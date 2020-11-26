Seasons2020-21Everton News
Everton hit by huge injury blow to Digne
Lucas Digne has suffered a serious ankle injury in training and is expected to be out for at least two months after the club revealed he will undergo surgery.
The news comes ahead of a critical run of matches as the Toffees look to get back into their early-season groove following last Sunday's victory at Fulham, a match in which Digne combined superbly with James Rodriguez to create two of Everton's three goals.
As was the case for the ill-fated trip to Newcastle last month, Carlo Ancelotti will now be forced to rejig the line-up for Saturday's game against Leeds United at Goodison Park after Digne sustained ankle ligament damage at Finch Farm.
The 27-year-old will undergo reconstructive surgery on Monday and won't be back until the New Year, robbing Ancelotti of one of his most productive outlets.
Niels Nkounkou was the beneficiary at St James's Park when Digne served a one-match suspension and he could be again now that Ancelotti, seeking to tighten up his back line and compensate for Seamus Coleman's absence in the other fullback position, has opted for a three-man central defensive formation with wingbacks.
The same old injury crisis, year-in & year-out... you do wonder if we make our players out of glass sometimes.
Nkounkou is not ready for a full 2 months in the team. Delph – if fit!!! – will be used .
Get well soon, Lucas, you are too good to not be playing.
Only a choice of two, Delph or Nkounkou, so really only one choice!
The obvious thing is to replace Digne with Nkounkou and use his energy going forward, he's nowhere near as good but he fits the same profile.
However, he's deffo got an aversion to picking youth. I'm feel he will go for Delph, who will screw the dynamic; he's never overlapping or delivering crosses.
It's a massive blow.
Rotten, rotten timing over the most congested period. Delph or Nkoukou. One is too slow/unfit, one is too raw.
Dang.
Everton youngster Thierry Small is reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and Arsenal as he continues to impress at youth level.
The 16-year-old has scored three times in seven Under-18 Premier League appearances this season, while he has also turned out for his Merseyside club's Under-23 outfit in Premier League 2.
According to the Daily Mail, Bayern and Juve have a 'concrete interest' in the teenager, while Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on his development.
The report claims that Small's performances at left-back have drawn comparisons with Bayern's Alphonso Davies, who is regarded as one of the best attacking full-backs in the game.
Everton have allegedly offered the defender a 'generous' three-year contract in the hope of convincing him to turn down interest from elsewhere to commit his future to the Toffees.
Small was named his club's Under-16 Player of the Year for the 2019-20 campaign.
Nkounkou is still a teenager; whilst he has very promising talent, he is still learning his trade. Carlo will make a judgement on him if he thinks he's ready, but I also think it's more likely Delph will cover. Whether Delph is better than a raw teenage Nkounkou remains to be seen!
I would, maybe recklessly, choose to play Nkounkou over Delph. Calvert-Lewin needs a supply and Nkounkou is more likely to fire some dangerous crosses in to him. Delph is a bit stagnant and slow, but would probably do better defensively.
I do think we will see Delph there as I think Carlo will go for the safe pair of hands. I'd rather give him a go against Leeds and Burnley because Delph's record suggests he will probably get injured in one of those games and then Niels will be thrown in against 4 of the best teams in the league. Talk about baptism of fire. I believe in this lad though.
Against Newcastle (on his birthday was it?) Nkounkou was pushed further up, and was clearly instructed to use his speed and try to fly past defenders. This was his first Premier League assignment and he must've felt some form of anxiety.
It's defo gonna be a different story on his natural position; some Premier League game time under his belt will have helped.
Also, I know I promised I wasn't going to moan about the Robinson deal anymore, but... !!!
In all seriousness, I really believe that between them Delph and Nkounkou can step up and cover the position adequately in a back four, although they may not have to -- Carlo might well just commit to the back 3 alignment we saw against Fulham and go five in the midfield full time. Niels can definitely handle the attacking responsibilities on the flank, if not the defensive load of a back 4 left-back.
Patrick #15, thanks for that information -- I hadn't even heard of the kid.
25 Posted 26/11/2020 at 16:31:04
No, no, no to Delph. For fuck's sake, we are always banging on about playing the youngsters – and Delph is not a wing-back!
As said above by Mr Kenrick, just as we regained some form. Some blagging it required against Leeds then... maybe that back three.
29 Posted 26/11/2020 at 16:47:56
If Digne does have to go under the knife, I wouldn't expect to see him much before spring.
Happy Effing Thanksgiving.
In all seriousness, if we continue with wingbacks, then Nkounkou or even Gordon could be perfect. You need energy and dynamism in that role. And defensively you should, in theory, have some cover behind you.
Expect we'll see plenty of “3 at the back plus 2 x wingbacks” during the coming months.
I don't think Gordon will get a look-in as left-wingback, he hasn't even been in the matchday squad for a while now.
Also, who says we're sticking with 3 at the back? He's only played it once, I'd expect Carlo to drop back into a 4 for some games so it will probably be Delph as Nkounkou is a bit raw.
When is the last time Delph played 2/3 games in a row? Is there any free agents available?
