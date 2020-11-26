Seasons2020-21Everton News

Everton hit by huge injury blow to Digne

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 78comments  |  Jump to last

Lucas Digne has suffered a serious ankle injury in training and is expected to be out for at least two months after the club revealed he will undergo surgery.

The news comes ahead of a critical run of matches as the Toffees look to get back into their early-season groove following last Sunday's victory at Fulham, a match in which Digne combined superbly with James Rodriguez to create two of Everton's three goals.

As was the case for the ill-fated trip to Newcastle last month, Carlo Ancelotti will now be forced to rejig the line-up for Saturday's game against Leeds United at Goodison Park after Digne sustained ankle ligament damage at Finch Farm.

The 27-year-old will undergo reconstructive surgery on Monday and won't be back until the New Year, robbing Ancelotti of one of his most productive outlets.

Niels Nkounkou was the beneficiary at St James's Park when Digne served a one-match suspension and he could be again now that Ancelotti, seeking to tighten up his back line and compensate for Seamus Coleman's absence in the other fullback position, has opted for a three-man central defensive formation with wingbacks.  

Patrick McFarlane
1 Posted 26/11/2020 at 13:39:13
Christy Ring
2 Posted 26/11/2020 at 14:31:03
Digne out for 2 months, injured in training. A massive loss, especially as an attacking loss, for his crosses. Are they that physical in training, or a freak injury?
Marc Hints
3 Posted 26/11/2020 at 14:36:11
Brian Murray
4 Posted 26/11/2020 at 14:42:21
Time for Nkounkou to step up. Cometh the hour and all that! He looks the part and this may be the making of him.
Patrick McFarlane
5 Posted 26/11/2020 at 14:43:03
Yes, Christy, terrible news. Rumours appeared on French L'equipe Twitter feed, but no confirmation by the club as of yet.

Bobby Mallon
6 Posted 26/11/2020 at 14:46:38
Bobby Mallon
7 Posted 26/11/2020 at 14:52:20
Sam Hoare
8 Posted 26/11/2020 at 14:59:27
Terrible news about Digne. Terrible timing. And though Nkounkou is a talent, he's very raw and will now be potentially facing some of the best teams in the league.

Jim Bennings
9 Posted 26/11/2020 at 15:41:42
Calls for Nkounkou are a bit premature given he looked totally out of his depth against a bang average Newcastle side, but it's a case of needs most and we don't have another left-back at the club.

The same old injury crisis, year-in & year-out... you do wonder if we make our players out of glass sometimes.

Mike Oates
10 Posted 26/11/2020 at 15:42:58
Going to miss him big time. He assisted twice on Sunday with perfect crosses for Calvert-Lewin and Doucouré, and his partnership with Richarlison was really taking off. We always lose a key player just when the side starts to click.

Nkounkou is not ready for a full 2 months in the team. Delph – if fit!!! – will be used .

Ajay Gopal
11 Posted 26/11/2020 at 15:43:40
Just when we dream of a good season, this happens to our most creative player. But, we do have about 30 other players – hopefully Carlo will be able to move the pieces around and find a solution.

Get well soon, Lucas, you are too good to not be playing.

John Keating
12 Posted 26/11/2020 at 15:48:26
Terrible news but that's football.
Only a choice of two, Delph or Nkounkou, so really only one choice!

John Pierce
13 Posted 26/11/2020 at 15:49:52
This is the same dilemma for Carlo when we lost Richarlison to suspension, why didn't he use Gordon?

The obvious thing is to replace Digne with Nkounkou and use his energy going forward, he's nowhere near as good but he fits the same profile.

However, he's deffo got an aversion to picking youth. I'm feel he will go for Delph, who will screw the dynamic; he's never overlapping or delivering crosses.

It's a massive blow.

Sam Hoare
14 Posted 26/11/2020 at 15:52:16
Arguably the best left back in the league? And certainly one of our few players who'd get into most top 6 teams.

Rotten, rotten timing over the most congested period. Delph or Nkoukou. One is too slow/unfit, one is too raw.

