Fulham vs Everton
Richarlison is back in contention after missing three games through suspension
With the final international break out the way, Everton are back in action hoping to get their Premier League campaign back on the rails following three straight defeats that wrecked their 100% start to the season.
The Blues travel to Fulham on Sunday to begin another three-match stretch that could define their season — with eminently winnable games against Leeds and Burnley to follow, Carlo Ancelotti's side could either reassert their European qualification credentials or find themselves still beleaguered by questions and uncertainty over the best formation and personnel.
Everton went into this latest pause for internationals with fitness concerns over Seamus Coleman (and had those concerns fully realised when he was forced to withdraw from the Ireland squad because of his troublesome hamstring and is ruled out of the trip to Craven Cottage), a patently unfit James Rodriguez, a midfield selection dilemma, and a deepening issue over how to win without Richarlison in the line-up.
The Brazilian is finally eligible again after serving a three-game suspension and escaping injury when he was caught by an ugly, late tackle by Edinson Cavani in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay and his presence and the extra problems he poses for opposition teams who have only had to worry about keeping James quiet will be a welcome sight.
Although he largely ignored his team's attacking limitations in recent games, Ancelotti refused to blame his team's run of losses on Richarlison's absence, saying in his pre-match press conference yesterday:
"We didn't lose because Richarlison was not there. If he was a defender I can say 'okay, we lost power there' but he is a striker and we didn't defend properly in the last three games. But he is a really important player for us"
Rodriguez, meanwhile, is unlikely to be at full capacity, however, after playing two 90-minute games for Colombia and that will be a concern for Ancelotti and it might force a rethink on how he deploys the former Real Madrid midfielder. The Italian addressed James's best position but didn't appear to conceded that he might need to relieve him of his defensive responsibilities and move him into a more central role.
"His position is as a No 10. It doesn't matter if he's on the right or in the centre. His position is in front,” Ancelotti said, intimating that he is comfortable with James nominally playing right midfield but with a license to roam. Of course, that has led to a lack of cover down the right flank and a continuation of that won't help Jonjoe Kenny who is likely to be handed right-back duties in Coleman's absence.
Then there is central midfield where Gylfi Sigurdsson's performance against Manchester United in place of the below-par André Gomes left plenty to be desired and with Jean-Philippe Gbamin, the presumptive solution as a holding midfielder should he be able to regain and retain full fitness, still three weeks away, it means that Ancelotti will need to maintain is quest for balance and reliable cover for the defence from his existing personnel.
Fabian Delph is fit again after missing the United clash with another niggle but it remains to be seen if he will be given a starting berth. Yerry Mina is also in contention again after sitting out the last game to accommodate Mason Holgate's return to the starting XI.
Though condemned by pundits as being doomed for the drop back to the Championship this season, Fulham come into this game sitting above the relegation zone having picked up their first victory recently, a 2-0 home win over West Bromwich Albion.
They might have earned a draw at West Ham in their last outing as well had former Blue, Ademola Lookman, not been made to look a fool by Lukasz Fabianski who easily saved his last-minute attempted “Panenka” penalty that allowed West Ham to hold on for a 1-0 victory.
With Lookman providing plenty of thrust from attacking midfield and more consistency than he showed during his with the Blues, Scot Parker's side have been showing signs of growing into their task of trying to remain in the top flight and with Everton's recent struggles, this won't be an easy fixture by any means on a ground that hasn't been a happy hunting ground for them.
A win, though, could put Everton back into the top-four mix and re-inject come confidence into a team that has visibly lost its mojo lately.
Kick-off: 12pm, Sunday 22 November, 2020
Referee: Andy Madley
VAR: Lee Mason
Last Time: Fulham 2 - 0 Everton (April 2019)
Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Kenny, Mina, Holgate, Digne, Allan, Doucouré, Gomes, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Reader Comments (51)
2 Posted 21/11/2020 at 08:03:47
3 Posted 21/11/2020 at 08:05:42
Or I suppose Carlo could surprise us with a back three/five allowing the full backs to provide some much needed width, in which case Mina could also get a berth..
