in action hoping to get their Premier League campaign back on the rails following three straight defeats that wrecked their 100% start to the season.

The Blues travel to Fulham on Sunday to begin another three-match stretch that could define their season — with eminently winnable games against Leeds and Burnley to follow, Carlo Ancelotti's side could either reassert their European qualification credentials or find themselves still beleaguered by questions and uncertainty over the best formation and personnel.

Everton went into this latest pause for internationals with fitness concerns over Seamus Coleman (and had those concerns fully realised when he was forced to withdraw from the Ireland squad because of his troublesome hamstring and is ruled out of the trip to Craven Cottage), a patently unfit James Rodriguez, a midfield selection dilemma, and a deepening issue over how to win without Richarlison in the line-up.

The Brazilian is finally eligible again after serving a three-game suspension and escaping injury when he was caught by an ugly, late tackle by Edinson Cavani in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay and his presence and the extra problems he poses for opposition teams who have only had to worry about keeping James quiet will be a welcome sight.

Although he largely ignored his team's attacking limitations in recent games, Ancelotti refused to blame his team's run of losses on Richarlison's absence, saying in his pre-match press conference yesterday:

"We didn't lose because Richarlison was not there. If he was a defender I can say 'okay, we lost power there' but he is a striker and we didn't defend properly in the last three games. But he is a really important player for us"

Rodriguez, meanwhile, is unlikely to be at full capacity, however, after playing two 90-minute games for Colombia and that will be a concern for Ancelotti and it might force a rethink on how he deploys the former Real Madrid midfielder. The Italian addressed James's best position but didn't appear to conceded that he might need to relieve him of his defensive responsibilities and move him into a more central role.

"His position is as a No 10. It doesn't matter if he's on the right or in the centre. His position is in front,” Ancelotti said, intimating that he is comfortable with James nominally playing right midfield but with a license to roam. Of course, that has led to a lack of cover down the right flank and a continuation of that won't help Jonjoe Kenny who is likely to be handed right-back duties in Coleman's absence.

Then there is central midfield where Gylfi Sigurdsson's performance against Manchester United in place of the below-par André Gomes left plenty to be desired and with Jean-Philippe Gbamin, the presumptive solution as a holding midfielder should he be able to regain and retain full fitness, still three weeks away, it means that Ancelotti will need to maintain is quest for balance and reliable cover for the defence from his existing personnel.

Fabian Delph is fit again after missing the United clash with another niggle but it remains to be seen if he will be given a starting berth. Yerry Mina is also in contention again after sitting out the last game to accommodate Mason Holgate's return to the starting XI.

Though condemned by pundits as being doomed for the drop back to the Championship this season, Fulham come into this game sitting above the relegation zone having picked up their first victory recently, a 2-0 home win over West Bromwich Albion.

They might have earned a draw at West Ham in their last outing as well had former Blue, Ademola Lookman, not been made to look a fool by Lukasz Fabianski who easily saved his last-minute attempted “Panenka” penalty that allowed West Ham to hold on for a 1-0 victory.

With Lookman providing plenty of thrust from attacking midfield and more consistency than he showed during his with the Blues, Scot Parker's side have been showing signs of growing into their task of trying to remain in the top flight and with Everton's recent struggles, this won't be an easy fixture by any means on a ground that hasn't been a happy hunting ground for them.

A win, though, could put Everton back into the top-four mix and re-inject come confidence into a team that has visibly lost its mojo lately.

Kick-off: 12pm, Sunday 22 November, 2020
Referee: Andy Madley
VAR: Lee Mason
Last Time: Fulham 2 - 0 Everton (April 2019)

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Kenny, Mina, Holgate, Digne, Allan, Doucouré, Gomes, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

 

Kunal Desai
1 Posted 21/11/2020 at 07:40:10
Expect Lookman to have the game of his life only for this one.
Bobby Mallon
2 Posted 21/11/2020 at 08:03:47
I hate craven Cottage we always do badly there
Eddie Dunn
3 Posted 21/11/2020 at 08:05:42
Well lyndon, I see you don't think Keane will start. He has been very consistent this season and I am sure he will keep his place. I expect to see Holgate partner him, and continue his return, with the tired Mina on the bench.
Or I suppose Carlo could surprise us with a back three/five allowing the full backs to provide some much needed width, in which case Mina could also get a berth..
Sam Hoare
4 Posted 21/11/2020 at 08:25:42
I wish we’d kept Lookman and played him more instead of Walcott. Was always clear he had some talent and just needed backing and confidence. Another Fulham player I like is Anguissa, we need a central midfield who can carry and this las could be it. Great dribbler and a pretty decent all round midfielder.