Dang.

Patrick McFarlane
15 Posted 26/11/2020 at 15:54:41
How's about promoting the kid Thierry Small, probably won't happen but it might make it interesting on the pitch and help to keep him at Goodison?

Everton youngster Thierry Small is reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and Arsenal as he continues to impress at youth level.

The 16-year-old has scored three times in seven Under-18 Premier League appearances this season, while he has also turned out for his Merseyside club's Under-23 outfit in Premier League 2.

According to the Daily Mail, Bayern and Juve have a 'concrete interest' in the teenager, while Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on his development.

The report claims that Small's performances at left-back have drawn comparisons with Bayern's Alphonso Davies, who is regarded as one of the best attacking full-backs in the game.

Everton have allegedly offered the defender a 'generous' three-year contract in the hope of convincing him to turn down interest from elsewhere to commit his future to the Toffees.

Small was named his club's Under-16 Player of the Year for the 2019-20 campaign.

Tony Everan
16 Posted 26/11/2020 at 15:55:33
Bad news, we can't replace his quality and we will suffer. I wish him a very speedy recovery and return.

Nkounkou is still a teenager; whilst he has very promising talent, he is still learning his trade. Carlo will make a judgement on him if he thinks he's ready, but I also think it's more likely Delph will cover. Whether Delph is better than a raw teenage Nkounkou remains to be seen!

I would, maybe recklessly, choose to play Nkounkou over Delph. Calvert-Lewin needs a supply and Nkounkou is more likely to fire some dangerous crosses in to him. Delph is a bit stagnant and slow, but would probably do better defensively.

Paul Hewitt
17 Posted 26/11/2020 at 15:56:24
Time for Delph to step up.
Dan Nulty
18 Posted 26/11/2020 at 15:58:53
Nkounkou did look out of his depth against Newcastle but we mustn't forget he did not have Richarlison playing in front of him. He was expected to provide all the width in a Christmas tree formation that I don't think I've ever seen work.

I do think we will see Delph there as I think Carlo will go for the safe pair of hands. I'd rather give him a go against Leeds and Burnley because Delph's record suggests he will probably get injured in one of those games and then Niels will be thrown in against 4 of the best teams in the league. Talk about baptism of fire. I believe in this lad though.

Ray Said
19 Posted 26/11/2020 at 15:59:41
Patrick (15) makes a really interesting point and a promotion to the bench may help secure Small's name on a contract.
Minik Hansen
20 Posted 26/11/2020 at 16:03:50
Enter: Nkounkou.
Minik Hansen
21 Posted 26/11/2020 at 16:13:59
Jim (9) and Dan (18),

Against Newcastle (on his birthday was it?) Nkounkou was pushed further up, and was clearly instructed to use his speed and try to fly past defenders. This was his first Premier League assignment and he must've felt some form of anxiety.

It's defo gonna be a different story on his natural position; some Premier League game time under his belt will have helped.

Mike Gaynes
22 Posted 26/11/2020 at 16:16:05
Okay, the club really needs to ban training. Immediately.

Also, I know I promised I wasn't going to moan about the Robinson deal anymore, but... !!!

In all seriousness, I really believe that between them Delph and Nkounkou can step up and cover the position adequately in a back four, although they may not have to -- Carlo might well just commit to the back 3 alignment we saw against Fulham and go five in the midfield full time. Niels can definitely handle the attacking responsibilities on the flank, if not the defensive load of a back 4 left-back.

Patrick #15, thanks for that information -- I hadn't even heard of the kid.

Stephen Brown
23 Posted 26/11/2020 at 16:25:47
Has to be 3 at the back now? Nkounkou and Iwobi as wing-backs.

Danny O’Neill
24 Posted 26/11/2020 at 16:29:24
Yep. 3 at the back. Godfrey in a more natural position.
Bobby Mallon
25 Posted 26/11/2020 at 16:31:04
Mike Oats @10,

No, no, no to Delph. For fuck's sake, we are always banging on about playing the youngsters – and Delph is not a wing-back!