4 Posted 21/11/2020 at 08:25:42
Keane will surely start. Presumably alongside Holgate who Carlo loves. Though I wonder when Godfrey will get to play in his normal position.
Right back is a concern but Kenny will have to try and get up and down as much as possible. The other issue is the third midfield spot. As I said we need a ball carrier there and I’d love for Carlo to try Iwobi but it won’t happen. I’d also like Davies or Bernard to get a go over the underperforming Gomes and Sigurdsson but I doubt it.
This would be my team but it won’t be Carlo’s.
Olsen
Kenny Holgate Keane Digne
Allan Doucore
Iwobi
Rodriguez Calvert-Lewin Richarlison
5 Posted 21/11/2020 at 08:36:04
6 Posted 21/11/2020 at 08:59:26
7 Posted 21/11/2020 at 09:12:42
In all fairness to Lyndon, it is a predicted team not a definite one.
Sam @ 4, I think both Lookman and Walcott were 'mistakes in the Transfer Market for us' because apart from the odd goal here or there. Generally their attitudes were like they didn't want to be over-involved, and were happy just to pick up exorbitant wages each week, with the minimum of effort.
As for tomorrow, I am hopeful that they will perform better than they they have been doing. Especially now Richie is back. He does make a significant difference when he plays, and that is reflected in results, with, or without him in the side.
8 Posted 21/11/2020 at 09:12:46
JJK Holgate Keane Digne
Allan Doucoure
James
Richie DCL Gordon
9 Posted 21/11/2020 at 09:16:54
Fulham will be looking at this game as an opportunity to gain three points especially as over the years we have an embarrassingly bad record at Craven Cottage.
We will have a full strength team apart from Coleman but as someone said the other day just like jenga with one piece removed we will probably collapse.
With the money we have spent and the players and manager we have you would expect a comfortable win but the reality is we just don’t do comfortable wins.
Expect a really tight struggle that could go either way.
I hope I am wrong and we do win comfortably and convincingly. COYB’s.
10 Posted 21/11/2020 at 09:22:54
My prediction for a 4-3-3:
Pickford
Kenny Holgate Keane Digne
Doucoure Godfrey Allan
Rodrigues DCL Richarlison
For a 3-4-3, I would like Carlo to try Davies on the right side as a wide midfielder.
Pickford
Holgate Keane Godfrey
Davies Doucoure Allan Digne
Rodrigues
DCL Richarlison
11 Posted 21/11/2020 at 09:48:18
At long last a domestic game to look for ward to, I know the Club V Country argument has been around for years but I can never remember so many disruptions in a season.
12 Posted 21/11/2020 at 09:53:50
13 Posted 21/11/2020 at 10:00:48
We look so slow and play in front of the opposition with few runners and nothing through the middle. Having Richarlison back will be a blessing and a win will go some way to repairing the last 3 games.
14 Posted 21/11/2020 at 10:11:07
15 Posted 21/11/2020 at 10:24:12
We don't travel well though do we, so anything can happen!
The South American players especially travelling for Internationals cant help their form when they arrive back.
Most likely result - Draw.
Next likely result - Win for us.
Least likely result- Win for them.
16 Posted 21/11/2020 at 10:34:17
I like Sams team as Iwobi looks most likely to create and has been showing signs of it in recent games. Siggy and Gomes are too slow and Gomes gives away too many dangerous free kicks. Tom is an option to give more workrate and cover down our right.
As others have said we always seem to struggle at Craven Cottage and if we don’t play at pace they will do us.
Three at the back may be an option so we spread five across midfield to cover the right flank.
Olsen
Holgate Kean Branthwaite
Richi Davies Allan Doucoure Digne
James
DCL
17 Posted 21/11/2020 at 10:38:51
Looking forward to it as usual, good that it's on terrestrial and following also on the forum although I'm sure I'm not alone in missing the comments from the ground.
Let's predict 2-0, don't care where the goals come from tomorrow.
18 Posted 21/11/2020 at 10:42:34
19 Posted 21/11/2020 at 11:13:22
Olsen
Kenny Keane Godfrey Digne
Doucoure Allan Gomes
James DCL Ritchie
Bringing Iwobi, Gordon and Bernard on later in the game.
