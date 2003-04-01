Everton vs Leeds United

Lucas Digne's loss for two the three months is a massive blow to Everton's prospects this season Lucas Digne's loss for two the three months is a massive blow to Everton's prospects this season

Everton take on Leeds United in the Premier League for the first time at Goodison Park since Steve Watson's famous hat-trick in 2003 as Carlo Ancelotti has to address the loss of another player key to his team's prospects this season.

Forced to try and adapt without Richarlison for three games before he made a typically productive return from suspension last week against Fulham, the Blues have been rocked by an even bigger blow with the news that Lucas Digne will be out for at least two months with an ankle injury.

The Frenchman had been solidifying his reputation as, in Ancelotti's words, a “fantastic left-back, one of the best left-backs in Europe at the moment,” and was an integral piece of Everton's attacking Arsenal, particularly when James Rodriguez is on song. His absence hands his manager a significant headache as the club heads into a hectic part of the fixture schedule.

With Seamus Coleman's injury problems on the other side of defence — the Irishman is ruled out again this weekend as he continues rehabilitation from a hamstring injury — and Ancelotti needing to address his porous defence, the Italian might already have the formation in place best suited to compensating for the loss of Digne. The three-man central defence he implemented at Craven Cottage is perhaps the best way to incorporate the exciting but raw talent that is Niels Nkounkou.

After making three scintillating — and very wingback-like — appearances in the Carabao Cup, one of them against top-flight opposition in the form of West Ham, the 20-year-old made his Premier League bow at Newcastle at the start of the month but his attacking exploits were limited by what was a poor overall team display.

A 5-3-2 line-up against Marcelo Bielsa's Lilywhites might provide Nkounkou with the ideal platform to grow into the side and show he can be Digne's replacement but Ancelotti also has the option of using Fabian Delph as an emergency left-back. The veteran played in that role for Manchester City and was deployed as a rotating full-back with Nkounkou at St James's Park but it wasn't a successful experiment in an attacking sense.

Alex Iwobi's impressive outing as right wingback at Fulham means that he could well have convinced Ancelotti that 5-3-2 is the way to go for now but Ben Godfrey's somewhat unsteady performance could provide Mason Holgate a route back into the line-up after an unconvincing performance of his own against Manchester United before the international break.

Jonjoe Kenny is available and could fill the right wing-back role with Iwobi switching to the left but, according to his manager, the former isn't yet at 100% following his ankle injury.

Ancelotti will need to get the back line right because Leeds under Bielsa are a side built better than any to exploit the gaps that Everton have been leaving in front of their defence in recent weeks. Indeed, for many Evertonians, this is the fixture that they have regarded with a healthy dose of trepidation given how quickly and effectively Leeds move the ball between the lines and swarm opposition back lines.

They arrived back in the Premier League amid a flurry of goals and looked like they could have been this season's Sheffield United, stumbled to a degree in October but appeared to have re-found their mojo when they destroyed Aston Villa 3-0 behind a Patrick Bamford hat-trick. Since then, however, they've suffered back-to-back 4-1 defeats and then been held by Arsenal to a goalless draw, results that have dropped them to 14th in the table.

Again, though, they remain a dangerous attacking side even while their setup and attacking bent makes them vulnerable defensively. The two sides have a few similarities and with Everton incapable of keeping clean sheets, it could be an open, high-scoring affair.

Kick-off: 5.30pm, Saturday 28 November, 2020

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: André Marriner

Last Time: Everton 4 - 0 Leeds United (2003-04)

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Keane, Mina, Holgate, Iwobi, Nkounkou, Allan, Docuouré, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