Will Mabon
26 Posted 26/11/2020 at 16:31:31
Well, at least no-one can claim we're having an easy ride of it. Terrible luck in keeping with our map of injuries so far this season. The decision to operate if taken may be based on expediency of recovery as much as a necessity to recovery. Hope it's not a bad ankle-over, which are a major pain.

As said above by Mr Kenrick, just as we regained some form. Some blagging it required against Leeds then... maybe that back three.

Bobby Mallon
27 Posted 26/11/2020 at 16:37:14
I have seen the young left-back play. What a talent! He reminds of Rooney in his readiness.
Will Mabon
28 Posted 26/11/2020 at 16:45:26
Bobby, thanks - good to know.
Mike Gaynes
29 Posted 26/11/2020 at 16:47:56
And I hate to inject an additional sour note, but I've never heard of an ankle injury requiring surgery that healed up in two months.

If Digne does have to go under the knife, I wouldn't expect to see him much before spring.

Happy Effing Thanksgiving.

Sam Hoare
30 Posted 26/11/2020 at 16:50:32
JP @13, it's a good point about Carlo not trusting youth that much with us. I guess we can expect to see a combination of Delph, Kenny, Coleman and maybe even Sigurdsson playing there!

In all seriousness, if we continue with wingbacks, then Nkounkou or even Gordon could be perfect. You need energy and dynamism in that role. And defensively you should, in theory, have some cover behind you.

Mike Doyle
31 Posted 26/11/2020 at 17:02:56
Even if Delph gets the nod, the chances of him lasting a series of games seems fairly unlikely.

Expect we'll see plenty of “3 at the back plus 2 x wingbacks” during the coming months.

Rennie Smith
32 Posted 26/11/2020 at 17:09:25
It's a massive blow. He's having surgery on Monday, according to the official site.

I don't think Gordon will get a look-in as left-wingback, he hasn't even been in the matchday squad for a while now.

Also, who says we're sticking with 3 at the back? He's only played it once, I'd expect Carlo to drop back into a 4 for some games so it will probably be Delph as Nkounkou is a bit raw.

Christy Ring
33 Posted 26/11/2020 at 17:19:51
A massive loss, Nkounkou is our only option, as Delph is so injury-prone.

When is the last time Delph played 2/3 games in a row? Is there any free agents available?

Michael Lynch
34 Posted 26/11/2020 at 17:20:45
Particularly galling that it happened in training. Probably a mistimed tackle by Pickford.
Eddie Dunn
35 Posted 26/11/2020 at 17:20:52
I would throw Nkounkou straight in, preferably in a back five which might help cut out the width that Leeds like to play with.

I certainly would not have Delph near the defence. For me, the only thing Delph can do is sit protecting the defence. His lack of pace would leave us exposed to their overlap and unable to springboard our own overlaps.

So it is one younger Frenchman in for another, for me, although Carlo is probably getting Richarlison geared-up to play wingback like Iwobi last week!

Alan McGuffog
36 Posted 26/11/2020 at 17:21:49
Mike... I've never heard of an Everton player, scheduled to be out for two months, being back in under three.
Fran Mitchell
37 Posted 26/11/2020 at 17:28:17
Gutting, absolutely gutting. Arguably the best player in his position in the league, definitely amongst the top 3. Pure class and was looking forward to the James - Richarlison - Digne axis destroying teams.

Nkounkou has to play and hopefully can step up.

Robert Tressell
38 Posted 26/11/2020 at 17:34:32
Bollocks. We're not a lucky club, are we?
Tony Hill
39 Posted 26/11/2020 at 17:35:07
I have every faith in Nkounkou. I take little account of his performance against Newcastle, where he looked to be playing under constraining orders. Let him play his natural game – he and Richarlison could be devastating.

Neither Baines nor Digne had/have strong defensive qualities. If we have to play Delph initially, so be it.

Best of luck to Lucas.