I’d expect Carlo will play Pickford and Mina ahead of Olsen and Godfrey, with Tosun and Sigurdsson preferred off the bench.
20 Posted 21/11/2020 at 11:25:31
Time may prove that your right but every player should be afforded that time and chance playing in their strongest position, how many chances and how much time have we given other players I.e. siggy.
From what I have seen and I have watched every game this season Godfrey held his own against Liverpool when coming on as a sub and then was bang average the following game but both being at rb, let's try him at cb with Keane or both Keane and Holgate in a back 3?!
Digressing a bit, but the issue we have which has been mentioned on numerous threads is how slow and ponderous we have looked both last season and the majority of time during the last 4 games as we allow the opposition to get back behind the ball, playing in front of teams which is so easy to defend against and teams know they will get 3 or 4 chances to either counter attack us or pick up chances from our mistakes. When we play at pace 1 or 2 touch footy we look totally different and it's No surprise that both Everton and dcl have looked bang average since Ricky has not been playing and for the love of me do not understand why carlo persists with siggy in cm and not picking Gordon ou5 wide but hey what do I know.
All I hope is that we get 3 points tomorrow regroup and start enjoying our season again as how good was the 1st 5 games!
On a small narrow pitch I would go with 3-5-2:
Pickford
Holgate Keane Godfrey or Branthwaite
Allan
Kenny Davies docoure Digne
Dcl Ricky
James and Gordon to come on in 2nd half
COYB
21 Posted 21/11/2020 at 11:47:22
I am a bit more confident than usual that this will be the line up.
Pickford
Kenny Keane Holgate Digne
Doucoure Allan Gomes
Rodriguez DCL Richarlison
A lot of focus will be on Kenny tomorrow, it’s a make or break game for him. If he has got any chance of an Everton future he has to be right on the money and put in a solid performance.
Holgate has had two weeks to get much sharper, he may need more matches but he needs to be focused.
Gomes is running out of lives with the fans. He needs to be fighting fit and get his A game together consistently, starting tomorrow.
Rodriguez needs to be 100% fit and mentally ready. If not don’t play him half fit. Iwobi has looked the best of the fringe players lately and deserves a shot If James is struggling. Prediction;
Fulham 0 Everton 2
22 Posted 21/11/2020 at 11:49:12
23 Posted 21/11/2020 at 11:54:42
24 Posted 21/11/2020 at 11:55:41
I don't know why. In part, maybe the negativity that bursts out on TW as soon as things go "breasts into the air" - but nothing new there. Allied to the unrealistic expectations, after a really good start to the season, about finishing in the top four - something new there in recent years. That knife that is sheathed but just waiting to be drawn against the manager when things go wrong - nothing new there. I'm really missing going to Goodison and the away games - the sooner we're back in the ground the better. I miss the friendly banter at the game; deplore the way some of the TW threads descend into personal insults again.
Come on, Everton, lift my spirits tomorrow. Give this depressed, miserable bastard something to get excited by!
25 Posted 21/11/2020 at 11:57:33
26 Posted 21/11/2020 at 12:00:02
Also hope to see Gordon off the bench as 90 mins for Richarlison will be pushing it after his return from South America.
Pickford
Kenny Holgate Keane Digne
Doucoure Allan
Iwobi James Richarlison
DCL
3-0 win and a return to some positivity
27 Posted 21/11/2020 at 12:09:24
Fulham are rank shite, only a win and a decent one at that will do.
28 Posted 21/11/2020 at 12:18:56
I’ll take a win by any means, but no doubt Fulham will be focused in their plight to stay up plus with x2 ex Everton squad players likely to start.
Hopefully by mid afternoon tomorrow, Evertonians, can have some thing to be happy about.
The old cliche, alas is true, “it’s the hope, that kills, you”.
29 Posted 21/11/2020 at 12:21:31
Lets hope for a good lunchtime showing that doesn't give indigestion !
30 Posted 21/11/2020 at 12:28:39
Fulham have probably been underestimated over the years too. Remember how under Moyes we would go the distance on week with Man Utd or Chelsea only to fall flat on our faces at the likes of Fulham a week later.