Keane will surely start. Presumably alongside Holgate who Carlo loves. Though I wonder when Godfrey will get to play in his normal position.

Right back is a concern but Kenny will have to try and get up and down as much as possible. The other issue is the third midfield spot. As I said we need a ball carrier there and I’d love for Carlo to try Iwobi but it won’t happen. I’d also like Davies or Bernard to get a go over the underperforming Gomes and Sigurdsson but I doubt it.

This would be my team but it won’t be Carlo’s.

Olsen
Kenny Holgate Keane Digne
Allan Doucore
Iwobi
Rodriguez Calvert-Lewin Richarlison

Frank Sheppard
5 Posted 21/11/2020 at 08:36:04
I would expect Keane in the back 4 rather than Mina.Perhaps start Iwobi to give Rodriguez a break.Important game for us, anything other than a straightforward-ish win, would make the alarm bells deafening. Nervous, but hopeful.
Neil Lawson
6 Posted 21/11/2020 at 08:59:26
I think Lyndon has been on the sauce choosing Mina over Keane. I wonder whether James may start on the bench with Bernard taking his place. I too, would put Davies on in place of Sigurdsson/Gomes. You will get 100% effort and commitment. The only sauce I have had is HP on my black pud but I I somehow doubt that Carlo eats black pud !!
Derek Knox
7 Posted 21/11/2020 at 09:12:42
Eddie @ 3, I am with you there on Keane who has almost been a revelation this season, and a reliably consistent performer.
In all fairness to Lyndon, it is a predicted team not a definite one.

Sam @ 4, I think both Lookman and Walcott were 'mistakes in the Transfer Market for us' because apart from the odd goal here or there. Generally their attitudes were like they didn't want to be over-involved, and were happy just to pick up exorbitant wages each week, with the minimum of effort.

As for tomorrow, I am hopeful that they will perform better than they they have been doing. Especially now Richie is back. He does make a significant difference when he plays, and that is reflected in results, with, or without him in the side.

John Keating
8 Posted 21/11/2020 at 09:12:46
Pickford
JJK Holgate Keane Digne
Allan Doucoure
James
Richie DCL Gordon
Andrew Clare
9 Posted 21/11/2020 at 09:16:54
This is a clash between a team struggling to establish themselves in the Premier league and a perennial mid table outfit (us). I hate to say it but that’s what we have become.
Fulham will be looking at this game as an opportunity to gain three points especially as over the years we have an embarrassingly bad record at Craven Cottage.
We will have a full strength team apart from Coleman but as someone said the other day just like jenga with one piece removed we will probably collapse.
With the money we have spent and the players and manager we have you would expect a comfortable win but the reality is we just don’t do comfortable wins.
Expect a really tight struggle that could go either way.
I hope I am wrong and we do win comfortably and convincingly. COYB’s.

Ajay Gopal
10 Posted 21/11/2020 at 09:22:54
Since the last game, Carlo has repeatedly emphasised that defence remains our weak spot, and I expect him to shore it up. So, don't be surprised to see Keane and Holgate as CBs, and either Godfrey/Holgate playing centre-half to screen the back 4. Or he may go 3-4-3.

My prediction for a 4-3-3:

Pickford
Kenny Holgate Keane Digne
Doucoure Godfrey Allan
Rodrigues DCL Richarlison

For a 3-4-3, I would like Carlo to try Davies on the right side as a wide midfielder.

Pickford
Holgate Keane Godfrey
Davies Doucoure Allan Digne
Rodrigues
DCL Richarlison

Derek Knox
11 Posted 21/11/2020 at 09:48:18
Ajay @ 10, I like both of those formations to be honest, it looks like a good balance to the side. Whether the actual ones or formation is a matter for conjecture, and remains to be seen.

At long last a domestic game to look for ward to, I know the Club V Country argument has been around for years but I can never remember so many disruptions in a season.

