Everton hit by huge injury blow to Digne

Thursday, 26 November, 2020



Lucas Digne has suffered a serious ankle injury in training and is expected to be out for at least two months after the club revealed he will undergo surgery.

The news comes ahead of a critical run of matches as the Toffees look to get back into their early-season groove following last Sunday's victory at Fulham, a match in which Digne combined superbly with James Rodriguez to create two of Everton's three goals.

As was the case for the ill-fated trip to Newcastle last month, Carlo Ancelotti will now be forced to rejig the line-up for Saturday's game against Leeds United at Goodison Park after Digne sustained ankle ligament damage at Finch Farm.

The 27-year-old will undergo reconstructive surgery on Monday and won't be back until the New Year, robbing Ancelotti of one of his most productive outlets.

Niels Nkounkou was the beneficiary at St James's Park when Digne served a one-match suspension and he could be again now that Ancelotti, seeking to tighten up his back line and compensate for Seamus Coleman's absence in the other fullback position, has opted for a three-man central defensive formation with wingbacks.