John Pierce
40 Posted 26/11/2020 at 17:36:49
Even if Delph was in his prime, he ponders on the ball, loves a reassuring touch, and destroys the tempo of our play. He only worked at Man City because they played 40 yards further up the field than we do, so he became a free man, allowing him to essentially be an auxiliary midfielder. He rarely if ever did any real left-back work.

This position is comfortably the most demanding in the league. Up and down 50/70-yd doggies and we are expecting a good delivery on the end of it. The younger hungrier player must be selected there. He will make mistakes; however, it should also be the making of him.

Sam, I believe you maybe right that we see Coleman there before Nkounkou. Gulp. Did Seamus not play left-back away at Benfica all those years ago???

Ajay Gopal
41 Posted 26/11/2020 at 17:36:50
Carlo, surely, will go back 3, with probably Nkounkou on the left and Iwobi on the right.

Pickford
Holgate Keane Godfrey
Iwobi Doucouré Allan Nkounkou
James
Calvert-Lewin Richarlison

Danny O’Neill
42 Posted 26/11/2020 at 17:42:10
It's part and parcel and we need to learn to deal with it. Appreciating our squad beyond the first choice 11 / main 14 is thin.

The importance of not just having depth, but having a system that is practised and trained throughout the levels within the club so that, when players are asked to step up, they understand what is required rather than looking like a proverbial rabbit in the headlights.

Patrick McFarlane
43 Posted 26/11/2020 at 17:45:22
Michael #34,

I take it your comment was strictly tongue-in-cheek? Isn't it possible that no other player was involved and poor old Digne accidentally injured himself?

Jay Harris
44 Posted 26/11/2020 at 17:53:08
It has to be Nkounkou. As previously mentioned, Delph is far too slow and the way Leeds bomb forward will leave him in no-man's land...

Any news on Seamus?

We need the pace of Iwobi, the cunning of James and the determination of Richarlison to get 3 points off this lot – and we need Holgate in place of a totally shot Yerry Mina.

James Fletcher
45 Posted 26/11/2020 at 17:55:44
If we continue to play 3 centre-backs, I think Nkounkou can fill in quite happily; he seemed to love going forward when I saw him earlier in the season.
Annika Herbert
46 Posted 26/11/2020 at 18:08:27
Awful news, Digne has been outstanding so far this season. No idea which way the Boss will go but it would be Nkounkou for me.

Best wishes to Digne and here's hoping for a swift recovery.

Dan Nulty
47 Posted 26/11/2020 at 18:08:56
Well done on mentioning Small. He looks a really good talent. I've watched highlights of the Under-18s on the official site this season and he looks a great prospect.

Could do worse than blooding him off the bench, letting him know there is a path to the first team before Dortmund inevitably come calling and we lose him on the cheap.

Graham Williams
49 Posted 26/11/2020 at 18:10:40
John @ 40 - or from memory was it Tony Hibbert as left-back at Benfica??
And we also had Cuco Martina there not so long ago, who didn't do so bad, all things considered.
Sukhdev Sohal
50 Posted 26/11/2020 at 18:18:33
Just as we were about to approach arguably the most important period of the season (in terms of fixture congestion and points available), our best player gets a serious injury.

Nkounkou will have to step it up. He didn't show much against Newcastle but then again nobody did. Perhaps in a 3 at the back (when attacking), he'll have more license to get forward.

Digne's assists are very valuable to us so let's hope Nkounkou can bag a couple and we don't worry about this situation after the Leeds game.

Sukhdev Sohal
51 Posted 26/11/2020 at 18:34:52
Playing Delph there is a recipe for disaster. He didn't get found out at Man City because they had 70% of the ball most matches and, when they lost it, they tactically fouled the opposition.

Up against players with the pace of Harrison and Rashford in the next few weeks, Nkoukou at least has a chance of competing with them.

Gary Willock
52 Posted 26/11/2020 at 18:43:15
Like the team from Ajax @41.

Mina and Branthwaite pushing Holgate and Godfrey for a place in that back 3. Young Nkounkou and Iwobi allowed to go flying. Gbamin or Delph on for James after we go 2-0 up and need to sit and soak.