Clive Rogers
12 Posted 21/11/2020 at 09:53:50
I believe Carlo has been picking both Siggy and Tosun to keep them on view for possible January sales, but the results have suffered as a result and it is time he picks his strongest team regardless.
Paul Smith
13 Posted 21/11/2020 at 10:00:48
I don't believe for one minute that Carlo picks players for the shop window, risking a defeat in the Premier League in the process – what manager would. We really could do with a win tomorrow and Carlo needs to step up as much as the players with his selection and tactics.

We look so slow and play in front of the opposition with few runners and nothing through the middle. Having Richarlison back will be a blessing and a win will go some way to repairing the last 3 games.

Si Cooper
14 Posted 21/11/2020 at 10:11:07
Clive, do you actually believe that in this agent dominated industry it is at all necessary to keep players “in the shop window”?
Raymond Fox
15 Posted 21/11/2020 at 10:24:12
We are favourites and have the best team, at least on paper that is.
We don't travel well though do we, so anything can happen!

The South American players especially travelling for Internationals cant help their form when they arrive back.

Most likely result - Draw.
Next likely result - Win for us.
Least likely result- Win for them.

Dave Williams
16 Posted 21/11/2020 at 10:34:17
There’s a great article in a Cumbrian paper about Branthwaite on Newsnow this morning and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him play.

I like Sams team as Iwobi looks most likely to create and has been showing signs of it in recent games. Siggy and Gomes are too slow and Gomes gives away too many dangerous free kicks. Tom is an option to give more workrate and cover down our right.

As others have said we always seem to struggle at Craven Cottage and if we don’t play at pace they will do us.

Three at the back may be an option so we spread five across midfield to cover the right flank.

Olsen
Holgate Kean Branthwaite
Richi Davies Allan Doucoure Digne
James
DCL

Kim Vivian
17 Posted 21/11/2020 at 10:38:51
At last a weekend with a fixture to anticipate. However, after the last few games the swagger has gone from the players and I am hoping this game can bring it back. But I worry another potential banana skin awaits us. Playing away from Merseyside, no travelling support, Fulham looking for straws to clutch at - I just hope we don't offer one. I'd like to see Holgate featured so we have some nark in the side, James only off the bench unless he's properly fit and I'd pick Davies before Gomes (no Siggy please) for this match.

Looking forward to it as usual, good that it's on terrestrial and following also on the forum although I'm sure I'm not alone in missing the comments from the ground.

Let's predict 2-0, don't care where the goals come from tomorrow.

Derek Taylor
18 Posted 21/11/2020 at 10:42:34
From the limited times we have seen him, Godfrey looks to be another Brands mistake. He has seemed to offer nothing above Championship level and as a 'utility' defender offers no improvement on what we already had on the books. No doubt there will be a lobby for granting him time to settle him which, in my view, will cause his team mates many problems in so doing.
Gary Willock
19 Posted 21/11/2020 at 11:13:22
I’d like to see

Olsen
Kenny Keane Godfrey Digne
Doucoure Allan Gomes
James DCL Ritchie

Bringing Iwobi, Gordon and Bernard on later in the game.

I’d expect Carlo will play Pickford and Mina ahead of Olsen and Godfrey, with Tosun and Sigurdsson preferred off the bench.

Craig James
20 Posted 21/11/2020 at 11:25:31
Derek 18, football is about views and opinions and where I respect yours I feel you feel are being a bit harsh towards Godfrey.

Time may prove that your right but every player should be afforded that time and chance playing in their strongest position, how many chances and how much time have we given other players I.e. siggy.

From what I have seen and I have watched every game this season Godfrey held his own against Liverpool when coming on as a sub and then was bang average the following game but both being at rb, let's try him at cb with Keane or both Keane and Holgate in a back 3?!

Digressing a bit, but the issue we have which has been mentioned on numerous threads is how slow and ponderous we have looked both last season and the majority of time during the last 4 games as we allow the opposition to get back behind the ball, playing in front of teams which is so easy to defend against and teams know they will get 3 or 4 chances to either counter attack us or pick up chances from our mistakes. When we play at pace 1 or 2 touch footy we look totally different and it's No surprise that both Everton and dcl have looked bang average since Ricky has not been playing and for the love of me do not understand why carlo persists with siggy in cm and not picking Gordon ou5 wide but hey what do I know.

