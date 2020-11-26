Gomes opens up about fitness frustrations

André Gomes has spoken of his struggle to attain full fitness amid the disruptions of the coronavirus shutdown and pre-season following his horrific ankle injury last year.

The Portuguese midfielder was sidelined by a fracture dislocation of his ankle from a rash challenge by Son Hueng-Min in a Premier League clash with Tottenham on 3rd November, 2019 but made a remarkably swift return to action just 112 days later.

Unfortunately, while nominally fit to play again shortly before the League was suspended during the initial onset of the pandemic in the spring, Gomes wasn't able to attain fill match fitness and he picked up niggling problems when play resumed.

That has significantly affected his form and his confidence and provides an explanation for performances that have been well below the best he has shown since arriving from Barcelona in 2018.

“The truth is, I am still trying to find my best feeling, to get fit, to get ready to be 100 per cent for all the game,” Gomes says in the match programme for Everton's clash with Leeds United this weekend.

“In the past months, with the pandemic, it was hard for me physically. A lot of details can change, my body shape or how fit I feel.

“When we came back after the first lockdown, I had a really small injury in one place, then something else in another place, because I was trying to compensate coming from the big injury.

“I was trying to get fit and regain power. We had a small pre-season before nine games in two months. Then we had a short break and another small pre-season, when I needed minutes.

“It would have been perfect for me to have all that time to recover and prepare in a normal way.

“Now, I am working to get as fit as I can and trying to feel better, trying to be confident when we are playing. But, more than anything else, I am trying to improve physically.”

In the meantime, Gomes has also been a victim of the strong competition for places in the Toffees' midfield these days. Thus far he has started five of Everton's nine Premier League games but wasn't involved in any of the last three.

“You want to play, so if you don't, you will be upset — otherwise it is bad, right?” Gomes continued. “But Carlo [Ancelotti] wants to talk with you and for you to understand what is going on.

“Sometimes, other players are doing better… that is how it is now. All the players are important at different points but only 11 can start. It is part of my job to do my best to get back in the side.

“It has been hard this season. I came from a big injury and tried to get in perfect shape and feel really good on the pitch and work on that.

“I want to help the team achieve the goals we expect for this year.”