Digne will be a huge miss, but injuries are inevitable and it could be worse. Swift recovery, fella.

Jerome Shields
53 Posted 26/11/2020 at 19:02:49
Everton badly needed other players to follow Digne's crossing example. Now he is out, Nkounkou needs to be selected in his place.

Wishing Digne a speedy recovery.


Terry Farrell
54 Posted 26/11/2020 at 19:14:22
Ajay, that's a good side that I agree with. Leeds are quick and work hard for 90 minutes and we have to match them. Shame about Lucas, he is one of my favs and on fire at the moment. Typical!

Darren Hind
55 Posted 26/11/2020 at 19:24:05
Every team suffers injuries...

Shit happens.

Paul Birmingham
56 Posted 26/11/2020 at 19:29:07
Sod's law, and another test of Everton's squad strength in depth.

For me it's Nkounkou, a 1:1 replacement, as I don't see Delph as ever being physically or mentally fit for Everton since he arrived; he was damaged goods as a player. His so-called example to the squad in view of leadership, mentality and drive, after his exploits and prowess at Man City, was a farce.

Still, this should add some bite and resolve to the squad but is our primary source of ammo for the forward line.

Hopefully Iwobi can prove his first half at Fulham wasn't a flash in the pan... and can keep them crosses coming in.

I'm expecting a very tough night vs Leeds, a must-win to stay in the top 6, and I hope that there are no more injuries.

Patrick McFarlane
58 Posted 26/11/2020 at 19:44:27
Paul #57
I think you may have been correct in the first place, over-priced, past its best and there are others more suited to the modern world. :)

Simon Dalzell
59 Posted 26/11/2020 at 20:05:35
Not good. Just found out here. Digne has been outstanding. We have no luck.

I really hope Nkounkou gets the nod, he has flair and huge potential.

Jack Convery
60 Posted 26/11/2020 at 20:10:38
Wishing Lucas Digne a speedy recovery and that the surgery goes well on Monday.

As for his replacement, over to you, Carlo. Is Baines available on a free?? Short-term contract could suit all parties...

I don't want Delph there as he offers nothing going forward. Nkounkou has been great in the League Cup but the Premier League is totally different. If it is him, it will have to be 3 at the back again for me and he can play left-wingback, with Richy working like a Trojan in the space ahead of him.

It will be very interesting to see what the Don does to solve this problem come Saturday. If it's 4-3-3, then Tom Davies in front of Nkounkou could work. Tom came on against Fulham in that position and helped shut up shop.

My best guess would be:

Pickford, Iwobi, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Nkounkou, Allan, Doucouré, James, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Whatever the line-up, they will have their hands full with the energy and drive of this Leeds team.

David Pearl
61 Posted 26/11/2020 at 20:16:02
I think a lot will depend on the fitness of Coleman. If he comes back and we revert to a back 4 then Delph could come in. If we stick to the formation played against Fulham though, then Nkounkou does have a better chance of minutes given he will have some cover behind him.

Richarlison is back and hopefully a fitter James will mean we can play on the front foot. Bad news... but we can cope – with the right attitude.

Tony Everan
62 Posted 26/11/2020 at 20:30:45
Ajay @41 has the team I would go for. We need to maintain a threat and a supply to Dominic, this team can deliver that.

Every player will have to step it up and be on it for 90 mins and then we can maybe compensate for the loss of Digne.

Also, Carlo has to have his substitute strategy well thought out. Keeping a flagging James Rodriguez on too long in the second half just invites pressure. He needs to be alert to James’s effectiveness and be proactive in substituting him for maybe Gbamin or the tenacity of Davies.