All I hope is that we get 3 points tomorrow regroup and start enjoying our season again as how good was the 1st 5 games!

On a small narrow pitch I would go with 3-5-2:

Pickford
Holgate Keane Godfrey or Branthwaite
Allan
Kenny Davies docoure Digne

Dcl Ricky

James and Gordon to come on in 2nd half

COYB


Tony Everan
21 Posted 21/11/2020 at 11:47:22
I think with Richie back it’s a 4-3-3

I am a bit more confident than usual that this will be the line up.

Pickford
Kenny Keane Holgate Digne
Doucoure Allan Gomes
Rodriguez DCL Richarlison

A lot of focus will be on Kenny tomorrow, it’s a make or break game for him. If he has got any chance of an Everton future he has to be right on the money and put in a solid performance.

Holgate has had two weeks to get much sharper, he may need more matches but he needs to be focused.

Gomes is running out of lives with the fans. He needs to be fighting fit and get his A game together consistently, starting tomorrow.

Rodriguez needs to be 100% fit and mentally ready. If not don’t play him half fit. Iwobi has looked the best of the fringe players lately and deserves a shot If James is struggling. Prediction;

Fulham 0 Everton 2

Marc Hints
22 Posted 21/11/2020 at 11:49:12
Personally I would like to see pace in the back four now, Keane is a good defender but to slow. I would like to see Godfrey and Holgate in now
Steve Shave
23 Posted 21/11/2020 at 11:54:42
Yes Tony that would be my line up as well, or we try Godfrey next to Keane and play Holgate at RB. that won't happen of course and would almost certainly put a nail in Kenny's Everton career.
Brent Stephens
24 Posted 21/11/2020 at 11:55:41
For the first time in my life, when I watched the build-up to our last game I had little enthusiasm for the game. The feeling remained as the game started and went on, and I just lost all interest. First time ever in my life. And gave TW a bit of a wide berth.

I don't know why. In part, maybe the negativity that bursts out on TW as soon as things go "breasts into the air" - but nothing new there. Allied to the unrealistic expectations, after a really good start to the season, about finishing in the top four - something new there in recent years. That knife that is sheathed but just waiting to be drawn against the manager when things go wrong - nothing new there. I'm really missing going to Goodison and the away games - the sooner we're back in the ground the better. I miss the friendly banter at the game; deplore the way some of the TW threads descend into personal insults again.

Come on, Everton, lift my spirits tomorrow. Give this depressed, miserable bastard something to get excited by!

Steve Shave
25 Posted 21/11/2020 at 11:57:33
Marc I too would like to see Godfrey and Holgate together at some point, this would be a pacy, ball playing pairing albeit a very vertically challenged one (for PL CB's anyway)! Keane doesn't deserve to be dropped though so we could be waiting a while for that. The curious case of Ben Godfrey and what to do with him. If we aren't going to play him then why buy him? I like him a lot I should say, had a baptism of fire at RB, not his fault by any means. If we aren't going to play him that money would have been better spent at RB and attack and we could have got a CB on loan!
Fran Mitchell
26 Posted 21/11/2020 at 12:00:02
Hopefully James will be fit. T think he should play more centrally, and put Iwobi on the right. This way the back 4 should at least be more protected. Kenny at right back should be sufficient, hopefully he can improve. Holgate should be fitter than he was, and needs games to get his match fitness. Pickford will play, and hopefully will be improved after a rather positive international break in that he was in no way a point of conversation. A clean sheet is much needed.

Also hope to see Gordon off the bench as 90 mins for Richarlison will be pushing it after his return from South America.

Pickford
Kenny Holgate Keane Digne
Doucoure Allan
Iwobi James Richarlison
DCL

3-0 win and a return to some positivity

Dave Lynch
27 Posted 21/11/2020 at 12:09:24
No excuses for this one.
Fulham are rank shite, only a win and a decent one at that will do.
Paul Birmingham
28 Posted 21/11/2020 at 12:18:56
Let’s hope tomorrow’s a starting point to galvanise the squad and start playing flowing football.

I’ll take a win by any means, but no doubt Fulham will be focused in their plight to stay up plus with x2 ex Everton squad players likely to start.

Hopefully by mid afternoon tomorrow, Evertonians, can have some thing to be happy about.