In conclusion critics could slate our form at almost all away grounds.
This Fulham side have had a tough start, but I have watched them a couple of times, and they can play a bit, they also have Mitrovic and Lookman who will be desperate to get one over on us and make amends for his awful pen last time out.
Expect a good game but a game we should and will win. Domenic to score a brace with his guns loaded with ammo once more.
32 Posted 21/11/2020 at 13:23:26
33 Posted 21/11/2020 at 13:29:33
It has to be very different tomorrow, just playing like they wanted to be there would be a start.
34 Posted 21/11/2020 at 13:30:12
How can you write off a young player before he has had a chance to play in his natural position?!
Beggars belief!! He’s only just arrived at the club! Ridiculous post. Some of the best defenders I have seen at Everton have taken a while to settle. Give him a chance ffs.
35 Posted 21/11/2020 at 13:34:42
That aside, as long as we have Gordon, Iwobi and Richarlison involved we should win. Without them, Richarlison in particular obviously, we just don't have enough pace or movement to trouble even poor sides
36 Posted 21/11/2020 at 13:38:39
37 Posted 21/11/2020 at 13:42:49
38 Posted 21/11/2020 at 13:53:11
39 Posted 21/11/2020 at 13:55:04
Historically for a club of our stature our away results against Fulham have been embarrassingly bad. Maybe in recent years not so bad.
40 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:07:09
41 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:13:53
If we have four players just back from South America and one from West Africa, I am not expecting a great performance.
However I am hopeful we can score at least one more goal than the opposition.
Am grateful the game has been moved from Sat 3pm to Sunday noon.
But I think team selection will have to be done with a view to what subs can be brought into play.
Time to bring Gordon out of detention.
I'd like to see Davies get a runout at some point - because he runs, forwards.
I like the look of Godfrey and view him as similar to Holgate in that a better centre-back than right back, and would be interested to see playing as a defensive mid.
As for Gomez, not long ago a ToffeeWeb blue-eyed boy, I think he would be doing a lot better if he'd had a conventional close season and pre-season. He needs three weeks with the sun on his back, as I do...
UTFT
42 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:17:55
Reading this thread and everyone’s preferred team, it’s clear to see that we have got some much better players now, so hopefully tomorrow, we can put ourselves back on the right track, and with a vaccine around the corner, the things we took for granted, might soon become our biggest wish! 🤞
43 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:20:33
44 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:21:37
Theoretically we should play them off the park, if we struggle to do so, something has gone badly wrong and the inquest will be long and brutal. Rumours of us being linked with Daniel James the United winger in the January window seems like a step in the right direction, if they are willing to do a deal.
45 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:30:25
46 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:32:57
What I’ve long suspected however, is that our training games / exercises are so rarely at anything like full match intensity that canny professionals can appear to be absolute trojans at Finch Farm, only to wilt come matchday when they are incapable of producing the extra 10 - 20 percent that is necessary.
47 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:44:04
48 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:44:30
Carlo has few options and it is the same right through the team. I would imagine that the only players he would definitely keep would be DCL, Richie, Digne, James, Allan and Doucoure. That means he has to bide his time, keep players interested and rotate what he has until several more windows.
49 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:53:16
50 Posted 21/11/2020 at 14:59:28
51 Posted 21/11/2020 at 15:19:16
Derek #18, I'll join the chorus and bet you even more than Dave A would. I see explosive talent in Godfrey -- he's not a utility defender, he's a CB who was stuck in at RB out of necessity -- and I think he will start for us next season.
Fran #26, it doesn't matter where we "start" James. He will just naturally drift outside, his normal venue, to do his #10 thing. It's who he is.
Finally, I share the general call for Gordon off the bench and remain totally nonplussed as to why Carlo won't give him minutes. Obviously he's seeing something he doesn't like on the training ground when Gordon continues to sit while even Tosun gets a chance.
We will right the ship tomorrow. 1-3 is my prediction.
52 Posted 21/11/2020 at 15:43:11
Fulham are appalling defensively, however, so if we concentrate and play with some confidence then we should win.
1 Posted 21/11/2020 at 07:40:10