Robert Tressell
63 Posted 26/11/2020 at 20:37:00
I could see Iwobi being used ahead of Nkounkou at left-wingback. A little like Ashley Young now plays for Inter. Kenny or Coleman then plays right-wingback, depending on fitness. It should work as long as we have our attacking trio fit.
Steve Guy
64 Posted 26/11/2020 at 20:41:45
Delph??!! Never a full back while he's got a hole in his derrière! We need round pegs in round holes and Nkounkou deserves his chance to step up.
Bobby Mallon
65 Posted 26/11/2020 at 20:43:30
Is Gbamin fit to play?
Antony Kelly
66 Posted 26/11/2020 at 21:12:51
Thierry Small should be playing for U23s but Unsworth only wants to play older players and plays those players out of position so he can get results.

Small to jump from U18s to first team might be too big but at least get him in the U23s to push him on...

Barry Jones
67 Posted 26/11/2020 at 21:15:08
Looks like we may have to get a right and a left back in the January window. For the right side, I would throw almost the entire budget at Lamptey.
Fran Mitchell
68 Posted 26/11/2020 at 21:18:32
Antony, but doesn't Nkounkou play for the U23s? Doesn't Nkounkou need gametime as Digne (until now) is a guaranteed starter?
Jack Convery
69 Posted 26/11/2020 at 21:19:04
Barry Jones, agreed on Lamptey 100%.

Watching Alli playing for Spurs tonight – very good. Possibly seek a loan and see how we go with him.

Barry Jones
70 Posted 26/11/2020 at 21:32:15
Jack, I thought about Dele Alli also. He's just lost confidence under Mourinho, but he's the type of player in the middle of the park that we need.
Antony Kelly
71 Posted 26/11/2020 at 21:49:12
#68 - No Nkounkou doesn’t play for the U23s, I think he’s played one game all season..
Tom Bowers
72 Posted 26/11/2020 at 22:06:09
Looks like the season turning ugly yet again. Nkounkou is promising but may not be ready to replace the experience of Digne just yet. Anyway, time will tell.

We were all looking forward to Gbamin getting fit again, then this happens.

Digne's crosses are an asset – much like those of Bainesy for so long.

Some tough games coming up... but aren't they all these days?

Hugh Jenkins
73 Posted 26/11/2020 at 22:14:35
Jack (69), Barry, (70) - according to the BBC football gossip column this morning we are looking at possible loan deals for Alli and Winks in January.
Paul Whittaker
74 Posted 26/11/2020 at 22:25:27
I have a feeling that Baines will be offered a short term deal. He looks the sort of lad who is naturally fit and within a few weeks would pick up where he left off. Makes sense to me.
Dan Nulty
75 Posted 26/11/2020 at 22:34:01
Lamptey will be stupid money. I think he could just be another wan bissaka though. Hopefully not for England's sake.

Where would you start Alli? Think it is all rubbish anyway. I think Alli was Jose's next Joe Cole where he batters him down and is seen to rebuild him and take all the credit.

Levi isn't big on loan deals if he can get a fee elsewhere.

Winks has been playing too so can't see that happening. Just websites and papers using clickbait.

Bill Gienapp
76 Posted 26/11/2020 at 22:43:05
Well this was certainly wonderful news to wake up to on Thanksgiving here in the States.

Christy (33) - Yeah, Cuco Martina.

Colin Glassar
77 Posted 26/11/2020 at 22:53:11
Please sod off 2020!
Terry Farrell
78 Posted 26/11/2020 at 23:08:09
winks is injury prone slow and cant get a regular game avoid avoid avoid
John Raftery
79 Posted 26/11/2020 at 23:11:11
I’m glad we have sixteen points in the bag. Even if Delph is selected as first choice replacement we can be certain he will have a calf strain within after one or two games. Sooner or later Nkounkou will have to step up. It might as well be sooner.
Bill Gall
80 Posted 26/11/2020 at 23:54:32
Delph will be too slow to cope with the speed of Leeds counter attack, Nkounkou was bought as Digne's back up so I suspect he may play. He may not have been very good against Newcastle but he seemed to play mostly as a left winger with Delph covering him from behind. You cant keep playing players in a position they are not used to playing, why not play a player who's history is playing at left back and also in internationals. We have a squad so whats the use of having a backup left back in it if you are not going to play him.