The old cliche, alas is true, “it’s the hope, that kills, you”.

Martin Berry
29 Posted 21/11/2020 at 12:21:31
Surely we must win this one and be far too good for Fulham with respect.
Lets hope for a good lunchtime showing that doesn't give indigestion !
Eddie Dunn
30 Posted 21/11/2020 at 12:28:39
As for this talk about Craven Cottage always being a bad ground for us, in this season of empty stadia home advantage counts for little. I think that if you look at the record books over the last 5 years, you would find that generally we have poor away form. Indeed, our form in London as a whole has been bad for yonks.
Fulham have probably been underestimated over the years too. Remember how under Moyes we would go the distance on week with Man Utd or Chelsea only to fall flat on our faces at the likes of Fulham a week later.
In conclusion critics could slate our form at almost all away grounds.
This Fulham side have had a tough start, but I have watched them a couple of times, and they can play a bit, they also have Mitrovic and Lookman who will be desperate to get one over on us and make amends for his awful pen last time out.
Expect a good game but a game we should and will win. Domenic to score a brace with his guns loaded with ammo once more.
Steavey Buckley
32 Posted 21/11/2020 at 13:23:26
Unfortunately, having Everton players who play for their countries in South America or Africa don't usually do as well in the next league game, probably suffering the effects of jet lag with the added problems of stress of having to take greater care avoiding covid-19 while traveling and training with others who maybe infected with covid, as the footballing authorities of FIFA are showing a lack of responsibility and care towards players who are having to fulfill international duties during the pandemic when these extra international matches should have been cancelled until the vaccine is readily available to players.
Dave Abrahams
33 Posted 21/11/2020 at 13:29:33
Brent (24), to be honest Brent, the birth of the negativity began with the very poor performance of the team, the selection, tactics and substitutions were all very questionable, after a few minutes of this match you could see the direction we were going in and not much changed on and off the field.

It has to be very different tomorrow, just playing like they wanted to be there would be a start.

Danny Broderick
34 Posted 21/11/2020 at 13:30:12
Derek (18),

How can you write off a young player before he has had a chance to play in his natural position?!

Beggars belief!! He’s only just arrived at the club! Ridiculous post. Some of the best defenders I have seen at Everton have taken a while to settle. Give him a chance ffs.

Robert Tressell
35 Posted 21/11/2020 at 13:34:42
Is everyone elae now seeing this in ridiculously small font size?

That aside, as long as we have Gordon, Iwobi and Richarlison involved we should win. Without them, Richarlison in particular obviously, we just don't have enough pace or movement to trouble even poor sides

Dave Abrahams
36 Posted 21/11/2020 at 13:38:39
Derek (18), I bet you 10p. that you will be singing the praises of Godfrey before the season is out, you can even make it 20p. if you want!!
John Raftery
37 Posted 21/11/2020 at 13:42:49
Our recent record at Fulham compares favourably with our general record away from home. In our last seven league visits to the Cottage we have lost two, drawn two and won three. While nobody would pretend that record is great, it is some way from being ‘embarrassingly bad’.
Brent Stephens
38 Posted 21/11/2020 at 13:53:11
Dave #33 yes it was disappointing all round. I live in hope.
Andrew Clare
39 Posted 21/11/2020 at 13:55:04
John #37,
Historically for a club of our stature our away results against Fulham have been embarrassingly bad. Maybe in recent years not so bad.
Clive Rogers
40 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:07:09
Paul, Si, why does he keep picking Siggy and hooking him every game sometimes at half time. There was no way Tosun was match fit for the last game. He never even touched the ball in his brief appearance.
Mike Owen
41 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:13:53
Greetings to all on this sun-kissed day in Merseyside.

If we have four players just back from South America and one from West Africa, I am not expecting a great performance.

However I am hopeful we can score at least one more goal than the opposition.

Am grateful the game has been moved from Sat 3pm to Sunday noon.

But I think team selection will have to be done with a view to what subs can be brought into play.

Time to bring Gordon out of detention.
I'd like to see Davies get a runout at some point - because he runs, forwards.

I like the look of Godfrey and view him as similar to Holgate in that a better centre-back than right back, and would be interested to see playing as a defensive mid.