I certainly would not have Delph near the defence. For me, the only thing Delph can do is sit protecting the defence. His lack of pace would leave us exposed to their overlap and unable to springboard our own overlaps.
So it is one younger Frenchman in for another, for me, although Carlo is probably getting Richarlison geared-up to play wingback like Iwobi last week!
Nkounkou has to play and hopefully can step up.
39 Posted 26/11/2020 at 17:35:07
Neither Baines nor Digne had/have strong defensive qualities. If we have to play Delph initially, so be it.
Best of luck to Lucas.
This position is comfortably the most demanding in the league. Up and down 50/70-yd doggies and we are expecting a good delivery on the end of it. The younger hungrier player must be selected there. He will make mistakes; however, it should also be the making of him.
Sam, I believe you maybe right that we see Coleman there before Nkounkou. Gulp. Did Seamus not play left-back away at Benfica all those years ago???
Pickford
Holgate Keane Godfrey
Iwobi Doucouré Allan Nkounkou
James
Calvert-Lewin Richarlison
The importance of not just having depth, but having a system that is practised and trained throughout the levels within the club so that, when players are asked to step up, they understand what is required rather than looking like a proverbial rabbit in the headlights.
I take it your comment was strictly tongue-in-cheek? Isn't it possible that no other player was involved and poor old Digne accidentally injured himself?
Any news on Seamus?
We need the pace of Iwobi, the cunning of James and the determination of Richarlison to get 3 points off this lot – and we need Holgate in place of a totally shot Yerry Mina.
Best wishes to Digne and here's hoping for a swift recovery.
Could do worse than blooding him off the bench, letting him know there is a path to the first team before Dortmund inevitably come calling and we lose him on the cheap.
And we also had Cuco Martina there not so long ago, who didn't do so bad, all things considered.
Nkounkou will have to step it up. He didn't show much against Newcastle but then again nobody did. Perhaps in a 3 at the back (when attacking), he'll have more license to get forward.
Digne's assists are very valuable to us so let's hope Nkounkou can bag a couple and we don't worry about this situation after the Leeds game.
Up against players with the pace of Harrison and Rashford in the next few weeks, Nkoukou at least has a chance of competing with them.
Mina and Branthwaite pushing Holgate and Godfrey for a place in that back 3. Young Nkounkou and Iwobi allowed to go flying. Gbamin or Delph on for James after we go 2-0 up and need to sit and soak.
Digne will be a huge miss, but injuries are inevitable and it could be worse. Swift recovery, fella.
Wishing Digne a speedy recovery.
Shit happens.
For me it's Nkounkou, a 1:1 replacement, as I don't see Delph as ever being physically or mentally fit for Everton since he arrived; he was damaged goods as a player. His so-called example to the squad in view of leadership, mentality and drive, after his exploits and prowess at Man City, was a farce.
Still, this should add some bite and resolve to the squad but is our primary source of ammo for the forward line.
Hopefully Iwobi can prove his first half at Fulham wasn't a flash in the pan... and can keep them crosses coming in.
I'm expecting a very tough night vs Leeds, a must-win to stay in the top 6, and I hope that there are no more injuries.
I think you may have been correct in the first place, over-priced, past its best and there are others more suited to the modern world. :)
I really hope Nkounkou gets the nod, he has flair and huge potential.
As for his replacement, over to you, Carlo. Is Baines available on a free?? Short-term contract could suit all parties...
I don't want Delph there as he offers nothing going forward. Nkounkou has been great in the League Cup but the Premier League is totally different. If it is him, it will have to be 3 at the back again for me and he can play left-wingback, with Richy working like a Trojan in the space ahead of him.
It will be very interesting to see what the Don does to solve this problem come Saturday. If it's 4-3-3, then Tom Davies in front of Nkounkou could work. Tom came on against Fulham in that position and helped shut up shop.
My best guess would be:
Pickford, Iwobi, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Nkounkou, Allan, Doucouré, James, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.
Whatever the line-up, they will have their hands full with the energy and drive of this Leeds team.
Richarlison is back and hopefully a fitter James will mean we can play on the front foot. Bad news... but we can cope – with the right attitude.
Every player will have to step it up and be on it for 90 mins and then we can maybe compensate for the loss of Digne.
Also, Carlo has to have his substitute strategy well thought out. Keeping a flagging James Rodriguez on too long in the second half just invites pressure. He needs to be alert to James’s effectiveness and be proactive in substituting him for maybe Gbamin or the tenacity of Davies.
Small to jump from U18s to first team might be too big but at least get him in the U23s to push him on...
Watching Alli playing for Spurs tonight – very good. Possibly seek a loan and see how we go with him.
We were all looking forward to Gbamin getting fit again, then this happens.
Digne's crosses are an asset – much like those of Bainesy for so long.
Some tough games coming up... but aren't they all these days?
Where would you start Alli? Think it is all rubbish anyway. I think Alli was Jose's next Joe Cole where he batters him down and is seen to rebuild him and take all the credit.
Levi isn't big on loan deals if he can get a fee elsewhere.
Winks has been playing too so can't see that happening. Just websites and papers using clickbait.
Christy (33) - Yeah, Cuco Martina.