As for Gomez, not long ago a ToffeeWeb blue-eyed boy, I think he would be doing a lot better if he'd had a conventional close season and pre-season. He needs three weeks with the sun on his back, as I do...

UTFT

Tony Abrahams
42 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:17:55
Keep living in hope Brent, because I have had the same feelings as you mate, and I’m sure a large part of how you’re feeling, is because you just love going to the match.

Reading this thread and everyone’s preferred team, it’s clear to see that we have got some much better players now, so hopefully tomorrow, we can put ourselves back on the right track, and with a vaccine around the corner, the things we took for granted, might soon become our biggest wish! 🤞

Marc Hints
43 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:20:33
Steve #25 yes agree, I do like Keane but think he gets turned far to much, also he seems to take an age to play the ball out the back. Like you said too why pay all that money if your not going to play them, and sorry Mina doesn't cut it for me either to error prone and doesn't seem to learn from those mistakes
Trevor Peers
44 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:21:37
We should see a better performance from the blues tomorrow, we will have most of the team that started the season so well and created lots of chances, mainly because we had Richarlison and Dominic who have pace and movement up top to give James and whoever else is picked something to aim at.

Theoretically we should play them off the park, if we struggle to do so, something has gone badly wrong and the inquest will be long and brutal. Rumours of us being linked with Daniel James the United winger in the January window seems like a step in the right direction, if they are willing to do a deal.

Brent Stephens
45 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:30:25
Tony #42 tomorrow will be the first day on my road to renewed enthusiasm!
Si Cooper
46 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:32:57
Clive, I don’t know why he picked them, I just don’t think rival managers will be unaware of the stalling careers of those two, that we’d be open to offers for them in January, or exactly what they are capable of.
What I’ve long suspected however, is that our training games / exercises are so rarely at anything like full match intensity that canny professionals can appear to be absolute trojans at Finch Farm, only to wilt come matchday when they are incapable of producing the extra 10 - 20 percent that is necessary.
Mike Corcoran
47 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:44:04
It’s time to let James roam and play someone with energy out right like Gordon or Bernard. I’d stick Holgate at RB and go with Keane and GodFrey CB. This will give us a proper shape.
Eddie Dunn
48 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:44:30
Marc @43, the criticisms of our defenders are fair enough but what can the coach do? He has to play some of them, Keane has been the pick of them, but lots of defenders who like to play deeper look decent heading crosses out but are buggered caught upfield. Mina does some good things and just looks ungainly. He is though, tall and clears balls that Holgate would get caught under. Godfrey would be a risk, Branthwaite is still coming back to fitness.
Carlo has few options and it is the same right through the team. I would imagine that the only players he would definitely keep would be DCL, Richie, Digne, James, Allan and Doucoure. That means he has to bide his time, keep players interested and rotate what he has until several more windows.
Dan Nulty
49 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:53:16
Must win
Mike Keating
50 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:59:28
Trevor @ 44 - why sign Daniel James when we already have Anthony Gordon, neither of whom are getting a game at the moment?
Mike Gaynes
51 Posted 21/11/2020 at 15:19:16
Sam #4, I really liked Lookman's talent too, and I called for him off the bench in almost every game, but the succession of our managers who wouldn't play him spoke volumes to me about his attitude. The same thing happened at Leipzig after we sold him. And I think a handful of games at Fulham is way too soon to describe him as "more consistent" as Lyndon did. Agree with you on Keane, however.

Derek #18, I'll join the chorus and bet you even more than Dave A would. I see explosive talent in Godfrey -- he's not a utility defender, he's a CB who was stuck in at RB out of necessity -- and I think he will start for us next season.

Fran #26, it doesn't matter where we "start" James. He will just naturally drift outside, his normal venue, to do his #10 thing. It's who he is.

Finally, I share the general call for Gordon off the bench and remain totally nonplussed as to why Carlo won't give him minutes. Obviously he's seeing something he doesn't like on the training ground when Gordon continues to sit while even Tosun gets a chance.

We will right the ship tomorrow. 1-3 is my prediction.

Tony Hill
52 Posted 21/11/2020 at 15:43:11
If we play as we have done in the last 3 games then we will lose. We need a properly functioning midfield because without one we will lose most matches.

Fulham are appalling defensively, however, so if we concentrate and play with some confidence then we should win.

